Chris Peterson, Newell Brands President and Chief Executive Officer, said, " We are making significant progress in driving Newell's turnaround. During the second quarter, we continued to deliver on our operational and financial priorities for the year, as results came in at the high-end or ahead of our plan across key metrics. Since implementing the new corporate strategy, we have taken decisive actions that have improved the company's top line trajectory, driven significant gross and operating margin expansion, delevered the balance sheet and improved cash flow performance, while strengthening our team, Newell's front-end commercial capabilities and fostering a high-performance, high-accountability culture. We remain laser focused on returning the business to sustainable and profitable growth and are confident that we are pursuing the right strategy to accomplish this."

Mark Erceg, Newell Brands Chief Financial Officer, said, " Second quarter reported gross margin increased by 590 basis points versus last year, which builds on the 110, 360 and 380 basis point expansions that occurred during the three sequential quarters that preceded it, respectively. The rapid and dramatic improvement we have delivered in gross margin ties directly back to the development and implementation of our new strategy and has allowed us to invest more in advertising and critical front-end commercial capabilities, while also expanding reported operating margins - which were up 260 basis points versus last year in the second quarter. During each of the last four quarters we have also achieved significant year-over-year improvements in our cash conversion cycle and reduced Newell's leverage ratio on a sequential basis. While the macroeconomic environment remains choppy, the transformation of our business is clearly underway, which has given us confidence to improve our financial outlook for the year."

Executive Summary

Second quarter net sales were $2.0 billion, a decline of 7.8 percent compared with the prior year period. Core sales declined 4.2 percent compared with the prior year period.

Second quarter reported gross margin increased to 34.4 percent compared with 28.5 percent in the prior year period. Normalized gross margin increased to 34.8 percent compared with 29.9 percent in the prior year period.

Second quarter reported operating margin increased to 8.0 percent compared with 5.4 percent in the prior year period. Normalized operating margin increased to 10.8 percent compared with 9.1 percent in the prior year period.

Second quarter reported net income was $45 million compared with $18 million in the prior year period. Normalized net income was $151 million compared with $101 million in the prior year period. Normalized EBITDA increased to $284 million compared with $258 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter reported diluted earnings per share were $0.11 compared with $0.04 in the prior year period. Normalized diluted earnings per share were $0.36 compared with $0.24 in the prior year period.

Year-to-date operating cash flow was $64 million compared with $277 million in the prior year period.

The company raised its full year 2024 outlook.

Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results

Net sales were $2.0 billion, a 7.8 percent decline compared with the prior year period, reflecting a core sales decline of 4.2 percent, as well as the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange and business exits. Pricing in international markets to offset inflation and currency movements was a meaningful contributor to the company's core sales performance.

Reported gross margin was 34.4 percent compared with 28.5 percent in the prior year period, as the impact from productivity savings, favorable mix and pricing more than offset the headwind from inflation and foreign exchange. Normalized gross margin was 34.8 percent compared with 29.9 percent in the prior year period, which represents the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement.

Reported operating income was $163 million compared with $120 million in the prior year period. Reported operating margin was 8.0 percent compared with 5.4 percent in the prior year period, largely reflecting benefits from productivity savings, favorable mix and pricing, which more than offset the impact of lower net sales, inflation and unfavorable foreign exchange. Normalized operating income was $219 million, or 10.8 percent of sales, compared with $201 million, or 9.1 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

Net interest expense was $78 million compared with $76 million in the prior year period.

Reported tax provision was $39 million compared with $17 million in the prior year period. The normalized tax benefit was $14 million compared with a provision of $16 million in the prior year period.

Reported net income was $45 million compared with $18 million in the prior year period. Normalized net income was $151 million compared with $101 million in the prior year period. Normalized EBITDA was $284 million compared with $258 million in the prior year period.

Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.11 compared with $0.04 in the prior year period. Normalized diluted earnings per share were $0.36 compared with $0.24 in the prior year period.

An explanation of non-GAAP measures disclosed in this release and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP results to comparable GAAP measures, if available, are included in the tables attached to this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Year-to-date operating cash flow was $64 million compared with $277 million in the prior year period. The prior year included significant contribution from working capital. Inventories have decreased by approximately $300 million versus the prior year period.

