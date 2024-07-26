HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "Stellar") (NYSE: STEL) today reported net income of $29.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.56, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $26.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.49, for the first quarter of 2024.
"We are pleased to announce our second quarter 2024 results," said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar's Chief Executive Officer. "Our disciplined focus on capital, credit and liquidity gives us strength and optionality as we move into the back half of the year. Although many anticipate lower interest rates in September, we are prepared if that does not come to pass," said Mr. Franklin. "Stellar Bank is well-positioned for either outcome."
"In addition to building capital, we have reduced our commercial real estate exposure and are pursuing a more balanced approach to our lending through new additions to our team to help us build our commercial and industrial portfolio. Our credit quality remains steady as the economy in our markets remains solid. We operate in some of, if not the best, markets in the country and they have shown resilience throughout this tightening cycle," Mr. Franklin continued.
"Our focus on capital, credit and liquidity will not change. We will continue to monitor effects of higher interest rates and the contentious presidential election on our markets. We believe that building and maintaining a strong balance sheet, positions us to take advantage of opportunities that arise from this economic cycle. Our focus remains on building long-term shareholder value as we embark on the second half of 2024 and the future is bright," concluded Mr. Franklin.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Solid Profitability: Second quarter 2024 net income of $29.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.56, translated into an annualized return on average assets of 1.13%, an annualized return on average equity of 7.78% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 12.82%(1).
- Meaningful Regulatory Capital Build: Total risk-based capital ratio increased to 15.34% at June 30, 2024 from 14.62% at March 31, 2024 and Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 10.93% at June 30, 2024 from 10.55% at March 31, 2024.
- Strong Net Interest Margin: Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.24% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 4.26% for the first quarter of 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion ("PAA"), was 3.82%(1) for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.91%(1) for the first quarter of 2024.
- Stable Credit Performance: Net charge-offs of $715 thousand, or 0.02%, for the year-to-date 2024.
(1)
Refer to page 10 of this earnings release for the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
Second Quarter 2024 Results
Net interest income in the second quarter of 2024 decreased $708 thousand, or 0.7%, to $101.4 million from $102.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 2 basis points to 4.24% for the second quarter of 2024 from 4.26% for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to the impact of increased interest rates on our cost of funding only partially offset by increased income on interest earning assets. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 benefited from $10.1 million of income from purchase accounting adjustments compared to $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, net interest income (tax equivalent) for the second quarter 2024 would have been $91.4 million(1) and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.82%(1).
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $5.4 million, a decrease of $880 thousand, or 14.0%, compared to $6.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest income decreased in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decrease in gains on sales of assets in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $194 thousand, or 0.3%, to $71.2 million compared to $71.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $2.3 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a $1.0 million decrease in professional fees partially offset by other expenses.
The efficiency ratio was 66.63% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 66.18% for the first quarter of 2024. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.13%, 7.78% and 12.82%(1) for the second quarter of 2024, respectively, compared to 0.98%, 6.88% and 11.47%(1), respectively, for the first quarter of 2024.
Financial Condition
Total loans at June 30, 2024 decreased $194.2 million to $7.71 billion compared to $7.91 billion at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $87.4 million.
Total deposits at June 30, 2024 decreased $69.4 million to $8.73 billion compared to $8.79 billion at March 31, 2024, due to decreases in certificates and other time deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by increases in money market and savings deposits. Shifts in the deposit mix were primarily driven by the current interest rate environment and an intensely competitive market for deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits totaled $4.79 billion and estimated uninsured deposits net of collateralized deposits of $1.01 billion were $3.78 billion, or 43.3%, of total deposits at June 30, 2024.
Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $10.72 billion, a decrease of $5.6 million, compared to $10.73 billion at March 31, 2024.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $53.4 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared to $57.1 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.23% at June 30, 2024 and 1.22% at March 31, 2024.
The second quarter of 2024 included a reversal of provision for credit losses expenses of $1.9 million compared to a $4.1 million provision for credit losses recorded during the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $1 thousand, or 0.00% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $714 thousand, or 0.04% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter of 2024.
GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Stellar's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Conference Call
About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar's principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.
Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
2024
2023
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
110,341
$
74,663
$
121,004
$
94,970
$
105,913
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
379,909
325,079
278,233
207,302
198,176
Total cash and cash equivalents
490,250
399,742
399,237
302,272
304,089
Available for sale securities, at fair value
1,630,971
1,523,100
1,395,680
1,414,952
1,478,222
Loans held for investment
7,713,897
7,908,111
7,925,133
8,004,528
8,068,718
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(94,772
)
(96,285
)
(91,684
)
(93,575
)
(100,195
)
Loans, net
7,619,125
7,811,826
7,833,449
7,910,953
7,968,523
Accrued interest receivable
43,348
45,466
44,244
43,536
42,051
Premises and equipment, net
113,984
115,698
118,683
119,332
119,142
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
15,089
16,050
25,051
29,022
24,478
Bank-owned life insurance
106,262
105,671
105,084
104,699
104,148
Goodwill
497,318
497,318
497,318
497,318
497,260
Core deposit intangibles, net
104,315
110,513
116,712
122,944
129,805
Other assets
103,001
103,838
111,681
120,432
110,633
Total assets
$
10,723,663
$
10,729,222
$
10,647,139
$
10,665,460
$
10,778,351
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
3,308,441
$
3,323,149
$
3,546,815
$
3,656,288
$
3,713,536
Interest-bearing
Demand
1,564,405
1,576,261
1,659,999
1,397,492
1,437,509
Money market and savings
2,213,031
2,203,767
2,136,777
2,128,950
2,174,073
Certificates and other time
1,639,426
1,691,539
1,529,876
1,503,891
1,441,251
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,416,862
5,471,567
5,326,652
5,030,333
5,052,833
Total deposits
8,725,303
8,794,716
8,873,467
8,686,621
8,766,369
Accrued interest payable
12,327
12,227
11,288
7,612
4,555
Borrowed funds
240,000
215,000
50,000
323,981
369,963
Subordinated debt
109,964
109,864
109,765
109,665
109,566
Other liabilities
70,274
66,717
81,601
76,735
69,218
Total liabilities
9,157,868
9,198,524
9,126,121
9,204,614
9,319,671
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock
536
536
533
533
533
Capital surplus
1,238,477
1,235,221
1,232,627
1,231,686
1,228,532
Retained earnings
447,948
425,130
405,945
385,600
361,619
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(121,166
)
(130,189
)
(118,087
)
(156,973
)
(132,004
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,565,795
1,530,698
1,521,018
1,460,846
1,458,680
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
10,723,663
$
10,729,222
$
10,647,139
$
10,665,460
$
10,778,351
Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
135,885
$
134,685
$
139,114
$
138,948
$
133,931
$
270,570
$
259,660
Securities:
Taxable
11,923
9,293
9,622
9,493
9,726
21,216
19,379
Tax-exempt
816
818
418
437
436
1,634
1,698
Deposits in other financial institutions
3,555
3,627
3,021
2,391
2,865
7,182
6,636
Total interest income
152,179
148,423
152,175
151,269
146,958
300,602
287,373
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Demand, money market and savings deposits
28,399
27,530
25,033
23,557
20,708
55,929
38,745
Certificates and other time deposits
18,758
15,084
15,075
13,282
9,622
33,842
12,929
Borrowed funds
1,700
1,774
4,154
5,801
6,535
3,474
7,852
Subordinated debt
1,912
1,917
1,983
1,908
1,812
3,829
3,739
Total interest expense
50,769
46,305
46,245
44,548
38,677
97,074
63,265
NET INTEREST INCOME
101,410
102,118
105,930
106,721
108,281
203,528
224,108
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
(1,935
)
4,098
1,047
2,315
1,915
2,163
5,581
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
103,345
98,020
104,883
104,406
106,366
201,365
218,527
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,648
1,598
1,520
1,620
1,575
3,246
2,924
(Loss) gain on sale of assets
(64
)
513
198
-
(6
)
449
192
Bank-owned life insurance
591
587
573
551
532
1,178
1,054
Debit card and ATM income
543
527
542
935
1,821
1,070
3,519
Other
2,698
3,071
4,053
1,589
1,561
5,769
5,292
Total noninterest income
5,416
6,296
6,886
4,695
5,483
11,712
12,981
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
