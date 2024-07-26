MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Consolidated Results

Reported revenue increased 7.8% to $403.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus last year's second quarter results of $374.3 million. On a local currency basis (1) , revenue increased 8.5%.

, revenue increased 8.5%. Reported operating income decreased 3.7% to $49.7 million compared to $51.6 million recorded in the second quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.8 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan. Local currency adjusted operating income (1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 1.1% and 2.3%, respectively, in the second quarter.

and local currency adjusted EBITDA increased 1.1% and 2.3%, respectively, in the second quarter. Reported diluted earnings per share decreased 9.9% to 73 cents in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 81 cents in the second quarter of 2023. Local currency adjusted EPS(1) decreased 2.5% in the second quarter primarily as a result of higher interest expense and a higher tax rate.

"Sensient's execution and focus on business growth have resulted in solid performance across all our Groups. I continue to remain very confident about our performance in 2024," said Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Second Quarter Group Results Reported Local Currency(1) Revenue Quarter Year-to-Date Quarter Year-to-Date Flavors & Extracts 11.1% 9.6% 11.1% 9.1% Color 4.5% 1.9% 5.2% 1.7% Asia Pacific 7.1% 3.6% 11.1% 7.4% Total Revenue 7.8% 6.0% 8.5% 6.1% Reported Adjusted Local Currency(1) Operating Income Quarter Year-to-Date Quarter Year-to-Date Flavors & Extracts 7.2% 7.0% 7.4% 6.9% Color 7.8% 3.4% 8.8% 3.3% Asia Pacific 4.0% -1.0% 9.2% 3.8% Total Operating Income -3.7% -3.3% 1.1% 1.8%

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported second quarter 2024 revenue of $209.2 million, an increase of $20.9 million versus the prior year's second quarter. The Group's increased revenue was primarily a result of higher volumes. Segment operating income was $26.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the prior year's second quarter. The higher operating income was primarily due to the higher volumes.

The Color Group reported revenue of $167.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $7.2 million compared to the prior year's second quarter. Segment operating income was $31.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.3 million compared to the prior year's second quarter results. The Group's increased revenue and operating income were primarily a result of the higher volumes across all product lines.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $38.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.6 million compared to the prior year's second quarter. The Group's revenue benefited from higher volumes, partially offset by unfavorable exchange rates. Segment operating income was $7.9 million in the quarter, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the prior year's second quarter. The higher operating income is primarily a result of the higher volumes, partially offset by unfavorable exchange rates.

Corporate & Other reported operating expenses of $15.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $9.7 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year's second quarter. In the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.8 million of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs in Corporate & Other. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $4.5 million compared to the prior year's second quarter, primarily due to the higher performance-based compensation costs recorded in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the low comparable amount recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

2024 Outlook Metric Updated Guidance Prior Guidance Local Currency Revenue(1) Mid-to High Single-Digit Growth Mid-Single-Digit Growth Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1) Mid-to High Single-Digit Growth Mid-Single-Digit Growth Diluted EPS (GAAP) Between $2.77 and $2.87* Between $2.80 and $2.90* Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) Mid-Single-Digit Growth Low to Mid-Single-Digit Growth * The Updated Guidance includes approximately 18 cents of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs. The Prior Guidance included 15 cents of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

The Company's guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.

(1) Please refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company's performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release.

This release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Federal securities laws including under "2024 Outlook" above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company's operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company's future financial performance include the following: the Company's ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company's supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas and other parties in the Middle East; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company's customers; the Company's ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences and changing technologies; the Company's ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company's various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company's domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company's ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenue $ 403,525 $ 374,313 7.8 % $ 788,195 $ 743,319 6.0 % Cost of products sold 272,803 252,136 8.2 % 530,924 496,479 6.9 % Selling and administrative expenses 81,065 70,586 14.8 % 158,208 144,411 9.6 % Operating income 49,657 51,591 (3.7 %) 99,063 102,429 (3.3 %) Interest expense 7,653 6,352 14,698 12,354 Earnings before income taxes 42,004 45,239 84,365 90,075 Income taxes 11,072 11,206 22,493 22,391 Net earnings $ 30,932 $ 34,033 (9.1 %) $ 61,872 $ 67,684 (8.6 %) Earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.81 $ 1.47 $ 1.61 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.81 $ 1.46 $ 1.60 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,154 42,043 42,129 42,006 Diluted 42,398 42,235 42,351 42,245