At the end of the second quarter, Newell Brands had debt outstanding of $5.0 billion and cash and cash equivalents of $382 million, compared with $5.4 billion and $317 million, respectively, at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Operating Segment Results

The Home & Commercial Solutions segment generated net sales of $962 million compared with $1.1 billion in the prior year period, reflecting a core sales decline of 4.3 percent, as well as the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange and certain business exits. Core sales declined in all three businesses: Kitchen, Home Fragrance and Commercial. Reported operating income was $48 million, or 5.0 percent of sales, compared with operating loss of $21 million, or negative 2.0 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $71 million, or 7.4 percent of sales, compared with $23 million, or 2.2 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

The Learning & Development segment generated net sales of $813 million, in-line with the prior year period, as core sales growth of 1.5 percent was offset by the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange. Core sales increased in both the Writing and Baby businesses. Reported operating income was $205 million, or 25.2 percent of sales, compared with $188 million, or 23.1 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $212 million, or 26.1 percent of sales, compared with $199 million, or 24.5 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

The Outdoor & Recreation segment generated net sales of $258 million compared with $333 million in the prior year period, reflecting a core sales decline of 18.2 percent, as well as the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange and certain business exits. Reported operating loss was $11 million, or negative 4.3 percent of sales, compared with operating income of $5 million, or 1.5 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating loss was $1 million, or negative 0.4 percent of sales, compared with normalized operating income of $14 million, or 4.2 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

Organizational Realignment Update

In January 2024, the company announced an organizational realignment, which is expected to strengthen the company's front-end commercial capabilities, such as consumer understanding and brand communication, in support of the Where to Play / How to Win choices the company unveiled in June of 2023 (the "Realignment Plan"). In addition to improving accountability, the Realignment Plan should further unlock operational efficiencies and cost savings, reduce complexity and free up funds for reinvestment. As part of the organizational realignment, the company made several organizational design changes, which entailed: standing up a cross-functional brand management organization, realigning business unit finance to fully support the new global brand management model, further simplifying and standardizing regional go-to-market organizations, and centralizing domestic retail sales teams, the digital technology team, business-aligned accounting personnel, the Manufacturing Quality team, and the Human Resources functions into the appropriate center-led teams to drive standardization, efficiency and scale with a One Newell approach. The company will also further optimize Newell's real estate footprint and pursue other cost reduction initiatives. These actions are expected to be substantially implemented by the end of 2024. Once the organizational design changes are fully executed, the company expects to realize annualized pretax savings in the range of $65 million to $90 million, net of reinvestment, with $55 million to $70 million expected in 2024. Restructuring and related charges associated with these actions are estimated to be in the range of $75 million to $90 million and are expected to be substantially incurred by the end of 2024. During the first six months of 2024, the company incurred restructuring and related charges of $39 million related to the Realignment Plan.

Outlook for Third Quarter and Full Year 2024

The company initiated its outlook for third quarter 2024 and raised its full year 2024 outlook.

Q3 2024 Outlook Net Sales 6% to 4% decline Core Sales 2% decline to flat Normalized Operating Margin 8.3% to 8.8% Normalized EPS $0.14 to $0.17 Previous Full Year 2024 Outlook Updated Full Year 2024 Outlook Net Sales 8% to 5% decline 7% to 6% decline Core Sales 6% to 3% decline 4% to 3% decline Normalized Operating Margin 7.8% to 8.2% 8.0% to 8.2% Normalized EPS $0.52 to $0.62 $0.60 to $0.65

The company also increased its outlook for full year 2024 operating cash flow to $450 million to $550 million from the previous range of $400 million to $500 million. The operating cash flow outlook continues to assume approximately $150 million to $200 million in cash payments associated with restructuring and related initiatives.

The company has presented forward-looking statements regarding core sales, normalized operating margin and normalized earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income, from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is a matter of management judgement and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period in reliance on the exception provided by item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking normalized operating margin or normalized earnings per share to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company's future financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the company's actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.

Conference Call

Newell Brands' second quarter 2024 earnings conference call will be held today, July 26, at 9:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast is provided under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website at www.newellbrands.com. A webcast replay will be made available in the Quarterly Earnings section of the company's website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release and the accompanying remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release, the additional financial information and accompanying remarks both to explain its results to stockholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of its businesses. The company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures (a) permit investors to view the company's performance and liquidity using the same tools that management uses to evaluate the company's past performance, reportable segments, prospects for future performance and liquidity, and (b) determine certain elements of management incentive compensation.

