"For the second quarter, strong Aerospace aftermarket and Molding Solutions revenue growth partially offset lower than expected Aerospace OEM sales, as industry supply chain and productivity constraints continue to temper our Aerospace OEM results," said Thomas J. Hook, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes. "These industry factors will impact our overall near-term Aerospace outlook, even as our aftermarket continues to benefit from growing fleet opportunities and synergies from our acquisition of MB Aerospace remain on track. Despite these headwinds, we are making significant progress across the company in transforming Barnes into a higher growth, higher value company, led by a strong Aerospace business and a streamlined Industrial business."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Sales of $382 million were up 13% versus the same quarter a year ago, with organic growth(1) of 5%. The net beneficial impact of acquisition and divestiture related sales was approximately 8%. Foreign exchange did not have a meaningful impact on sales.

In the quarter, the sales and cash flow expectations for the Automation business unit within the Industrial segment were reduced, which among other factors, resulted in a non-cash impairment charge of $53.7 million contributing to an operating loss of $2.1 million, and operating margin of -0.6%.

Adjusted operating income of $47.6 million was up 9% and adjusted operating margin of 12.4% was down 40 bps. Adjusted operating income excludes the goodwill impairment charge, a $10.2 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Associated Spring and Hänggi businesses, restructuring and transformation related charges of $5.4 million, MB Aerospace short-term purchase accounting adjustments of $0.7 million, and shareholder advisory costs of $0.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $76.5 million, up 14% from a year ago and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.0%, up 20 bps.

In early April, Barnes closed the divestiture of the Associated Spring and Hänggi businesses, materially reducing its exposure to automotive component manufacturing. The headline price of the transaction was $175 million, and net cash proceeds of approximately $150 million were used to reduce debt.

Interest expense was $20.8 million, up from $6.5 million a year ago, due to higher average borrowings from the purchase of MB Aerospace and a higher average interest rate given the recapitalization of the Company's debt structure.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was -112% compared with 23% last year primarily driven by the non-deductible goodwill impairment charge and taxes tied to the sale of Associated Spring and Hanggi. On an adjusted basis, the second quarter's effective tax rate was 31%.

Net loss was $46.8 million, or -$0.91 per share, compared to net income of $17.4 million, or $0.34 per share in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, net income per share of $0.37 was down 36% from $0.58. Adjusted net income per share excludes a $1.05 non-cash goodwill impairment charge, $0.14 of charges inclusive of tax related to the Associated Spring and Hänggi divestiture, $0.08 of restructuring and transformation related charges, and $0.01 of MB Aerospace short-term purchase accounting adjustments.

Year-to-date cash provided by operating activities was $3.1 million versus $42.5 million in the first half of 2023. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to an increase in working capital and divestiture related income tax payments. Capital expenditures of $29.9 million year-to-date increased $8.2 million over the prior year, driven by investments related to the Company's restructuring program and investments for growth. Year-to-date free cash flow, adjusted for the tax payments related to the divestiture, was negative $14.5 million.

Segment Performance

Aerospace

Second quarter sales in the Aerospace segment were $218 million, up 79%. Organic sales increased 8%, and sales related to the acquisition of MB Aerospace added 71%. Aerospace original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") sales increased 75%, while aftermarket sales increased 84%. On an organic basis, OEM sales increased 1%, and aftermarket sales increased 19%. Segment operating profit was $29.3 million, up 77%. Adjusted operating profit of $32.3 million was up 56%, while adjusted operating margin declined 220 bps to 14.8%. Adjusted operating profit excludes restructuring and transformation-related charges of $2.2 million, and MB Aerospace short-term purchase accounting adjustments of $0.7 million. Adjusted operating profit benefited from the contribution of higher organic sales volumes, inclusive of pricing, and the contribution of MB Aerospace sales, partially offset by the amortization of long term acquired intangibles for the MB Aerospace acquisition and lower productivity. Aerospace adjusted EBITDA was $50.4 million, up 64%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.1% versus 25.2% a year ago.

