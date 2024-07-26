Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Announces 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results And Quarterly Dividend

BERRYVILLE, Va., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke, whose divisions include Bank of Clarke Wealth Management, announced its second quarter 2024 results. On July 24, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on August 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 5, 2024. Select highlights for the second quarter (compared to the first quarter of 2024) include:
- Noninterest income increased $824 thousand or 23.7% during the quarter.
- Return on average total equity increased from 9.43% to 11.89%.
- Earnings per share increased by $0.17 for the quarter to $0.89.
Brandon Lorey, President and CEO, stated, "Reflecting on our performance in the second quarter of 2024, we have demonstrated resilience and strategic agility in a dynamic economic landscape. Despite the challenges posed by market fluctuations and interest rate pressures, our focus on organic growth and operational excellence has allowed us to maintain a robust financial position. We remain optimistic about the future, as we continue to leverage our strengths and explore new opportunities for growth and innovation."
Income Statement Review
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $3.2 million reflecting an increase of 25.0% from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of 54.8% from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was due mainly to the $824 thousand increase in total noninterest income. The increase of total noninterest income was due to increased sales activity in loans held for sale resulting in a $492 thousand gain on sale of loans held for sale for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $161 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Other operating income also increased due to a $254 thousand bank owned life insurance (BOLI) payout. Net income was $2.4 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Total loan interest income was $19.5 million and $20.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Total loan interest income was $18.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Total loan interest income increased $771 thousand or 4.1% from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Average loans remained stable at 1.44 billion for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 5.46%, an increase of 22 basis points from the 5.24% average yield for the same time period in 2023. The decrease in loan interest income during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 is mainly due to early payoffs in the marine portfolio which negatively impacted deferred fees, which are included in loan interest income. The majority of the increase compared to June 30, 2023 can be attributed to the current rising interest rate environment.
Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $897 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $919 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Interest income and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $926 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 2.62%, up four basis points from 2.58% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and up 23 basis points from 2.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Total interest expense was $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $9.5 million and $7.9 million for three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The slight increase in interest expense between June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 was due mostly to deposit rate specials during the quarter. The increase in interest expense from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 resulted from deposit rate specials during the year. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased four and 43 basis points when comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2024 to the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased $3.5 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $51.9 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to the same period in 2024. In addition to the growth in interest-bearing liabilities, there has been a shift in the mix of interest-bearing deposits towards higher interest-bearing deposits.
Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $12.2 million reflecting a decrease of 2.1% from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and a decrease of 2.2% from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income was $12.4 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023.
The net interest margin was 2.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, the net interest margin was 2.91% and 2.99%, respectively. The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was negatively impacted by recognizing additional deferred fees due to early loan payoffs, mainly in the Marine portfolio. The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.
Noninterest income was $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which represented an increase of $824 thousand or 23.7% from the $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $3.4 million. The increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was mainly due to the increase of gains on loans held for sale and a $254 thousand BOLI payout.
Noninterest expense increased $133 thousand, or 1.1%, to $12.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $13.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, representing an decrease of $445 thousand or 3.4% when comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2024 to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. A $168 thousand or 2.3% increase in salaries and benefits expenses was noted between June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. This is mainly due to larger incentive accruals as employees reached certain goals.
Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets decreased from $5.0 million or 0.28% of total assets at March 31, 2024 to $3.3 million or 0.18% of total assets at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $3.3 million at June 30, 2023. Total nonaccrual loans were $2.7 million at June 30, 2024 and $4.2 million at March 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans were $3.1 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets decreased between March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 mainly due to two large relationships paying off. Nonaccrual loans, and in turn nonperforming assets, decreased between June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024 due to regular payments. The majority of all nonaccrual loans are secured by real estate and management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans. Other real estate owned was zero at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023.
The Company realized $252 thousand in net recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $520 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, $150 thousand in net recoveries were recognized.
The amount of provision for credit losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. The Company recorded $315 thousand in provision for credit loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A small provision this quarter resulted from the net recoveries realized during the period. The Company recognized provision for credit losses of $475 thousand and $403 thousand for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The provision for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was mainly needed due to the larger net charge-offs during the quarter. The provision for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was mainly needed to keep pace with strong loan growth.
The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.04% and 1.00% at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.99% at June 30, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans was 555.46% and 347.64% at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 466.74% at June 30, 2023. Management's judgment in determining the level of the allowance is based on evaluations of the collectability of loans while taking into consideration such factors as trends in delinquencies and charge-offs, changes in the nature and volume of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions that may affect a borrower's ability to repay and the value of collateral, overall portfolio quality and review of specific potential losses. The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio.
