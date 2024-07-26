DZ Bank AG - Post -Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26
DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: European Union (EU)
Guarantor (if any): none
ISIN: EU000A3L1CN4
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 5 bn
Description: Fixed rate, due 5th of October 2029
Offer price: 99.64%
Other offer terms: Payment 16th July 2024, Listing
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Exchange, denominations: 1k x 1k
Maturity 05th of Oct 2029
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
BNP Paribas
BofA Securities
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Nomura Europe
Stabilisation period commences 26th of July 2024
Stabilisation period expected to no later than 30 days after the
proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent
permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.
