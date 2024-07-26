MassMutual Northern California Recognized as 2024 Bay Area Best Places to Work

For the Second Year in a Row, MassMutual Has Been Nominated for Bay Area's Best Places to Work

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / MassMutual Northern California has been recognized for a second year in a row as a winner of the 2024 Bay Area Best Places to Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

MassMutual Northern California Accepts Best Places to Work Award

Select employers from the Bay Area were named winners of the award on June 13, 2024. These winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices. The rankings were unveiled on June 14, 2024, in the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

"We are so beyond honored and so thankful for our peers, clients, and the amazing community that we serve. The credit for this achievement goes to our team. We credit their hard work, dedication, and commitment to making our company a great place to work. We're proud of what we've achieved together and look forward to continuing to build an even better workplace for everyone," said Greg Cohn, CEO and General Agent of MassMutual Northern California.

About MassMutual Northern California

MassMutual is a holistic planning firm that focuses on creating a comprehensive financial roadmap for our clients' individual needs. For over 100 years MassMutual's Northern California offices have served the hard-working individuals and businesses of Northern California. Our goal has always been consistent: to maximize financial security for our clients and their families, and to maximize the efficiency of their hard-earned dollars at work.

About 2024 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices, we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