The company's management believes that core sales provides a more complete understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales on a consistent basis as it excludes the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, retail store openings and closings, certain market and category exits, and changes in foreign exchange from year-over-year comparisons. The effect of changes in foreign exchange on reported sales is calculated by applying the prior year average monthly exchange rates to the current year local currency sales amounts (excluding acquisitions and divestitures), with the difference between the current year reported sales and constant currency sales presented as the foreign exchange impact increase or decrease in core sales. The company's management believes that "normalized" gross margin, "normalized" operating income, "normalized" operating margin, "normalized EBITDA", "normalized" net income, "normalized" diluted earnings per share, "normalized" interest and "normalized" income tax benefit or expense, which exclude restructuring and restructuring-related expenses and one-time and other events such as costs related to the extinguishment of debt; certain tax benefits and charges; impairment charges; pension settlement charges; divestiture costs; costs related to the acquisition, integration and financing of acquired businesses; amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; inflationary adjustments; fire related loss, net of insurance recoveries; and certain other items, are useful because they provide investors with a meaningful perspective on the current underlying performance of the company's core ongoing operations and liquidity. "Normalized EBITDA" is an ongoing liquidity measure (that excludes non-cash items) and is calculated as normalized earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expense.

The company uses a "with" and "without" approach to calculate normalized income tax expense or benefit. At an interim period, the company determines the year to date tax effect of the pretax items excluded from normalized results by allocating the difference between the calculated GAAP and calculated normalized tax expense or benefit.

The company defines "net debt" as short-term debt, current portion of long-term debt and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.

While the company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the company's performance and liquidity, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release and its exhibits, particularly those anticipating future financial performance, business prospects, growth, operating strategies, the benefits and savings associated with the Realignment Plan, future macroeconomic conditions and similar matters, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases, including, but not limited to, "guidance," "outlook," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," "setting up," "beginning to," "will," "should," "would," "could," "resume," "remain confident," "remain optimistic," "seek to," or similar statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees because there are inherent difficulties in predicting future results. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including impairment charges and accounting for income taxes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

our ability to optimize costs and cash flow and mitigate the impact of soft global demand and retailer inventory rebalancing through discretionary and overhead spend management, advertising and promotion expense optimization, demand forecast and supply plan adjustments and actions to improve working capital;

our dependence on the strength of retail and consumer demand and commercial and industrial sectors of the economy in various countries around the world;

our ability to improve productivity, reduce complexity and streamline operations;

risks related to our substantial indebtedness, potential increases in interest rates or changes in our credit ratings, including the failure to maintain financial covenants which if breached could subject us to cross-default and acceleration provisions in our debt documents;

competition with other manufacturers and distributors of consumer products;

major retailers' strong bargaining power and consolidation of our customers;

supply chain and operational disruptions in the markets in which we operate, including as a result of geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions and any global military conflicts, including those between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East;

changes in the prices and availability of labor, transportation, raw materials and sourced products, including significant inflation, and our ability to offset cost increases through pricing and productivity in a timely manner;

our ability to effectively execute our turnaround plan, including the Realignment Plan and other restructuring and cost saving initiatives;

our ability to develop innovative new products, to develop, maintain and strengthen end-user brands and to realize the benefits of increased advertising and promotion spend;

the risks inherent to our foreign operations, including currency fluctuations, exchange controls and pricing restrictions;

future events that could adversely affect the value of our assets and/or stock price and require additional impairment charges;

unexpected costs or expenses associated with dispositions;

the cost and outcomes of governmental investigations, inspections, lawsuits, legislative requests or other actions by third parties, the potential outcomes of which could exceed policy limits, to the extent insured;

our ability to remediate the material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting;

a failure or breach of one of our key information technology systems, networks, processes or related controls or those of our service providers;

the impact of U.S. and foreign regulations on our operations, including the impact of tariffs and environmental remediation costs and legislation and regulatory actions related to product safety, data privacy and climate change;

the potential inability to attract, retain and motivate key employees;

changes in tax laws and the resolution of tax contingencies resulting in additional tax liabilities;

product liability, product recalls or related regulatory actions;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights;

significant increases in the funding obligations related to our pension plans; and

other factors listed from time to time in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings.

The consolidated condensed financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). Management's application of U.S. GAAP requires the pervasive use of estimates and assumptions in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements. The company continues to be impacted by inflationary pressures, soft global demand, major retailers' focus on tight control over inventory levels, elevated interest rates and indirect macroeconomic impacts from geopolitical conflicts, which has required greater use of estimates and assumptions in the preparation of our condensed consolidated financial statements. Although we believe we have made our best estimates based upon current information, actual results could differ materially and may require future changes to such estimates and assumptions, including reserves, which may result in future expense or impairment charges.