Results by Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Revenue 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Flavors & Extracts $ 209,213 $ 188,284 11.1 % $ 402,305 $ 367,136 9.6 % Color 167,700 160,463 4.5 % 327,725 321,624 1.9 % Asia Pacific 38,580 36,029 7.1 % 78,886 76,114 3.6 % Intersegment elimination (11,968 ) (10,463 ) (20,721 ) (21,555 ) Consolidated $ 403,525 $ 374,313 7.8 % $ 788,195 $ 743,319 6.0 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 26,209 $ 24,456 7.2 % $ 49,887 $ 46,636 7.0 % Color 31,502 29,217 7.8 % 63,181 61,102 3.4 % Asia Pacific 7,880 7,575 4.0 % 16,656 16,816 (1.0 %) Corporate & Other (15,934 ) (9,657 ) (30,661 ) (22,125 ) Consolidated $ 49,657 $ 51,591 (3.7 %) $ 99,063 $ 102,429 (3.3 %)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,339 $ 28,934 Trade accounts receivable 315,604 272,164 Inventories 553,415 598,399 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,897 37,119 Total Current Assets 944,255 936,616 Goodwill & intangible assets (net) 429,800 436,177 Property, plant, and equipment (net) 491,140 505,277 Other assets 129,672 136,437 Total Assets $ 1,994,867 $ 2,014,507 Trade accounts payable $ 107,218 $ 131,114 Short-term borrowings 26,995 13,460 Other current liabilities 92,822 91,732 Total Current Liabilities 227,035 236,306 Long-term debt 634,663 645,085 Accrued employee and retiree benefits 24,872 27,715 Other liabilities 50,522 52,077 Shareholders' Equity 1,057,775 1,053,324 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,994,867 $ 2,014,507

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 61,872 $ 67,684 Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,725 28,590 Share-based compensation expense 4,911 4,766 Net (gain) loss on assets (195 ) 81 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs 1,495 - Deferred income taxes 529 (2,643 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (49,449 ) 6,062 Inventories 36,730 (16,927 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,612 ) 3,534 Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses (22,722 ) (18,329 ) Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings 7,824 (19,713 ) Income taxes (6,591 ) (1,998 ) Other liabilities 1,429 595 Net cash provided by operating activities 58,946 51,702 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (22,850 ) (45,137 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 296 53 Other investing activities (336 ) 2,054 Net cash used in investing activities (22,890 ) (43,030 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from additional borrowings 132,189 187,037 Debt payments (120,571 ) (143,923 ) Dividends paid (34,685 ) (34,577 ) Other financing activities (3,016 ) (8,003 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (26,083 ) 534 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8,568 ) 6,419 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,405 15,625 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,934 20,921 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,339 $ 36,546 Supplemental Information Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Dividends paid per share $ 0.82 $ 0.82

