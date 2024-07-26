In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that the regions with the highest year-to-year variability in irradiance include Central and Northern Europe, East Coast Australia, Northern Argentina, and China, with Africa exhibiting the most stable irradiance year-on-year. Understanding the year-to-year variability of solar energy potential is vital for grid planning and optimizing storage. An analysis using the Solcast API reveals regions with the most significant differences in irradiance from year to year. This data was constructed by looking at the decadal variability, ...

