DEFIANCE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) ("Premier" or the "Company") announced today 2024 second quarter results and the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Wesbanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC).

Strategic Merger

On July 26, 2024, PFC and WSBC announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement under which PFC will merge into WSBC in a stock-for-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of PFC will receive 0.80 shares of WSBC common stock for each share of PFC common stock. Premier Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC, will merge into Wesbanco Bank, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of WSBC. Based upon a closing price for WSBC as of July 25, 2024 of $34.28, the transaction is valued at approximately $987 million, or $27.42 per common share of PFC. Upon closing, PFC shareholders will own approximately 30% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders of both PFC and WSBC and regulatory approvals, as well as satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. Additional information can be found in the press release announcing the merger dated July 26, 2024.

Quarterly results

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $16.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to income of $48.4 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2023 results included the impact of the disposition of the Company's insurance agency, First Insurance Group ("FIG"), for a net gain on sale after transaction costs of $32.6 million pre-tax or $0.67 per diluted common share after-tax. Excluding the impact of this transaction, second quarter 2023 earnings were $24.2 million or $0.68 per diluted common share.

Net interest income and margin

Net interest income of $49.3 million on a tax equivalent ("TE") basis in the second quarter of 2024 was down 0.7% from $49.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and down 8.8% from $54.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The TE net interest margin of 2.46% in the second quarter of 2024 decreased four basis points from 2.50% in the first quarter of 2024 and 26 basis points from 2.72% in the second quarter of 2023. These results are primarily impacted by changes in deposit balances/costs and loan balances/yields.

Total deposits decreased $4.8 million during the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter of 2024 due to an $18.7 million decrease in customer deposits offset partly by an increase of $13.9 million in brokered deposits. Total average interest-bearing deposit costs increased nine basis points to 3.10% during the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to new customer acquisitions and the migration of customers from non-interest-bearing deposits into interest-bearing deposits, including higher cost time deposits, as customers continue to seek better yields. Total average customer deposit costs including non-interest bearing and excluding brokered deposits and acquisition marks were 2.33% during the month of June, representing a cumulative beta of 41% compared to the change in the monthly average effective Federal Funds rate that increased 525 basis points to 5.33% since December 2021, as reported by the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Beginning in March 2024 and through June 2024, management implemented rate reductions in certain higher-cost deposit tiers. The benefit of those actions began to be realized in June 2024 as the 2.33% average cost noted above was a decline of two basis points from the prior month.

Total loans including held-for-sale decreased $10.5 million, during the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to a $14.7 million decrease in residential loans including held-for-sale. Total average loan yields increased seven basis points to 5.26% for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to origination of higher yielding loans and payoffs of lower yielding loans. Total average loan yields excluding PPP, balance sheet hedges and acquisition marks were 5.36% during the month of June (up seven basis points from 5.29% in March), representing a cumulative beta of 31% compared to the change in the monthly average effective Federal Funds rate for the same period.

Non-interest income

Total non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024 of $12.1 million was down 3.3% from $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, and down 6.5% from $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, excluding insurance commissions and the gain on sale of insurance agency, primarily due to fluctuations in mortgage banking income. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.3 million on a linked quarter basis and $0.9 million from second quarter 2023, primarily as a result of fluctuations in gain on sale margins and MSR valuation adjustments.

Security losses were $176 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, compared to losses of $37 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and gains of $64 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to valuation changes on equity securities. Service fees in the second quarter of 2024 were $7.0 million, an 8.4% increase from $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, but a 2.5% decrease from $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. This change was primarily due to fluctuations in loan fees, including commercial customer swap activity. Due to the insurance agency sale on June 30, 2023, there were no insurance commissions in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Wealth management income of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 was up slightly from $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and 19.8% higher than $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. BOLI income of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 included no claim gains, compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, including $0.5 million of claim gains, and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 with no claim gains.

Non-interest expenses

Non-interest expenses excluding transaction costs in the second quarter of 2024 were $38.2 million, a 4.4% decrease from $39.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, and a 6.6% decrease from $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, excluding transaction costs for the insurance agency sale. Compensation and benefits were $21.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $23.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to lower staffing and items that occur annually in the first quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the insurance agency sale, partially offset by costs related to higher staffing levels and higher base compensation, including 2024 annual merit adjustments. Data processing costs were $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, with the year-over-year increase primarily due to the new digital platform launched in October 2023. All other non-interest expenses decreased a net $0.1 million on a linked quarter basis due to cost saving initiatives and decreased a net $1.3 million from second quarter 2023 due to the insurance agency sale and cost saving initiatives. The core efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 was 62.0% compared to 64.2% in the first quarter of 2024 and 57.5% in the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of core non-interest expenses to average assets improved to 1.78% for the second quarter of 2024 from 1.87% for the first quarter of 2024 and from 1.91% for the second quarter of 2023.

Credit quality

Non-performing assets totaled $64.6 million, or 0.74% of assets, at June 30, 2024, an increase from $39.3 million at March 31, 2024, and from $37.6 million at June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to one large commercial credit that was previously reported in classified loans. Loan delinquencies increased to $24.6 million, or 0.36% of loans, at June 30, 2024, from $18.3 million at March 31, 2024, and from $19.0 million at June 30, 2023. Criticized loans totaled $207.8 million, or 3.04% of loans, as of June 30, 2024, an increase from $191.5 million at March 31, 2024, and from $121.2 million at June 30, 2023.

The 2024 second quarter results include net charge-offs of $2.6 million and a total provision expense of $2.9 million, compared with net loan recoveries of $0.2 million and a total provision expense of $0.5 million for the same period in 2023. The change in provision is primarily due to higher charge-offs. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.16% at June 30, 2024, compared with 1.15% at March 31, 2024, and 1.13% at June 30, 2023.

Year to date results

Net income for the first half of 2024 was $34.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, compared to income of $66.5 million, or $1.86 per diluted common share for the first half of 2023. First half 2023 results included the impact of the insurance agency sale for a net gain on sale after transaction costs of $32.6 million pre-tax or $0.67 per diluted common share after-tax. Excluding the impact of this item, first half 2023 earnings were income of $42.4 million or $1.19 per diluted common share.