Aerospace OEM backlog ended the second quarter at $1.51 billion, up 3% sequentially from March 2024. The Company expects to convert approximately 40% of this backlog to revenue over the next 12 months.

Industrial

Second quarter sales in the Industrial segment were $164 million, down 24% due to the sale of the Associated Spring and Hänggi businesses. On an organic basis, sales were up 3% from a year ago. Operating loss was $31.5 million versus operating income of $9.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted operating profit was $15.3 million, down 33%, and adjusted operating margin was 9.3%, down 120 bps. Adjusted operating profit reflects the impact of the divested businesses partially offset by positive pricing and Barnes Transformation Office (BTO) cost initiatives. Adjusted operating profit excludes a $53.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge, a $10.2 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the divested businesses and restructuring and transformation related charges of $3.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $25.1 million, down 28% from a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.3%, down 70 bps.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $66 million in cash and $419 million available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. The "Net Debt to EBITDA" ratio, as defined in our credit agreements, was 3.48 times, down from 3.62 times at March 31, 2024. Barnes remains focused on achieving a leverage ratio of 3.0x or lower by the end of 2024 and reaffirms its long-term leverage goal of 2.5x by 2025.

Updated 2024 Full Year Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2024 guidance to the following:

2024 Guidance Organic sales growth 4% to 6% Adjusted operating margin 12% to 14% Adjusted EBITDA margin 20% to 22% Adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.75 Capital expenditures $55 million to $65 million Free cash flow $45 million to $55 million Adjusted effective tax rate 33% to 34%

The Company's 2024 Adjusted EPS guidance excludes a $1.05 non-cash goodwill impairment charge, $0.40 related to restructuring and transformation activities, $0.35 of divestiture impacts related to the sale of the Associated Spring and Hänggi businesses, $0.06 of MB Aerospace short-term purchase accounting adjustments, $0.02 of acquisition-related impacts, and $0.03 of shareholder advisory costs.

Notes:

(1) Organic sales growth represents the total reported sales increase within the Company's ongoing business less the impact of foreign currency translation and acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months.

(2) While Barnes reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides additional information with respect to a non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization" (Adjusted EBITDA). With the acquisition of MB Aerospace, the largest transaction in Barnes' history, the Company incurred related expenses, including acquired intangible assets and additional interest expense from the debt-funded acquisition. Accordingly, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, to monitor our business performance. While EBITDA is not a U.S. GAAP measure, nor is it a substitute for a U.S. GAAP measure, we believe it provides helpful information to investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Tables reconciling non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, including forward looking outlook information, are presented at the end of this press release.

BARNES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net sales $ 382,232 $ 338,984 12.8 $ 812,870 $ 674,341 20.5 Cost of sales 258,188 224,625 14.9 558,284 450,868 23.8 Selling and administrative expenses 82,667 88,350 (6.4 ) 170,394 174,180 (2.2 ) Goodwill impairment charge 53,694 - 100.0 53,694 - 100.0 Gain on the sale of businesses (10,204 ) - NM (7,071 ) - NM 384,345 312,975 22.8 775,301 625,048 24.0 Operating (loss) income (2,113 ) 26,009 (108.1 ) 37,569 49,293 (23.8 ) Operating margin -0.6 % 7.7 % 4.6 % 7.3 % Interest expense 20,812 6,512 219.6 45,643 11,819 286.2 Other expense (income), net (845 ) (2,894 ) (70.8 ) 850 (1,553 ) NM (Loss) income before income taxes (22,080 ) 22,391 (198.6 ) (8,924 ) 39,027 (122.9 ) Income taxes 24,741 5,039 391.0 35,949 8,516 322.1 Net (loss) income $ (46,821 ) $ 17,352 (369.8 ) $ (44,873 ) $ 30,511 (247.1 ) Common dividends $ 8,118 $ 8,099 0.2 $ 16,229 $ 16,195 0.2 Per common share: Net (loss) income: Basic $ (0.91 ) $ 0.34 (367.6 ) $ (0.88 ) $ 0.60 (246.7 ) Diluted (0.91 ) 0.34 (367.6 ) (0.88 ) 0.60 (246.7 ) Dividends 0.16 0.16 - 0.32 0.32 - Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,302,547 51,051,780 0.5 51,263,503 51,020,648 0.5 Diluted 51,302,547 51,225,545 0.2 51,263,503 51,245,163 0.0 NM - Not meaningful

