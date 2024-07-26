DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE's Q125 trading update confirmed that underlying earnings expectations for FY25 are unchanged. While the Q125 revenue decline reflects the lower bookings environment in previous quarters, book-to-bill was above one and bookings increased organically year-on-year despite ongoing destocking by customers in the industrial market. Robust gross margins and a well-controlled cost base support the company's 13.5% target operating margin for FY25 and we maintain our forecasts.