The information contained in this press release and the tables is as of the date indicated. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments.

NEWELL BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net sales $ 2,033 $ 2,204 (7.8 )% $ 3,686 $ 4,009 (8.1 )% Cost of products sold 1,334 1,575 2,483 2,898 Gross profit 699 629 11.1 % 1,203 1,111 8.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 520 476 9.2 % 982 956 2.7 % Restructuring costs, net 10 22 36 60 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 6 11 6 11 Operating income 163 120 35.8 % 179 84 NM Non-operating expenses: Interest expense, net 78 76 148 144 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt - - 1 - Other expense, net 1 9 6 21 Income (loss) before income taxes 84 35 NM 24 (81 ) NM Income tax provision (benefit) 39 17 (12 ) 3 Net income (loss) $ 45 $ 18 NM $ 36 $ (84 ) NM Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 415.2 414.2 415.0 414.0 Diluted 418.2 415.3 417.9 414.0 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ (0.20 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ (0.20 ) Dividends per share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.30 * NM - NOT MEANINGFUL

NEWELL BRANDS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in millions) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 382 $ 332 Accounts receivable, net 1,072 1,195 Inventories 1,639 1,531 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 332 296 Total current assets 3,425 3,354 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,153 1,212 Operating lease assets 481 515 Goodwill 3,055 3,071 Other intangible assets, net 2,412 2,488 Deferred income taxes 757 806 Other assets 765 717 Total Assets $ 12,048 $ 12,163 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,079 $ 1,003 Other accrued liabilities 1,440 1,565 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 983 329 Total current liabilities 3,502 2,897 Long-term debt 4,059 4,575 Deferred income taxes 236 241 Operating lease liabilities 414 446 Other noncurrent liabilities 757 892 Total liabilities 8,968 9,051 Total stockholders' equity 3,080 3,112 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,048 $ 12,163

NEWELL BRANDS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 36 $ (84 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 164 159 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 6 11 Deferred income taxes 14 4 Stock based compensation expense 33 20 Pension settlement charge - 5 Other, net (8 ) (34 ) Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable 84 (14 ) Inventories (139 ) 282 Accounts payable 80 (54 ) Accrued liabilities and other, net (206 ) (18 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 64 277 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (112 ) (142 ) Swap proceeds 17 23 Other investing activities, net 11 25 Net cash used in investing activities (84 ) (94 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on short-term debt (52 ) (23 ) Proceeds from short-term debt with original maturities greater than 90 days 431 - Payments on short-term debt with original maturities greater than 90 days (225 ) - Payments on current portion of long-term debt - (1 ) Cash dividends (60 ) (126 ) Equity compensation activity and other, net (16 ) (8 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 78 (158 ) Exchange rate effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14 ) 2 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 44 27 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 361 303 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 405 $ 330 Supplemental disclosures: Restricted cash at beginning of period $ 29 $ 16 Restricted cash at end of period 23 13

NEWELL BRANDS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Restructuring

and

restructuring-

related costs Acquisition

amortization Transaction

costs and other

[1] Non-GAAP Measure Measure Reported Normalized* Net sales $ 2,033 $ - $ - $ - $ 2,033 Cost of products sold 1,334 (7 ) - (2 ) 1,325 Gross profit 699 7 - 2 708 34.4 % 34.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 520 (3 ) (25 ) (3 ) 489 25.6 % 24.1 % Restructuring costs, net 10 (10 ) - - - Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 6 (6 ) - - - Operating income 163 26 25 5 219 8.0 % 10.8 % Non-operating expense 79 - - 3 82 Income before income taxes 84 26 25 2 137 Income tax provision (benefit) [2] 39 (19 ) (20 ) (14 ) (14 ) Net income $ 45 $ 45 $ 45 $ 16 $ 151 Diluted earnings per share ** $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.36

* Normalized results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the above normalized adjustments. See below for a discussion of these adjustments. ** Adjustments and normalized earnings per share are calculated based on diluted weighted average shares of 418.2 million shares for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Totals may not add due to rounding. [1] Transaction costs and other includes a $2 million loss related to Argentina devaluation and hyperinflationary adjustment; $1 million and $2 million related to accelerated amortization and write-off of other assets, respectively, associated with integration projects and $3 million gain related to completed divestitures. Includes $12 million of income tax expense that results from amortization of a prior year normalized tax benefit. [2] The company uses a "with" and "without" approach to calculate normalized income tax expense or benefit. At an interim period, the company determines the year to date tax effect of the pretax items excluded from normalized results by allocating the difference between the calculated GAAP and calculated normalized tax expense or benefit.

