According to the country's Mining and Energy Planning Unit, of all the projects currently operating in Colombia that it is aware of, 10,672 MW are photovoltaic, followed by 8,452 MW of wind, 1,973. 9 MW hydraulic, 672 MW thermal and 42. 7 MW biomass. From pv magazine LatAm In its latest report on the progress of energy generation projects in Colombia as of March 2024, the country's Subdirectorate of Electrical Energy has said there are 322 current projects, including 233 solar plants, making up the largest share, followed by 46 hydro projects; 32 wind farms, including 12 offshore and 20 onshore ...

