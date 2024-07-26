The UAE's Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) says 27 companies and consortiums that expressed interest in developing the project qualified for this stage of the tender. From EES News EWEC has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to qualified developers and developer consortiums that expressed interest in developing a greenfield 400 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Abu Dhabi. The utility says the RFP is being issued to bidders who passed the qualification processes following the expressions of interest stage that took place earlier this year. A total of 93 companies and consortiums ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...