BARNES GROUP INC. OPERATIONS BY REPORTABLE BUSINESS SEGMENT (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net sales Aerospace $ 217,958 $ 122,015 78.6 $ 439,328 $ 239,272 83.6 Industrial 164,274 216,971 (24.3 ) 373,542 435,079 (14.1 ) Intersegment sales - (2 ) - (10 ) Total net sales $ 382,232 $ 338,984 12.8 $ 812,870 $ 674,341 20.5 Operating (loss) profit Aerospace $ 29,344 $ 16,580 77.0 $ 60,430 $ 35,331 71.0 Industrial (31,457 ) 9,429 (433.6 ) (22,861 ) 13,962 (263.7 ) Total operating (loss) profit $ (2,113 ) $ 26,009 (108.1 ) $ 37,569 $ 49,293 (23.8 ) Operating margin Change Change Aerospace 13.5 % 13.6 % (10 ) bps. 13.8 % 14.8 % (100 ) bps. Industrial -19.1 % 4.3 % (2,340 ) bps. -6.1 % 3.2 % (930 ) bps. Total operating margin -0.6 % 7.7 % (830 ) bps. 4.6 % 7.3 % (270 ) bps.

BARNES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,909 $ 89,827 Accounts receivable 345,482 353,923 Inventories 350,292 365,221 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 104,689 97,749 Total current assets 866,372 906,720 Deferred income taxes - 10,295 Property, plant and equipment, net 351,879 402,697 Goodwill 1,046,822 1,183,624 Other intangible assets, net 662,666 706,471 Other assets 109,348 98,207 Total assets $ 3,037,087 $ 3,308,014 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Notes and overdrafts payable $ 6,547 $ 16 Accounts payable 152,271 164,264 Accrued liabilities 217,793 221,462 Long-term debt - current 10,518 10,868 Total current liabilities 387,129 396,610 Long-term debt 1,149,386 1,279,962 Accrued retirement benefits 36,825 45,992 Deferred income taxes 115,950 120,608 Long-term tax liability - 21,714 Other liabilities 71,299 80,865 Total stockholders' equity 1,276,498 1,362,263 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,037,087 $ 3,308,014

BARNES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (44,873 ) $ 30,511 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 59,563 46,913 Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment (50 ) (180 ) Stock compensation expense 6,464 4,832 Non-cash goodwill impairment charge 53,694 - Gain on sale of businesses (5,545 ) - Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of divestiture: Accounts receivable (12,173 ) (18,102 ) Inventories (23,011 ) (9,743 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (12,532 ) (5,183 ) Accounts payable 2,862 (2,300 ) Accrued liabilities (645 ) 16,745 Deferred income taxes 3,454 779 Long-term retirement benefits (10,336 ) (10,636 ) Long-term tax liability (17,372 ) (13,029 ) Other 3,550 1,860 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,050 42,467 Investing activities: Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 344 149 Proceeds from the sale of businesses 146,041 - Capital expenditures (29,854 ) (21,617 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 159 - Other - (722 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 116,690 (22,190 ) Financing activities: Net change in other borrowings 6,568 7,775 Payments on long-term debt (233,207 ) (112,927 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 110,000 101,208 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 122 189 Dividends paid (16,229 ) (16,195 ) Withholding taxes paid on stock issuances (141 ) (376 ) Cash settlement of foreign currency hedges related to intercompany financing (9,967 ) (1,176 ) Other (232 ) (2,588 ) Net cash used by financing activities (143,086 ) (24,090 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows (2,784 ) (466 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (26,130 ) (4,279 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 92,039 81,128 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 65,909 76,849 Less: Restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets - (2,176 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 65,909 $ 74,673

