DEFIANCE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) ("Premier" or the "Company") announced today 2024 second quarter results and the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Wesbanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC).
Strategic Merger
On July 26, 2024, PFC and WSBC announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement under which PFC will merge into WSBC in a stock-for-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of PFC will receive 0.80 shares of WSBC common stock for each share of PFC common stock. Premier Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC, will merge into Wesbanco Bank, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of WSBC. Based upon a closing price for WSBC as of July 25, 2024 of $34.28, the transaction is valued at approximately $987 million, or $27.42 per common share of PFC. Upon closing, PFC shareholders will own approximately 30% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders of both PFC and WSBC and regulatory approvals, as well as satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. Additional information can be found in the press release announcing the merger dated July 26, 2024.
Quarterly results
Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $16.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to income of $48.4 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2023 results included the impact of the disposition of the Company's insurance agency, First Insurance Group ("FIG"), for a net gain on sale after transaction costs of $32.6 million pre-tax or $0.67 per diluted common share after-tax. Excluding the impact of this transaction, second quarter 2023 earnings were $24.2 million or $0.68 per diluted common share.
Net interest income and margin
Net interest income of $49.3 million on a tax equivalent ("TE") basis in the second quarter of 2024 was down 0.7% from $49.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and down 8.8% from $54.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The TE net interest margin of 2.46% in the second quarter of 2024 decreased four basis points from 2.50% in the first quarter of 2024 and 26 basis points from 2.72% in the second quarter of 2023. These results are primarily impacted by changes in deposit balances/costs and loan balances/yields.
Total deposits decreased $4.8 million during the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter of 2024 due to an $18.7 million decrease in customer deposits offset partly by an increase of $13.9 million in brokered deposits. Total average interest-bearing deposit costs increased nine basis points to 3.10% during the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to new customer acquisitions and the migration of customers from non-interest-bearing deposits into interest-bearing deposits, including higher cost time deposits, as customers continue to seek better yields. Total average customer deposit costs including non-interest bearing and excluding brokered deposits and acquisition marks were 2.33% during the month of June, representing a cumulative beta of 41% compared to the change in the monthly average effective Federal Funds rate that increased 525 basis points to 5.33% since December 2021, as reported by the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Beginning in March 2024 and through June 2024, management implemented rate reductions in certain higher-cost deposit tiers. The benefit of those actions began to be realized in June 2024 as the 2.33% average cost noted above was a decline of two basis points from the prior month.
Total loans including held-for-sale decreased $10.5 million, during the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to a $14.7 million decrease in residential loans including held-for-sale. Total average loan yields increased seven basis points to 5.26% for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to origination of higher yielding loans and payoffs of lower yielding loans. Total average loan yields excluding PPP, balance sheet hedges and acquisition marks were 5.36% during the month of June (up seven basis points from 5.29% in March), representing a cumulative beta of 31% compared to the change in the monthly average effective Federal Funds rate for the same period.
Non-interest income
Total non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024 of $12.1 million was down 3.3% from $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, and down 6.5% from $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, excluding insurance commissions and the gain on sale of insurance agency, primarily due to fluctuations in mortgage banking income. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.3 million on a linked quarter basis and $0.9 million from second quarter 2023, primarily as a result of fluctuations in gain on sale margins and MSR valuation adjustments.
Security losses were $176 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, compared to losses of $37 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and gains of $64 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to valuation changes on equity securities. Service fees in the second quarter of 2024 were $7.0 million, an 8.4% increase from $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, but a 2.5% decrease from $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. This change was primarily due to fluctuations in loan fees, including commercial customer swap activity. Due to the insurance agency sale on June 30, 2023, there were no insurance commissions in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Wealth management income of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 was up slightly from $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and 19.8% higher than $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. BOLI income of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 included no claim gains, compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, including $0.5 million of claim gains, and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 with no claim gains.
Non-interest expenses
Non-interest expenses excluding transaction costs in the second quarter of 2024 were $38.2 million, a 4.4% decrease from $39.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, and a 6.6% decrease from $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, excluding transaction costs for the insurance agency sale. Compensation and benefits were $21.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $23.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to lower staffing and items that occur annually in the first quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the insurance agency sale, partially offset by costs related to higher staffing levels and higher base compensation, including 2024 annual merit adjustments. Data processing costs were $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, with the year-over-year increase primarily due to the new digital platform launched in October 2023. All other non-interest expenses decreased a net $0.1 million on a linked quarter basis due to cost saving initiatives and decreased a net $1.3 million from second quarter 2023 due to the insurance agency sale and cost saving initiatives. The core efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 was 62.0% compared to 64.2% in the first quarter of 2024 and 57.5% in the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of core non-interest expenses to average assets improved to 1.78% for the second quarter of 2024 from 1.87% for the first quarter of 2024 and from 1.91% for the second quarter of 2023.
Credit quality
Non-performing assets totaled $64.6 million, or 0.74% of assets, at June 30, 2024, an increase from $39.3 million at March 31, 2024, and from $37.6 million at June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to one large commercial credit that was previously reported in classified loans. Loan delinquencies increased to $24.6 million, or 0.36% of loans, at June 30, 2024, from $18.3 million at March 31, 2024, and from $19.0 million at June 30, 2023. Criticized loans totaled $207.8 million, or 3.04% of loans, as of June 30, 2024, an increase from $191.5 million at March 31, 2024, and from $121.2 million at June 30, 2023.
The 2024 second quarter results include net charge-offs of $2.6 million and a total provision expense of $2.9 million, compared with net loan recoveries of $0.2 million and a total provision expense of $0.5 million for the same period in 2023. The change in provision is primarily due to higher charge-offs. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.16% at June 30, 2024, compared with 1.15% at March 31, 2024, and 1.13% at June 30, 2023.
Year to date results
Net income for the first half of 2024 was $34.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, compared to income of $66.5 million, or $1.86 per diluted common share for the first half of 2023. First half 2023 results included the impact of the insurance agency sale for a net gain on sale after transaction costs of $32.6 million pre-tax or $0.67 per diluted common share after-tax. Excluding the impact of this item, first half 2023 earnings were income of $42.4 million or $1.19 per diluted common share.
Net interest income of $98.9 million on a TE basis for the first half of 2024 was down 10.4% from $110.4 million in the first half of 2023. The TE net interest margin of 2.48% in the first half of 2024 decreased 33 basis points from 2.81% in the first half of 2023. These results are positively impacted by the combination of loan growth and higher loan yields, which were 5.23% for the first half of 2024 compared to 4.76% in the first half of 2023. These results are negatively impacted by increase in the cost of funds in the first half of 2024 of 2.56%, up 84 basis points from the first half of 2023. The year-over-year increase is largely due to increasing costs of customer deposits and higher utilization of FHLB borrowings.