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets of the Company at June 30, 2024 were $1.79 billion, which represented an increase of $7.5 million or 0.42% from total assets of $1.78 billion at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2023, total consolidated assets were $1.78 billion. Consolidated assets remained stable during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Total cash and cash equivalents (including cash and due from banks and federal funds sold) decreased $4.0 million or 3.1% as of June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased as a percentage of total assets to 6.9% as of June 30, 2024 as compared to 7.2% at March 31, 2024 and increased as compared to 4.4% at June 30, 2023. The prior quarter change was minimal. The year over year change was due mainly to deposit growth exceeding the change in net loans allowing for additional cash and cash equivalents.
At June 30, 2024, total securities available for sale were $138.3 million, a decrease of $2.8 million from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $13.2 million from June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $23.8 million, a decrease in losses of $1.3 million from total net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $25.1 million at March 31, 2024 and a decrease in losses of $800 thousand from June 30, 2023.
Total net loans increased $9.3 million from $1.42 billion at March 31, 2024 to $1.43 billion at June 30, 2024. These increases were mainly in the commercial non-owner occupied and commercial and industrial loans during the second quarter of 2024. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, through the normal course of business, $14.6 million in mortgage loans were sold on the secondary market. These loan sales resulted in net gains of $255 thousand. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, $10.8 million in mortgage loans were sold on the secondary market. These loan sales resulted in net gains of $161 thousand.
On August 23, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its marine finance business, operating under the name LaVictoire Finance, to Axos Bank. Under the Asset Purchase Agreement, Axos Bank agreed to assume the servicing of Bank of Clarke's retail marine loans and those of third parties, each of which were previously being serviced by Bank of Clarke. All LaVictoire Finance employees became employees of Axos Bank. Pursuant to the Loan Purchase Agreement, Axos Bank acquired all the marine vessel dealer floor plans loans currently held by Bank of Clarke at par value. The acquired loans had an aggregate principal balance of approximately $52.8 million as of the date of the Loan Purchase Agreement. All marine finance loans, with a balance of $236.9 million as of June 30, 2024, are still assets of Bank of Clarke.
Total deposits increased to $1.49 billion as of June 30, 2024 when compared to March 31, 2024 deposits of $1.47 billion. At June 30, 2023 total deposits were $1.46 billion. During the second quarter of 2024, total deposits increased $14.6 million. The majority of this increase was due to time deposit balances increasing by $43.9 million. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits have increased from 26.0% at June 30, 2023 to 28.6% at June 30, 2024. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits increased from 25.9% at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits between June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024 was mainly due to the growth of certificates of deposit over $250 thousand. At June 30, 2024, over 75% of deposits were fully FDIC insured.
The Company had $145.0 million and $155.0 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. There was $170.0 million in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank as of June 30, 2023. The average rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank advances as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 was 4.65% and 4.71%, respectively. These borrowings were used mainly to fund the strong loan growth that occurred during 2023.
On March 31, 2022, the Company entered into Subordinated Note Purchase Agreements with certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors, pursuant to which the Company issued 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032, in the aggregate principal amount of $30.0 million.
Shareholders' equity was $111.1 million and $107.7 million at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Shareholders' equity was $104.0 million at June 30, 2023. Shareholders' equity has been impacted by an accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale. These unrealized losses are primarily a result of rapid increases in interest rates during 2022 and 2023 and continued high rates in 2024. The book value of the Company at June 30, 2024 was $31.24 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,556,844 at June 30, 2024. On July 24, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on July 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2024.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this discussion may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as "the Company expects," "the Company believes" or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative and regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve; the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's ability to keep pace with new technologies; a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyberattacks; the Company's capital and liquidity; changes in tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC
KEY STATISTICS
For the Three Months Ended
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Net Income (dollars in thousands)
$
3,185
$
2,548
$
2,395
$
2,319
$
2,058
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.89
$
0.72
$
0.69
$
0.66
$
0.58
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.89
$
0.72
$
0.69
$
0.66
$
0.58
Return on average total assets
0.72
%
0.58
%
0.53
%
0.51
%
0.48
%
Return on average total equity
11.89
%
9.43
%
9.33
%
8.87
%
7.93
%
Dividend payout ratio
33.71
%
41.67
%
43.48
%
45.45
%
51.72
%
Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue
17.57
%
18.11
%
17.32
%
16.95
%
18.01
%
Net interest margin(1)
2.81
%
2.91
%
2.85
%
2.93
%
2.99
%
Yield on average earning assets
5.01
%
5.13
%
5.10
%
5.03
%
4.88
%
Rate on average interest-bearing liabilities
3.14
%
3.10
%
3.09
%
2.98
%
2.71
%
Net interest spread
1.87
%
2.03
%
2.01
%
2.05
%
2.17
%
Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars
$
29
$
29
$
29
$
28
$
25
Non-interest income to average assets
0.98
%
0.78
%
0.80
%
0.93
%
0.78
%
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.85
%
2.80
%
2.92
%
3.13
%
3.00
%
Efficiency ratio(2)
77.00
%
77.73
%
83.01
%
84.71
%
81.91
%
(1)
The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above.
