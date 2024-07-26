Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.07.2024 13:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Announces 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results And Quarterly Dividend

BERRYVILLE, Va., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke, whose divisions include Bank of Clarke Wealth Management, announced its second quarter 2024 results. On July 24, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on August 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 5, 2024. Select highlights for the second quarter (compared to the first quarter of 2024) include:

  • Noninterest income increased $824 thousand or 23.7% during the quarter.
  • Return on average total equity increased from 9.43% to 11.89%.
  • Earnings per share increased by $0.17 for the quarter to $0.89.

Brandon Lorey, President and CEO, stated, "Reflecting on our performance in the second quarter of 2024, we have demonstrated resilience and strategic agility in a dynamic economic landscape. Despite the challenges posed by market fluctuations and interest rate pressures, our focus on organic growth and operational excellence has allowed us to maintain a robust financial position. We remain optimistic about the future, as we continue to leverage our strengths and explore new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Income Statement Review

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $3.2 million reflecting an increase of 25.0% from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of 54.8% from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was due mainly to the $824 thousand increase in total noninterest income. The increase of total noninterest income was due to increased sales activity in loans held for sale resulting in a $492 thousand gain on sale of loans held for sale for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $161 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Other operating income also increased due to a $254 thousand bank owned life insurance (BOLI) payout. Net income was $2.4 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Total loan interest income was $19.5 million and $20.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Total loan interest income was $18.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Total loan interest income increased $771 thousand or 4.1% from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Average loans remained stable at 1.44 billion for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 5.46%, an increase of 22 basis points from the 5.24% average yield for the same time period in 2023. The decrease in loan interest income during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 is mainly due to early payoffs in the marine portfolio which negatively impacted deferred fees, which are included in loan interest income. The majority of the increase compared to June 30, 2023 can be attributed to the current rising interest rate environment.

Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $897 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $919 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Interest income and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $926 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 2.62%, up four basis points from 2.58% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and up 23 basis points from 2.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Total interest expense was $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $9.5 million and $7.9 million for three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The slight increase in interest expense between June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 was due mostly to deposit rate specials during the quarter. The increase in interest expense from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 resulted from deposit rate specials during the year. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased four and 43 basis points when comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2024 to the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased $3.5 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $51.9 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to the same period in 2024. In addition to the growth in interest-bearing liabilities, there has been a shift in the mix of interest-bearing deposits towards higher interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $12.2 million reflecting a decrease of 2.1% from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and a decrease of 2.2% from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income was $12.4 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

The net interest margin was 2.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, the net interest margin was 2.91% and 2.99%, respectively. The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was negatively impacted by recognizing additional deferred fees due to early loan payoffs, mainly in the Marine portfolio. The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.

Noninterest income was $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which represented an increase of $824 thousand or 23.7% from the $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $3.4 million. The increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was mainly due to the increase of gains on loans held for sale and a $254 thousand BOLI payout.

Noninterest expense increased $133 thousand, or 1.1%, to $12.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $13.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, representing an decrease of $445 thousand or 3.4% when comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2024 to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. A $168 thousand or 2.3% increase in salaries and benefits expenses was noted between June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. This is mainly due to larger incentive accruals as employees reached certain goals.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets decreased from $5.0 million or 0.28% of total assets at March 31, 2024 to $3.3 million or 0.18% of total assets at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $3.3 million at June 30, 2023. Total nonaccrual loans were $2.7 million at June 30, 2024 and $4.2 million at March 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans were $3.1 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets decreased between March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 mainly due to two large relationships paying off. Nonaccrual loans, and in turn nonperforming assets, decreased between June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024 due to regular payments. The majority of all nonaccrual loans are secured by real estate and management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans. Other real estate owned was zero at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

The Company realized $252 thousand in net recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $520 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, $150 thousand in net recoveries were recognized.