NEWELL BRANDS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Restructuring

and

restructuring-

related costs Acquisition

amortization and

impairment Transaction

costs and other

[1] Non-GAAP Measure Measure Reported Normalized* Net sales $ 2,204 $ - $ - $ - $ 2,204 Cost of products sold 1,575 (26 ) - (3 ) 1,546 Gross profit 629 26 - 3 658 28.5 % 29.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 476 9 (19 ) (9 ) 457 21.6 % 20.7 % Restructuring costs, net 22 (22 ) - - - Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 11 - (11 ) - - Operating income 120 39 30 12 201 5.4 % 9.1 % Non-operating (income) expense 85 - - (1 ) 84 Income before income taxes 35 39 30 13 117 Income tax provision (benefit) [2] 17 9 6 (16 ) 16 Net income $ 18 $ 30 $ 24 $ 29 $ 101 Diluted earnings per share ** $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.24

* Normalized results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the above normalized adjustments. See below for a discussion of these adjustments. ** Adjustments and normalized earnings per share are calculated based on diluted weighted average shares of 415.3 million shares for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Totals may not add due to rounding. [1] Transaction costs and other includes $7 million of costs related to completed divestitures; $5 million loss related to Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment; $5 million loss on pension settlement; $2 million related to expenses for certain legal proceedings; $4 million of fire-related recoveries and $2 million gain due to changes in fair value of investment. Includes $14 million of income tax expense that results from amortization of a prior year normalized tax benefit. [2] The company uses a "with" and "without" approach to calculate normalized income tax expense or benefit. At an interim period, the company determines the year to date tax effect of the pretax items excluded from normalized results by allocating the difference between the calculated GAAP and calculated normalized tax expense or benefit.

NEWELL BRANDS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Restructuring

and

restructuring-

related costs Acquisition

amortization Transaction

costs and other

[1] Non-GAAP Measure Measure Reported Normalized* Net sales $ 3,686 $ - $ - $ - $ 3,686 Cost of products sold 2,483 (15 ) - (6 ) 2,462 Gross profit 1,203 15 - 6 1,224 32.6 % 33.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 982 (8 ) (50 ) 5 929 26.6 % 25.2 % Restructuring costs, net 36 (36 ) - - - Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 6 (6 ) - - - Operating income 179 65 50 1 295 4.9 % 8.0 % Non-operating expense 155 - - - 155 Income before income taxes 24 65 50 1 140 Income tax provision (benefit) [2] (12 ) 22 6 (25 ) (9 ) Net income $ 36 $ 43 $ 44 $ 26 $ 149 Diluted earnings per share ** $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.06 $ 0.36

* Normalized results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the above normalized adjustments. See below for a discussion of these adjustments. ** Adjustments and normalized earnings per share are calculated based on diluted weighted average shares of 417.9 million shares for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Totals may not add due to rounding. [1] Transaction costs and other includes an $8 million loss related to Argentina devaluation and hyperinflationary adjustment; $3 million and $2 million related to accelerated amortization and write-off of other assets, respectively, associated with integration projects; $1 million loss on modification of debt; $9 million release of a bad debt reserve due to a recovery of a receivable from an international customer and $4 million gain related to completed divestitures. Includes $22 million of income tax expense that results from amortization of a prior year normalized tax benefit. [2] The company uses a "with" and "without" approach to calculate normalized income tax expense or benefit. At an interim period, the company determines the year to date tax effect of the pretax items excluded from normalized results by allocating the difference between the calculated GAAP and calculated normalized tax expense or benefit.

NEWELL BRANDS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Restructuring

and restructuring-

related costs Acquisition

amortization and

impairment Transaction

costs and other

[1] Non-GAAP Measure Measure Reported Normalized* Net sales $ 4,009 $ - $ - $ - $ 4,009 Cost of products sold 2,898 (31 ) - (5 ) 2,862 Gross profit 1,111 31 - 5 1,147 27.7 % 28.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 956 1 (38 ) (16 ) 903 23.8 % 22.5 % Restructuring costs, net 60 (60 ) - - - Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 11 - (11 ) - - Operating income 84 90 49 21 244 2.1 % 6.1 % Non-operating (income) expense 165 - - (11 ) 154 Income (loss) before income taxes (81 ) 90 49 32 90 Income tax provision (benefit) [2] 3 22 11 (21 ) 15 Net income (loss) $ (84 ) $ 68 $ 38 $ 53 $ 75 Diluted earnings (loss) per share ** $ (0.20 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.18