Total non-interest income in the first half of 2024 of $24.6 million was up 19.0% from $20.7 million in the first half of 2023, excluding insurance commissions and the gain on the sale of the insurance agency. Mortgage banking income increased $1.7 million year-over-year primarily as a result of a $1.3 million increase in gains due to better margins.
Security losses were $0.2 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $1.3 million in the first half of 2023, primarily due to valuations on equity securities. The company also sold $21 million of AFS securities for a $27 thousand gain with average yields less than FHLB borrowing rates during the first half of 2023. Service fees in the first half of 2024 were $13.5 million, a 1.1% decrease from $13.6 million in the first half of 2023, primarily due to fluctuations in loan fees including commercial customer swap activity and consumer activity for interchange and ATM/NSF charges. Due to the insurance agency sale on June 30, 2023, there were no insurance commissions in the first half of 2024, compared to $8.9 million in the first half of 2023. Wealth management income of $3.6 million in the first half of 2024 was up 17.7% from $3.0 million in the first half of 2023. BOLI income of $2.9 million in the first half of 2024 included $0.5 million of claim gains, compared to $2.4 million in the first half of 2023, including $0.4 million of claim gains.
Non-interest expenses excluding transaction costs in the first half of 2024 were $78.1 million, a 6.7% decrease from $83.6 million in the first half of 2023. Compensation and benefits were $44.7 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $49.8 million in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the insurance agency sale, partially offset by costs related to higher staffing levels and higher base compensation, including 2024 annual merit adjustments. FDIC premiums decreased $0.8 million on a year-over-year basis primarily due to lower rates. Data processing costs were $9.7 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $7.5 million in the first half of 2023, with the year-over-year increase primarily due to the new digital platform launched in October 2023. All other non-interest expenses decreased a net $1.9 million on a year-over-year basis due to the insurance agency sale and cost saving initiatives. The core efficiency ratio for the first half of 2024 of 63.1% increased from 59.2% in the first half of 2023 due to lower revenues partly offset by cost saving initiatives that began during the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of core non-interest expenses to average assets improved to 1.82% for the first half of 2024 from 1.98% for the first half of 2023.
The 2024 first half results include net loan charge-offs of $3.0 million and a total provision expense of $2.8 million, compared with net loan charge-offs of $2.2 million and a total provision expense of $4.2 million for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year change in provision expense is primarily due to a decrease in loans during the first half of 2024 compared to an increase in loans during the first half of 2023.
Total assets at $8.78 billion
Total assets at June 30, 2024, were $8.78 billion, compared to $8.63 billion at March 31, 2024, and $8.62 billion at June 30, 2023. Loans receivable were $6.68 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.69 billion at March 31, 2024, and $6.71 billion at June 30, 2023. Securities at June 30, 2024, were $1.09 billion, compared to $1.02 billion at March 31, 2024, and $0.97 billion at June 30, 2023. All securities are either AFS or trading and are reflected at fair value on the balance sheet. Also, at June 30, 2024, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $305.9 million compared to $306.8 million at March 31, 2024, and $309.9 million at June 30, 2023, with the decreases due to amortization of intangibles.
Total non-brokered deposits at June 30, 2024, were $6.80 billion, compared with $6.81 billion at March 31, 2024, and $6.58 billion at June 30, 2023. Brokered deposits were $382.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $368.8 million at March 31, 2024 and $413.2 million at June 30, 2023. FHLB borrowings increased to $393.0 million at June 30, 2024, from $253.0 million at March 31, 2024, but decreased from $455.0 million at June 30, 2023. On June 28, 2024, $50 million of deposits were received late in the day and used to paydown FHLB borrowings on July 1, 2024.
Total stockholders' equity was $979.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $974.3 million at March 31, 2024, and $937.0 million at June 30, 2023, with the increases primarily due to net earnings in excess of dividends. Excluding goodwill and intangibles, tangible equity was $673.3 million at June 30, 2024, an increase from $667.5 million at March 31, 2024, and from $627.1 million at June 30, 2023.
Regulatory ratios all improved during the second quarter of 2024, including CET1 of 11.91%, Tier 1 of 12.41% and Total Capital of 14.25%. All of these ratios also exceed well-capitalized guidelines pro forma for including accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), including CET1 of 9.61%, Tier 1 of 10.10% and Total Capital of 11.95%.
Dividend to be paid August 16
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share payable August 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2024. The dividend represents an annual dividend yield of 4.9% percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on July 25, 2024. Premier has approximately 35,839,000 common shares outstanding.
Conference call canceled
Premier will no longer host its previously planned conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
About Premier Financial Corp.
Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 73 branches and 9 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania and also serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch. For more information, visit the company's website at PremierFinCorp.com.
Financial Statements and Highlights Follow-
Safe Harbor Statement
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, forecasts, goals and plans of Premier Financial Corp. ("Premier") and its management, and include statements related to the expected timing, completion and benefits of the proposed merger with WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (the 'Merger"), future movements of interest rates, loan or deposit production levels, future credit quality ratios, future strength in the market area, and growth projections. These statements do not describe historical or current facts and may be identified by words such as "intend," "intent," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "target," "plan," "anticipate," or similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "may," "can," or similar verbs. There can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements included in this document will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Premier or any other persons, that our objectives and plans will be achieved, including with respect to the Merger. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could affect Premier's business and financial results in future periods and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, (1) the businesses of Premier and WesBanco may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected, (2) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the proposed Merger may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes, (3) disruption from the proposed Merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, associates, or suppliers, (4) the required governmental approvals of the proposed Merger may not be obtained on the expected terms and schedule, (5) Premier's shareholders and/or WesBanco's shareholders may not approve the proposed Merger and the merger agreement, and WesBanco's shareholders may not approve the issuance of shares of WesBanco common stock in the proposed Merger. Further information regarding additional factors that could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" (in the case of Premier), "Forward-Looking Statements" (in the case of WesBanco), and "Risk Factors" in Premier's and WesBanco's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents subsequently filed by Premier and WesBanco with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties include other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any further amendments thereto. All forward-looking statements made in this document are based on information presently available to the management of Premier and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. As required by U.S. GAAP, Premier will evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its June 30, 2024, consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC, including with respect to the Merger. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Premier to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release.