Net interest income of $98.9 million on a TE basis for the first half of 2024 was down 10.4% from $110.4 million in the first half of 2023. The TE net interest margin of 2.48% in the first half of 2024 decreased 33 basis points from 2.81% in the first half of 2023. These results are positively impacted by the combination of loan growth and higher loan yields, which were 5.23% for the first half of 2024 compared to 4.76% in the first half of 2023. These results are negatively impacted by increase in the cost of funds in the first half of 2024 of 2.56%, up 84 basis points from the first half of 2023. The year-over-year increase is largely due to increasing costs of customer deposits and higher utilization of FHLB borrowings.

Total non-interest income in the first half of 2024 of $24.6 million was up 19.0% from $20.7 million in the first half of 2023, excluding insurance commissions and the gain on the sale of the insurance agency. Mortgage banking income increased $1.7 million year-over-year primarily as a result of a $1.3 million increase in gains due to better margins.

Security losses were $0.2 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $1.3 million in the first half of 2023, primarily due to valuations on equity securities. The company also sold $21 million of AFS securities for a $27 thousand gain with average yields less than FHLB borrowing rates during the first half of 2023. Service fees in the first half of 2024 were $13.5 million, a 1.1% decrease from $13.6 million in the first half of 2023, primarily due to fluctuations in loan fees including commercial customer swap activity and consumer activity for interchange and ATM/NSF charges. Due to the insurance agency sale on June 30, 2023, there were no insurance commissions in the first half of 2024, compared to $8.9 million in the first half of 2023. Wealth management income of $3.6 million in the first half of 2024 was up 17.7% from $3.0 million in the first half of 2023. BOLI income of $2.9 million in the first half of 2024 included $0.5 million of claim gains, compared to $2.4 million in the first half of 2023, including $0.4 million of claim gains.

Non-interest expenses excluding transaction costs in the first half of 2024 were $78.1 million, a 6.7% decrease from $83.6 million in the first half of 2023. Compensation and benefits were $44.7 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $49.8 million in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the insurance agency sale, partially offset by costs related to higher staffing levels and higher base compensation, including 2024 annual merit adjustments. FDIC premiums decreased $0.8 million on a year-over-year basis primarily due to lower rates. Data processing costs were $9.7 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $7.5 million in the first half of 2023, with the year-over-year increase primarily due to the new digital platform launched in October 2023. All other non-interest expenses decreased a net $1.9 million on a year-over-year basis due to the insurance agency sale and cost saving initiatives. The core efficiency ratio for the first half of 2024 of 63.1% increased from 59.2% in the first half of 2023 due to lower revenues partly offset by cost saving initiatives that began during the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of core non-interest expenses to average assets improved to 1.82% for the first half of 2024 from 1.98% for the first half of 2023.

The 2024 first half results include net loan charge-offs of $3.0 million and a total provision expense of $2.8 million, compared with net loan charge-offs of $2.2 million and a total provision expense of $4.2 million for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year change in provision expense is primarily due to a decrease in loans during the first half of 2024 compared to an increase in loans during the first half of 2023.

Total assets at $8.78 billion

Total assets at June 30, 2024, were $8.78 billion, compared to $8.63 billion at March 31, 2024, and $8.62 billion at June 30, 2023. Loans receivable were $6.68 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.69 billion at March 31, 2024, and $6.71 billion at June 30, 2023. Securities at June 30, 2024, were $1.09 billion, compared to $1.02 billion at March 31, 2024, and $0.97 billion at June 30, 2023. All securities are either AFS or trading and are reflected at fair value on the balance sheet. Also, at June 30, 2024, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $305.9 million compared to $306.8 million at March 31, 2024, and $309.9 million at June 30, 2023, with the decreases due to amortization of intangibles.

Total non-brokered deposits at June 30, 2024, were $6.80 billion, compared with $6.81 billion at March 31, 2024, and $6.58 billion at June 30, 2023. Brokered deposits were $382.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $368.8 million at March 31, 2024 and $413.2 million at June 30, 2023. FHLB borrowings increased to $393.0 million at June 30, 2024, from $253.0 million at March 31, 2024, but decreased from $455.0 million at June 30, 2023. On June 28, 2024, $50 million of deposits were received late in the day and used to paydown FHLB borrowings on July 1, 2024.

Total stockholders' equity was $979.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $974.3 million at March 31, 2024, and $937.0 million at June 30, 2023, with the increases primarily due to net earnings in excess of dividends. Excluding goodwill and intangibles, tangible equity was $673.3 million at June 30, 2024, an increase from $667.5 million at March 31, 2024, and from $627.1 million at June 30, 2023.

Regulatory ratios all improved during the second quarter of 2024, including CET1 of 11.91%, Tier 1 of 12.41% and Total Capital of 14.25%. All of these ratios also exceed well-capitalized guidelines pro forma for including accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), including CET1 of 9.61%, Tier 1 of 10.10% and Total Capital of 11.95%.

Dividend to be paid August 16

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share payable August 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2024. The dividend represents an annual dividend yield of 4.9% percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on July 25, 2024. Premier has approximately 35,839,000 common shares outstanding.

Conference call canceled

Premier will no longer host its previously planned conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

About Premier Financial Corp.

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 73 branches and 9 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania and also serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch. For more information, visit the company's website at PremierFinCorp.com.

Financial Statements and Highlights Follow-

Safe Harbor Statement

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, forecasts, goals and plans of Premier Financial Corp. ("Premier") and its management, and include statements related to the expected timing, completion and benefits of the proposed merger with WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (the 'Merger"), future movements of interest rates, loan or deposit production levels, future credit quality ratios, future strength in the market area, and growth projections. These statements do not describe historical or current facts and may be identified by words such as "intend," "intent," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "target," "plan," "anticipate," or similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "may," "can," or similar verbs. There can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements included in this document will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Premier or any other persons, that our objectives and plans will be achieved, including with respect to the Merger. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could affect Premier's business and financial results in future periods and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, (1) the businesses of Premier and WesBanco may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected, (2) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the proposed Merger may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes, (3) disruption from the proposed Merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, associates, or suppliers, (4) the required governmental approvals of the proposed Merger may not be obtained on the expected terms and schedule, (5) Premier's shareholders and/or WesBanco's shareholders may not approve the proposed Merger and the merger agreement, and WesBanco's shareholders may not approve the issuance of shares of WesBanco common stock in the proposed Merger. Further information regarding additional factors that could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" (in the case of Premier), "Forward-Looking Statements" (in the case of WesBanco), and "Risk Factors" in Premier's and WesBanco's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents subsequently filed by Premier and WesBanco with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties include other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any further amendments thereto. All forward-looking statements made in this document are based on information presently available to the management of Premier and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. As required by U.S. GAAP, Premier will evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its June 30, 2024, consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC, including with respect to the Merger. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Premier to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release.

