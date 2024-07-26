Curbee Launches New B2B SaaS Mobile Service Technology Platform for Car Dealers

Makes Mobile SaaS Platform Available to All OEMs and Dealers in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / Curbee, a mobile service technology platform for auto dealers, today announced the full nationwide launch of its software-as-a-service platform, making it available to all vehicle manufacturers and dealers in the United States.

The nationwide launch follows a successful limited launch to auto dealers in January. The company also announced that it has closed on additional funding, bringing the total Curbee has raised externally to $12 million. The additional funding will fuel Curbee's expansion in the U.S.

Curbee was founded and backed by DVx Ventures in 2020, a company creation platform deploying a unique method for launching and scaling startups.

Curbee is the first mobile service technology platform that offers an end-to-end mobile service solution to dealers. Curbee, designed and launched by the former Tesla executives who pioneered Tesla's mobile service program, is also the only mobile service technology platform designed to integrate into existing dealer management software.

After successfully demonstrating breakthrough results in customer satisfaction and revenue growth with a direct-to-consumer offering, the Curbee team developed a one-of-a-kind software suite that enables any established dealership to implement a mobile service business within its existing operation.

"Our vision at Curbee is to change car care for good," Curbee CEO Denise Leleux said. "The dealers who have been with us since the beginning of the year are reporting immediate success, to the extent that our investors have injected more funds, allowing us to scale to serve any dealer nationwide."

Curbee's well-tested platform, along with its deep experience and expertise in mobile-service processes, standards, and technology, is helping dealers transform the service experience for their customers, Leleux said.

"I've been looking for a mobile service software solution to properly support our local customers for 15 years, and have reviewed many options," said Brendan Harrington, President of Autobahn Fort Worth. "Curbee is the first solution that checks every proverbial box. We are really excited about what Curbee is doing."

New Mobile Service Platform

Curbee's B2B SaaS platform is the only mobile service platform designed to integrate directly into a dealer's existing dealer management software (DMS). This enables dealerships to conveniently and seamlessly offer a white-labeled mobile service experience that allows easy access for both dealership employees and customers, increasing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction while generating new revenue streams.

Curbee's B2B SaaS platform leverages advanced technology such as AI-powered scheduling, predictive maintenance analytics, and personalized customer communication tools. It is the only fully integrated, B2B mobile car-care service platform with a built-in custom portal that allows technicians direct access to training and education programs.

In its first three years, Curbee focused on running its mobile service operation for consumers and fleet customers, where it saw proof of the need for better, more efficient mobile service in the automotive industry. Curbee built its platform with this solid operational experience, which allowed the company to test and validate its offering in more than 20,000 service visits completed across 9,000 consumers and 1,100 fleet and partner vehicles.

"At Curbee, our goals are aligned with those of our customer dealers: empowering them to offer excellent customer satisfaction, maximize revenue and sustain profitability by offering a service today's vehicle owners demand," Leleux said. "Curbee is focused on empowering dealerships to succeed in today's rapidly evolving automotive landscape."

About Curbee

Curbee was founded, launched and backed by DVx Ventures, a venture studio with a unique approach to company creation and scaling. Curbee is now the fastest-growing mobile service technology platform for dealerships, transforming how automotive service is delivered and experienced. With a focus on innovation and technology, Curbee empowers dealerships with cutting-edge solutions to optimize operations, enhance customer engagement, train staff and drive revenue growth. From AI-powered scheduling to predictive maintenance analytics, Curbee is redefining the future of automotive service. For more information, visit www.curbee.com.