Non-GAAP Reporting Measures
We believe that net income, as defined by U.S. GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measurement. However, we consider core net interest income, core net income and core pre-tax pre-provision income to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. We define core net interest income as net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis excluding income from PPP loans and purchase accounting marks accretion. We define core net income as net income excluding the after-tax impacts of the insurance agency gain on sale and transaction costs. We define core pre-tax pre-provision income as pre-tax pre-provision income excluding the pre-tax impact of the insurance agency gain on sale and transaction costs. We believe that these metrics are useful supplemental measures of operating performance because investors and equity analysts may use these measures to compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other financial institutions or other companies on a consistent basis without having to account for income from PPP loans, purchase accounting marks accretion, or the insurance agency sale. Our supplemental reporting measures and similarly entitled financial measures are widely used by investors, equity and debt analysts and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our management uses these financial measures to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results and in making operating decisions. Additionally, they are utilized by the Board of Directors to evaluate management. The supplemental reporting measures do not represent net income or cash flow provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of profitability or liquidity. Finally, the supplemental reporting measures, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly entitled items reported by other financial institutions or other companies. Please see the exhibits for reconciliations of our non-GAAP reporting measures.
Subsequent Event
As announced and further described in a separate press release jointly issued by Premier and WesBanco, Inc. today, Premier and WesBanco have entered into a merger agreement.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|Premier Financial Corp.
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and amounts due from depositories
$
72,053
$
57,956
$
81,973
$
70,642
$
71,096
|Interest-bearing deposits
83,598
31,725
32,783
46,855
50,631
155,651
89,681
114,756
117,497
121,727
|Available-for-sale, carried at fair value
1,081,120
1,014,433
946,708
911,184
961,123
|Equity securities, carried at fair value
5,559
5,736
5,773
5,860
6,458
|Securities investments
1,086,679
1,020,169
952,481
917,044
967,581
|Loans (1)
6,682,138
6,693,745
6,739,387
6,696,869
6,708,568
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
(77,222
)
(76,679
)
(76,512
)
(76,513
)
(75,921
)
|Loans, net
6,604,916
6,617,066
6,662,875
6,620,356
6,632,647
|Loans held for sale
138,604
137,523
145,641
135,218
128,079
|Mortgage servicing rights
18,140
18,628
18,696
19,642
20,160
|Accrued interest receivable
35,334
34,795
33,446
34,648
30,056
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
32,189
26,075
21,760
25,049
39,887
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
183,409
182,203
181,544
172,906
171,856
|Office properties and equipment
55,073
57,231
56,878
55,679
55,736
|Real estate and other assets held for sale
394
255
243
387
561
|Goodwill
295,602
295,602
295,602
295,602
295,602
|Core deposit and other intangibles
10,250
11,196
12,186
13,220
14,298
|Other assets
162,452
140,630
129,841
155,628
138,021
|Total Assets
$
8,778,693
$
8,631,054
$
8,625,949
$
8,562,876
$
8,616,211
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
1,438,764
$
1,467,161
$
1,591,979
$
1,545,595
$
1,573,837
|Interest-bearing deposits
5,357,112
5,347,444
5,209,123
5,127,863
5,007,358
|Brokered deposits
382,678
368,782
341,944
392,181
413,237
|Total deposits
7,178,554
7,183,387
7,143,046
7,065,639
6,994,432
|Advances from FHLB
393,000
253,000
280,000
339,000
455,000
|Subordinated debentures
85,292
85,261
85,229
85,197
85,166
|Advance payments by borrowers
13,391
16,861
23,277
22,781
26,045
|Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments
3,343
3,614
4,307
4,690
5,708
|Other liabilities
125,984
114,590
114,463
126,002
112,889
|Total Liabilities
7,799,564
7,656,713
7,650,322
7,643,309
7,679,240
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
|Common stock, net
306
306
306
306
306
|Additional paid-in-capital
689,743
689,468
690,585
690,038
689,579
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(163,038
)
(162,081
)
(153,719
)
(200,282
)
(168,721
)
|Retained earnings
581,715
576,648
569,937
560,945
547,336
|Treasury stock, at cost
(129,597
)
(130,000
)
(131,482
)
(131,440
)
(131,529
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
979,129
974,341
975,627
919,567
936,971
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
8,778,693
$
8,631,054
$
8,625,949
$
8,562,876
$
8,616,211
|(1) Includes PPP loans of:
$
369
$
417
$
469
$
526
$
577
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|6/30/23
|6/30/24
|6/30/23
|Interest Income:
|Loans
$
88,560
$
87,597
$
87,924
$
86,612
$
81,616
$
176,156
$
157,674
|Investment securities
8,666
7,602
7,013
6,943
6,997
16,268
14,257
|Interest-bearing deposits
638
609
740
652
641
1,247
1,085
|FHLB stock dividends
606
534
621
690
905
1,141
1,299
|Total interest income
98,470
96,342
96,298
94,897
90,159
194,812
174,315
|Interest Expense:
|Deposits
43,927
42,567
39,250
34,874
26,825
86,494
48,283
|FHLB advances
4,159
3,039
3,328
4,597
8,217
7,198
13,554
|Subordinated debentures
1,159
1,162
1,169
1,162
1,125
2,321
2,199
|Notes Payable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total interest expense
49,245
46,768
43,747
40,633
36,167
96,013
64,036
|Net interest income
49,225
49,574
52,551
54,264
53,992
98,799
110,279
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans
3,173
560
2,143
245
1,410
3,733
5,354
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded commitments
(271
)
(693
)
(382
)
(1,018
)
(870
)
(964
)
(1,108
)
|Total provision (benefit) for credit losses
2,902
(133
)
1,761
(773
)
540
2,769
4,246
|Net interest income after provision
46,323
49,707
50,790
55,037
53,452
96,030
106,033
|Non-interest Income:
|Service fees and other charges
7,008
6,467
6,761
6,947
7,190
13,475
13,618
|Mortgage banking income
2,047
2,350
802
3,274
2,940
4,396
2,666
|Gain (loss) on sale of non-mortgage loans
-
67
94
-
71
67
71
|Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
