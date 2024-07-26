Acceleration areas and shortened approval procedures are intended to ensure faster expansion of wind and solar parks as well as energy storage at the same locations. The move implements requirements from the EU Renewable Energy Directive of 2023. Approvals will also be facilitated for electrolyzers to ramp up hydrogen production. From pv magazine Germany Germany's federal cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft law that would implement the EU's Renewable Energy Directive. Drawn up jointly by the ministries of transport, environment and economic affairs, the draft law contains planning and approval ...

