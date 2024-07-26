Skyscape's Buzz Earns Top Customer Satisfaction Awards While Helping Home Health Care Providers Remain Profitable

Buzz was recognized in multiple categories as part of the Summer 2024 G2 Grid Report, an analysis based on user product reviews. In the G2 report, Buzz achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 95 while receiving badges for Best HIPAA Compliant Messaging, Best Communication & Collaboration Platform, Best Support, Easiest to Do Business With, and Momentum Leader.

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / Skyscape announces that the Buzz app has been recognized as a Summer 2024 Leader in Customer Satisfaction for Clinical Communication and Collaboration by G2, a trusted marketplace for peer-reviewed software applications. G2 reported that customers recognized Buzz for its innovation, clinical communication performance, HIPAA-compliant messaging, ease of use, telehealth capabilities, and high level of support.

Skyscape Buzz HIPAA-Secure Communication Wins G2 Awards

Skyscape developed Buzz, a HIPAA-secure, AI-powered application that combines the many communication tools used by care teams into one data-secure application (including phone, text, video, document signature, group collaboration, and fax). Buzz is designed to simplify communication for medical clinics, long-term care, home health care, hospice, behavioral health, and other post-acute care environments.

Buzz received accolades in multiple categories as part of the Summer 2024 G2 Grid Report, an analysis based on user product reviews. In the G2 report, Buzz achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 95 while receiving badges for Best Support, Easiest to Do Business With, and Momentum Leader.

"We are incredibly proud to receive recognition from G2 and those who use Buzz daily," said Sandeep Shah, founder and CEO of Skyscape. "This reaffirms our commitment to our partners' success and to intuitive innovation that empowers healthcare teams with the most efficient communication capabilities possible."

Efficient communication among care providers impacts healthcare organization revenue and profitability after rising costs. In recent case studies, home healthcare agencies that adopted a HIPAA-secure communication application increased new patient volume by 33%, reduced hospital readmissions by 50%, and increased Medicare star ratings and insurance claim reimbursement.

"The growth and complexity of home health care exposes the need to prioritize communication productivity as a simple, cost-effective way to increase an agency's income. This is critical as the industry pushes for improvement in home health care fee reimbursement," states Devin Paullin, Chief Growth Officer of Skyscape.

Additionally, healthcare organizations are required to protect personal health information (PHI) from misuse and theft and maintain compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). A recent home healthcare company data breach involving Massachusetts residents resulted in $425,000 in fines. The risk of violations, data theft, and fines and penalties can be reduced in some cases by using HIPAA-secure communication applications.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit buzz.skyscape.com.

