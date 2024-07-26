SpeedSize Implements AI-Powered Media Optimization to Deliver Fast and Engaging Online Experience for Never Fully Dressed

Never Fully Dressed, the renowned fashion brand known for its bold and inclusive designs, faced a challenge with its online shopping platform: slow website performance impacting user experience and conversion rates. In their search for a solution, the brand turned to SpeedSize, a leader in AI-driven media optimization, to address their concerns without sacrificing the high-quality visual appeal that defines their brand.

SpeedSize implemented its AI media optimization technology, analyzing each media file at the pixel level. The technology intelligently identified and removed imperceptible data. By intelligently reducing image file sizes without sacrificing quality, SpeedSize improved Never Fully Dressed's website speed and responsiveness.

The result?

Media files were optimized to be smaller, leading to quicker load times.

The brand's website loads rapidly on all devices, providing a seamless browsing experience.

Faster performance led to higher user engagement, better conversion rates, and improved search engine rankings.

Sophie Drake, Senior E-commerce Manager at Never Fully Dressed, commented: "Our brand thrives on visual storytelling. We knew site speed was an issue, but we couldn't afford to compromise on the quality of our imagery. SpeedSize's AI media optimization technology was a game-changer. Not only did they make our images and videos significantly smaller, but they also preserved the vibrant, eclectic essence of our designs. Our site loads quickly, and we've seen increased customer engagement."