The amount of provision for credit losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. The Company recorded $315 thousand in provision for credit loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A small provision this quarter resulted from the net recoveries realized during the period. The Company recognized provision for credit losses of $475 thousand and $403 thousand for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The provision for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was mainly needed due to the larger net charge-offs during the quarter. The provision for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was mainly needed to keep pace with strong loan growth.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.04% and 1.00% at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.99% at June 30, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans was 555.46% and 347.64% at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 466.74% at June 30, 2023. Management's judgment in determining the level of the allowance is based on evaluations of the collectability of loans while taking into consideration such factors as trends in delinquencies and charge-offs, changes in the nature and volume of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions that may affect a borrower's ability to repay and the value of collateral, overall portfolio quality and review of specific potential losses. The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets of the Company at June 30, 2024 were $1.79 billion, which represented an increase of $7.5 million or 0.42% from total assets of $1.78 billion at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2023, total consolidated assets were $1.78 billion. Consolidated assets remained stable during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total cash and cash equivalents (including cash and due from banks and federal funds sold) decreased $4.0 million or 3.1% as of June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased as a percentage of total assets to 6.9% as of June 30, 2024 as compared to 7.2% at March 31, 2024 and increased as compared to 4.4% at June 30, 2023. The prior quarter change was minimal. The year over year change was due mainly to deposit growth exceeding the change in net loans allowing for additional cash and cash equivalents.

At June 30, 2024, total securities available for sale were $138.3 million, a decrease of $2.8 million from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $13.2 million from June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $23.8 million, a decrease in losses of $1.3 million from total net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $25.1 million at March 31, 2024 and a decrease in losses of $800 thousand from June 30, 2023.

Total net loans increased $9.3 million from $1.42 billion at March 31, 2024 to $1.43 billion at June 30, 2024. These increases were mainly in the commercial non-owner occupied and commercial and industrial loans during the second quarter of 2024. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, through the normal course of business, $14.6 million in mortgage loans were sold on the secondary market. These loan sales resulted in net gains of $255 thousand. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, $10.8 million in mortgage loans were sold on the secondary market. These loan sales resulted in net gains of $161 thousand.

On August 23, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its marine finance business, operating under the name LaVictoire Finance, to Axos Bank. Under the Asset Purchase Agreement, Axos Bank agreed to assume the servicing of Bank of Clarke's retail marine loans and those of third parties, each of which were previously being serviced by Bank of Clarke. All LaVictoire Finance employees became employees of Axos Bank. Pursuant to the Loan Purchase Agreement, Axos Bank acquired all the marine vessel dealer floor plans loans currently held by Bank of Clarke at par value. The acquired loans had an aggregate principal balance of approximately $52.8 million as of the date of the Loan Purchase Agreement. All marine finance loans, with a balance of $236.9 million as of June 30, 2024, are still assets of Bank of Clarke.

Total deposits increased to $1.49 billion as of June 30, 2024 when compared to March 31, 2024 deposits of $1.47 billion. At June 30, 2023 total deposits were $1.46 billion. During the second quarter of 2024, total deposits increased $14.6 million. The majority of this increase was due to time deposit balances increasing by $43.9 million. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits have increased from 26.0% at June 30, 2023 to 28.6% at June 30, 2024. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits increased from 25.9% at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits between June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024 was mainly due to the growth of certificates of deposit over $250 thousand. At June 30, 2024, over 75% of deposits were fully FDIC insured.

The Company had $145.0 million and $155.0 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. There was $170.0 million in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank as of June 30, 2023. The average rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank advances as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 was 4.65% and 4.71%, respectively. These borrowings were used mainly to fund the strong loan growth that occurred during 2023.

On March 31, 2022, the Company entered into Subordinated Note Purchase Agreements with certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors, pursuant to which the Company issued 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032, in the aggregate principal amount of $30.0 million.