(2)
The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS
Loans to deposits
97.34
%
97.63
%
97.10
%
96.17
%
100.89
%
Average interest-earning assets to average-interest
142.64
%
139.97
%
137.35
%
142.07
%
142.63
%
PER SHARE DATA
Dividends
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.30
Book value
31.24
30.28
30.78
28.74
29.47
Tangible book value
31.24
30.28
30.78
28.74
29.47
SHARE PRICE DATA
Closing price
$
32.99
$
29.85
$
30.00
$
31.90
$
30.50
Diluted earnings multiple(1)
9.27
10.36
11.03
12.08
13.15
Book value multiple(2)
1.06
0.99
0.97
1.11
1.04
COMMON STOCK DATA
Outstanding shares at end of period
3,556,844
3,557,229
3,520,894
3,520,894
3,528,240
Weighted average shares outstanding
3,556,935
3,557,203
3,520,894
3,523,943
3,526,934
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
3,556,935
3,557,203
3,520,894
3,523,943
3,526,934
CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK ONLY)
Leverage ratio
8.86
%
8.77
%
8.48
%
8.36
%
8.61
%
CREDIT QUALITY
Net charge-offs to average loans
(0.02)
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
(0.01)
%
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.20
%
0.32
%
0.40
%
0.40
%
0.23
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.18
%
0.28
%
0.34
%
0.33
%
0.19
%
Non-accrual loans to:
total loans
0.19
%
0.29
%
0.39
%
0.40
%
0.21
%
total assets
0.15
%
0.23
%
0.31
%
0.32
%
0.17
%
Allowance for credit/loan losses to:
total loans
1.04
%
1.00
%
0.99
%
1.01
%
0.99
%
non-performing assets
458.72
%
290.00
%
236.43
%
242.83
%
433.94
%
non-accrual loans
555.46
%
347.64
%
256.74
%
255.80
%
466.74
%
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:
(dollars in thousands)
Loans delinquent over 90 days
$
167
$
411
$
181
$
0
$
235
Non-accrual loans
2,703
4,156
5,645
5,697
3,109
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
403
415
304
304
-
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):
(dollars in thousands)
Loans charged off
$
172
$
705
$
427
$
187
$
52
(Recoveries)
(424)
(185)
(44)
(31)
(202)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(252)
520
383
156
(150)
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in
$
315
$
475
$
366
$
1,283
$
403
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in
$
15,014
$
14,448
$
14,493
$
14,573
$
14,511
(1)
The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings.