-
-
10
-
(7
)
-
27
|Gain (loss) on equity securities
(176
)
(37
)
665
256
71
(213
)
(1,374
)
|Gain on sale of insurance agency
-
-
-
-
36,296
-
36,296
|Insurance commissions
-
-
-
-
4,131
-
8,856
|Wealth management income
1,842
1,713
1,791
1,509
1,537
3,556
3,022
|Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance
1,207
1,697
1,532
1,050
1,015
|
2,904
2,432
|Other non-interest income
150
239
134
217
102
389
194
|Total non-interest Income
12,078
12,496
11,789
13,253
53,346
24,574
65,808
|Non-interest Expense:
|Compensation and benefits
21,353
23,394
20,963
21,813
24,175
44,747
49,833
|Occupancy
3,434
3,365
3,318
3,145
3,320
6,799
6,894
|FDIC insurance premium
1,150
1,120
1,383
1,346
1,786
2,270
3,074
|Financial institutions tax
980
1,035
761
989
961
2,015
1,813
|Data processing
5,067
4,670
4,678
4,010
3,640
9,737
7,503
|Amortization of intangibles
946
990
1,033
1,078
1,223
1,936
2,493
|Other non-interest expense
5,228
5,326
5,757
5,671
5,738
10,554
12,024
|Total non-interest operating expenses
38,158
39,900
37,893
38,052
40,843
78,058
83,634
|Transaction costs
50
-
-
-
3,652
50
3,652
|Total non-interest expenses
38,208
39,900
37,893
38,052
44,495
78,108
87,286
|Income (loss) before income taxes
20,193
22,303
24,686
30,238
62,303
42,496
84,555
|Income tax expense (benefit)
4,017
4,514
4,616
5,551
13,912
8,531
18,015
|Net income (loss)
$
16,176
$
17,789
$
20,070
$
24,687
$
48,391
$
33,965
$
66,540
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
$
0.45
$
0.50
$
0.56
$
0.69
$
1.35
$
0.95
$
1.86
|Diluted
$
0.45
$
0.50
$
0.56
$
0.69
$
1.35
$
0.95
$
1.86
|Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
35,715
35,772
35,655
35,730
35,722
35,696
35,686
|Diluted
35,793
35,771
35,772
35,794
35,800
35,789
35,750
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Selected Quarterly Information
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|6/30/23
|6/30/24
|6/30/23
|Summary of Operations
|Tax-equivalent interest income (1)
$
98,542
$
96,417
$
96,340
$
94,951
$
90,226
$
194,959
$
174,485
|Interest expense
49,245
46,768
43,747
40,633
36,167
96,013
64,036
|Tax-equivalent net interest income (1)
49,297
49,649
52,593
54,318
54,059
98,946
110,449
|Provision expense for credit losses
2,902
(133
)
1,761
(773
)
540
2,769
4,246
|Non-interest income (ex securities gains/losses)
12,254
12,533
11,114
12,997
53,282
24,787
67,155
|Core non-interest income (ex securities gains/losses) (2)
12,254
12,533
11,114
12,997
16,986
24,787
30,859
|Non-interest expense
38,208
39,900
37,893
38,052
44,495
78,108
87,286
|Core non-interest expense (2)
38,158
39,900
37,893
38,052
40,843
78,058
83,634
|Income tax expense (benefit)
4,017
4,514
4,616
5,551
13,912
8,531
18,015
|Net income (loss)
16,176
17,789
20,070
24,687
48,391
33,965
66,540
|Core net income (2)
16,215
17,789
20,070
24,687
24,230
34,004
42,379
|Tax equivalent adjustment (1)
72
75
42
54
67
147
170
|At Period End
|Total assets
$
8,778,693
$
8,631,054
$
8,625,949
$
8,562,876
$
8,616,211
|Goodwill and intangibles
305,852
306,798
307,788
308,822
309,900
|Tangible assets (3)
8,472,841
8,324,256
8,318,161
8,254,054
8,306,311
|Earning assets
7,945,986
7,832,558
7,815,540
7,744,522
7,818,825
|Loans
6,682,138
6,693,745
6,739,387
6,696,869
6,708,568
|Allowance for loan losses
77,222
76,679
76,512
76,513
75,921
|Deposits
7,178,554
7,183,387
7,143,046
7,065,639
6,994,432
|Stockholders' equity
979,129
974,341
975,627
919,567
936,971
|Stockholders' equity / assets
11.15
%
11.29
%
11.31
%
10.74
%
10.87
%
|Tangible equity (3)
673,277
667,543
667,839
610,745
627,071
|Tangible equity / tangible assets
7.95
%
8.02
%
8.03
%
7.40
%
7.55
%
|Average Balances
|Total assets
$
8,646,024
$
8,591,947
$
8,536,193
$
8,582,219
$
8,597,786
$
8,618,985
$
8,515,898
|Earning assets
8,016,157
7,956,887
7,936,648
7,969,363
7,951,520
7,986,522
7,871,629
|Loans
6,730,698
6,745,823
6,754,782
6,763,232
6,714,240
6,738,261
6,625,155
|Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
7,533,717
7,476,431
7,447,324
7,486,595
7,538,674
7,505,073
7,462,732
|Deposits
7,119,191
7,144,343
7,098,265
7,045,827
6,799,605
7,131,767
6,816,469
|Stockholders' equity
968,451
974,560
930,835
939,456
921,441
971,505
911,569
|Goodwill and intangibles
306,303
307,226
308,243
309,330
334,862
306,765
335,636
|Tangible equity (3)
662,148
667,334
622,592
630,126
586,579
664,740
575,933
|Per Common Share Data
|Earnings per share ("EPS") - Basic
$
0.45
$
0.50
$
0.56
$
0.69
$
1.35
$
0.95
$
1.86
|EPS - Diluted
0.45
0.50
0.56
0.69
1.35
0.95
1.86
|EPS - Core diluted (2)
0.45
0.50
0.56
0.69
0.68
0.95
1.19
|Dividends Paid
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.62
0.62
|Market Value:
|High
$
21.30
$
24.50
$
24.87
$
22.89
$
21.01
$
24.15
$
27.99
|Low
18.72
18.68
15.79
15.70
13.60
18.72
13.60
|Close
20.46
20.30
24.10
17.06
16.02
20.46
16.02
|Common Book Value
27.32
27.20
27.31
25.74
26.23
|Tangible Common Book Value (3)
18.79
18.64
18.69
17.09
17.55
|Shares outstanding, end of period (000s)
35,840
35,817
35,730
35,731
35,727
|Performance Ratios (annualized)
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1)
2.46
%
2.50
%
2.65
%
2.73
%
2.72
%
2.48
%
2.81
%
|Return on average assets
0.75
%
0.83
%
0.93
%
1.14
%
2.26
%
0.79
%
1.58
%
|Core return on average assets (2)
0.75
%
0.83
%
0.93
%
1.14
%
1.13
%
0.79
%
1.00
%
|Return on average equity
6.72
%
7.34
%
8.55
%
10.43
%
21.06
%
7.03
%
14.72
%
|Core return on average equity (2)
6.73
%
7.34
%
8.55
%
10.43
%
10.55
%
7.04
%
9.38
%
|Return on average tangible equity
9.83
%
10.72
%
12.79
%
15.54
%
33.09
%
10.28
%
23.30
%
|Core return on average tangible equity (2)
9.85
%
10.72
%
12.79
%
15.54
%
16.57
%
10.29
%
14.84
%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
62.08
%
64.17
%
59.48
%
56.53
%
41.45
%
63.13
%
49.15
%
|Core efficiency ratio (2)
61.99
%
64.17
%
59.48
%
56.53
%
57.49
%
63.09
%
59.19
%
|Non-interest expenses / average assets
1.78
%
1.87
%
1.76
%
1.76
%
2.08
%
1.82
%
2.07
%
|Core non-interest expenses / average assets
1.78
%
1.87
%
1.76
%
1.76
%
1.91
%
1.82
%
1.98
%
|Effective tax rate
19.89
%
20.24
%
18.70
%
18.36
%
22.33
%
20.07
%
21.31
%
|Core effective tax rate
19.90
%
20.24
%
18.70
%
18.36
%
22.33
%
20.08
%
18.36
%
|Common dividend payout ratio
68.89
%
62.00
%
55.36
%
44.93
%
22.96
%
65.26
%
33.33
%
|Core common dividend payout ratio
68.89
%
62.00
%
55.36
%
44.93
%
22.96
%
65.26
%
52.10
%
|(1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Core items exclude the impact of strategic merger and insurance agency disposition related items. See non-GAAP reconciliations.