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts The Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 49,657 $ 51,591 (3.7 %) $ 99,063 $ 102,429 (3.3 %) Portfolio Optimization Plan costs - Cost of products sold 207 - 314 - Portfolio Optimization Plan costs - Selling and administrative expenses 1,545 - 4,250 - Adjusted operating income $ 51,409 $ 51,591 (0.4 %) $ 103,627 $ 102,429 1.2 % Net earnings (GAAP) $ 30,932 $ 34,033 (9.1 %) $ 61,872 $ 67,684 (8.6 %) Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax 1,752 - 4,564 - Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1) (214 ) - (569 ) - Adjusted net earnings $ 32,470 $ 34,033 (4.6 %) $ 65,867 $ 67,684 (2.7 %) Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.73 $ 0.81 (9.9 %) $ 1.46 $ 1.60 (8.8 %) Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax 0.04 - 0.09 - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.81 (4.9 %) $ 1.56 $ 1.60 (2.5 %) Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates. Results by Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Adjusted Adjusted Operating Income 2024 Adjustments(2) 2024 2023 Adjustments(2) 2023 Flavors & Extracts $ 26,209 $ - $ 26,209 $ 24,456 $ - $ 24,456 Color 31,502 - 31,502 29,217 - 29,217 Asia Pacific 7,880 - 7,880 7,575 - 7,575 Corporate & Other (15,934 ) 1,752 (14,182 ) (9,657 ) - (9,657 ) Consolidated $ 49,657 $ 1,752 $ 51,409 $ 51,591 $ - $ 51,591 Results by Segment Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted Adjusted Operating Income 2024 Adjustments(2) 2024 2023 Adjustments(2) 2023 Flavors & Extracts $ 49,887 $ - $ 49,887 $ 46,636 $ - $ 46,636 Color 63,181 - 63,181 61,102 - 61,102 Asia Pacific 16,656 - 16,656 16,816 - 16,816 Corporate & Other (30,661 ) 4,564 (26,097 ) (22,125 ) - (22,125 ) Consolidated $ 99,063 $ 4,564 $ 103,627 $ 102,429 $ - $ 102,429 (2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2024 results compared to the 2023 results for the corresponding periods. Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Revenue Total Foreign

Exchange

Rates Adjustments(3) Adjusted

Local

Currency Flavors & Extracts 11.1% 0.0% N/A 11.1% Color 4.5% (0.7%) N/A 5.2% Asia Pacific 7.1% (4.0%) N/A 11.1% Total Revenue 7.8% (0.7%) N/A 8.5% Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 7.2% (0.2%) 0.0% 7.4% Color 7.8% (1.0%) 0.0% 8.8% Asia Pacific 4.0% (5.2%) 0.0% 9.2% Corporate & Other 65.0% 0.0% 18.1% 46.9% Total Operating Income (3.7%) (1.4%) (3.4%) 1.1% Diluted Earnings Per Share (9.9%) (2.5%) (4.9%) (2.5%) Adjusted EBITDA 1.2% (1.1%) N/A 2.3% Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Revenue Total Foreign

Exchange

Rates Adjustments(3) Adjusted

Local

Currency Flavors & Extracts 9.6% 0.5% N/A 9.1% Color 1.9% 0.2% N/A 1.7% Asia Pacific 3.6% (3.8%) N/A 7.4% Total Revenue 6.0% (0.1%) N/A 6.1% Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 7.0% 0.1% 0.0% 6.9% Color 3.4% 0.1% 0.0% 3.3% Asia Pacific (1.0%) (4.8%) 0.0% 3.8% Corporate & Other 38.6% 0.0% 20.6% 18.0% Total Operating Income (3.3%) (0.7%) (4.4%) 1.8% Diluted Earnings Per Share (8.8%) (0.7%) (6.2%) (1.9%) Adjusted EBITDA 1.8% (0.4%) N/A 2.2% (3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 49,657 $ 51,591 (3.7 %) $ 99,063 $ 102,429 (3.3 %) Depreciation and amortization 15,016 14,440 29,725 28,590 Share-based compensation expense 2,916 2,499 4,911 4,766 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax 1,752 - 4,564 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,341 $ 68,530 1.2 % $ 138,263 $ 135,785 1.8 %

The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. June 30, Debt 2024 2023 Short-term borrowings $ 26,995 $ 15,436 Long-term debt 634,663 686,589 Credit Agreement adjustments(1) (18,034 ) (19,755 ) Net Debt $ 643,624 $ 682,270 Operating income (GAAP) $ 151,657 $ 191,147 Depreciation and amortization 58,955 54,877 Share-based compensation expense 9,078 12,213 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax 32,405 - Other non-operating gains(2) (872 ) (3,326 ) Credit Adjusted EBITDA $ 251,223 $ 254,911 Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2.6x 2.7x (1) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts. (2) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement.

The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.21 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax 0.65 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.86 Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.

We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

