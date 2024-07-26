Standard Chartered is pleased to welcome Liverpool Football Club to the United States for their pre-season tour. During this highly anticipated visit, Standard Chartered will host exclusive client events and youth soccer clinics with the Reds.

As the official main club sponsor of Liverpool FC, the Bank is committed to supporting and promoting the spirit of sportsmanship and community. Since assuming the role of the Club's main sponsor in July 2010 making it one of the longest in the Premier League the partnership has gone from strength to strength on and off the pitch.

Liverpool schedule:

Liverpool FC vs Real Betis July 26 Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 7:30pm ET

Liverpool FC vs Arsenal July 31 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 7:30pm ET

Liverpool FC vs Manchester United August 3 Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina, 7:45pm ET

Standard Chartered is extending an exclusive invitation to its valued clients to attend the matches in each city. This unique opportunity allows clients to enjoy the games from premium seating, providing an unparalleled view of the action. Additionally, clients will be treated to special receptions hosted by the Bank at each location. These receptions will include meet-and-greet opportunities with Liverpool FC players, exclusive insights from coaches, and networking with fellow soccer enthusiasts and Bank executives.

In a dedicated effort to nurture young talent and foster a love for soccer, Standard Chartered will host two soccer clinics for children in Philadelphia. The soccer clinics will be run by coaches from the LFC Foundation, the Club's official charity, offering young participants hands-on training and valuable skills development. The clinics aim to inspire and engage the next generation of soccer players and provide them with an unforgettable experience.

"Standard Chartered is excited to welcome Liverpool FC to the US for their 2024 pre-season tour, and we are proud to partner with them for this extraordinary experience," said Steven Cranwell, Chief Executive Officer of the US and Europe Americas at Standard Chartered. "Our clients are at the heart of everything we do, and we are thrilled to present them with this unique opportunity. Additionally, supporting youth sports through our soccer clinics aligns with our commitment to community engagement and development."

Over the past decade, Standard Chartered and Liverpool FC have teamed up to make a positive impact through their partnership. One initiative, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, is dedicated to empowering young people from underprivileged backgrounds to embrace learning, earning, and growth, and to-date through the Bank's annual logo swap match auctions, Liverpool FC fans have helped raise close to USD 780,000 for Futuremakers recipients. Last year, the Bank launched the Play On initiative in partnership with Liverpool FC and the LFC Foundation, aiming to combat the problem of young girls dropping out of sport by showcasing the benefits that playing sports on the pitch can make to their lives off the pitch.