Non-GAAP Reporting Measures

We believe that net income, as defined by U.S. GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measurement. However, we consider core net interest income, core net income and core pre-tax pre-provision income to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. We define core net interest income as net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis excluding income from PPP loans and purchase accounting marks accretion. We define core net income as net income excluding the after-tax impacts of the insurance agency gain on sale and transaction costs. We define core pre-tax pre-provision income as pre-tax pre-provision income excluding the pre-tax impact of the insurance agency gain on sale and transaction costs. We believe that these metrics are useful supplemental measures of operating performance because investors and equity analysts may use these measures to compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other financial institutions or other companies on a consistent basis without having to account for income from PPP loans, purchase accounting marks accretion, or the insurance agency sale. Our supplemental reporting measures and similarly entitled financial measures are widely used by investors, equity and debt analysts and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our management uses these financial measures to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results and in making operating decisions. Additionally, they are utilized by the Board of Directors to evaluate management. The supplemental reporting measures do not represent net income or cash flow provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of profitability or liquidity. Finally, the supplemental reporting measures, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly entitled items reported by other financial institutions or other companies. Please see the exhibits for reconciliations of our non-GAAP reporting measures.

Subsequent Event

As announced and further described in a separate press release jointly issued by Premier and WesBanco, Inc. today, Premier and WesBanco have entered into a merger agreement.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and amounts due from depositories $ 72,053 $ 57,956 $ 81,973 $ 70,642 $ 71,096 Interest-bearing deposits 83,598 31,725 32,783 46,855 50,631 155,651 89,681 114,756 117,497 121,727 Available-for-sale, carried at fair value 1,081,120 1,014,433 946,708 911,184 961,123 Equity securities, carried at fair value 5,559 5,736 5,773 5,860 6,458 Securities investments 1,086,679 1,020,169 952,481 917,044 967,581 Loans (1) 6,682,138 6,693,745 6,739,387 6,696,869 6,708,568 Allowance for credit losses - loans (77,222 ) (76,679 ) (76,512 ) (76,513 ) (75,921 ) Loans, net 6,604,916 6,617,066 6,662,875 6,620,356 6,632,647 Loans held for sale 138,604 137,523 145,641 135,218 128,079 Mortgage servicing rights 18,140 18,628 18,696 19,642 20,160 Accrued interest receivable 35,334 34,795 33,446 34,648 30,056 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 32,189 26,075 21,760 25,049 39,887 Bank Owned Life Insurance 183,409 182,203 181,544 172,906 171,856 Office properties and equipment 55,073 57,231 56,878 55,679 55,736 Real estate and other assets held for sale 394 255 243 387 561 Goodwill 295,602 295,602 295,602 295,602 295,602 Core deposit and other intangibles 10,250 11,196 12,186 13,220 14,298 Other assets 162,452 140,630 129,841 155,628 138,021 Total Assets $ 8,778,693 $ 8,631,054 $ 8,625,949 $ 8,562,876 $ 8,616,211 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,438,764 $ 1,467,161 $ 1,591,979 $ 1,545,595 $ 1,573,837 Interest-bearing deposits 5,357,112 5,347,444 5,209,123 5,127,863 5,007,358 Brokered deposits 382,678 368,782 341,944 392,181 413,237 Total deposits 7,178,554 7,183,387 7,143,046 7,065,639 6,994,432 Advances from FHLB 393,000 253,000 280,000 339,000 455,000 Subordinated debentures 85,292 85,261 85,229 85,197 85,166 Advance payments by borrowers 13,391 16,861 23,277 22,781 26,045 Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments 3,343 3,614 4,307 4,690 5,708 Other liabilities 125,984 114,590 114,463 126,002 112,889 Total Liabilities 7,799,564 7,656,713 7,650,322 7,643,309 7,679,240 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock, net 306 306 306 306 306 Additional paid-in-capital 689,743 689,468 690,585 690,038 689,579 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (163,038 ) (162,081 ) (153,719 ) (200,282 ) (168,721 ) Retained earnings 581,715 576,648 569,937 560,945 547,336 Treasury stock, at cost (129,597 ) (130,000 ) (131,482 ) (131,440 ) (131,529 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 979,129 974,341 975,627 919,567 936,971 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,778,693 $ 8,631,054 $ 8,625,949 $ 8,562,876 $ 8,616,211 (1) Includes PPP loans of: $ 369 $ 417 $ 469 $ 526 $ 577