|(3) Tangible assets = total assets less the sum of goodwill and core deposit and other intangibles. Tangible equity = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock. Tangible common book value = tangible equity divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period.
|(4) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Yield Analysis
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|6/30/23
|6/30/24
|6/30/23
|Average Balances
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (1)
$
6,730,698
$
6,745,823
$
6,754,782
$
6,763,232
$
6,714,240
$
6,738,261
$
6,625,155
|Securities
1,221,006
1,152,346
1,121,231
1,137,730
1,155,451
1,186,676
1,172,809
|Interest Bearing Deposits
37,226
34,924
36,761
38,210
36,730
36,075
35,898
|FHLB stock
27,227
23,794
23,874
30,191
45,099
25,510
37,767
|Total interest-earning assets
8,016,157
7,956,887
7,936,648
7,969,363
7,951,520
7,986,522
7,871,629
|Non-interest-earning assets
629,867
635,060
599,545
612,856
646,266
632,463
644,269
|Total assets
$
8,646,024
$
8,591,947
$
8,536,193
$
8,582,219
$
8,597,786
$
8,618,985
$
8,515,898
|Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
$
5,669,033
$
5,650,823
$
5,541,498
$
5,490,945
$
5,195,727
$
5,659,928
$
5,137,442
|FHLB advances and other
329,253
246,846
263,848
355,576
653,923
288,049
561,133
|Subordinated debentures
85,273
85,242
85,211
85,179
85,146
85,257
85,130
|Notes payable
-
-
-
13
-
-
-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,083,559
5,982,911
5,890,557
5,931,713
5,934,796
6,033,234
5,783,705
|Non-interest bearing deposits
1,450,158
1,493,520
1,556,767
1,554,882
1,603,878
1,471,839
1,679,027
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
7,533,717
7,476,431
7,447,324
7,486,595
7,538,674
7,505,073
7,462,732
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
143,856
140,956
158,034
156,168
137,671
142,407
141,597
|Total liabilities
7,677,573
7,617,387
7,605,358
7,642,763
7,676,345
7,647,480
7,604,329
|Stockholders' equity
968,451
974,560
930,835
939,456
921,441
971,505
911,569
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,646,024
$
8,591,947
$
8,536,193
$
8,582,219
$
8,597,786
$
8,618,985
$
8,515,898
|IEAs/IBLs
132
%
133
%
135
%
134
%
134
%
132
%
136
%
|Interest Income/Expense
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (2)
$
88,567
$
87,603
$
87,929
$
86,618
$
81,622
$
176,169
$
157,684
|Securities (2)
8,731
7,671
7,050
6,991
7,058
16,402
14,417
|Interest Bearing Deposits
638
609
740
652
641
1,247
1,085
|FHLB stock
606
534
621
690
905
1,141
1,299
|Total interest-earning assets
98,542
96,417
96,340
94,951
90,226
194,959
174,485
|Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
$
43,927
$
42,567
$
39,250
$
34,874
$
26,825
$
86,494
$
48,283
|FHLB advances and other
4,159
3,039
3,328
4,597
8,217
7,198
13,554
|Subordinated debentures
1,159
1,162
1,169
1,162
1,125
2,321
2,199
|Notes payable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
49,245
46,768
43,747
40,633
36,167
96,013
64,036
|Non-interest bearing deposits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
49,245
46,768
43,747
40,633
36,167
96,013
64,036
|Net interest income
$
49,297
$
49,649
$
52,593
$
54,318
$
54,059
$
98,946
$
110,449
|Annualized Average Rates
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable
5.26
%
5.19
%
5.21
%
5.12
%
4.86
%
5.23
%
4.76
%
|Securities (3)
2.86
%
2.66
%
2.52
%
2.46
%
2.44
%
2.76
%
2.46
%
|Interest Bearing Deposits
6.86
%
6.98
%
8.05
%
6.83
%
6.98
%
6.91
%
6.04
%
|FHLB stock
8.90
%
8.98
%
10.40
%
9.14
%
8.03
%
8.95
%
6.88
%
|Total interest-earning assets
4.92
%
4.85
%
4.86
%
4.77
%
4.54
%
4.88
%
4.43
%
|Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
3.10
%
3.01
%
2.83
%
2.54
%
2.07
%
3.06
%
1.88
%
|FHLB advances and other
5.05
%
4.92
%
5.05
%
5.17
%
5.03
%
5.00
%
4.83
%
|Subordinated debentures
5.44
%
5.45
%
5.49
%
5.46
%
5.29
%
5.44
%
5.17
%
|Notes payable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.24
%
3.13
%
2.97
%
2.74
%
2.44
%
3.18
%
2.21
%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
2.61
%
2.50
%
2.35
%
2.17
%
1.92
%
2.56
%
1.72
%
|Net interest spread
1.68
%
1.72
%
1.89
%
2.03
%
2.10
%
1.70
%
2.22
%
|Net interest margin (4)
2.46
%
2.50
%
2.65
%
2.73
%
2.72
%
2.48
%
2.81
%
|(1) Includes average PPP loans of:
$
394
$
442
$
495
$
553
$
673
$
418
$
818
|(2) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(3) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses.