Shareholders' equity was $111.1 million and $107.7 million at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Shareholders' equity was $104.0 million at June 30, 2023. Shareholders' equity has been impacted by an accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale. These unrealized losses are primarily a result of rapid increases in interest rates during 2022 and 2023 and continued high rates in 2024. The book value of the Company at June 30, 2024 was $31.24 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,556,844 at June 30, 2024. On July 24, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on July 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2024.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this discussion may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as "the Company expects," "the Company believes" or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative and regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve; the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's ability to keep pace with new technologies; a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyberattacks; the Company's capital and liquidity; changes in tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC

KEY STATISTICS



For the Three Months Ended




2Q24



1Q24



4Q23



3Q23



2Q23


Net Income (dollars in thousands)


$

3,185



$

2,548



$

2,395



$

2,319



$

2,058


Earnings per share, basic


$

0.89



$

0.72



$

0.69



$

0.66



$

0.58


Earnings per share, diluted


$

0.89



$

0.72



$

0.69



$

0.66



$

0.58


Return on average total assets



0.72

%



0.58

%



0.53

%



0.51

%



0.48

%

Return on average total equity



11.89

%



9.43

%



9.33

%



8.87

%



7.93

%

Dividend payout ratio



33.71

%



41.67

%



43.48

%



45.45

%



51.72

%

Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue



17.57

%



18.11

%



17.32

%



16.95

%



18.01

%

Net interest margin(1)



2.81

%



2.91

%



2.85

%



2.93

%



2.99

%

Yield on average earning assets



5.01

%



5.13

%



5.10

%



5.03

%



4.88

%

Rate on average interest-bearing liabilities



3.14

%



3.10

%



3.09

%



2.98

%



2.71

%

Net interest spread



1.87

%



2.03

%



2.01

%



2.05

%



2.17

%

Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars
in thousands)


$

29



$

29



$

29



$

28



$

25


Non-interest income to average assets



0.98

%



0.78

%



0.80

%



0.93

%



0.78

%

Non-interest expense to average assets



2.85

%



2.80

%



2.92

%



3.13

%



3.00

%

Efficiency ratio(2)



77.00

%



77.73

%



83.01

%



84.71

%



81.91

%

(1)

The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above.

(2)

The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER



2Q24



1Q24



4Q23



3Q23



2Q23


BALANCE SHEET RATIOS
















Loans to deposits



97.34

%



97.63

%



97.10

%



96.17

%



100.89

%

Average interest-earning assets to average-interest
bearing liabilities



142.64

%



139.97

%



137.35

%



142.07

%



142.63

%

PER SHARE DATA
















Dividends


$

0.30



$

0.30



$

0.30



$

0.30



$

0.30


Book value



31.24




30.28




30.78




28.74




29.47


Tangible book value



31.24




30.28




30.78




28.74




29.47


SHARE PRICE DATA
















Closing price


$

32.99



$

29.85



$

30.00



$

31.90



$

30.50


Diluted earnings multiple(1)



9.27




10.36




11.03




12.08




13.15


Book value multiple(2)



1.06




0.99




0.97




1.11




1.04


COMMON STOCK DATA
















Outstanding shares at end of period



3,556,844




3,557,229




3,520,894




3,520,894




3,528,240


Weighted average shares outstanding



3,556,935




3,557,203




3,520,894




3,523,943




3,526,934


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



3,556,935




3,557,203




3,520,894




3,523,943




3,526,934


CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK ONLY)
















Leverage ratio



8.86

%



8.77

%



8.48

%



8.36

%



8.61

%

CREDIT QUALITY
















Net charge-offs to average loans



(0.02)

%



0.04

%



0.03

%



0.01

%



(0.01)

%

Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.20

%



0.32

%



0.40

%



0.40

%



0.23

%

Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.18

%



0.28

%



0.34

%



0.33

%



0.19

%

Non-accrual loans to:
















total loans



0.19

%



0.29

%



0.39

%



0.40

%



0.21

%

total assets



0.15

%



0.23

%



0.31

%



0.32

%



0.17

%

Allowance for credit/loan losses to:
















total loans



1.04

%



1.00

%



0.99

%



1.01

%



0.99

%

non-performing assets



458.72

%



290.00

%



236.43

%



242.83

%



433.94

%

non-accrual loans



555.46

%



347.64

%



256.74

%



255.80

%



466.74

%

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:
















(dollars in thousands)
















Loans delinquent over 90 days


$

167



$

411



$

181



$

0



$

235


Non-accrual loans



2,703




4,156




5,645




5,697




3,109


Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



403




415




304




304




-


NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):
















(dollars in thousands)
















Loans charged off


$

172



$

705



$

427



$

187



$

52


(Recoveries)



(424)




(185)




(44)




(31)




(202)


Net charge-offs (recoveries)



(252)




520




383




156




(150)


PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in
thousands)


$

315



$

475



$

366



$

1,283



$

403


ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in
thousands)


$

15,014



$

14,448



$

14,493



$

14,573



$

14,511


(1)

The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings.