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 6/30/24 6/30/23 Interest Income: Loans $ 88,560 $ 87,597 $ 87,924 $ 86,612 $ 81,616 $ 176,156 $ 157,674 Investment securities 8,666 7,602 7,013 6,943 6,997 16,268 14,257 Interest-bearing deposits 638 609 740 652 641 1,247 1,085 FHLB stock dividends 606 534 621 690 905 1,141 1,299 Total interest income 98,470 96,342 96,298 94,897 90,159 194,812 174,315 Interest Expense: Deposits 43,927 42,567 39,250 34,874 26,825 86,494 48,283 FHLB advances 4,159 3,039 3,328 4,597 8,217 7,198 13,554 Subordinated debentures 1,159 1,162 1,169 1,162 1,125 2,321 2,199 Notes Payable - - - - - - - Total interest expense 49,245 46,768 43,747 40,633 36,167 96,013 64,036 Net interest income 49,225 49,574 52,551 54,264 53,992 98,799 110,279 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans 3,173 560 2,143 245 1,410 3,733 5,354 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded commitments (271 ) (693 ) (382 ) (1,018 ) (870 ) (964 ) (1,108 ) Total provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,902 (133 ) 1,761 (773 ) 540 2,769 4,246 Net interest income after provision 46,323 49,707 50,790 55,037 53,452 96,030 106,033 Non-interest Income: Service fees and other charges 7,008 6,467 6,761 6,947 7,190 13,475 13,618 Mortgage banking income 2,047 2,350 802 3,274 2,940 4,396 2,666 Gain (loss) on sale of non-mortgage loans - 67 94 - 71 67 71 Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities - - 10 - (7 ) - 27 Gain (loss) on equity securities (176 ) (37 ) 665 256 71 (213 ) (1,374 ) Gain on sale of insurance agency - - - - 36,296 - 36,296 Insurance commissions - - - - 4,131 - 8,856 Wealth management income 1,842 1,713 1,791 1,509 1,537 3,556 3,022 Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 1,207 1,697 1,532 1,050 1,015 2,904 2,432 Other non-interest income 150 239 134 217 102 389 194 Total non-interest Income 12,078 12,496 11,789 13,253 53,346 24,574 65,808 Non-interest Expense: Compensation and benefits 21,353 23,394 20,963 21,813 24,175 44,747 49,833 Occupancy 3,434 3,365 3,318 3,145 3,320 6,799 6,894 FDIC insurance premium 1,150 1,120 1,383 1,346 1,786 2,270 3,074 Financial institutions tax 980 1,035 761 989 961 2,015 1,813 Data processing 5,067 4,670 4,678 4,010 3,640 9,737 7,503 Amortization of intangibles 946 990 1,033 1,078 1,223 1,936 2,493 Other non-interest expense 5,228 5,326 5,757 5,671 5,738 10,554 12,024 Total non-interest operating expenses 38,158 39,900 37,893 38,052 40,843 78,058 83,634 Transaction costs 50 - - - 3,652 50 3,652 Total non-interest expenses 38,208 39,900 37,893 38,052 44,495 78,108 87,286 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,193 22,303 24,686 30,238 62,303 42,496 84,555 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,017 4,514 4,616 5,551 13,912 8,531 18,015 Net income (loss) $ 16,176 $ 17,789 $ 20,070 $ 24,687 $ 48,391 $ 33,965 $ 66,540 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.69 $ 1.35 $ 0.95 $ 1.86 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.69 $ 1.35 $ 0.95 $ 1.86 Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 35,715 35,772 35,655 35,730 35,722 35,696 35,686 Diluted 35,793 35,771 35,772 35,794 35,800 35,789 35,750

Premier Financial Corp. Selected Quarterly Information Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 6/30/24 6/30/23 Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (1) $ 98,542 $ 96,417 $ 96,340 $ 94,951 $ 90,226 $ 194,959 $ 174,485 Interest expense 49,245 46,768 43,747 40,633 36,167 96,013 64,036 Tax-equivalent net interest income (1) 49,297 49,649 52,593 54,318 54,059 98,946 110,449 Provision expense for credit losses 2,902 (133 ) 1,761 (773 ) 540 2,769 4,246 Non-interest income (ex securities gains/losses) 12,254 12,533 11,114 12,997 53,282 24,787 67,155 Core non-interest income (ex securities gains/losses) (2) 12,254 12,533 11,114 12,997 16,986 24,787 30,859 Non-interest expense 38,208 39,900 37,893 38,052 44,495 78,108 87,286 Core non-interest expense (2) 38,158 39,900 37,893 38,052 40,843 78,058 83,634 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,017 4,514 4,616 5,551 13,912 8,531 18,015 Net income (loss) 16,176 17,789 20,070 24,687 48,391 33,965 66,540 Core net income (2) 16,215 17,789 20,070 24,687 24,230 34,004 42,379 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 72 75 42 54 67 147 170 At Period End Total assets $ 8,778,693 $ 8,631,054 $ 8,625,949 $ 8,562,876 $ 8,616,211 Goodwill and intangibles 305,852 306,798 307,788 308,822 309,900 Tangible assets (3) 8,472,841 8,324,256 8,318,161 8,254,054 8,306,311 Earning assets 7,945,986 7,832,558 7,815,540 7,744,522 7,818,825 Loans 6,682,138 6,693,745 6,739,387 6,696,869 6,708,568 Allowance for loan losses 77,222 76,679 76,512 76,513 75,921 Deposits 7,178,554 7,183,387 7,143,046 7,065,639 6,994,432 Stockholders' equity 979,129 974,341 975,627 919,567 936,971 Stockholders' equity / assets 11.15 % 11.29 % 11.31 % 10.74 % 10.87 % Tangible equity (3) 673,277 667,543 667,839 610,745 627,071 Tangible equity / tangible assets 7.95 % 8.02 % 8.03 % 7.40 % 7.55 % Average Balances Total assets $ 8,646,024 $ 8,591,947 $ 8,536,193 $ 8,582,219 $ 8,597,786 $ 8,618,985 $ 8,515,898 Earning assets 8,016,157 7,956,887 7,936,648 7,969,363 7,951,520 7,986,522 7,871,629 Loans 6,730,698 6,745,823 6,754,782 6,763,232 6,714,240 6,738,261 6,625,155 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 7,533,717 7,476,431 7,447,324 7,486,595 7,538,674 7,505,073 7,462,732 Deposits 7,119,191 7,144,343 7,098,265 7,045,827 6,799,605 7,131,767 6,816,469 Stockholders' equity 968,451 974,560 930,835 939,456 921,441 971,505 911,569 Goodwill and intangibles 306,303 307,226 308,243 309,330 334,862 306,765 335,636 Tangible equity (3) 662,148 667,334 622,592 630,126 586,579 664,740 575,933 Per Common Share Data Earnings per share ("EPS") - Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.69 $ 1.35 $ 0.95 $ 1.86 EPS - Diluted 0.45 0.50 0.56 0.69 1.35 0.95 1.86 EPS - Core diluted (2) 0.45 0.50 0.56 0.69 0.68 0.95 1.19 Dividends Paid 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.62 0.62 Market Value: High $ 21.30 $ 24.50 $ 24.87 $ 22.89 $ 21.01 $ 24.15 $ 27.99 Low 18.72 18.68 15.79 15.70 13.60 18.72 13.60 Close 20.46 20.30 24.10 17.06 16.02 20.46 16.02 Common Book Value 27.32 27.20 27.31 25.74 26.23 Tangible Common Book Value (3) 18.79 18.64 18.69 17.09 17.55 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 35,840 35,817 35,730 35,731 35,727 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1) 2.46 % 2.50 % 2.65 % 2.73 % 2.72 % 2.48 % 2.81 % Return on average assets 0.75 % 0.83 % 0.93 % 1.14 % 2.26 % 0.79 % 1.58 % Core return on average assets (2) 0.75 % 0.83 % 0.93 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 0.79 % 1.00 % Return on average equity 6.72 % 7.34 % 8.55 % 10.43 % 21.06 % 7.03 % 14.72 % Core return on average equity (2) 6.73 % 7.34 % 8.55 % 10.43 % 10.55 % 7.04 % 9.38 % Return on average tangible equity 9.83 % 10.72 % 12.79 % 15.54 % 33.09 % 10.28 % 23.30 % Core return on average tangible equity (2) 9.85 % 10.72 % 12.79 % 15.54 % 16.57 % 10.29 % 14.84 % Efficiency ratio (4) 62.08 % 64.17 % 59.48 % 56.53 % 41.45 % 63.13 % 49.15 % Core efficiency ratio (2) 61.99 % 64.17 % 59.48 % 56.53 % 57.49 % 63.09 % 59.19 % Non-interest expenses / average assets 1.78 % 1.87 % 1.76 % 1.76 % 2.08 % 1.82 % 2.07 % Core non-interest expenses / average assets 1.78 % 1.87 % 1.76 % 1.76 % 1.91 % 1.82 % 1.98 % Effective tax rate 19.89 % 20.24 % 18.70 % 18.36 % 22.33 % 20.07 % 21.31 % Core effective tax rate 19.90 % 20.24 % 18.70 % 18.36 % 22.33 % 20.08 % 18.36 % Common dividend payout ratio 68.89 % 62.00 % 55.36 % 44.93 % 22.96 % 65.26 % 33.33 % Core common dividend payout ratio 68.89 % 62.00 % 55.36 % 44.93 % 22.96 % 65.26 % 52.10 % (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Core items exclude the impact of strategic merger and insurance agency disposition related items. See non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) Tangible assets = total assets less the sum of goodwill and core deposit and other intangibles. Tangible equity = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock. Tangible common book value = tangible equity divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period. (4) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net.