39,061
41,376
40,464
39,495
37,300
80,437
77,075
Net occupancy and equipment
4,503
4,390
4,572
4,455
3,817
8,893
7,905
Depreciation
1,948
1,964
1,955
1,952
1,841
3,912
3,677
Data processing and software amortization
5,501
4,894
5,000
4,798
4,674
10,395
9,728
Professional fees
1,620
2,662
3,867
997
1,564
4,282
3,091
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
2,299
1,854
5,169
1,814
2,755
4,153
4,049
Amortization of intangibles
6,215
6,212
6,247
6,876
6,881
12,427
13,760
Communications
847
937
743
663
689
1,784
1,390
Advertising
891
765
1,004
877
907
1,656
1,746
Acquisition and merger-related expenses
-
-
3,072
3,421
2,897
-
9,062
Other
8,331
6,356
5,848
5,400
5,882
14,687
10,322
Total noninterest expense
71,216
71,410
77,941
70,748
69,207
142,626
141,805
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
37,545
32,906
33,828
38,353
42,642
70,451
89,703
Provision for income taxes
7,792
6,759
6,562
7,445
7,467
14,551
17,380
NET INCOME
$
29,753
$
26,147
$
27,266
$
30,908
$
35,175
$
55,900
$
72,323
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.56
$
0.49
$
0.51
$
0.58
$
0.66
$
1.05
$
1.36
Diluted
$
0.56
$
0.49
$
0.51
$
0.58
$
0.66
$
1.04
$
1.36
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income
$
29,753
$
26,147
$
27,266
$
30,908
$
35,175
$
55,900
$
72,323
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.56
$
0.49
$
0.51
$
0.58
$
0.66
$
1.05
$
1.36
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.56
$
0.49
$
0.51
$
0.58
$
0.66
$
1.04
$
1.36
Dividends per share
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.26
$
0.26
Return on average assets(A)
1.13
%
0.98
%
1.02
%
1.14
%
1.31
%
1.06
%
1.35
%
Return on average equity(A)
7.78
%
6.88
%
7.33
%
8.34
%
9.67
%
7.33
%
10.14
%
Return on average tangible equity(A)(B)
12.82
%
11.47
%
12.61
%
14.47
%
17.05
%
12.15
%
18.14
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C)
4.24
%
4.26
%
4.40
%
4.37
%
4.49
%
4.25
%
4.64
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C)
3.82
%
3.91
%
3.91
%
3.87
%
3.97
%
3.86
%
4.18
%
Efficiency ratio(D)
66.63
%
66.18
%
69.21
%
63.50
%
60.83
%
66.40
%
59.86
%
Capital Ratios
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (Consolidated)
Equity to assets
14.60
%
14.27
%
14.29
%
13.70
%
13.53
%
14.60
%
13.53
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(B)
9.53
%
9.12
%
9.04
%
8.37
%
8.19
%
9.53
%
8.19
%
Estimated Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets)
15.34
%
14.62
%
14.02
%
13.61
%
13.21
%
15.34
%
13.21
%
Estimated Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.98
%
12.29
%
11.77
%
11.30
%
10.83
%
12.98
%
10.83
%
Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.10
%
12.41
%
11.89
%
11.41
%
10.94
%
13.10
%
10.94
%
Estimated Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets)
10.93
%
10.55
%
10.18
%
9.82
%
9.51
%
10.93
%
9.51
%
Stellar Bank
Estimated Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets)
14.65
%
14.13
%
13.65
%
13.32
%
12.98
%
14.65
%
12.98
%
Estimated Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.12
%
12.61
%
12.20
%
11.80
%
11.38
%
13.12
%
11.38
%
Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.12
%
12.61
%
12.20
%
11.80
%
11.38
%
13.12
%
11.38
%
Estimated Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets)
10.94
%
10.72
%
10.44
%
10.15
%
9.89
%
10.94
%
9.89
%
Other Data
Weighted average shares:
Basic
53,572
53,343
53,282
53,313
53,297
53,457
53,160
Diluted
53,608
53,406
53,350
53,380
53,375
53,506
53,261
Period end shares outstanding
53,564
53,551
53,291
53,322
53,303
53,564
53,303
Book value per share
$
29.23
$
28.58
$
28.54
$
27.40
$
27.37
$
29.23
$
27.37
Tangible book value per share(B)
$
18.00
$
17.23
$
17.02
$
15.76
$
15.60
$
18.00
$
15.60
Employees - full-time equivalents
1,045
1,007
998
1,008
1,004
1,045
1,004
(A)
Interim periods annualized.
(B)
Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 10 of this Earnings Release.
(C)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D)
Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.
Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans
$
7,808,320
$
135,885
7.00
%
$
7,938,824
$
134,685
6.82
%
$
7,980,856
$
133,931
6.73
%
Securities
1,549,638
12,739
3.31
%
1,441,814
10,111
2.82
%
1,502,949
10,162
2.71
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
258,916
3,555
5.52
%
264,906
3,627
5.51
%
209,722
2,865
5.48
%
Total interest-earning assets
9,616,874
$
152,179
6.36
%
9,645,544
$
148,423
6.19
%
9,693,527
$
146,958
6.08
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(96,306
)
(91,612
)
(96,414
)
Noninterest-earning assets
1,103,297
1,132,857
1,143,025
Total assets
$
10,623,865
$
10,686,789
$
10,740,138
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,545,096
$
12,213
3.18
%
$
1,697,211
$
12,278
2.91
%
$
1,387,604
$
9,343
2.70
%
Money market and savings deposits
2,227,393
16,186
2.92
%
2,150,805
15,252
2.85
%
2,220,827
11,365
2.05
%
Certificates and other time deposits
1,694,536
18,758
4.45
%
1,444,048
15,084
4.20
%
1,225,834
9,622
3.15
%
Borrowed funds
112,187
1,700
6.09
%
134,400
1,774
5.31
%
479,896
6,535
5.46
%
Subordinated debt
109,910
1,912
7.00
%
109,808
1,917
7.02
%
109,499
1,812
6.64
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,689,122
$
50,769
3.59
%
5,536,272
$
46,305
3.36
%
5,423,660
$
38,677
2.86
%
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
3,308,633
3,525,758
3,779,594
Other liabilities
87,986
96,461
78,411
Total liabilities
9,085,741
9,158,491
9,281,665
Shareholders' equity
1,538,124
1,528,298
1,458,473
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,623,865
$
10,686,789
$
10,740,138
Net interest rate spread
2.77
%
2.83
%
3.22
%
Net interest income and margin
$
101,410
4.24
%
$
102,118
4.26
%
$
108,281
4.48
%
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)
$
101,482
4.24
%
$
102,207
4.26
%
$
108,509
4.49
%
Cost of funds
2.27
%
2.06
%
1.69
%
Cost of deposits
2.16
%
1.94
%
1.41
%
Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest Paid
Average
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest Paid
Average
Yield/Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans
$
7,873,572
$
270,570
6.91
%
$
7,914,303
$
259,660
6.62
%
Securities
1,495,726
22,850
3.07
%
1,553,200
21,077
2.74
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
261,911
7,182
5.52
%
286,823
6,636
4.67
%
Total interest-earning assets
9,631,209
$
300,602
6.28
%
9,754,326
$
287,373
5.94
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(93,959
)
(94,881
)
Noninterest-earning assets
1,118,077
1,151,497
Total assets
$
10,655,327
$
10,810,942
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,621,154
$
24,491
3.04
%
$
1,518,213
$
17,725
2.35
%
Money market and savings deposits
2,189,099
31,438
2.89
%
2,355,112
21,020
1.80
%
Certificates and other time deposits
1,569,292
33,842
4.34
%
1,044,721
12,929
2.50
%
Borrowed funds
123,293
3,474
5.67
%
293,578
7,852
5.39
%
Subordinated debt
109,859
3,829
7.01
%
109,458
3,739
6.89
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,612,697
$
97,074
3.48
%
5,321,082
$
63,265
2.40
%
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
3,417,196
3,971,862
Other liabilities
92,223
79,609
Total liabilities
9,122,116
9,372,553
Shareholders' equity
1,533,211
1,438,389
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,655,327
$
10,810,942
Net interest rate spread
2.80
%
3.54
%
Net interest income and margin
$
203,528
4.25
%
$
224,108
4.63
%
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)
$
203,688
4.25
%
$
224,628
4.64
%
Cost of funds
2.16
%
1.37
%
Cost of deposits
2.05
%
1.17
%
Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2024
2023
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(Dollars in thousands)
Period-end Loan Portfolio:
Commercial and industrial
$
1,392,435
$
1,451,462
$
1,409,002
$
1,474,600
$
1,512,476
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
3,629
4,293
5,100
5,968
8,027
Real estate:
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)
4,029,671
4,049,885
4,071,807
4,076,606
4,038,487
Commercial real estate construction and land development
922,805
1,039,443
1,060,406
1,078,265
1,136,124
1-4 family residential (including home equity)
1,098,681
1,049,316
1,047,174
1,024,945
1,009,439
Residential construction
200,134
252,573
267,357
289,553
311,208
Consumer and other
66,542
61,139
64,287
54,591
52,957
Total loans held for investment
$
7,713,897
$
7,908,111
$
7,925,133
$
8,004,528
$
8,068,718
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
3,308,441
$
3,323,149
$
3,546,815
$
3,656,288
$
3,713,536
Interest-bearing
Demand
1,564,405
1,576,261
1,659,999
1,397,492
1,437,509