BARNES GROUP INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,050 $ 42,467 Capital expenditures (29,854 ) (21,617 ) Free cash flow(1) $ (26,804 ) $ 20,850 Free cash flow (as adjusted): Free cash flow (from above) $ (26,804 ) $ 20,850 Income tax payments related to the sale of the businesses 12,280 - Free cash flow (as adjusted) (1) $ (14,524 ) $ 20,850 Notes: (1) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. In 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was negatively impacted by $12.3 million of estimated income tax payments related to the pre-tax gain related to the sale of the Associated Spring and Hänggi businesses (the "Businesses"). The proceeds from the sale are reflected in investing activities. The Company believes that the free cash flow metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that can be used to invest in future growth, pay dividends, repurchase stock and reduce debt. This metric can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on the Company's liquidity.

BARNES GROUP INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change SEGMENT RESULTS Operating Profit - Aerospace Segment (GAAP) $ 29,344 $ 16,580 77.0 $ 60,430 $ 35,331 71.0 Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 2,247 545 2,638 2,314 Shareholder advisory costs 50 - 1,078 - Acquisition related costs - 3,559 - 3,559 MB Short-term purchase accounting adjustments 685 - 2,826 - Operating Profit - Aerospace Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 32,326 $ 20,684 56.3 $ 66,972 $ 41,204 62.5 Operating Margin - Aerospace Segment (GAAP) 13.5 % 13.6 % (10 ) bps. 13.8 % 14.8 % (100 ) bps. Operating Margin - Aerospace Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 14.8 % 17.0 % (220 ) bps. 15.2 % 17.2 % (200 ) bps. Operating (Loss) Profit - Industrial Segment (GAAP) $ (31,457 ) $ 9,429 (433.6 ) $ (22,861 ) $ 13,962 (263.7 ) Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 3,167 13,351 6,888 25,461 Shareholder advisory costs 50 - 1,022 - Gain on the sale of businesses (10,204 ) - (7,071 ) - Goodwill impairment charge 53,694 - 53,694 - Operating Profit - Industrial Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 15,250 $ 22,780 (33.1 ) $ 31,672 $ 39,423 (19.7 ) Operating Margin - Industrial Segment (GAAP) -19.1 % 4.3 % (2,340 ) bps. -6.1 % 3.2 % (930 ) bps. Operating Margin - Industrial Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 9.3 % 10.5 % (120 ) bps. 8.5 % 9.1 % (60 ) bps. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Operating (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (2,113 ) $ 26,009 (108.1 ) $ 37,569 $ 49,293 (23.8 ) Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 5,414 13,896 9,526 27,775 Shareholder advisory costs 100 - 2,100 - Gain on the sale of businesses (10,204 ) - (7,071 ) - Acquisition related costs - 3,559 - 3,559 MB Short-term purchase accounting adjustments 685 - 2,826 - Goodwill impairment charge 53,694 - 53,694 - Operating Income as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 47,576 $ 43,464 9.5 $ 98,644 $ 80,627 22.3 Operating Margin (GAAP) -0.6 % 7.7 % (830 ) bps. 4.6 % 7.3 % (270 ) bps. Operating Margin as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 12.4 % 12.8 % (40 ) bps. 12.1 % 12.0 % 10 bps. Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share (GAAP) $ (0.91 ) $ 0.34 (367.6 ) $ (0.88 ) $ 0.60 (246.7 ) Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 0.08 0.19 0.14 0.39 Shareholder advisory costs - - 0.03 - Loss related to sale of businesses, net of tax 0.14 - 0.35 - MB Short-term purchase accounting adjustments 0.01 - 0.04 - Acquisition related costs - 0.05 0.02 0.05 Goodwill impairment charge 1.05 - 1.05 - Diluted Net Income per Share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.37 $ 0.58 (36.2 ) $ 0.75 $ 1.04 (27.9 ) Full-Year 2023 Full-Year 2024 Outlook Operating Margin (GAAP) 6.1 % 7.1 % to 9.1 % Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 3.2 % 1.6 % Divestiture transaction costs/loss related to sale of businesses, net of tax 0.1 % -0.4 % MB Short-term purchase accounting adjustments 1.3 % 0.3 % Shareholder advisory costs - 0.1 % Acquisition related costs 0.8 % - Goodwill impairment charge - 3.3 % Operating Margin as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 11.5 % 12.0 % to 14.0 % Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share (GAAP) $ 0.31 $ (0.36 ) to $ (0.16 ) Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 0.66 0.40 Divestiture transaction costs/loss related to sale of businesses, net of tax 0.02 0.35 MB Short-term purchase accounting adjustments 0.29 0.06 Shareholder advisory costs - 0.03 Acquisition related costs 0.37 0.02 Goodwill impairment charge - 1.05 Diluted Net Income per Share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 1.65 $ 1.55 to $ 1.75