(2)

The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)



Unaudited
06/30/2024



Unaudited
03/31/2024



Audited
12/31/2023



Unaudited
09/30/2023



Unaudited
06/30/2023


Assets
















Cash and due from banks


$

61,179



$

68,280



$

112,066



$

63,239



$

48,907


Federal funds sold



62,476




59,353




26,287




78,799




29,988


Securities available for sale, at fair value



138,269




141,106




147,011




142,559




151,513


Loans held for sale



3,058




1,593




1,661




3,564




3,570


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



1,433,920




1,424,604




1,448,193




1,426,412




1,456,459


Bank premises and equipment, net



18,114




17,954




18,108




18,421




18,064


Bank owned life insurance



30,103




29,843




29,575




24,404




24,219


Other assets



43,286




40,168




42,696




44,072




43,996


Total assets


$

1,790,405



$

1,782,901



$

1,825,597



$

1,801,470



$

1,776,716


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
















Liabilities
















Deposits:
















Noninterest bearing demand deposits


$

415,017



$

424,869



$

436,619



$

430,910



$

433,220


Savings and interest bearing demand deposits



647,358




666,730




656,439




656,111




645,834


Time deposits



426,209




382,343




413,264




411,359




378,954


Total deposits


$

1,488,584



$

1,473,942



$

1,506,322



$

1,498,380



$

1,458,008


Federal funds purchased



302




347




-




-




-


Federal Home Loan Bank advances, short-term



-




10,000




-




-




25,000


Federal Home Loan Bank advances, long-term



145,000




145,000




165,000




145,000




145,000


Subordinated debt



29,478




29,461




29,444




29,428




29,411


Other liabilities



15,926




16,446




16,452




27,479




15,327


Commitments and contingent liabilities



-




-




-




-




-


Total liabilities


$

1,679,290



$

1,675,196



$

1,717,218



$

1,700,287



$

1,672,746


Shareholders' Equity
















Preferred stock, $10 par value



-




-




-




-




-


Common stock, $2.50 par value



8,707




8,705




8,660




8,660




8,661


Surplus



14,604




14,368




14,280




13,970




13,881


Retained earnings



106,567




104,449




103,445




102,106




100,844


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(18,763)




(19,817)




(18,006)




(23,553)




(19,416)


Total shareholders' equity


$

111,115



$

107,705



$

108,379



$

101,183



$

103,970


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

1,790,405



$

1,782,901



$

1,825,597



$

1,801,470



$

1,776,716


EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC

LOAN DATA

(dollars in thousands)



6/30/2024



3/31/2024



12/31/2023



9/30/2023



6/30/2023


Mortgage real estate loans:
















Construction & Secured by Farmland


$

81,609



$

82,692



$

84,145



$

80,012



$

95,433


HELOCs



46,697




46,329




47,674




44,719




44,333


Residential First Lien - Investment



112,790




113,813




117,431




120,547




117,265


Residential First Lien - Owner Occupied



187,807




181,323




178,180




162,919




142,417


Residential Junior Liens



12,387




12,690




12,831




12,284




11,869


Commercial - Owner Occupied



257,675




254,744




251,456




244,088




243,610


Commercial - Non-Owner Occupied & Multifamily



352,892




344,192




348,879




355,122




350,210


Commercial and industrial loans:
