Money market and savings
2,213,031
2,203,767
2,136,777
2,128,950
2,174,073
Certificates and other time
1,639,426
1,691,539
1,529,876
1,503,891
1,441,251
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,416,862
5,471,567
5,326,652
5,030,333
5,052,833
Total deposits
$
8,725,303
$
8,794,716
$
8,873,467
$
8,686,621
$
8,766,369
Asset Quality:
Nonaccrual loans
$
50,906
$
57,129
$
39,191
$
38,291
$
43,349
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming loans
50,906
57,129
39,191
38,291
43,349
Other real estate
2,548
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
53,454
$
57,129
$
39,191
$
38,291
$
43,349
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
$
(1
)
$
714
$
2,577
$
8,116
$
236
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
18,451
$
15,465
$
5,048
$
14,991
$
22,968
Real estate:
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)
18,094
21,268
16,699
13,563
8,221
Commercial real estate construction and land development
1,641
8,406
5,043
170
388
1-4 family residential (including home equity)
12,454
10,368
8,874
8,442
10,880
Residential construction
155
1,410
3,288
635
665
Consumer and other
111
212
239
490
227
Total nonaccrual loans
$
50,906
$
57,129
$
39,191
$
38,291
$
43,349
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.50
%
0.53
%
0.37
%
0.36
%
0.40
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.66
%
0.72
%
0.49
%
0.48
%
0.54
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
186.17
%
168.54
%
233.94
%
244.38
%
231.14
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.23
%
1.22
%
1.16
%
1.17
%
1.24
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.04
%
0.13
%
0.40
%
0.01
%
Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Stellar's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar's performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this earnings release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income
$
29,753
$
26,147
$
27,266
$
30,908
$
35,175
$
55,900
$
72,323
Add: Provision for credit losses
(1,935
)
4,098
1,047
2,315
1,915
2,163
5,581
Add: Provision for income taxes
7,792
6,759
6,562
7,445
7,467
14,551
17,380
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$
35,610
$
37,004
$
34,875
$
40,668
$
44,557
$
72,614
$
95,284
Total average assets
$
10,623,865
$
10,686,789
$
10,626,373
$
10,741,295
$
10,740,138
$
10,655,327
$
10,810,942
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B)
1.35
%
1.39
%
1.30
%
1.50
%
1.66
%
1.37
%
1.78
%
Total shareholders' equity
$
1,565,795
$
1,530,698
$
1,521,018
$
1,460,846
$
1,458,680
$
1,565,795
$
1,458,680
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
601,633
607,831
614,030
620,262
627,065
601,633
627,065
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
964,162
$
922,867
$
906,988
$
840,584
$
831,615
$
964,162
$
831,615
Shares outstanding at end of period
53,564
53,551
53,291
53,322
53,303
53,564
53,303
Tangible book value per share
$
18.00
$
17.23
$
17.02
$
15.76
$
15.60
$
18.00
$
15.60
Average shareholders' equity
$
1,538,124
$
1,528,298
$
1,475,377
$
1,471,009
$
1,458,473
$
1,533,211
$
1,438,389
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
604,722
611,149
617,236
623,864
630,854
607,935
634,462
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
933,402
$
917,149
$
858,141
$
847,145
$
827,619
$
925,276
$
803,927
Return on average tangible equity(B)
12.82
%
11.47
%
12.61
%
14.47
%
17.05
%
12.15
%
18.14
%
Total assets
$
10,723,663
$
10,729,222
$
10,647,139
$
10,665,460
$
10,778,351
$
10,723,663
$
10,778,351
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
601,633
607,831
614,030
620,262
627,065
601,633
627,065
Tangible assets
$
10,122,030
$
10,121,391
$
10,033,109
$
10,045,198
$
10,151,286
$
10,122,030
$
10,151,286
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.53
%
9.12
%
9.04
%
8.37
%
8.19
%
9.53
%
8.19
%
Net interest income (tax equivalent)
$
101,482
$
102,207
$
106,121
$
106,919
$
108,509
$
203,688
$
224,628
Less: Purchase accounting accretion
10,098
8,551
11,726
12,400
12,572
18,649
22,676
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent)
$
91,384
$
93,656
$
94,395
$
94,519
$
95,937
$
185,039
$
201,952
Average earning assets
$
9,616,874
$
9,645,544
$
9,576,927
$
9,697,553
$
9,693,527
$
9,631,209
$
9,754,326
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA
3.82
%
3.91
%
3.91
%
3.87
%
3.97
%
3.86
%
4.18
%
(A)
Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization and write-downs on assets moved to held for sale, divided by the sum of net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.
(B)
Interim periods annualized.