Notes: (1) The Company has excluded the following from its "as adjusted" financial measurements for 2024: 1) charges related to restructuring/reduction in force actions at certain businesses and transformation costs (consulting/professional fees related to business and portfolio transformation initiatives), 2) a pre-tax gain related to the divestiture of the Businesses, including $7.1M reflected within operating profit ($10.2 million in the second quarter), $1.5M reflected within other expense, net ($0.2 million in the second quarter) and a $23.7M charge reflected within income taxes ($16.9 million in the second quarter), 3) shareholder advisory costs, 4) short-term purchase accounting adjustments related to its MB Aerospace acquisition, 5) acquisition costs related to the acquisition of MB Aerospace, including $1.6M reflected within interest expense ($0.0 million in the second quarter), and 6) goodwill impairment charge recorded in the second quarter of 2024 related to the Automation reporting unit. The Company has excluded the following from its "as adjusted" financial measurements for 2023: 1) charges related to restructuring/reduction in force actions at certain businesses and business transformation costs (consulting fees related to transformation initiatives), including $27.8M reflected within operating profit ($13.9M in the second quarter) and ($1.1M) reflected within other expense (income), net, for both the year-to-date and quarter-to-date periods and 2) acquisition transaction costs related to the planned acquisition of MB Aerospace. The tax effects of the restructuring related actions, acquisition related actions, and shareholder advisory costs were calculated based on the respective tax jurisdictions and ranged from approximately 15% to approximately 30%. The goodwill impairment charge did not have a tax effect as it is not deductible for book purposes. Management believes that these adjustments provide the Company and its investors with an indication of our baseline performance excluding items that are not considered to be reflective of our ongoing results. Management does not intend results excluding the adjustments to represent results as defined by GAAP, and the reader should not consider it as an alternative measurement calculated in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of the Company's performance. Accordingly, the measurements have limitations depending on their use.