* Normalized results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the above normalized adjustments. See below for a discussion of these adjustments. ** Adjustments and normalized earnings per share are calculated based on diluted weighted average shares of 415.2 million shares for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Totals may not add due to rounding. [1] Transaction costs and other includes $10 million related to expenses for certain legal proceedings; $10 million related to Argentina hyperinflationary adjustments; $7 million of costs related to completed divestitures; $5 million loss on pension settlement; $3 million of fire-related losses, net of recoveries; $2 million gain due to changes in fair value of investments and reversal of $1 million to true-up an indirect tax reserve for an international entity. Includes $23 million of income tax expense that results from amortization of a prior year normalized tax benefit. [2] The company uses a "with" and "without" approach to calculate normalized income tax expense or benefit. At an interim period, the company determines the year to date tax effect of the pretax items excluded from normalized results by allocating the difference between the calculated GAAP and calculated normalized tax expense or benefit.

NEWELL BRANDS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) FINANCIAL WORKSHEET - SEGMENT REPORTING (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Year over year changes Reported

Operating

Income

(Loss) Reported

Operating

Margin Normalized

Items [1] Normalized

Operating

Income

(Loss) Normalized

Operating

Margin Reported

Operating

Income

(Loss) Reported

Operating

Margin Normalized

Items [2] Normalized

Operating

Income

(Loss) Normalized

Operating

Margin Normalized Net Sales Operating Income Net Sales Net Sales $ % $ % Home and Commercial Solutions $ 962 $ 48 5.0 % $ 23 $ 71 7.4 % $ 1,058 $ (21 ) (2.0 )% $ 44 $ 23 2.2 % $ (96 ) (9.1 )% $ 48 NM Learning and Development 813 205 25.2 % 7 212 26.1 % 813 188 23.1 % 11 199 24.5 % - - % 13 6.5 % Outdoor and Recreation 258 (11 ) (4.3 )% 10 (1 ) (0.4 )% 333 5 1.5 % 9 14 4.2 % (75 ) (22.5 )% (15 ) NM Corporate - (79 ) - % 16 (63 ) - % - (52 ) - % 17 (35 ) - % - - % (28 ) (80.0 )% $ 2,033 $ 163 8.0 % $ 56 $ 219 10.8 % $ 2,204 $ 120 5.4 % $ 81 $ 201 9.1 % $ (171 ) (7.8 )% $ 18 9.0 % *NM - NOT MEANINGFUL

[1] The three months ended June 30, 2024 normalized items consist of $26 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges (including $6 million impairment of other assets); $25 million of acquisition amortization costs; $2 million loss related to Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment; $1 million and $2 million related to accelerated amortization and write-off of other assets, respectively, associated with integration projects. [2] The three months ended June 30, 2023 normalized items consist of $39 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges; $19 million of acquisition amortization costs; $11 million impairment of an indefinite-lived tradename in the Home and Commercial Solutions segment and other assets; $7 million of costs related to completed divestitures; $3 million of Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment and $2 million related to expenses for certain legal proceedings.

NEWELL BRANDS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) FINANCIAL WORKSHEET - SEGMENT REPORTING (Amounts in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Year over year changes Reported

Operating

Income

(Loss) Reported

Operating

Margin Normalized

Items [1] Normalized

Operating

Income

(Loss) Normalized

Operating

Margin Reported

Operating

Income

(Loss) Reported

Operating

Margin Normalized

Items [2] Normalized

Operating

Income

(Loss) Normalized

Operating

Margin Normalized Operating Net Sales Income (Loss) Net Sales Net Sales $ % $ % Home and Commercial Solutions $ 1,855 $ 64 3.5 % $ 48 $ 112 6.0 % $ 2,029 $ (58 ) (2.9 )% $ 77 $ 19 0.9 % $ (174 ) (8.6 )% $ 93 NM Learning and Development 1,372 299 21.8 % 17 316 23.0 % 1,377 260 18.9 % 21 281 20.4 % (5 ) (0.4 )% 35 12.5 % Outdoor and Recreation 459 (29 ) (6.3 )% 18 (11 ) (2.4 )% 603 4 0.7 % 23 27 4.5 % (144 ) (23.9 )% (38 ) NM Corporate - (155 ) - % 33 (122 ) - % - (122 ) - % 39 (83 ) - % - - % (39 ) (47.0 )% $ 3,686 $ 179 4.9 % $ 116 $ 295 8.0 % $ 4,009 $ 84 2.1 % $ 160 $ 244 6.1 % $ (323 ) (8.1 )% $ 51 20.9 % * NM - NOT MEANINGFUL

