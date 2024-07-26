Balchem Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MONTVALE, N.J., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) reported today financial results for its 2024 fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company reported quarterly net sales of $234.1 million, quarterly net earnings of $32.1 million, adjusted EBITDA(a) of $62.3 million, and free cash flow(a) of $38.4 million.



Ted Harris, Chairman, President and CEO of Balchem said, "We delivered solid second quarter financials with record earnings from operations and adjusted EBITDA. I am particularly pleased with the excellent performance in our Human Nutrition and Health and Specialty Products segments, both delivering strong sales and earnings growth."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net sales were $234.1 million, an increase of 1.2% compared to the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $62.3 million, an increase of 5.0% from the prior year quarter.

GAAP net earnings were $32.1 million, an increase of 6.5% from the prior year quarter.

GAAP earnings per share of $0.98 compared to $0.93 in the prior year quarter and record adjusted earnings per share (a) of $1.09 compared to $1.06 in the prior year quarter.

of $1.09 compared to $1.06 in the prior year quarter. Cash flows from operations were $45.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, with quarterly free cash flow (a) of $38.4 million.

of $38.4 million. Strong sales growth and record earnings from operations in both our Human Nutrition and Health and Specialty Product segments.

Recent Highlights:

On May 20th, Balchem launched a new product, Optifolin+ ® , which is a patented, choline-enriched, bioactive, reduced folate ingredient that supports cellular health at all stages of life. Optifolin+ ® is biologically active, which means that it is readily available for transport and use in the human body and tissues, making Optifolin+ ® an excellent choice to meet Vitamin B9 recommended requirements.

, which is a patented, choline-enriched, bioactive, reduced folate ingredient that supports cellular health at all stages of life. Optifolin+ is biologically active, which means that it is readily available for transport and use in the human body and tissues, making Optifolin+ an excellent choice to meet Vitamin B9 recommended requirements. Strong cash flows in the second quarter enabled us to make repayments on our revolving debt of $35.0 million, bringing our net debt to $202.8 million, with an overall leverage ratio on a net debt basis of 0.9 times.

Mr. Harris said, "I am excited about the recent launch of Optifolin+® and our continued focus on bringing innovative solutions for the health and nutritional needs of the world. Optifolin+® adds to our already strong Minerals and Nutrients portfolio that includes leading brands such as VitaCholine®, K2Vital®, Albion® Minerals, and OptiMSM®."

Mr. Harris continued, "We continue to make good progress on our strategic initiatives while delivering solid financial results. I am very pleased with our performance in the first half of 2024 and look forward to the remainder of the year."

Results for Period Ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 234,081 $ 231,252 $ 473,740 $ 463,792 Gross margin 82,994 77,349 164,508 150,519 Operating expenses 37,197 34,513 77,035 73,275 Earnings from operations 45,797 42,836 87,473 77,244 Interest and other expenses 4,571 4,436 9,397 9,725 Earnings before income tax expense 41,226 38,400 78,076 67,519 Income tax expense 9,157 8,290 17,021 14,699 Net earnings $ 32,069 $ 30,110 $ 61,055 $ 52,820 Diluted net earnings per common share $ 0.98 $ 0.93 $ 1.87 $ 1.63 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 62,270 $ 59,317 $ 123,136 $ 115,674 Adjusted net earnings(a) $ 35,577 $ 34,441 $ 69,161 $ 65,022 Adjusted net earnings per common share(a) $ 1.09 $ 1.06 $ 2.12 $ 2.01 Shares used in the calculations of diluted and adjusted net earnings per common share 32,649 32,434 32,638 32,424

(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024:

The Human Nutrition & Health segment generated sales of $147.9 million, an increase of $12.3 million, or 9.0%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales within the minerals and nutrients business. Record earnings from operations for this segment of $33.4 million increased $5.9 million, or 21.3%, compared to $27.5 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales, a favorable mix, and certain lower manufacturing input costs, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations(a) for this segment were $37.4 million, compared to $31.8 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 17.6%.

The Animal Nutrition & Health segment generated quarterly sales of $49.6 million, a decrease of $11.8 million, or 19.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by lower sales in both the monogastric and ruminant species markets. Second quarter earnings from operations for this segment of $2.7 million decreased $5.0 million, or 64.9%, compared to $7.7 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned lower sales, partially offset by certain lower manufacturing input costs. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $3.0 million compared to $7.6 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 61.1%.