BHG loans



4,284




4,740




5,105




5,419




5,747


SBA PPP loans



39




45




51




57




62


Other commercial and industrial loans



102,345




95,327




102,672




91,411




95,012


Marine loans



236,890




247,042




251,168




260,518




299,304


Triad Loans



24,579




25,335




25,877




26,519




27,157


Consumer loans



9,497




9,194




16,542




16,019




16,486


Overdrafts



257




1,559




253




207




308


Other loans



11,951




12,466




12,895




13,089




13,805


Total loans


$

1,441,699



$

1,431,491



$

1,455,159



$

1,432,930



$

1,463,018


Net deferred loan costs and premiums



7,235




7,561




7,527




8,055




7,952


Allowance for credit/loan losses



(15,014)




(14,448)




(14,493)




(14,573)




(14,511)


Net loans


$

1,433,920



$

1,424,604



$

1,448,193



$

1,426,412



$

1,456,459


EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited



6/30/2024



3/31/2024



12/31/2023



9/30/2023



6/30/2023


Interest and Dividend Income
















Interest and fees on loans


$

19,525



$

19,963



$

19,420



$

20,179



$

18,754


Interest on federal funds sold



68




39




71




51




28


Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
















Taxable interest income



739




758




771




781




785


Interest income exempt from federal income taxes



3




5




4




3




5


Dividends



155




156




157




147




136


Interest on deposits in banks



1,258




991




1,592




1,030




656


Total interest and dividend income


$

21,748



$

21,912



$

22,015



$

22,191



$

20,364


Interest Expense
















Interest on deposits


$

7,515



$

7,424



$

7,658



$

6,978



$

5,535


Interest on federal funds purchased



-




-




-




-




-


Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



1,712




1,710




1,714




1,943




2,032


Interest on subordinated debt



355




354




354




354




355


Total interest expense


$

9,582



$

9,488



$

9,726



$

9,275



$

7,922


Net interest income


$

12,166



$

12,424



$

12,289



$

12,916



$

12,442


Provision For Credit Losses



181




475




366




216




403


Net interest income after provision for credit losses


$

11,985



$

11,949



$

11,923



$

12,700



$

12,039


Noninterest Income
















Wealth management fees


$

1,273



$

1,456



$

1,315



$

1,190



$

1,263


Service charges on deposit accounts



456




454




467




460




447


Other service charges and fees



1,164




969




979




1,252




1,135


(Loss) gain on the sale of marine finance business



-




-




(28)




463




-


(Loss) gain on the sale of bank premises and equipment



(11)




-




-




7




7


(Loss) on the sale of AFS securities



-




-




-




-




-


Gain on sale of loans HFS



492




161




515




265




192


Officer insurance income



269




268




171




184




179


Other operating income



652




163




234




388




134


Total noninterest income


$

4,295



$

3,471



$

3,653



$

4,209



$

3,357


Noninterest Expenses
















Salaries and employee benefits


$

7,353



$

7,185



$

7,849



$

7,598



$

7,561


Occupancy expenses



470




569




581




570




533


Equipment expenses



401




373




320




341




315


Advertising and marketing expenses



245




237




291




228




342


Stationery and supplies



32




24




44




69




56


ATM network fees



373




380




421




426




365


FDIC assessment



351




409




478




495




346


Computer software expense



221




233




373




396




281


Bank franchise tax



338




331




339




340




313


Professional fees



511




506




577




497




753


Data processing fees



558




565




513




542




478


Other operating expenses



1,657




1,565




1,494




2,631




1,612


Total noninterest expenses


$

12,510



$

12,377



$

13,280



$

14,133



$

12,955


Income before income taxes


$

3,770



$

3,043



$

2,296



$

2,776



$

2,441


Income Tax Expense (Benefit)



585




495




(99)




457




383


Net income


$

3,185



$

2,548



$

2,395



$

2,319



$

2,058


Earnings Per Share
















Net income per common share, basic


$

0.89



$

0.72



$

0.68



$

0.66



$

0.58


Net income per common share, diluted


$

0.89



$

0.72



$

0.68



$

0.66



$

0.58


EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended




June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



June 30, 2023







Interest









Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average


Assets:


Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate


Securities:




























Taxable


$

137,588



$

893




2.61

%


$

142,700



$

914




2.58

%


$

155,347



$

922




2.38

%

Tax-Exempt (1)