Premier Financial Corp. Yield Analysis (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 6/30/24 6/30/23 Average Balances Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 6,730,698 $ 6,745,823 $ 6,754,782 $ 6,763,232 $ 6,714,240 $ 6,738,261 $ 6,625,155 Securities 1,221,006 1,152,346 1,121,231 1,137,730 1,155,451 1,186,676 1,172,809 Interest Bearing Deposits 37,226 34,924 36,761 38,210 36,730 36,075 35,898 FHLB stock 27,227 23,794 23,874 30,191 45,099 25,510 37,767 Total interest-earning assets 8,016,157 7,956,887 7,936,648 7,969,363 7,951,520 7,986,522 7,871,629 Non-interest-earning assets 629,867 635,060 599,545 612,856 646,266 632,463 644,269 Total assets $ 8,646,024 $ 8,591,947 $ 8,536,193 $ 8,582,219 $ 8,597,786 $ 8,618,985 $ 8,515,898 Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 5,669,033 $ 5,650,823 $ 5,541,498 $ 5,490,945 $ 5,195,727 $ 5,659,928 $ 5,137,442 FHLB advances and other 329,253 246,846 263,848 355,576 653,923 288,049 561,133 Subordinated debentures 85,273 85,242 85,211 85,179 85,146 85,257 85,130 Notes payable - - - 13 - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,083,559 5,982,911 5,890,557 5,931,713 5,934,796 6,033,234 5,783,705 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,450,158 1,493,520 1,556,767 1,554,882 1,603,878 1,471,839 1,679,027 Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 7,533,717 7,476,431 7,447,324 7,486,595 7,538,674 7,505,073 7,462,732 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 143,856 140,956 158,034 156,168 137,671 142,407 141,597 Total liabilities 7,677,573 7,617,387 7,605,358 7,642,763 7,676,345 7,647,480 7,604,329 Stockholders' equity 968,451 974,560 930,835 939,456 921,441 971,505 911,569 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,646,024 $ 8,591,947 $ 8,536,193 $ 8,582,219 $ 8,597,786 $ 8,618,985 $ 8,515,898 IEAs/IBLs 132 % 133 % 135 % 134 % 134 % 132 % 136 % Interest Income/Expense Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) $ 88,567 $ 87,603 $ 87,929 $ 86,618 $ 81,622 $ 176,169 $ 157,684 Securities (2) 8,731 7,671 7,050 6,991 7,058 16,402 14,417 Interest Bearing Deposits 638 609 740 652 641 1,247 1,085 FHLB stock 606 534 621 690 905 1,141 1,299 Total interest-earning assets 98,542 96,417 96,340 94,951 90,226 194,959 174,485 Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 43,927 $ 42,567 $ 39,250 $ 34,874 $ 26,825 $ 86,494 $ 48,283 FHLB advances and other 4,159 3,039 3,328 4,597 8,217 7,198 13,554 Subordinated debentures 1,159 1,162 1,169 1,162 1,125 2,321 2,199 Notes payable - - - - - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 49,245 46,768 43,747 40,633 36,167 96,013 64,036 Non-interest bearing deposits - - - - - - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 49,245 46,768 43,747 40,633 36,167 96,013 64,036 Net interest income $ 49,297 $ 49,649 $ 52,593 $ 54,318 $ 54,059 $ 98,946 $ 110,449 Annualized Average Rates Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable 5.26 % 5.19 % 5.21 % 5.12 % 4.86 % 5.23 % 4.76 % Securities (3) 2.86 % 2.66 % 2.52 % 2.46 % 2.44 % 2.76 % 2.46 % Interest Bearing Deposits 6.86 % 6.98 % 8.05 % 6.83 % 6.98 % 6.91 % 6.04 % FHLB stock 8.90 % 8.98 % 10.40 % 9.14 % 8.03 % 8.95 % 6.88 % Total interest-earning assets 4.92 % 4.85 % 4.86 % 4.77 % 4.54 % 4.88 % 4.43 % Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 3.10 % 3.01 % 2.83 % 2.54 % 2.07 % 3.06 % 1.88 % FHLB advances and other 5.05 % 4.92 % 5.05 % 5.17 % 5.03 % 5.00 % 4.83 % Subordinated debentures 5.44 % 5.45 % 5.49 % 5.46 % 5.29 % 5.44 % 5.17 % Notes payable - - - - - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.24 % 3.13 % 2.97 % 2.74 % 2.44 % 3.18 % 2.21 % Non-interest bearing deposits - - - - - - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 2.61 % 2.50 % 2.35 % 2.17 % 1.92 % 2.56 % 1.72 % Net interest spread 1.68 % 1.72 % 1.89 % 2.03 % 2.10 % 1.70 % 2.22 % Net interest margin (4) 2.46 % 2.50 % 2.65 % 2.73 % 2.72 % 2.48 % 2.81 % (1) Includes average PPP loans of: $ 394 $ 442 $ 495 $ 553 $ 673 $ 418 $ 818 (2) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses. (4) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Premier Financial Corp. Deposits and Liquidity (dollars in thousands) As of and for the Three Months Ended 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 Ending Balances Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,438,764 $ 1,467,161 $ 1,591,979 $ 1,545,595 $ 1,573,837 Savings deposits 632,831 656,122 677,679 709,938 748,392 Interest-bearing demand deposits 530,932 553,331 565,757 580,069 594,325 Money market account deposits 1,437,688 1,426,809 1,374,526 1,279,551 1,282,721 Time deposits 1,052,934 1,051,955 998,002 925,353 904,717 Public funds, ICS and CDARS deposits 1,702,727 1,659,227 1,593,159 1,632,952 1,477,203 Brokered deposits 382,678 368,782 341,944 392,181 413,237 Total deposits $ 7,178,554 $ 7,183,387 $ 7,143,046 $ 7,065,639 $ 6,994,432 Average Balances Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,450,158 $ 1,493,520 $ 1,556,767 $ 1,554,882 $ 1,603,878 Savings deposits 643,523 663,786 691,295 728,545 762,074 Interest-bearing demand deposits 546,496 547,168 557,210 575,744 603,572 Money market account deposits 1,430,619 1,411,075 1,331,623 1,278,381 1,311,177 Time deposits 1,049,566 1,025,946 959,420 912,579 872,991 Public funds, ICS and CDARS deposits 1,636,188 1,618,554 1,614,339 1,573,213 1,399,749 Brokered deposits 362,641 384,294 387,611 422,483 246,164 Total deposits $ 7,119,191 $ 7,144,343 $ 7,098,265 $ 7,045,827 $ 6,799,605 Average Rates Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Savings deposits 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.02 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Money market account deposits 2.94 % 2.83 % 2.65 % 2.02 % 1.73 % Time deposits 3.80 % 3.55 % 3.15 % 2.68 % 2.27 % Public funds, ICS and CDARS deposits 4.52 % 4.48 % 4.30 % 4.18 % 3.71 % Brokered deposits 5.32 % 5.33 % 5.46 % 5.36 % 4.92 % Total deposits 2.47 % 2.38 % 2.21 % 1.98 % 1.58 % Other Deposits Data Loans/Deposits Ratio 93.1 % 93.2 % 94.3 % 94.8 % 95.9 % Uninsured deposits % 32.5 % 32.6 % 33.1 % 32.8 % 31.5 % Adjusted uninsured deposits % (1) 17.0 % 17.6 % 18.9 % 17.7 % 17.3 % Top 20 depositors % 14.4 % 14.0 % 13.9 % 14.1 % 12.4 % Public funds % 18.9 % 18.5 % 17.9 % 18.8 % 17.5 % Average account size (excluding brokered) $ 27.5 $ 27.0 $ 26.9 $ 27.1 $ 26.7 Securities Data Held-to-maturity (HTM) at fair value $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Available-for-sale (AFS) at fair value (2) 1,081,120 1,014,433 946,708 911,184 961,123 Equity investment at fair value (3) 5,559 5,736 5,773 5,860 6,458 Total securities at fair value $ 1,086,679 $ 1,020,169 $ 952,481 $ 917,044 $ 967,581 Cash+Securities/Assets 14.2 % 12.9 % 12.4 % 12.1 % 12.6 % Projected AFS cash flow in next 12 months $ 115,609 $ 89,563 $ 69,067 $ 66,495 $ 64,687 AFS average life (years) 4.9 5.3 6.2 6.5 6.5 Liquidity Sources Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,651 $ 89,681 $ 114,756 $ 117,497 $ 121,727 Unpledged securities at fair value 477,776 398,610 314,385 280,916 298,471 FHLB borrowing capacity 1,247,632 1,383,086 1,336,707 1,311,091 1,542,459 Brokered deposits 492,359 491,447 513,767 316,697 288,719 Bank and parent lines of credit 70,000 70,000 70,000 70,000 70,000 Federal Reserve - Discount Window and BTFP (4) 702,712 680,456 620,518 471,395 491,141 Total $ 3,146,130 $ 3,113,280 $ 2,970,133 $ 2,567,596 $ 2,812,517 Total liquidity to adjusted uninsured deposits ratio 255.7 % 244.7 % 218.3 % 204.0 % 230.5 % (1) Adjusted for collateralized deposits, other insured deposits and intra-company accounts. (2) Mark-to-market included in accumulated other comprehensive income. (3) Mark-to-market included in net income each quarter. (4) Includes capacity related to unpledged securities at par value in excess of fair value under Bank Term Funding Program prior to 3/31/24.

