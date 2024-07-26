Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires Tech" or "Aires"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation (EMF) and optimize human health, welcomes Toronto Raptors and Canada Basketball star RJ Barrett as its newest brand partner and AiresAthletes campaign ambassador. Barrett will promote the company's EMF protection technology, which safeguards against radiation from wireless technologies and enhances recovery and overall well-being for athletes.

This agreement is the latest example of Aires Tech aligning its brand with top performers and sports leagues. The AiresAthletes campaign launched in March to connect with professional athletes who have turned to Aires Tech for the significant benefits its technology offers, particularly in terms of physiological optimization through EMF modulation. Barrett joins a roster that includes 6-time NHL All-Star John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Maycee "The Future" Barber of the UFC's Women's Flyweight division and NFL Legend and 3-time NFL Pro Bowler Tiki Barber.

"RJ is among basketball's most dynamic players, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Aires Tech family," said Josh Bruni, CEO of Aires Tech. "RJ and the broader Aires Tech athlete team will actively bolster the company's strategy to dominate the EMF protection market and establish Aires as a household brand. They will achieve this by increasing consumer awareness of how Aires' advanced technology enhances both physical and mental well-being.

"We are looking forward to collaborating with RJ to promote healthier living and enhanced recovery to millions of basketball athletes and fans. This partnership comes at an exciting time as RJ and Canada Basketball gear up for a thrilling summer sports schedule."

"As a basketball player you're always looking for ways to improve, and it's no different off the court, where I'm continually adding new tools to be at my personal best. Aires Tech is now part of my daily performance arsenal," said RJ Barrett. "Aires' EMF protection lets me feel my best and perform at my peak. Their products add a crucial layer of protection in today's digital world, and I'm ready to get work on spreading the word about how they enhance performance and overall wellness."

The AiresAthletes campaign connects the Aires Tech brand with peak performance and health in the minds of consumers while growing market awareness and driving sales growth. The partnership with Barrett will see him appear in programming and content to engage athletes and the millions of Raptors and Canada Basketball fans around the world.

As an electrifying guard for the Toronto Raptors and a cornerstone of Team Canada, RJ Barrett has proven himself to be a force in the sport since being drafted third overall in 2019. From his record-setting college days to his rapid rise in the NBA, Barrett has captivated fans and critics alike with his exceptional scoring ability, tenacious defense and unyielding work ethic. His on-court versatility and leadership have not only made him indispensable to the Raptors but also a valuable asset for the future of Canadian basketball. Off the court, Barrett's commitment to community service and youth development highlights his character, making him the perfect partner for Aires Tech in their mission to promote health and wellness for all.

Aires Tech is committed to supporting athletes in their pursuit of excellence while educating the public about the importance of EMF protection. This roster expansion comes on the heels of Aires Tech securing a global marketing partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. These partnerships and the AiresAthletes campaign connects the Aires brand with peak performance at the intersection of technology, health, and peak human health and performance.

For more information about the partnership, the AiresAthletes campaign and Aires' innovative EMF protection technology, please visit www.airestech.com.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce it has entered into a consulting agreement with Grant Pasay dated July 1, 2024 (the "Consulting Agreement") pursuant to which Grant will provide consumer copywriting for ads, marketing materials and articles, business development consulting services to engage with various commercial partners and distributors, and other consulting services in respect of the Company's Business Development project (the "Project"). The term of the Consulting Agreement began on July 1, 2024 and shall continue until the completion of the Project, upon which Grant Pasay will be entitled to a fixed fee of $18,000, which will be satisfied though the issuance of common shares of the Company, subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will issue another press release upon the completion of the Project and the issuance of the common shares to Grant Pasay.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position and financial measures, future market position, growth, innovations, global impact, business strategy, brand development, product adoption, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures, 2024 being our best year ever, continuing our trajectory of revenue growth, relationships with athletes, celebrities and performers, the size and growth of the consumer market focused on wellbeing and EMF protection, strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, the occurrence of force majeure events, developments and changes in laws and regulations, competitive factors, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