(2)
The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
61,179
$
68,280
$
112,066
$
63,239
$
48,907
Federal funds sold
62,476
59,353
26,287
78,799
29,988
Securities available for sale, at fair value
138,269
141,106
147,011
142,559
151,513
Loans held for sale
3,058
1,593
1,661
3,564
3,570
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
1,433,920
1,424,604
1,448,193
1,426,412
1,456,459
Bank premises and equipment, net
18,114
17,954
18,108
18,421
18,064
Bank owned life insurance
30,103
29,843
29,575
24,404
24,219
Other assets
43,286
40,168
42,696
44,072
43,996
Total assets
$
1,790,405
$
1,782,901
$
1,825,597
$
1,801,470
$
1,776,716
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
415,017
$
424,869
$
436,619
$
430,910
$
433,220
Savings and interest bearing demand deposits
647,358
666,730
656,439
656,111
645,834
Time deposits
426,209
382,343
413,264
411,359
378,954
Total deposits
$
1,488,584
$
1,473,942
$
1,506,322
$
1,498,380
$
1,458,008
Federal funds purchased
302
347
-
-
-
Federal Home Loan Bank advances, short-term
-
10,000
-
-
25,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances, long-term
145,000
145,000
165,000
145,000
145,000
Subordinated debt
29,478
29,461
29,444
29,428
29,411
Other liabilities
15,926
16,446
16,452
27,479
15,327
Commitments and contingent liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities
$
1,679,290
$
1,675,196
$
1,717,218
$
1,700,287
$
1,672,746
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $10 par value
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock, $2.50 par value
8,707
8,705
8,660
8,660
8,661
Surplus
14,604
14,368
14,280
13,970
13,881
Retained earnings
106,567
104,449
103,445
102,106
100,844
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(18,763)
(19,817)
(18,006)
(23,553)
(19,416)
Total shareholders' equity
$
111,115
$
107,705
$
108,379
$
101,183
$
103,970
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,790,405
$
1,782,901
$
1,825,597
$
1,801,470
$
1,776,716
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC
LOAN DATA
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Mortgage real estate loans:
Construction & Secured by Farmland
$
81,609
$
82,692
$
84,145
$
80,012
$
95,433
HELOCs
46,697
46,329
47,674
44,719
44,333
Residential First Lien - Investment
112,790
113,813
117,431
120,547
117,265
Residential First Lien - Owner Occupied
187,807
181,323
178,180
162,919
142,417
Residential Junior Liens
12,387
12,690
12,831
12,284
11,869
Commercial - Owner Occupied
257,675
254,744
251,456
244,088
243,610
Commercial - Non-Owner Occupied & Multifamily
352,892
344,192
348,879
355,122
350,210
Commercial and industrial loans:
BHG loans
4,284
4,740
5,105
5,419
5,747
SBA PPP loans
39
45
51
57
62
Other commercial and industrial loans
102,345
95,327
102,672
91,411
95,012
Marine loans
236,890
247,042
251,168
260,518
299,304
Triad Loans
24,579
25,335
25,877
26,519
27,157
Consumer loans
9,497
9,194
16,542
16,019
16,486
Overdrafts
257
1,559
253
207
308
Other loans
11,951
12,466
12,895
13,089
13,805
Total loans
$
1,441,699
$
1,431,491
$
1,455,159
$
1,432,930
$
1,463,018
Net deferred loan costs and premiums
7,235
7,561
7,527
8,055
7,952
Allowance for credit/loan losses
(15,014)
(14,448)
(14,493)
(14,573)
(14,511)
Net loans
$
1,433,920
$
1,424,604
$
1,448,193
$
1,426,412
$
1,456,459
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
19,525
$
19,963
$
19,420
$
20,179
$
18,754
Interest on federal funds sold
68
39
71
51
28
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
Taxable interest income
739
758
771
781
785
Interest income exempt from federal income taxes
3
5
4
3
5
Dividends
155
156
157
147
136
Interest on deposits in banks
1,258
991
1,592
1,030
656
Total interest and dividend income
$
21,748
$
21,912
$
22,015
$
22,191
$
20,364
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
$
7,515
$
7,424
$
7,658
$
6,978
$
5,535
Interest on federal funds purchased
-
-
-
-
-
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,712
1,710
1,714
1,943
2,032
Interest on subordinated debt
355
354
354
354
355
Total interest expense
$
9,582
$
9,488
$
9,726
$
9,275
$
7,922
Net interest income
$
12,166
$
12,424
$
12,289
$
12,916
$
12,442
Provision For Credit Losses
181
475
366
216
403
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
$
11,985
$
11,949
$
11,923
$
12,700
$
12,039
Noninterest Income
Wealth management fees
$
1,273
$
1,456
$
1,315
$
1,190
$
1,263
Service charges on deposit accounts
456
454
467
460
447
Other service charges and fees
1,164
969
979
1,252
1,135
(Loss) gain on the sale of marine finance business
-
-
(28)
463
-
(Loss) gain on the sale of bank premises and equipment
(11)