The Specialty Products segment generated quarterly sales of $35.1 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 7.2%, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher sales in the performance gases business. Earnings from operations for this segment were a record $11.2 million, compared to $9.3 million in the prior year comparable quarter, an increase of $1.9 million, or 20.8%, primarily driven by the aforementioned higher sales and certain lower manufacturing input costs, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $12.3 million, compared to $10.5 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 17.1%.

Record quarterly consolidated gross margin of $83.0 million increased by $5.6 million, or 7.3%, compared to $77.3 million for the prior year comparable period. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 35.5% as compared to 33.4% in the prior year period, an increase of 210 basis points, primarily due to a favorable mix and decreases in certain manufacturing input costs. Operating expenses of $37.2 million for the quarter increased $2.7 million from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily due to the impact of favorable adjustments to transaction costs in the prior year and higher charges related to outside services, partially offset by the impact of restructuring-related impairment charges in the prior year. Excluding non-cash operating expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets of $4.6 million, operating expenses were $32.6 million, or 13.9% of sales.

Interest expense was $4.2 million and $5.2 million in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to lower outstanding borrowings, partially offset by higher interest rates. Our effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were 22.2% and 21.6%, respectively. The higher effective tax rate was primarily due to lower tax benefits from stock-based compensation and certain higher state taxes, partially offset by certain lower foreign taxes.

Second quarter cash flows provided by operating activities were $45.0 million and free cash flow was $38.4 million. The $206.8 million of net working capital on June 30, 2024 included a cash balance of $63.7 million. Significant cash payments during the quarter included repayments on the revolving loan of $35.0 million, income taxes paid of $18.2 million, and capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired of $6.9 million.

Ted Harris said, "The Balchem team delivered solid second quarter financial results, once again highlighting the resilience of our business model. Two of our three reporting segments are performing very well, with both our Human Nutrition and Health segment and Specialty Products segment delivering record earnings from operations, which are more than offsetting the challenges we are experiencing in our Animal Nutrition and Health segment. We are well positioned in the markets we serve and remain confident in the long-term growth outlook for our company as we continue to focus on progressing our strategic growth initiatives in 2024 and beyond."

Quarterly Conference Call

A quarterly conference call will be held on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review second quarter 2024 results. Ted Harris, Chairman, President and CEO and Martin Bengtsson, CFO will host the call. We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay three hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Friday, August 9, 2024. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13747779.

Segment Information

Balchem Corporation reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. Sales and production of products outside of our reportable segments and other minor business activities are included in "Other and Unallocated".

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect our expectation or belief concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "likely," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actions and performance could differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Factors that might cause differences from the forward-looking statements include those referred to or identified in Balchem's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other factors that may be identified elsewhere in this release or in our other SEC filings. Reference should be made to such factors and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Jacqueline Yarmolowicz, Balchem Corporation (Telephone: 845-326-5600)

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

($ in 000's)

Business Segment Net Sales: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Human Nutrition & Health $ 147,928 $ 135,669 $ 300,672 $ 268,322 Animal Nutrition & Health 49,557 61,329 103,478 126,218 Specialty Products 35,094 32,726 66,707 64,957 Other and Unallocated (b) 1,502 1,528 2,883 4,295 Total $ 234,081 $ 231,252 $ 473,740 $ 463,792

Business Segment Earnings Before Income Taxes: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Human Nutrition & Health $ 33,367 $ 27,499 $ 66,624 $ 45,934 Animal Nutrition & Health 2,693 7,662 4,753 17,160 Specialty Products 11,228 9,298 19,427 17,244 Other and Unallocated (b) (1,491 ) (1,623 ) (3,331 ) (3,094 ) Interest and other expenses (4,571 ) (4,436 ) (9,397 ) (9,725 ) Total $ 41,226 $ 38,400 $ 78,076 $ 67,519 (b) Other and Unallocated consists of a few minor businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation and corporate expenses that have not been allocated to a segment. Unallocated corporate expenses consist of: (i) Transaction and integration costs of $132 and $572 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $651 and $1,216 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and (ii) Unallocated amortization expense of $0 and $0 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $0 and $312 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, related to an intangible asset in connection with a company-wide ERP system implementation.

Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 63,738 $ 64,447 Accounts Receivable, net 123,400 125,284 Inventories 117,099 109,521 Other Current Assets 15,919 14,990 Total Current Assets 320,156 314,242 Property, Plant & Equipment, net 272,539 276,039 Goodwill 770,026 778,907 Intangible Assets with Finite Lives, net 176,102 191,212 Right of Use Assets 18,445 19,864 Other Assets 17,698 16,947 Total Non-current Assets 1,254,810 1,282,969 Total Assets $ 1,574,966 $ 1,597,211 Current Liabilities $ 113,322 $ 148,491 Revolving Loan 266,569 309,569 Deferred Income Taxes 49,956 52,046 Other Long-Term Obligations 32,755 33,121 Total Liabilities 462,602 543,227 Stockholders' Equity 1,112,364 1,053,984 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,574,966 $ 1,597,211

Balchem Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 61,055 $ 52,820 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,174 27,074 Stock compensation expense 8,636 8,518 Other adjustments (1,106 ) (2,647 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (16,379 ) (15,936 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 78,380 69,829 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired (13,788 ) (17,880 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (341 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 272 1,881 Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedge - 2,740 Investment in affiliates (80 ) (72 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,596 ) (13,672 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving loan 26,000 13,000 Principal payments on revolving loan (69,000 ) (48,000 ) Principal payments on finance lease (111 ) (110 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 9,682 3,826 Dividends paid (25,568 ) (22,869 ) Purchase of common stock (5,213 ) (3,924 ) Net cash used in financing activities (64,210 ) (58,077 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,283 ) 2,216 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (709 ) 296 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 64,447 66,560 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 63,738 $ 66,856

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding and comparing our past financial performance and our future results. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted net earnings and the related adjusted per diluted share amounts, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, and free cash flow. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company exclude certain business combination accounting adjustments and certain other items related to acquisitions, certain equity compensation, nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense (income), and certain one-time or unusual transactions. Detailed non-GAAP adjustments are described in the reconciliation tables below and also explained in the related footnotes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related GAAP measures.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Table 1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of adjusted gross margin GAAP gross margin $ 82,994 $ 77,349 $ 164,508 $ 150,519 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) - 217 - 1,419 Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 707 662 1,411 1,343 Restructuring costs (3) - 120 - 120 Adjusted gross margin $ 83,701 $ 78,348 $ 165,919 $ 153,401 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings from operations GAAP earnings from operations $ 45,797 $ 42,836 $ 87,473 $ 77,244 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) - 217 - 1,419 Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 5,303 6,952 11,705 14,302 Transaction and integration costs (4) 41 (7,349 ) 481 (5,184 ) Restructuring costs (3) - 6,266 - 6,266 Nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense (5) 113 244 516 481 Adjusted earnings from operations $ 51,254 $ 49,166 $ 100,175 $ 94,528 Reconciliation of adjusted net earnings GAAP net earnings $ 32,069 $ 30,110 $ 61,055 $ 52,820 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) - 217 - 1,419 Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 5,375 7,024 11,849 14,446 Transaction and integration costs (4) 41 (7,349 ) 481 (5,184 ) Restructuring costs (3) - 6,266 - 6,266 Income tax adjustment (6) (1,908 ) (1,827 ) (4,224 ) (4,745 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 35,577 $ 34,441 $ 69,161 $ 65,022 Adjusted net earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.09 $ 1.06 $ 2.12 $ 2.01

Table 2

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings - as reported $ 32,069 $ 30,110 $ 61,055 $ 52,820 Add back: Provision for income taxes 9,157 8,290 17,021 14,699 Interest and other expenses 4,571 4,436 9,397 9,725 Depreciation and amortization 12,433 13,355 26,030 26,930 EBITDA 58,230 56,191 113,503 104,174 Add back certain items: Non-cash compensation expense related to equity awards 3,886 3,748 8,636 8,518 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) - 217 - 1,419 Transaction and integration costs (4) 41 (7,349 ) 481 (5,184 ) Restructuring costs (3) - 6,266 - 6,266 Nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense (5) 113 244 516 481 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,270 $ 59,317 $ 123,136 $ 115,674

Table 3

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Effective Tax Rate 2023 Effective Tax Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 9,157 22.2 % $ 8,290 21.6 % Impact of ASU 2016-09 (7) 620 448 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 9,777 23.7 % $ 8,738 22.8 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Effective Tax Rate 2023 Effective Tax Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 17,021 21.8 % $ 14,699 21.8 % Impact of ASU 2016-09 (7) 1,327 844 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 18,348 23.5 % $ 15,543 23.0 %

Table 4



(unaudited)





Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 44,992 $ 34,991 $ 78,380 $ 69,829 Capital expenditures, proceeds from the sale of assets, and settlement of net investment hedge (6,602 ) (3,280 ) (13,175 ) (12,892 ) Free cash flow $ 38,390 $ 31,711 $ 65,205 $ 56,937