492




5




4.13

%



499




6




4.84

%



510




5




4.11

%

Total Securities


$

138,080



$

898




2.62

%


$

143,199



$

920




2.58

%


$

155,857



$

927




2.39

%

Loans:




























Taxable


$

1,424,304



$

19,421




5.48

%


$

1,433,871



$

19,858




5.57

%


$

1,425,873



$

18,659




5.25

%

Non-accrual



4,600




-




-

%



5,618




-




-

%



2,608




-




-

%

Tax-Exempt (1)



10,603




132




5.01

%



10,706




133




4.99

%



9,810




119




4.86

%

Total Loans


$

1,439,507



$

19,553




5.46

%


$

1,450,195



$

19,991




5.54

%


$

1,438,291



$

18,778




5.24

%

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing
deposits in other banks



170,858




1,326




3.12

%



127,205




1,030




3.26

%



80,251




684




3.42

%

Total earning assets


$

1,748,445



$

21,777




5.01

%


$

1,720,599



$

21,941




5.13

%


$

1,674,399



$

20,389




4.88

%

Allowance for loan losses



(14,604)










(14,536)










(14,201)








Total non-earning assets



33,281










53,112










73,702








Total assets


$

1,767,122









$

1,759,175









$

1,733,900








Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:




























Interest-bearing deposits:




























NOW accounts


$

258,965



$

1,538




2.39

%


$

256,282



$

1,497




2.35

%


$

240,401



$

1,247




2.08

%

Money market accounts



261,557




1,463




2.25

%



263,755




1,413




2.15

%



254,136




1,093




1.72

%

Savings accounts



136,370




39




0.12

%



138,737




41




0.12

%



153,659




46




0.12

%

Time deposits:




























$250,000 and more



138,531




1,652




4.80

%



143,294




1,701




4.77

%



99,903




888




3.57

%

Less than $250,000



255,776




2,823




4.44

%



251,853




2,772




4.43

%



224,041




2,261




4.05

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,051,199



$

7,515




2.88

%


$

1,053,921



$

7,424




2.83

%


$

972,140



$

5,535




2.28

%

Federal funds purchased



15




-




-

%



11




-




-

%



178




-




-

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



145,110




1,712




4.74

%



145,879




1,710




4.72

%



172,198




2,032




4.73

%

Subordinated debt



29,467




355




4.84

%



29,450




354




4.84

%



29,400




355




4.83

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,225,791



$

9,582




3.14

%


$

1,229,261



$

9,488




3.10

%


$

1,173,916



$

7,922




2.71

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




























Demand deposits



417,128










405,166










440,728








Other Liabilities



16,489










17,268










15,212








Total liabilities


$

1,659,408









$

1,651,695









$

1,629,856








Shareholders' equity



107,714










107,480










104,044








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

1,767,122









$

1,759,175









$

1,733,900








Net interest income





$

12,195









$

12,453









$

12,467





Net interest spread









1.87

%









2.03

%









2.17

%

Interest expense as a percent of average
earning assets









2.20

%









2.22

%









1.90

%

Net interest margin









2.81

%









2.91

%









2.99

%

(1)

Income and yields are reported on tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC

Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended




6/30/2024



3/31/2024



12/31/2023



9/30/2023



6/30/2023


GAAP Financial Measurements:
















Interest Income - Loans


$

19,525



$

19,963



$

19,420



$

20,179



$

18,754


Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-Earnings Assets



2,223




1,949




2,595




2,012




1,610


Interest Expense - Deposits



7,515




7,424




7,658




6,978




5,535


Interest Expense - Other Borrowings



2,067




2,064




2,068




2,297




2,387


Total Net Interest Income


$

12,166



$

12,424



$

12,289



$

12,916



$

12,442


Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:
















Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Loans


$

28



$

28



$

28



$

27



$

24


Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Securities



1




1




1




1




1


Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income


$

29



$

29



$

29



$

28



$

25


Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income


$

12,195



$

12,453



$

12,318



$

12,944



$

12,467


SOURCE Eagle Financial Services, Inc.