-
-
7
7
(Loss) on the sale of AFS securities
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of loans HFS
492
161
515
265
192
Officer insurance income
269
268
171
184
179
Other operating income
652
163
234
388
134
Total noninterest income
$
4,295
$
3,471
$
3,653
$
4,209
$
3,357
Noninterest Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
7,353
$
7,185
$
7,849
$
7,598
$
7,561
Occupancy expenses
470
569
581
570
533
Equipment expenses
401
373
320
341
315
Advertising and marketing expenses
245
237
291
228
342
Stationery and supplies
32
24
44
69
56
ATM network fees
373
380
421
426
365
FDIC assessment
351
409
478
495
346
Computer software expense
221
233
373
396
281
Bank franchise tax
338
331
339
340
313
Professional fees
511
506
577
497
753
Data processing fees
558
565
513
542
478
Other operating expenses
1,657
1,565
1,494
2,631
1,612
Total noninterest expenses
$
12,510
$
12,377
$
13,280
$
14,133
$
12,955
Income before income taxes
$
3,770
$
3,043
$
2,296
$
2,776
$
2,441
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
585
495
(99)
457
383
Net income
$
3,185
$
2,548
$
2,395
$
2,319
$
2,058
Earnings Per Share
Net income per common share, basic
$
0.89
$
0.72
$
0.68
$
0.66
$
0.58
Net income per common share, diluted
$
0.89
$
0.72
$
0.68
$
0.66
$
0.58
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Assets:
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Securities:
Taxable
$
137,588
$
893
2.61
%
$
142,700
$
914
2.58
%
$
155,347
$
922
2.38
%
Tax-Exempt (1)
492
5
4.13
%
499
6
4.84
%
510
5
4.11
%
Total Securities
$
138,080
$
898
2.62
%
$
143,199
$
920
2.58
%
$
155,857
$
927
2.39
%
Loans:
Taxable
$
1,424,304
$
19,421
5.48
%
$
1,433,871
$
19,858
5.57
%
$
1,425,873
$
18,659
5.25
%
Non-accrual
4,600
-
-
%
5,618
-
-
%
2,608
-
-
%
Tax-Exempt (1)
10,603
132
5.01
%
10,706
133
4.99
%
9,810
119
4.86
%
Total Loans
$
1,439,507
$
19,553
5.46
%
$
1,450,195
$
19,991
5.54
%
$
1,438,291
$
18,778
5.24
%
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing
170,858
1,326
3.12
%
127,205
1,030
3.26
%
80,251
684
3.42
%
Total earning assets
$
1,748,445
$
21,777
5.01
%
$
1,720,599
$
21,941
5.13
%
$
1,674,399
$
20,389
4.88
%
Allowance for loan losses
(14,604)
(14,536)
(14,201)
Total non-earning assets
33,281
53,112
73,702
Total assets
$
1,767,122
$
1,759,175
$
1,733,900
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW accounts
$
258,965
$
1,538
2.39
%
$
256,282
$
1,497
2.35
%
$
240,401
$
1,247
2.08
%
Money market accounts
261,557
1,463
2.25
%
263,755
1,413
2.15
%
254,136
1,093
1.72
%
Savings accounts
136,370
39
0.12
%
138,737
41
0.12
%
153,659
46
0.12
%
Time deposits:
$250,000 and more
138,531
1,652
4.80
%
143,294
1,701
4.77
%
99,903
888
3.57
%
Less than $250,000
255,776
2,823
4.44
%
251,853
2,772
4.43
%
224,041
2,261
4.05
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,051,199
$
7,515
2.88
%
$
1,053,921
$
7,424
2.83
%
$
972,140
$
5,535
2.28
%
Federal funds purchased
15
-
-
%
11
-
-
%
178
-
-
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
145,110
1,712
4.74
%
145,879
1,710
4.72
%
172,198
2,032
4.73
%
Subordinated debt
29,467
355
4.84
%
29,450
354
4.84
%
29,400
355
4.83
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,225,791
$
9,582
3.14
%
$
1,229,261
$
9,488
3.10
%
$
1,173,916
$
7,922
2.71
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
417,128
405,166
440,728
Other Liabilities
16,489
17,268
15,212
Total liabilities
$
1,659,408
$
1,651,695
$
1,629,856
Shareholders' equity
107,714
107,480
104,044
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,767,122
$
1,759,175
$
1,733,900
Net interest income
$
12,195
$
12,453
$
12,467
Net interest spread
1.87
%
2.03
%
2.17
%
Interest expense as a percent of average
2.20
%
2.22
%
1.90
%
Net interest margin
2.81
%
2.91
%
2.99
%
(1)
Income and yields are reported on tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
GAAP Financial Measurements:
Interest Income - Loans
$
19,525
$
19,963
$
19,420
$
20,179
$
18,754
Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-Earnings Assets
2,223
1,949
2,595
2,012
1,610
Interest Expense - Deposits
7,515
7,424
7,658
6,978
5,535
Interest Expense - Other Borrowings
2,067
2,064
2,068
2,297
2,387
Total Net Interest Income
$
12,166
$
12,424
$
12,289
$
12,916
$
12,442
Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:
Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Loans
$
28
$
28
$
28
$
27
$
24
Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Securities
1
1
1
1
1
Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income
$
29
$
29
$
29
$
28
$
25
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income
$
12,195
$
12,453
$
12,318
$
12,944
$
12,467