[1] The six months ended June 30, 2024 normalized items consist of $65 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges (including $6 million impairment of other assets); $50 million of acquisition amortization costs; $6 million loss related to Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment; $3 million and $2 million related to accelerated amortization and write-off of other assets, respectively, associated with integration projects; $9 million release of a bad debt reserve due to a recovery of a receivable from an international customer and $1 million gain related to a completed divestiture. [2] The six months ended June 30, 2023 normalized items consist of $90 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges; $38 million of acquisition amortization costs; $11 million impairment of an indefinite-lived tradename in the Home and Commercial Solutions segment and other assets; $10 million related to expenses for certain legal proceedings; $7 million of costs related to completed divestitures; $5 million of Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment and reversal of $1 million to true-up an indirect tax reserve for an international entity.

NEWELL BRANDS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) CORE SALES GROWTH BY SEGMENT Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net Sales

(Reported) Acquisitions,

Divestitures

and Other, Net

[2] Currency

Impact

[3] Core Sales

[1] [4] Net Sales

(Reported) Acquisitions,

Divestitures

and Other, Net

[2] Currency

Impact [3] Core Sales

[1] [4] Home and Commercial Solutions (9.1 )% 0.8 % 4.0 % (4.3 )% (8.6 )% 0.8 % 3.5 % (4.3 )% Learning and Development - % - % 1.5 % 1.5 % (0.4 )% - % 2.0 % 1.6 % Outdoor and Recreation (22.5 )% 0.7 % 3.6 % (18.2 )% (23.9 )% 0.8 % 4.0 % (19.1 )% Total Company (7.8 )% 0.6 % 3.0 % (4.2 )% (8.1 )% 0.6 % 3.0 % (4.5 )%

CORE SALES GROWTH BY GEOGRAPHY Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net Sales

(Reported) Acquisitions,

Divestitures

and Other, Net

[2] Currency

Impact [3] Core Sales

[1] [4] Net Sales

(Reported) Acquisitions, Divestitures

and Other, Net

[2] Currency

Impact

[3] Core Sales

[1] [4] North America (7.2 )% 0.6 % 0.1 % (6.5 )% (8.0 )% 0.5 % 0.1 % (7.4 )% International (9.0 )% 0.3 % 9.2 % 0.5 % (8.1 )% 0.4 % 9.0 % 1.3 % Total Company (7.8 )% 0.6 % 3.0 % (4.2 )% (8.1 )% 0.6 % 3.0 % (4.5 )%

[1] "Core Sales" provides a consistent basis for year-over-year comparisons in sales as it excludes the impacts of acquisitions, completed and planned divestitures (including the sale of the Millefiori business), retail store openings and closings, certain market and category exits, as well as changes in foreign currency. [2] Divestitures include the sale of the Millefiori business, certain market and category exits and current and prior period net sales from retail store closures (consistent with standard retail practice). [3] "Currency Impact" represents the effect of foreign currency on 2024 reported sales and is calculated by applying the 2023 average monthly exchange rates to the current year local currency sales amounts (excluding acquisitions and divestitures) and comparing to 2024 reported sales. [4] Totals may not add due to rounding.

NEWELL BRANDS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) NORMALIZED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Change Six Months Ended

June 30, Change 2024 2023 $ % 2024 2023 $ % Net income (loss) [1] $ 45 $ 18 $ 27 NM $ 36 $ (84 ) $ 120 NM Restructuring and restructuring-related costs 45 30 43 68 Acquisition amortization and impairment 45 24 44 38 Transaction costs and other (income) expense, net 16 29 26 53 Total normalized items, net of tax [1] 106 83 113 159 NORMALIZED NET INCOME [1] 151 101 149 75 Normalized income tax [1] (14 ) 16 (9 ) 15 Interest expense, net [2] 78 76 148 144 Normalized depreciation and amortization [1] [3] [4] 52 56 106 113 Stock-based compensation [3] 17 9 33 20 NORMALIZED EBITDA [5] $ 284 $ 258 $ 26 10.1 % $ 427 $ 367 $ 60 16.3 % *NM - NOT MEANINGFUL

