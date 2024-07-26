Lightsource bp has announced its joint venture company Ameresco Sunel Energy SA as the EPC contractor and O&M provider for its 560 MW solar project in mainland Greece. The project has been billed as one of Europe's largest solar sites. Lightsource bp has selected Ameresco Sunel Energy SA, a joint venture company between US-based cleantech integrator Ameresco Inc and Greek developer Sunel Group, to support the construction of its 560 MW solar project, located in the regions of Larissa and Fthiodia in central Greece. Earlier this week, it was announced the company would be both the EPC and O&M ...