Premier Financial Corp. Loans and Capital (dollars in thousands) 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 Loan Portfolio Composition Residential real estate $ 1,805,984 $ 1,816,416 $ 1,810,265 $ 1,797,676 $ 1,711,632 Residential real estate construction 9,649 15,009 28,794 51,637 111,708 Total residential loans 1,815,633 1,831,425 1,839,059 1,849,313 1,823,340 Commercial real estate 2,844,792 2,830,086 2,839,905 2,820,410 2,848,410 Commercial construction 513,652 535,294 528,563 502,502 472,328 Commercial excluding PPP 1,037,718 1,030,620 1,056,334 1,038,939 1,068,795 Core commercial loans (1) 4,396,162 4,396,000 4,424,802 4,361,851 4,389,533 Consumer direct/indirect 187,936 187,664 193,830 203,800 210,390 Home equity and improvement lines 268,699 265,362 267,960 269,053 272,792 Total consumer loans 456,635 453,026 461,790 472,853 483,182 Deferred loan origination fees 13,339 12,877 13,267 12,326 11,936 Core loans (1) 6,681,769 6,693,328 6,738,918 6,696,343 6,707,991 PPP loans 369 417 469 526 577 Total loans $ 6,682,138 $ 6,693,745 $ 6,739,387 $ 6,696,869 $ 6,708,568 Loans held for sale $ 138,604 $ 137,523 $ 145,641 $ 135,218 $ 128,079 Core residential loans (1) 1,954,237 1,968,948 1,984,700 1,984,531 1,951,419 Total loans including loans held for sale but excluding PPP 6,820,373 6,830,851 6,884,559 6,831,561 6,836,070 Undisbursed construction loan funds - residential $ 52,140 $ 57,246 $ 72,748 $ 82,689 $ 102,198 Undisbursed construction loan funds - commercial 123,445 151,677 208,718 284,610 353,455 Undisbursed construction loan funds - total 175,585 208,923 281,466 367,299 455,653 Total construction loans including undisbursed funds $ 698,886 $ 759,226 $ 838,823 $ 921,438 $ 1,039,689 Gross loans (2) $ 6,844,384 $ 6,889,791 $ 7,007,586 $ 7,051,842 $ 7,152,285 Fixed rate loans % 48.7 % 49.0 % 49.3 % 49.8 % 49.8 % Floating rate loans % 16.2 % 16.5 % 15.6 % 15.8 % 15.9 % Adjustable rate loans repricing within 1 year % 5.2 % 3.4 % 3.4 % 2.9 % 1.5 % Adjustable rate loans repricing over 1 year % 29.9 % 31.1 % 31.7 % 31.5 % 32.8 % Commercial Real Estate Loans Composition Non owner occupied excluding office $ 1,047,892 $ 1,026,598 $ 1,027,801 $ 1,023,585 $ 1,012,400 Non owner occupied office 186,266 189,436 205,302 207,869 225,046 Owner occupied excluding office 668,327 656,825 653,849 597,303 603,650 Owner occupied office 107,555 112,706 113,679 106,761 107,240 Multifamily 642,469 652,371 642,651 627,602 633,909 Agriculture land 121,597 121,102 121,544 119,710 123,104 Other commercial real estate 70,686 71,048 75,079 137,580 143,061 Total commercial real estate loans $ 2,844,792 $ 2,830,086 $ 2,839,905 $ 2,820,410 $ 2,848,410 Capital Balances Total equity $ 979,129 $ 974,341 $ 975,627 $ 919,567 $ 936,971 Less: Regulatory goodwill and intangibles 300,770 301,716 302,706 303,740 304,818 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) ("AOCI") (163,038 ) (162,081 ) (153,719 ) (200,282 ) (168,721 ) Common equity tier 1 capital ("CET1") 841,397 834,706 826,640 816,109 800,874 Add: Tier 1 subordinated debt 35,000 35,000 35,000 35,000 35,000 Tier 1 capital 876,397 869,706 861,640 851,109 835,874 Add: Regulatory allowances 80,247 79,827 80,231 80,791 80,812 Add: Tier 2 subordinated debt 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Total risk-based capital $ 1,006,644 $ 999,533 $ 991,871 $ 981,900 $ 966,686 Total risk-weighted assets $ 7,062,328 $ 7,013,832 $ 7,066,743 $ 7,329,471 $ 7,381,940 Capital Ratios CET1 Ratio 11.91 % 11.90 % 11.70 % 11.13 % 10.85 % CET1 Ratio including AOCI 9.61 % 9.59 % 9.52 % 8.40 % 8.56 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.41 % 12.40 % 12.19 % 11.61 % 11.32 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio including AOCI 10.10 % 10.09 % 10.02 % 8.88 % 9.04 % Total Capital Ratio 14.25 % 14.25 % 14.04 % 13.39 % 13.10 % Total Capital Ratio including AOCI 11.95 % 11.94 % 11.86 % 10.66 % 10.81 % (1) Core loans represents total loans excluding undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core commercial loans represents total commercial real estate, commercial and commercial construction excluding commercial undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core residential loans represents total loans held for sale, one to four family residential real estate and residential construction excluding residential undisbursed loan funds and deferred loan origination fees. (2) Gross loans represent total loans including undisbursed construction funds but excluding deferred loan origination fees.