[1] Refer to " Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) - Certain Line Items" for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 in this release. [2] Refer to "Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)" for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 in this release. [3] Refer to " Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 in this release. [4] Normalized depreciation and amortization excludes the amortization of acquired intangibles and accelerated depreciation costs associated with integration projects and restructuring-related activities. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, excludes $25 million and $19 million, respectively, of amortization of acquired intangibles, and $2 million and $3 million, respectively, of accelerated depreciation and amortization associated with integration projects and restructuring-related activities. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, excludes $50 million and $38 million, respectively, of amortization of acquired intangibles, and $8 million for both periods, of accelerated depreciation and amortization associated with integration projects and restructuring-related activities. [5] The Company defines Normalized EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for certain items and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

NEWELL BRANDS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) NET DEBT AND TRAILING 12-MONTHS NORMALIZED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in millions) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 [2] June 30, 2023 NET DEBT RECONCILIATION: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 983 $ 329 $ 597 Long-term debt 4,059 4,575 4,753 Gross debt 5,042 4,904 5,350 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 382 332 317 NET DEBT [1] $ 4,660 $ 4,572 $ 5,033 Net loss [3] $ (268 ) $ (388 ) $ (314 ) Restructuring and restructuring-related costs 128 153 85 Acquisition amortization and impairment 382 376 471 Transaction costs and other (income) expense, net 162 189 106 Total normalized items, net of tax [3] 672 718 662 NORMALIZED NET INCOME 404 330 348 Normalized income tax [3] (92 ) (68 ) (47 ) Interest expense, net [3] 287 283 265 Normalized depreciation and amortization [3] [4] 220 227 226 Stock-based compensation [3] [5] 63 50 9 NORMALIZED EBITDA $ 882 $ 822 $ 801

[1] The Company defines net debt as gross debt less the total of cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes net debt is meaningful to investors as it considers net debt and its components to be an important indicator of liquidity and a guiding measure of capital structure strategy. [2] For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, refer to " Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) - Certain Line Items" for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, on the Company's Form 8-K furnished on February 9, 2024. [3] For the trailing-twelve months ended June 30, 2024, refer to " Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) - Certain Line Items" for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 in this release and on the Company's Forms 8-K furnished on April 26, 2024, February 9, 2024 and October 27, 2023, respectively. For the trailing-twelve months ended June 30, 2023, refer to " Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) - Certain Line Items" for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 in this release and on the Company's Forms 8-K furnished on April 26, 2024, February 9, 2024 and October 27, 2023, respectively. [4] For the trailing-twelve months ended June 30, 2024, normalized depreciation and amortization excludes the following items: (a) acquisition amortization expense of $88 million associated with intangible assets recognized in purchase accounting; and (b) $31 million of accelerated depreciation and amortization costs associated with integration projects and restructuring activities. Refer to " Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) - Certain Line Items" for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 in this release and on the Company's Forms 8-K furnished on April 26, 2024, February 9, 2024 and October 27, 2023, respectively. For the trailing-twelve months ended June 30, 2023, normalized depreciation and amortization excludes the following items: (a) acquisition amortization expense of $70 million associated with intangible assets recognized in purchase accounting; and (b) $12 million of accelerated depreciation costs associated with restructuring activities. Refer to " Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) - Certain Line Items" for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 in this release and on the Company's Forms 8-K furnished on April 26, 2024, February 9, 2024 and October 27, 2023, respectively. Normalized depreciation and amortization excludes from GAAP depreciation and amortization for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the following items: (a) acquisition amortization expense of $76 million associated with intangible assets recognized in purchase accounting; and (b) accelerated depreciation and amortization costs of $31 million associated with restructuring activities. Refer to " Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) - Certain Line Items" for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 on the Company's Form 8-K furnished on February 9, 2024 for further information. [5] Represents the trailing-twelve months ended June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 non-cash expense associated with stock-based compensation.

NEWELL BRANDS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) CORE SALES OUTLOOK Three Months Ending September 30, 2024 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2024 Estimated net sales change (GAAP) (6 )% to (4 )% (7 )% to (6 )% Estimated currency impact [1] and divestitures [2], net ~4% ~3% Core sales change (NON-GAAP) [3] (2 )% to 0 % (4 )% to (3 )%

[1] "Currency Impact" represents the effect of foreign currency on 2024 estimated sales and is calculated by applying the 2023 average monthly exchange rates to the current year local currency sales amounts (excluding acquisitions and divestitures) and comparing to 2024 estimated sales. [2] Divestitures include the sale of the Millefiori business, certain market and category exits and current and prior period net sales from retail store closures (consistent with standard retail practice). [3] Totals may not add due to rounding.