BARNES GROUP INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION EBITDA, EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Aerospace Industrial Other (1) Total Aerospace Industrial Other (1) Total Net Sales $ 217,958 164,274 - $ 382,232 $ 122,015 216,971 (2 ) $ 338,984 Net (Loss) Income $ (46,821 ) $ 17,352 Interest expense 20,812 6,512 Other expense (income), net (845 ) (2,894 ) Income taxes 24,741 5,039 Operating Profit (Loss) (GAAP) $ 29,344 $ (31,457 ) $ - $ (2,113 ) $ 16,580 $ 9,429 $ - $ 26,009 Operating Margin (GAAP) 13.5 % -19.1 % -0.6 % 13.6 % 4.3 % 7.7 % Other expense (income), net - - 845 845 - - 2,894 2,894 Depreciation (2) 7,463 3,990 - 11,453 4,867 6,393 - 11,260 Amortization (3) 11,214 5,887 - 17,101 5,191 6,413 - 11,604 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 48,021 $ (21,580 ) $ 845 $ 27,286 $ 26,638 $ 22,235 $ 2,894 $ 51,767 EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) (4) 22.0 % -13.1 % 7.1 % 21.8 % 10.2 % 15.3 % Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 2,247 3,167 - 5,414 545 12,555 - 13,100 Shareholder advisory costs 50 50 - 100 - - - - Acquisition transaction costs - - - - 3,559 - - 3,559 MB Short-term purchase accounting adjustments 42 - - 42 - - - - Pension related loss - - 156 156 - - (1,144 ) (1,144 ) Gain on the sale of businesses - (10,204 ) - (10,204 ) - - - - Goodwill impairment charge - 53,694 - 53,694 - - - - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 50,360 $ 25,127 $ 1,001 $ 76,488 $ 30,742 $ 34,790 $ 1,750 $ 67,282 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) (4) 23.1 % 15.3 % 20.0 % 25.2 % 16.0 % 19.8 % Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Aerospace Industrial Other (1) Total Aerospace Industrial Other (1) Total Net Sales $ 439,328 373,542 - $ 812,870 $ 239,272 435,079 (10 ) $ 674,341 Net (Loss) Income $ (44,873 ) $ 30,511 Interest expense 45,643 11,819 Other expense (income), net 850 (1,553 ) Income taxes 35,949 8,516 Operating Profit (Loss) (GAAP) $ 60,430 $ (22,861 ) $ - $ 37,569 $ 35,331 $ 13,962 $ - $ 49,293 Operating Margin (GAAP) 13.8 % -6.1 % 4.6 % 14.8 % 3.2 % 7.3 % Other expense (income), net - - (850 ) (850 ) - - 1,553 1,553 Depreciation (2) 15,319 9,581 - 24,900 9,820 13,869 - 23,689 Amortization (3) 22,850 11,813 - 34,663 10,297 12,927 - 23,224 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 98,599 $ (1,467 ) $ (850 ) $ 96,282 $ 55,448 $ 40,758 $ 1,553 $ 97,759 EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) (4) 22.4 % -0.4 % 11.8 % 23.2 % 9.4 % 14.5 % Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 2,638 6,164 - 8,802 2,314 23,072 - 25,386 Shareholder advisory costs 1,078 1,022 - 2,100 - - - - Acquisition transaction costs - - - - 3,559 - - 3,559 MB Short-term purchase accounting adjustments 1,540 - - 1,540 - - - - Gain on the sale of businesses - (7,071 ) - (7,071 ) - - - - Pension related loss (gain) - - 1,526 1,526 - - (1,144 ) (1,144 ) Goodwill impairment charge - 53,694 - 53,694 - - - - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 103,855 $ 52,342 $ 676 $ 156,873 $ 61,321 $ 63,830 $ 409 $ 125,560 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) (4) 23.6 % 14.0 % 19.3 % 25.6 % 14.7 % 18.6 %

Notes: (1) "Other" includes intersegment sales and items that are included within Other expense (income), net that are not allocated to the Company's reportable business segments.

(2) Depreciation expense in 2024 includes $0.7 million of accelerated depreciation charges related to restructuring actions ($0.0 million related to the second quarter). Depreciation in 2023 includes $2.4 million ($0.8 million related to the second quarter) of similar accelerated depreciation charges.

(3) Amortization expense in 2024 includes $1.3 million ($0.6 million related to the second quarter) of short-term purchase accounting adjustments related to backlog amortization, attributed to the acquisition of MB Aerospace.

(4) The Company defines EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization which the Company incurs in the normal course of business; in addition to these adjustments, the Company also excludes the impact of its "as adjusted items" above ("Adjusted EBITDA"). The Company does not intend EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA to represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP, and the reader should not consider it as an alternative to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other items calculated in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Accordingly, the measurements have limitations depending on their use.

