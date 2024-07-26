Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X8PS | ISIN: US6837971042 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.07.24
21:44 Uhr
58,26 US-Dollar
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.07.2024 14:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) (the "Company" or "Firm") today reported net income of $10.3 million or $0.99 basic earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024, compared with a net loss of $(9.4) million or $(0.85) basic earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023. Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $330.6 million, an increase of 8.0%, compared to revenue of $306.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Albert G. Lowenthal , Chairman and CEO commented, "The Firm was profitable for the second quarter during a mostly favorable business environment. During the quarter, continued investor interest in artificial intelligence ("AI") stocks allowed all major indices to reach fresh records, despite continuing concerns about high interest rates and weakening employment data. Strong equity markets provided a backdrop for greater retail trading activity and drove our AUM to yet another new record, benefiting both our transaction driven revenues and AUM-based advisory fees.

The elevated interest rate environment resulted in improved interest revenue though the high interest rates also contributed to a significant decline in our FDIC sweep balances and related fees as clients sought higher returns elsewhere. The environment was also less favorable for our investment banking business, which saw less capital market activity when compared to the first quarter.

While we are somewhat disappointed in our earnings for the quarter, they were particularly impacted by the lack of follow through in underwriting revenue after a strong first quarter. We continue to believe that our investment in senior personnel will pay off in future quarters as those markets strongly re-open. Results from the Wealth Management business continue to be strong amidst the background of a very strong equity market.

The Company ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and record book value per share levels. We remain focused on both attracting new financial advisors and retaining existing advisors while concurrently attracting qualified professionals to our investment banking platform and building our Equity and Fixed Income groups in order to position us well for growth as we move into the second half of 2024."

Summary Operating Results (Unaudited)

('000s, except per share amounts or otherwise indicated)

Firm

2Q-24

2Q-23

Revenue

$ 330,589

$ 306,189

Compensation Expenses

$ 220,727

$ 187,224

Non-compensation Expenses

$ 93,997

$ 130,664

Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$ 15,865

$ (11,699)

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

$ 5,599

$ (2,131)

Net Income (Loss) (1)

$ 10,266

$ (9,400)

Earnings Per Share (Basic) (1)

$ 0.99

$ (0.85)

Earnings Per Share (Diluted) (1)

$ 0.92

$ (0.85)

Book Value Per Share

$ 78.63

$ 71.77

Tangible Book Value Per Share (2)

$ 61.56

$ 56.29

Private Client



Revenue

$ 208,701

$ 201,245

Pre-Tax Income

$ 55,537

$ 20,794

Assets Under Administration (billions)

$ 126.0

$ 113.2

Asset Management



Revenue

$ 25,826

$ 22,198

Pre-Tax Income

$ 8,694

$ 6,534

Assets Under Management (billions)

$ 47.5

$ 41.2

Capital Markets



Revenue

$ 92,141

$ 79,582

Pre-Tax Loss

$ (21,775)

$ (14,051)




(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

(2) Represents book value less goodwill and intangible assets divided by number of shares outstanding.

Highlights

  • Increased revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by significantly higher advisory fees attributable to a rise in billable assets under management ("AUM") as well as improved investment banking and interest revenues
  • Assets under administration and under management were both at record levels at June 30, 2024, benefiting from market appreciation and positive net asset flows
  • Compensation expenses increased from the prior year quarter largely as a result of higher incentive compensation expenses, share-based compensation costs and production-related expenses
  • Non-compensation expenses decreased from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower legal costs partially offset by higher interest expense
  • Book value and tangible book value per share reached new record highs as a result of positive earnings

Private Client

Private Client reported revenue for the current quarter of $208.7 million, 3.7% higher compared with a year ago mostly due to higher advisory fees driven by appreciation in AUM and an increase in commission revenue. Pre-tax income of $55.5 million in the current quarter resulted in a pre-tax margin of 26.6%. Financial advisor headcount at the end of the current quarter was 934 compared to 964 at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)


2Q-24

2Q-23




Revenue

$208,701

$201,245

Commissions

$ 52,872

$ 45,377

Advisory Fees

$ 90,946

$ 78,811

Bank Deposit Sweep Income

$ 34,847

$ 44,060

Interest

$ 21,626

$ 22,403

Other

$ 8,410

$ 10,594




Total Expenses

$153,164

$180,451

Compensation

$117,419

$ 99,528

Non-compensation

$ 35,745

$ 80,923




Pre-Tax Income

$ 55,537

$ 20,794




Compensation Ratio

56.3 %

49.5 %

Non-compensation Ratio

17.1 %

40.2 %

Pre-Tax Margin

26.6 %

10.3 %




Assets Under Administration (billions)