|(4) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Deposits and Liquidity
|(dollars in thousands)
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|6/30/23
|Ending Balances
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,438,764
$
1,467,161
$
1,591,979
$
1,545,595
$
1,573,837
|Savings deposits
632,831
656,122
677,679
709,938
748,392
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
530,932
553,331
565,757
580,069
594,325
|Money market account deposits
1,437,688
1,426,809
1,374,526
1,279,551
1,282,721
|Time deposits
1,052,934
1,051,955
998,002
925,353
904,717
|Public funds, ICS and CDARS deposits
1,702,727
1,659,227
1,593,159
1,632,952
1,477,203
|Brokered deposits
382,678
368,782
341,944
392,181
413,237
|Total deposits
$
7,178,554
$
7,183,387
$
7,143,046
$
7,065,639
$
6,994,432
|Average Balances
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,450,158
$
1,493,520
$
1,556,767
$
1,554,882
$
1,603,878
|Savings deposits
643,523
663,786
691,295
728,545
762,074
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
546,496
547,168
557,210
575,744
603,572
|Money market account deposits
1,430,619
1,411,075
1,331,623
1,278,381
1,311,177
|Time deposits
1,049,566
1,025,946
959,420
912,579
872,991
|Public funds, ICS and CDARS deposits
1,636,188
1,618,554
1,614,339
1,573,213
1,399,749
|Brokered deposits
362,641
384,294
387,611
422,483
246,164
|Total deposits
$
7,119,191
$
7,144,343
$
7,098,265
$
7,045,827
$
6,799,605
|Average Rates
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
|Savings deposits
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.08
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
|Money market account deposits
2.94
%
2.83
%
2.65
%
2.02
%
1.73
%
|Time deposits
3.80
%
3.55
%
3.15
%
2.68
%
2.27
%
|Public funds, ICS and CDARS deposits
4.52
%
4.48
%
4.30
%
4.18
%
3.71
%
|Brokered deposits
5.32
%
5.33
%
5.46
%
5.36
%
4.92
%
|Total deposits
2.47
%
2.38
%
2.21
%
1.98
%
1.58
%
|Other Deposits Data
|Loans/Deposits Ratio
93.1
%
93.2
%
94.3
%
94.8
%
95.9
%
|Uninsured deposits %
32.5
%
32.6
%
33.1
%
32.8
%
31.5
%
|Adjusted uninsured deposits % (1)
17.0
%
17.6
%
18.9
%
17.7
%
17.3
%
|Top 20 depositors %
14.4
%
14.0
%
13.9
%
14.1
%
12.4
%
|Public funds %
18.9
%
18.5
%
17.9
%
18.8
%
17.5
%
|Average account size (excluding brokered)
$
27.5
$
27.0
$
26.9
$
27.1
$
26.7
|Securities Data
|Held-to-maturity (HTM) at fair value
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
|Available-for-sale (AFS) at fair value (2)
1,081,120
1,014,433
946,708
911,184
961,123
|Equity investment at fair value (3)
5,559
5,736
5,773
5,860
6,458
|Total securities at fair value
$
1,086,679
$
1,020,169
$
952,481
$
917,044
$
967,581
|Cash+Securities/Assets
14.2
%
12.9
%
12.4
%
12.1
%
12.6
%
|Projected AFS cash flow in next 12 months
$
115,609
$
89,563
$
69,067
$
66,495
$
64,687
|AFS average life (years)
4.9
5.3
6.2
6.5
6.5
|Liquidity Sources
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
155,651
$
89,681
$
114,756
$
117,497
$
121,727
|Unpledged securities at fair value
477,776
398,610
314,385
280,916
298,471
|FHLB borrowing capacity
1,247,632
1,383,086
1,336,707
1,311,091
1,542,459
|Brokered deposits
492,359
491,447
513,767
316,697
288,719
|Bank and parent lines of credit
70,000
70,000
70,000
70,000
70,000
|Federal Reserve - Discount Window and BTFP (4)
702,712
680,456
620,518
471,395
491,141
|Total
$
3,146,130
$
3,113,280
$
2,970,133
$
2,567,596
$
2,812,517
|Total liquidity to adjusted uninsured deposits ratio
255.7
%
244.7
%
218.3
%
204.0
%
230.5
%
|(1) Adjusted for collateralized deposits, other insured deposits and intra-company accounts.
|(2) Mark-to-market included in accumulated other comprehensive income.
|(3) Mark-to-market included in net income each quarter.
