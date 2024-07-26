Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5MK | ISIN: ID1000118201 | Ticker-Symbol: BYRA
Frankfurt
26.07.24
08:02 Uhr
0,254 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2500,29013:50
PR Newswire
26.07.2024 12:30 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI): BRI Prudent Strategy Yields IDR29.90 Trillion Profit in Q2 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) and its subsidiaries, BRI Group, reported a profit of IDR 29.90 trillion in the Second Quarter of 2024, achieved through selective and prudent growth. This was announced by BRI President Director, Sunarso, during the Q2 2024 financial performance press conference on July 25th, in Jakarta.

Jakarta (26/07) - BRI President Director, Sunarso, reported a profit of IDR 29.90 trillion in the Second Quarter of 2024.

Sunarso attributed BRI performance to double-digit growth in credit distribution and Third-Party Funds (DPK). "As of Q2 2024, BRI's credit distribution reached IDR 1,336.78 trillion, an 11.20% year-on-year (yoy) growth. The MSME segment accounts for 81.96% of total credit distribution, or IDR 1,095.64 trillion." This growth boosted BRI's assets by 9.54% yoy to IDR 1,977.37 trillion by June 2024, while maintaining loan quality. "The Loan at Risk (LAR) ratio improved from 14.94% in Q2 2023 to 12.00% in Q2 2024," Sunarso added. BRI's DPK grew by 11.61% yoy to IDR 1,389.66 trillion, with CASA funds growing by 7.66% yoy to IDR 877.90 trillion.

BRI's hybrid banking strategy, AgenBRILink, demonstrates its commitment to serving all societal segments. In Q2 2024, AgenBRILink's transaction volume reached IDR 767 trillion, a 13.6% yoy growth, with 993,000 agents in over 61,000 villages, covering more than 80% of Indonesia's villages.

BRI continues to enhance its super app BRImo, which by June 2024 had over 35.2 million users, recorded 2.01 billion transactions, and reached a transaction volume of IDR 2,574 trillion, a 35.81% yoy growth.

BRI's fee-based income also grew by 10.15% yoy to IDR 11.26 trillion. Sunarso is optimistic about the second half of 2024, citing BRI's strong liquidity and capital conditions, with an LDR of 86.59% and a CAR of 25.13%, providing room for further growth.

BRI's robust and sustainable performance has gained international recognition. In June 2024, BRI was ranked as Indonesia's largest company in the Forbes Global 2000 list, placing 308th globally, ahead of companies such as Starbucks, Renault, Uber, and Nissan. Fortune listed BRI as the top banking and finance company in Indonesia and fourth in Southeast Asia in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500. BRI also received 11 awards at The Finance Asia Awards and Asia's Best Companies Poll 2024. The Banker ranked BRI first among Indonesian banks and 110th globally in the Top 1000 World Banks 2024 list.

For more information about Bank BRI, please visit: https://www.bri.co.id/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469782/12_BRI_Achieves_a_Profit_of_Rp29_90_Trillion_in_Q2_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bri-prudent-strategy-yields-idr29-90-trillion-profit-in-q2-2024--302207436.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.