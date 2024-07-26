With Over 23 Million Euros Invested for Safety Measures

After a long wait, on Saturday, July 27th, the Via dell'Amore will reopen to the public. With just over 900 metres of trail perched over the sea, this iconic symbol of Liguria is one of the most stunning, evocative, and famous pathways in the world. It is located in the natural paradise of Cinque Terre, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997.

Closed since 2012 due to a landslide, the Via dell'Amore was reopened after a complex redevelopment led by the Liguria Region, the Government's commissioner for management of hydrogeological instability, and in collaboration with Riomaggiore, the Cinque Terre National Park, the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts, and Landscape, and the Harbour Master's Office.

The total investment exceeded 23 million euros, with the Liguria Region providing 12 million euros, and additional funding from the Ministry of Culture (6.9 million), the Ministry of Environment (3 million), and Civil Protection (1.5 million).

Reopening the Via dell'Amore was complex due to its fragile cliffside location. Restoration work started on January 14, 2022, and finished on July 19, 2024. Specialist companies worked on-site using helicopters to transport materials while rock workers suspended by ropes and cables performed deep anchorages on the cliff and installed stainless-steel mesh.

On the eve of its reopening, the Via dell'Amore was inaugurated with support from the Ministry of Tourism. The communities of Riomaggiore and Manarola celebrated with key figures including the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè; the Commissioner for the management of hydrogeological instability, Giacomo Raul Giampedrone; the interim President of the Liguria Region, Alessandro Piana; the President of the Cinque Terre National Park, Donatella Bianchi; and the Mayor of Riomaggiore, Fabrizia Pecunia.

Accompanying the authorities was a train adorned with a design dedicated to the Via dell'Amore, which will remain in service on the route. The day was marked by a captivating fireworks display and a music show.

Going forward, Riomaggiore town will manage the trail as an open-air museum with reserved, limited, and fee-based access to maintain safety measures.