|(4) Includes capacity related to unpledged securities at par value in excess of fair value under Bank Term Funding Program prior to 3/31/24.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Loans and Capital
|(dollars in thousands)
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|6/30/23
|Loan Portfolio Composition
|Residential real estate
$
1,805,984
$
1,816,416
$
1,810,265
$
1,797,676
$
1,711,632
|Residential real estate construction
9,649
15,009
28,794
51,637
111,708
|Total residential loans
1,815,633
1,831,425
1,839,059
1,849,313
1,823,340
|Commercial real estate
2,844,792
2,830,086
2,839,905
2,820,410
2,848,410
|Commercial construction
513,652
535,294
528,563
502,502
472,328
|Commercial excluding PPP
1,037,718
1,030,620
1,056,334
1,038,939
1,068,795
|Core commercial loans (1)
4,396,162
4,396,000
4,424,802
4,361,851
4,389,533
|Consumer direct/indirect
187,936
187,664
193,830
203,800
210,390
|Home equity and improvement lines
268,699
265,362
267,960
269,053
272,792
|Total consumer loans
456,635
453,026
461,790
472,853
483,182
|Deferred loan origination fees
13,339
12,877
13,267
12,326
11,936
|Core loans (1)
6,681,769
6,693,328
6,738,918
6,696,343
6,707,991
|PPP loans
369
417
469
526
577
|Total loans
$
6,682,138
$
6,693,745
$
6,739,387
$
6,696,869
$
6,708,568
|Loans held for sale
$
138,604
$
137,523
$
145,641
$
135,218
$
128,079
|Core residential loans (1)
1,954,237
1,968,948
1,984,700
1,984,531
1,951,419
|Total loans including loans held for sale but excluding PPP
6,820,373
6,830,851
6,884,559
6,831,561
6,836,070
|Undisbursed construction loan funds - residential
$
52,140
$
57,246
$
72,748
$
82,689
$
102,198
|Undisbursed construction loan funds - commercial
123,445
151,677
208,718
284,610
353,455
|Undisbursed construction loan funds - total
175,585
208,923
281,466
367,299
455,653
|Total construction loans including undisbursed funds
$
698,886
$
759,226
$
838,823
$
921,438
$
1,039,689
|Gross loans (2)
$
6,844,384
$
6,889,791
$
7,007,586
$
7,051,842
$
7,152,285
|Fixed rate loans %
48.7
%
49.0
%
49.3
%
49.8
%
49.8
%
|Floating rate loans %
16.2
%
16.5
%
15.6
%
15.8
%
15.9
%
|Adjustable rate loans repricing within 1 year %
5.2
%
3.4
%
3.4
%
2.9
%
1.5
%
|Adjustable rate loans repricing over 1 year %
29.9
%
31.1
%
31.7
%
31.5
%
32.8
%
|Commercial Real Estate Loans Composition
|Non owner occupied excluding office
$
1,047,892
$
1,026,598
$
1,027,801
$
1,023,585
$
1,012,400
|Non owner occupied office
186,266
189,436
205,302
207,869
225,046
|Owner occupied excluding office
668,327
656,825
653,849
597,303
603,650
|Owner occupied office
107,555
112,706
113,679
106,761
107,240
|Multifamily
642,469
652,371
642,651
627,602
633,909
|Agriculture land
121,597
121,102
121,544
119,710
123,104
|Other commercial real estate
70,686
71,048
75,079
137,580
143,061
|Total commercial real estate loans
$
2,844,792
$
2,830,086
$
2,839,905
$
2,820,410
$
2,848,410
|Capital Balances
|Total equity
$
979,129
$
974,341
$
975,627
$
919,567
$
936,971
|Less: Regulatory goodwill and intangibles
300,770
301,716
302,706
303,740
304,818
|Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) ("AOCI")
(163,038
)
(162,081
)
(153,719
)
(200,282
)
(168,721
)
|Common equity tier 1 capital ("CET1")
841,397
834,706
826,640
816,109
800,874
|Add: Tier 1 subordinated debt
35,000
35,000
35,000
35,000
35,000
|Tier 1 capital
876,397
869,706
861,640
851,109
835,874
|Add: Regulatory allowances
80,247
79,827
80,231
80,791
80,812
|Add: Tier 2 subordinated debt
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
|Total risk-based capital
$
1,006,644
$
999,533
$
991,871
$
981,900
$
966,686
|Total risk-weighted assets
$
7,062,328
$
7,013,832
$
7,066,743
$
7,329,471
$
7,381,940
|Capital Ratios
|CET1 Ratio
11.91
%
11.90
%
11.70
%
11.13
%
10.85
%
|CET1 Ratio including AOCI
9.61
%
9.59
%
9.52
%
8.40
%
8.56
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.41
%
12.40
%
12.19
%
11.61
%
11.32
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio including AOCI
10.10
%
10.09
%
10.02
%
8.88
%
9.04
%
|Total Capital Ratio
14.25
%
14.25
%
14.04
%
13.39
%
13.10
%
|Total Capital Ratio including AOCI
11.95
%
11.94
%
11.86
%
10.66
%
10.81
%
|(1) Core loans represents total loans excluding undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core commercial loans represents total commercial real estate, commercial and commercial construction excluding commercial undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core residential loans represents total loans held for sale, one to four family residential real estate and residential construction excluding residential undisbursed loan funds and deferred loan origination fees.
|(2) Gross loans represent total loans including undisbursed construction funds but excluding deferred loan origination fees.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Loan Delinquency Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total Balance
|Current
|30 to 89 days
past due
|% of
Total
|Non Accrual
Loans
|% of
Total
|June 30, 2024
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,805,984
$
1,781,241
$
8,960
0.50
%
$
15,783
0.87
%
|Construction
698,886
698,886
-
0.00
%
-
0.00
%
|Commercial real estate
2,844,792
2,832,095
8,581
0.30
%
4,116
0.14
%
|Commercial
1,038,087
998,954
328
0.03
%
38,805
3.74
%
|Home equity and improvement
268,699
264,563
2,478
0.92
%
1,658
0.62
%
|Consumer finance
187,936
179,842
4,298
2.29
%
3,796
2.02
%
|Gross loans
$
6,844,384
$
6,755,581
$
24,645
0.36
%
$
64,158
0.94
%
|March 31, 2024
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,816,416
$
1,797,169
$
5,834
0.32
%
$
13,413
0.74
%
|Construction
759,226
759,226
-
0.00
%
-
0.00
%
|Commercial real estate
2,830,086
2,821,750
1,083
0.04
%
7,253
0.26
%
|Commercial
1,031,037
1,013,857
4,440
0.43
%
12,740
1.24
%
|Home equity and improvement
265,362
260,683
2,613
0.98
%
2,066
0.78
%
|Consumer finance
187,664
179,741
4,364
2.33
%
3,559
1.90
%
|Gross loans
$
6,889,791
$
6,832,426
$
18,334
0.27
%
$
39,031
0.57
%
|June 30, 2023
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,711,632