Premier Financial Corp. Loan Delinquency Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Current 30 to 89 days

past due % of

Total Non Accrual

Loans % of

Total June 30, 2024 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,805,984 $ 1,781,241 $ 8,960 0.50 % $ 15,783 0.87 % Construction 698,886 698,886 - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Commercial real estate 2,844,792 2,832,095 8,581 0.30 % 4,116 0.14 % Commercial 1,038,087 998,954 328 0.03 % 38,805 3.74 % Home equity and improvement 268,699 264,563 2,478 0.92 % 1,658 0.62 % Consumer finance 187,936 179,842 4,298 2.29 % 3,796 2.02 % Gross loans $ 6,844,384 $ 6,755,581 $ 24,645 0.36 % $ 64,158 0.94 % March 31, 2024 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,816,416 $ 1,797,169 $ 5,834 0.32 % $ 13,413 0.74 % Construction 759,226 759,226 - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Commercial real estate 2,830,086 2,821,750 1,083 0.04 % 7,253 0.26 % Commercial 1,031,037 1,013,857 4,440 0.43 % 12,740 1.24 % Home equity and improvement 265,362 260,683 2,613 0.98 % 2,066 0.78 % Consumer finance 187,664 179,741 4,364 2.33 % 3,559 1.90 % Gross loans $ 6,889,791 $ 6,832,426 $ 18,334 0.27 % $ 39,031 0.57 % June 30, 2023 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,711,632 $ 1,694,024 $ 7,320 0.43 % $ 10,288 0.60 % Construction 1,039,689 1,039,404 285 0.03 % - 0.00 % Commercial real estate 2,848,410 2,833,765 596 0.02 % 14,049 0.49 % Commercial 1,069,372 1,057,057 4,290 0.40 % 8,025 0.75 % Home equity and improvement 272,792 267,617 2,945 1.08 % 2,230 0.82 % Consumer finance 210,390 204,404 3,587 1.70 % 2,399 1.14 % Gross loans $ 7,152,285 $ 7,096,271 $ 19,023 0.27 % $ 36,991 0.52 % Loan Risk Ratings Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Pass Rated Special Mention % of