$ 126.0

$ 113.2

Cash Sweep Balances (billions)

$ 2.9

$ 3.9

Revenue:

  • Retail commissions increased 16.5% from a year ago primarily due to higher retail trading activity
  • Advisory fees increased 15.4% due to higher AUM during the billing period for the current quarter when compared to the second quarter of last year
  • Bank deposit sweep income decreased $9.2 million from a year ago due to lower cash sweep balances
  • Interest revenue decreased modestly from the prior year period due to lower stock borrow income
  • Other revenue decreased from a year ago primarily due to smaller movements in the cash surrender value of Company-owned life insurance policies, which fluctuates based on changes in the fair value of the policies' underlying investments

Total Expenses:

  • Compensation expenses increased 18.0% from a year ago primarily due to higher production related and share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-compensation expenses decreased 55.8% from a year ago primarily due to lower legal costs

Asset Management

Asset Management reported revenue for the current quarter of $25.8 million, 16.3% higher compared with a year ago. Pre-tax income was $8.7 million, an increase of 33.1% compared with the prior year period.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)


2Q-24

2Q-23




Revenue

$ 25,826

$ 22,198

Advisory Fees

$ 26,241

$ 22,196

Other

$ (415)

$ 2




Total Expenses

$ 17,132

$ 15,664

Compensation

$ 6,120

$ 6,283

Non-compensation

$ 11,012

$ 9,381




Pre-Tax Income

$ 8,694

$ 6,534




Compensation Ratio

23.7 %

28.3 %

Non-compensation Ratio

42.6 %

42.3 %

Pre-Tax Margin

33.7 %

29.4 %




AUM (billions)

$ 47.5

$ 41.2

Revenue:

  • Advisory fee revenue increased 18.2% from a year ago due to increased management fees resulting from the higher net value of billable AUM during the current quarter

Assets under Management (AUM):

  • AUM increased to $47.5 billion at June 30, 2024, a new record high, which is the basis for advisory fee billings for July 2024
  • The increase in AUM was comprised of higher asset values of $6.1 billion on existing client holdings and a net contribution of $0.2 billion in new client assets

Total Expenses:

  • Compensation expenses were down 2.6% from a year ago primarily resulting from decreases in incentive compensation
  • Non-compensation expenses were up 17.4% when compared to the prior year period mostly due to higher external portfolio management costs which are directly related to the increase in AUM

Capital Markets

Capital Markets reported revenue for the current quarter of $92.1 million, 15.8% higher when compared with the prior year period. Pre-tax loss was $21.8 million compared with a pre-tax loss of $14.1 million a year ago.

('000s)




2Q-24

2Q-23




Revenue

$ 92,141

$ 79,582




Investment Banking

$ 26,699

$ 18,749

Advisory Fees

$ 12,290

$ 10,945

Equities Underwriting

$ 11,208

$ 5,478

Fixed Income Underwriting

$ 2,815

$ 1,867

Other

$ 386

$ 459




Sales and Trading

$ 64,766

$ 60,216

Equities

$ 33,250

$ 34,453

Fixed Income

$ 31,516

$ 25,763




Other

$ 676

$ 617




Total Expenses

$113,916

$ 93,633

Compensation

$ 73,290

$ 61,255

Non-compensation

$ 40,626

$ 32,378




Pre-Tax Loss

$(21,775)

$ (14,051)




Compensation Ratio

79.5 %

77.0 %

Non-compensation Ratio

44.1 %

40.7 %

Pre-Tax Margin

(23.6) %

(17.7) %

Revenue:

Investment Banking

  • Advisory fees earned from investment banking activities increased 12.3% compared with a year ago due to higher M&A volumes
  • Equity underwriting fees increased 104.6% when compared with a year ago due to higher new issuance volumes
  • Fixed income underwriting fees were modestly higher than the prior year period

Sales and Trading

  • Equities sales and trading revenue was relatively flat when compared with the prior year period
  • Fixed income sales and trading revenue increased 22.3% compared with a year ago primarily due to an increase in trading income attributable to higher interest rates and volumes