$
1,694,024
$
7,320
0.43
%
$
10,288
0.60
%
|Construction
1,039,689
1,039,404
285
0.03
%
-
0.00
%
|Commercial real estate
2,848,410
2,833,765
596
0.02
%
14,049
0.49
%
|Commercial
1,069,372
1,057,057
4,290
0.40
%
8,025
0.75
%
|Home equity and improvement
272,792
267,617
2,945
1.08
%
2,230
0.82
%
|Consumer finance
210,390
204,404
3,587
1.70
%
2,399
1.14
%
|Gross loans
$
7,152,285
$
7,096,271
$
19,023
0.27
%
$
36,991
0.52
%
|Loan Risk Ratings Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total Balance
|Pass Rated
|Special Mention
|% of
Total
|Classified
|% of
Total
|June 30, 2024
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,796,799
$
1,781,780
$
470
0.03
%
$
14,549
0.81
%
|Construction
698,886
691,386
7,500
1.07
%
-
0.00
%
|Commercial real estate
2,842,924
2,747,835
48,238
1.70
%
46,851
1.65
%
|Commercial
1,034,491
952,016
37,107
3.59
%
45,368
4.39
%
|Home equity and improvement
267,300
265,847
-
0.00
%
1,453
0.54
%
|Consumer finance
187,816
184,242
-
0.00
%
3,574
1.90
%
|PCD loans
16,168
13,480
164
1.01
%
2,524
15.61
%
|Gross loans
$
6,844,384
$
6,636,586
$
93,479
1.37
%
$
114,319
1.67
%
|March 31, 2024
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,806,724
$
1,794,030
$
487
0.03
%
$
12,207
0.68
%
|Construction
759,226
751,726
7,500
0.99
%
-
0.00
%
|Commercial real estate
2,828,138
2,749,206
53,456
1.89
%
25,476
0.90
%
|Commercial
1,027,101
945,049
32,487
3.16
%
49,565
4.83
%
|Home equity and improvement
263,897
262,046
-
0.00
%
1,851
0.70
%
|Consumer finance
187,501
184,214
-
0.00
%
3,287
1.75
%
|PCD loans
17,204
12,006
2,485
14.44
%
2,713
15.77
%
|Gross loans
$
6,889,791
$
6,698,277
$
96,415
1.40
%
$
95,099
1.38
%
|June 30, 2023
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,700,468
$
1,689,666
$
484
0.03
%
$
10,318
0.61
%
|Construction
1,039,689
1,031,356
8,333
0.80
%
-
0.00
%
|Commercial real estate
2,847,035
2,797,688
20,751
0.73
%
28,596
1.00
%
|Commercial
1,063,744
1,021,403
27,376
2.57
%
14,965
1.41
%
|Home equity and improvement
270,722
269,038
-
0.00
%
1,684
0.62
%
|Consumer finance
210,158
207,963
-
0.00
%
2,195
1.04
%
|PCD loans
20,469
13,981
3,786
18.50
%
2,702
13.20
%
|Gross loans
$
7,152,285
$
7,031,095
$
60,730
0.85
%
$
60,460
0.85
%
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Mortgage and Credit Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Mortgage Banking Summary
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|6/30/23
|6/30/24
|6/30/23
|Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans:
|Mortgage banking gains, net
$
1,378
$
1,283
$
439
$
2,584
$
2,242
$
2,661
$
1,405
|Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense):
|Mortgage loan servicing revenue
1,835
1,842
1,844
1,850
1,845
3,676
3,733
|Amortization of mortgage servicing rights
(1,313
)
(1,238
)
(1,257
)
(1,291
)
(1,277
)
(2,551
)
(2,496
)
|Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments
147
463
(224
)
131
130
610
24
669
1,067
363
690
698
1,735
1,261
|Total revenue from sale/servicing of mortgage loans
$
2,047
$
2,350
$
802
$
3,274
$
2,940
$
4,396
$
2,666
|Mortgage servicing rights:
|Balance at beginning of period
$
18,921
$
19,452
$
20,174
$
20,823
$
21,447
$
19,452
$
21,858
|Loans sold, servicing retained
678
707
535
642
653
1,385
1,461
|Amortization
(1,313
)
(1,238
)
(1,257
)
(1,291
)
(1,277
)
(2,551
)
(2,496
)
|Balance at end of period
18,286
18,921
19,452
20,174
20,823
18,286
20,823
|Valuation allowance:
|Balance at beginning of period
(293
)
(756
)
(532
)
(663
)
(793
)
(756
)
(687
)
|Impairment recovery (charges)
147
463
(224
)
131
130
610
24
|Balance at end of period
(146
)
(293
)
(756
)
(532
)
(663
)
(146
)
(663
)
|Net carrying value at end of period
$
18,140
$
18,628
$
18,696
$
19,642
$
20,160
$
18,140
$
20,160
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|Beginning allowance
$
76,679
$
76,512
$
76,513
$
75,921
$
74,273
$
76,512
$
72,816
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans
3,173
560
2,143
245
1,410
3,733
5,354
|Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(2,630
)
(393
)
(2,144
)
347
238
(3,023
)
(2,249
)
|Ending allowance
$
77,222
$
76,679
$
76,512
$
76,513
$
75,921
$
77,222
$
75,921
|Total loans
$
6,682,138
$
6,693,745
$
6,739,387
$
6,696,869
$
6,708,568
|Less: PPP loans
(369
)
(417
)
(469
)
(526
)
(577
)
|Total loans ex PPP
$
6,681,769
$
6,693,328
$
6,738,918
$
6,696,343
$
6,707,991
|Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
77,222
$
76,679
$
76,512
$
76,513
$
75,921
|Add: Unaccreted purchase accounting marks
575
889
1,160
1,526
1,901
|Adjusted ACL
$
77,797
$
77,568
$
77,672
$
78,039
$
77,822
|ACL/Loans
1.16
%
1.15
%
1.14
%
1.14
%
1.13
%
|Adjusted ACL/Loans ex PPP
1.16
%
1.16
%
1.15
%
1.17
%
1.16
%
|Credit Quality
|Total non-performing loans (1)
$
64,158
$
39,031
$
35,491
$
39,463
$
36,991
|Real estate owned (REO)
394
255
243
387
561
|Total non-performing assets (2)
$
64,552
$
39,286
$
35,734
$
39,850
$
37,552
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
2,630
393
2,144
(347
)
(238
)
|Allowance for credit losses / non-performing assets
119.63
%
195.18
%
214.12
%
192.00
%
202.18
%
|Allowance for credit losses / non-performing loans
120.36
%
196.46
%
215.58
%
193.89
%
205.24
%
|Non-performing assets / loans plus REO
0.97
%
0.59
%
0.53
%
0.60
%
0.56
%
|Non-performing assets / total assets
0.74
%
0.46
%
0.41
%
0.47
%
0.44
%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans
0.16
%
0.02
%
0.13
%
-0.02
%
-0.01
%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans LTM
0.07
%
0.03
%
0.06
%
0.04
%
0.14
%
|(1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans.
|(2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share and ratio data)
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|6/30/23
|6/30/24
|6/30/23
|Total non-interest expenses
$
38,208
$
39,900
$
37,893
$
38,052
$
44,495
$
78,108
$
87,286
|Less: Transaction costs (pre-tax)(1)
50
-
-
-
3,652
50
3,652
|Core non-interest expenses
$
38,158
$
39,900
$
37,893
$
38,052
$
40,843
$
78,058
$
83,634
|Average total assets
$
8,646,024
$
8,591,947