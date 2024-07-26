CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity to Highlight Impact of Industrial Cybersecurity Attacks at Rockwell Automation Fair

ARIA Cybersecurity asked to update the industry on cybersecurity risk measurement and attack defense strategies

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), has been selected to update the industry on how to measure the cybersecurity risks facing industrial operations-and how to guard against them-at the Rockwell Automation Fair hosted by Rockwell Automation. Taking place November 18th - 21st in Anaheim, California, the event will bring together 10,000 leaders from across the industry to discuss the latest challenges facing industrial automation, including the sharp increase in cybersecurity attacks on critical infrastructure. ARIA will showcase its award-winning cybersecurity solution, AZT PROTECT, in the exhibition and will present in the conference program.

In the session, "How to Measure the Risk of a Cybersecurity Attack," ARIA chief executive Gary Southwell will present an in-depth review of the latest attack techniques and their financial impact. He will outline how insurance providers are measuring this risk and how companies can comply with new insurance and regulatory requirements. Southwell will share a range of use cases to demonstrate how companies can apply reduction techniques to reduce measurable risk.

Starting with the Colonial Pipeline attack in 2021, sophisticated cyberattacks targeting operational technology (OT) environments and critical infrastructure have skyrocketed. Since then, ARIA has detected more than 700 similar attacks. The high-profile ransomware attack on Merck, for example, resulted in a $1.4 billion impact and led to a lengthy legal battle with its insurers to recover the losses.

"Hostile nation-states and organized cybercriminals are responsible for a dangerous new wave of sophisticated attacks on the nation's critical infrastructure, which risks destabilizing our society and economy," commented Southwell. "Despite the increasing prevalence of attacks, many manufacturing companies are ill-equipped to defend against them - or even measure their impact. Reducing cyber risk is now a top priority for CISOs around the world and we look forward to sharing our insights on the way forward."

ARIA and Rockwell are collaborating to bring new solutions to manufacturing environments that complement existing passive and active defenses - and pick up what they miss. ARIA recently joined Rockwell's PartnerNetwork to bring its breakthrough AZT PROTECT solution into the Rockwell ecosystem. To learn more checkout Rockwell and ARIA's CybeRx webinar

AZT PROTECT was launched in July 2023. It is a fully automated solution that comprehensively secures OT applications against all threats - both known and unknown - stopping attacks without ever relying on potentially disastrous AV cloud updates, nor constant patching. Purpose-built to stop sophisticated nation-state and supply-chain attacks that existing defenses miss, helping both industries and government protect the revenue and services generated by their critical infrastructure.

For more information on the event please visit: Automation Fair - The Premier Industrial Automation Event | Rockwell Automation | US

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSP Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets - they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

Media Contact

Gary Southwell

General Manager

ARIA Cybersecurity

info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com