Total Expenses:

  • Compensation expenses increased 19.6% compared with a year ago primarily due to costs associated with opportunistic new hires and higher incentive compensation
  • Non-compensation expenses were 25.5% higher than a year ago primarily due to an increase in interest expense in financing trading inventories

Other Matters

(In millions, except number of shares and per share amounts)


2Q-24

2Q-23

Capital



Stockholders' Equity (1)

$ 812.1

$ 788.3

Regulatory Net Capital (2)

$ 460.7

$ 417.5

Regulatory Excess Net Capital (2)

$ 439.7

$ 394.7




Common Stock Repurchases



Repurchases

$ 0.9

$ 3.6

Number of Shares

23,102

96,135

Average Price

$ 40.01

$ 37.43




Period End Shares

10,327,510

10,984,240

Effective Tax Rate

35.3 %

18.2 %




(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

(2) Attributable to Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. broker-dealer

  • The Board of Directors announced a $0.03, or 20% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share effective for the second quarter of 2024 payable on August 23, 2024 to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on August 9, 2024
  • Compensation expense as a percentage of revenue was higher at 66.8% during the current period versus 61.1% during the same period last year due to opportunistic new hires and increased share based compensation costs
  • The effective tax rate for the current period was 35.3% compared with 18.2% for the prior year period. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was negatively impacted by permanent items and non-deductible losses in non-U.S. businesses.

Company Information

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading middle market investment bank and full service broker-dealer that is engaged in a broad range of activities in the financial services industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking (corporate and public finance), equity and fixed income research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. With roots tracing back to 1881, the Company is headquartered in New York and has 88 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" relating to anticipated future performance. For a discussion of the factors that could cause future performance to be different than anticipated, reference is made to Factors Affecting "Forward-Looking Statements" and Part 1A - Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)

('000s, except number of shares and per share amounts)






















For the Three Months Ended

June 30,


For the Six Months Ended

June 30,



2024


2023


% Change


2024


2023


% Change

REVENUE













Commissions

$ 97,055


$ 88,544


9.6


$ 192,905


$ 175,241


10.1


Advisory fees

117,197


101,015


16.0


232,044


201,559


15.1


Investment banking

29,119


19,978


45.8


79,656


57,943


37.5


Bank deposit sweep income

34,846


44,060


(20.9)


71,531


92,969


(23.1)


Interest

34,805


27,320


27.4


61,571


52,261


17.8


Principal transactions, net

10,074


16,253


(38.0)


28,308


29,743


(4.8)


Other

7,493


9,019


(16.9)


17,712


18,152


(2.4)


Total revenue

330,589


306,189


8.0


683,727


627,868


8.9

EXPENSES













Compensation and related expenses

220,727


187,224


17.9


442,440


393,516


12.4


Communications and technology

24,682


22,783


8.3


49,258


45,223


8.9


Occupancy and equipment costs

15,516


16,440


(5.6)


31,364


32,341


(3.0)


Clearing and exchange fees

6,780


5,927


14.4


12,622


12,190


3.5


Interest

21,980


17,467


25.8


42,528


30,609


38.9


Other

25,039


68,047


(63.2)


52,195


106,639


(51.1)


Total expenses

314,724


317,888


(1.0)


630,407


620,518


1.6














Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

15,865


(11,699)


*


53,320


7,350


625.4

Income tax provision (benefit)

5,599


(2,131)


*


17,310


2,454


605.4

Net Income (Loss)

$ 10,266


$ (9,568)


*


$ 36,010


$ 4,896


635.5














Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

-


(168)


*


(310)


(321)


*

Net income (loss) attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

$ 10,266


$ (9,400)


*


$ 36,320


$ 5,217


596.2














Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.













Basic

$ 0.99


$ (0.85)


*


$ 3.49


$ 0.47


642.6


Diluted

$ 0.92


$ (0.85)


*


$ 3.29


$ 0.44


647.7














Weighted average number of common shares outstanding










Basic

10,327,818


11,016,430


(6.3)


10,367,636


11,054,306


(6.2)


Diluted

11,111,903


11,016,430


0.9


11,083,422


11,911,379


(7.0)














Period end number of common shares outstanding

10,327,510


10,984,240


(6.0)


10,327,510


10,984,240


(6.0)

* Percentage not meaningful

SOURCE Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.