Total Classified % of

Total June 30, 2024 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,796,799 $ 1,781,780 $ 470 0.03 % $ 14,549 0.81 % Construction 698,886 691,386 7,500 1.07 % - 0.00 % Commercial real estate 2,842,924 2,747,835 48,238 1.70 % 46,851 1.65 % Commercial 1,034,491 952,016 37,107 3.59 % 45,368 4.39 % Home equity and improvement 267,300 265,847 - 0.00 % 1,453 0.54 % Consumer finance 187,816 184,242 - 0.00 % 3,574 1.90 % PCD loans 16,168 13,480 164 1.01 % 2,524 15.61 % Gross loans $ 6,844,384 $ 6,636,586 $ 93,479 1.37 % $ 114,319 1.67 % March 31, 2024 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,806,724 $ 1,794,030 $ 487 0.03 % $ 12,207 0.68 % Construction 759,226 751,726 7,500 0.99 % - 0.00 % Commercial real estate 2,828,138 2,749,206 53,456 1.89 % 25,476 0.90 % Commercial 1,027,101 945,049 32,487 3.16 % 49,565 4.83 % Home equity and improvement 263,897 262,046 - 0.00 % 1,851 0.70 % Consumer finance 187,501 184,214 - 0.00 % 3,287 1.75 % PCD loans 17,204 12,006 2,485 14.44 % 2,713 15.77 % Gross loans $ 6,889,791 $ 6,698,277 $ 96,415 1.40 % $ 95,099 1.38 % June 30, 2023 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,700,468 $ 1,689,666 $ 484 0.03 % $ 10,318 0.61 % Construction 1,039,689 1,031,356 8,333 0.80 % - 0.00 % Commercial real estate 2,847,035 2,797,688 20,751 0.73 % 28,596 1.00 % Commercial 1,063,744 1,021,403 27,376 2.57 % 14,965 1.41 % Home equity and improvement 270,722 269,038 - 0.00 % 1,684 0.62 % Consumer finance 210,158 207,963 - 0.00 % 2,195 1.04 % PCD loans 20,469 13,981 3,786 18.50 % 2,702 13.20 % Gross loans $ 7,152,285 $ 7,031,095 $ 60,730 0.85 % $ 60,460 0.85 %

Premier Financial Corp. Mortgage and Credit Information (dollars in thousands) As of and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Mortgage Banking Summary 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 6/30/24 6/30/23 Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans: Mortgage banking gains, net $ 1,378 $ 1,283 $ 439 $ 2,584 $ 2,242 $ 2,661 $ 1,405 Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense): Mortgage loan servicing revenue 1,835 1,842 1,844 1,850 1,845 3,676 3,733 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (1,313 ) (1,238 ) (1,257 ) (1,291 ) (1,277 ) (2,551 ) (2,496 ) Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments 147 463 (224 ) 131 130 610 24 669 1,067 363 690 698 1,735 1,261 Total revenue from sale/servicing of mortgage loans $ 2,047 $ 2,350 $ 802 $ 3,274 $ 2,940 $ 4,396 $ 2,666 Mortgage servicing rights: Balance at beginning of period $ 18,921 $ 19,452 $ 20,174 $ 20,823 $ 21,447 $ 19,452 $ 21,858 Loans sold, servicing retained 678 707 535 642 653 1,385 1,461 Amortization (1,313 ) (1,238 ) (1,257 ) (1,291 ) (1,277 ) (2,551 ) (2,496 ) Balance at end of period 18,286 18,921 19,452 20,174 20,823 18,286 20,823 Valuation allowance: Balance at beginning of period (293 ) (756 ) (532 ) (663 ) (793 ) (756 ) (687 ) Impairment recovery (charges) 147 463 (224 ) 131 130 610 24 Balance at end of period (146 ) (293 ) (756 ) (532 ) (663 ) (146 ) (663 ) Net carrying value at end of period $ 18,140 $ 18,628 $ 18,696 $ 19,642 $ 20,160 $ 18,140 $ 20,160 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning allowance $ 76,679 $ 76,512 $ 76,513 $ 75,921 $ 74,273 $ 76,512 $ 72,816 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans 3,173 560 2,143 245 1,410 3,733 5,354 Net recoveries (charge-offs) (2,630 ) (393 ) (2,144 ) 347 238 (3,023 ) (2,249 ) Ending allowance $ 77,222 $ 76,679 $ 76,512 $ 76,513 $ 75,921 $ 77,222 $ 75,921 Total loans $ 6,682,138 $ 6,693,745 $ 6,739,387 $ 6,696,869 $ 6,708,568 Less: PPP loans (369 ) (417 ) (469 ) (526 ) (577 ) Total loans ex PPP $ 6,681,769 $ 6,693,328 $ 6,738,918 $ 6,696,343 $ 6,707,991 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 77,222 $ 76,679 $ 76,512 $ 76,513 $ 75,921 Add: Unaccreted purchase accounting marks 575 889 1,160 1,526 1,901 Adjusted ACL $ 77,797 $ 77,568 $ 77,672 $ 78,039 $ 77,822 ACL/Loans 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.13 % Adjusted ACL/Loans ex PPP 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.16 % Credit Quality Total non-performing loans (1) $ 64,158 $ 39,031 $ 35,491 $ 39,463 $ 36,991 Real estate owned (REO) 394 255 243 387 561 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 64,552 $ 39,286 $ 35,734 $ 39,850 $ 37,552 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,630 393 2,144 (347 ) (238 ) Allowance for credit losses / non-performing assets 119.63 % 195.18 % 214.12 % 192.00 % 202.18 % Allowance for credit losses / non-performing loans 120.36 % 196.46 % 215.58 % 193.89 % 205.24 % Non-performing assets / loans plus REO 0.97 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.60 % 0.56 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.74 % 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.47 % 0.44 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.16 % 0.02 % 0.13 % -0.02 % -0.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans LTM 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.14 % (1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans. (2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof.