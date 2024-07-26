Lexgo Introduces Next-Gen Electric Scooters for Urban Commuters

Lexgo introduces a trio of electric scooters, the L10, L20, and L30, offering a perfect combination of power, range, and sleek design for urban commuters and enthusiasts.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / Lexgo, a leading innovator in electric mobility solutions, announces the launch of the L10, L20, and L30 Electric Scooters. Designed to offer an unparalleled riding experience, these models feature advanced technology, robust performance, and stylish aesthetics.

High Performance & Long Range

Equipped with powerful motors and high-capacity batteries, the Lexgo Scooters deliver impressive acceleration and top speeds. The ergonomic designs include adjustable handlebars and comfortable grips. They boast practical features such as full-color displays, built-in LED headlight and taillight, and foldable structures for easy storage and portability.

? Lexgo L10 E-Scooter: 250W motor, 36V/5.2Ah battery, up to 12.5 miles range

? Lexgo L20 E-Scooter: 350W motor, 36V/7.5Ah battery, up to 18.5 miles range

? Lexgo L30 E-Scooter: 400W motor, 36V/7.5Ah battery, up to 18.5 miles range

The Perfect Gift for Special Moments

Lexgo Scooters come in gift box packaging with polystyrene form protection, ensuring they are well-protected and ready for gifting. The LED deck light effect adds both safety and a cool aesthetic appeal, making these scooters excellent gift choices.

Perfect for the back-to-school season, birthdays, or special celebrations, the Lexgo Scooters offer a blend of convenience, safety, and style, making them delightful surprises for any occasion.

Customization and Accessories

The Lexgo scooters cater to urban lifestyles with customizable accessories. Lexgo's patented smart helmet achieves 3-in-1 communication with the vehicle, mobile phone, and helmet, synchronizing braking and turn lights, as well as phone calls, music, and navigation. It won the 2024 Red Dot and 100 Top Products of 2024 award in EU, offering intelligent communication between the helmet, e-scooter or e-bike, and smartphones.

The helmet also features HiFi audio quality with neural network support for high-sensitivity dual-mic ENC uplink call noise cancellation. Large 8L baskets offer more convenience and practicality compared to the standard 2L baskets. Note: The smart helmet and basket need to be purchased separately.

Advanced Security

Advanced security features include unlocking by virtual password and NFC card support. The smart lighting system features front and rear turning lights, a bright front light, and reflective stripes for enhanced visibility and safety. Safety is a top priority with Lexgo Scooters. They include an anti-lock braking system (ABS), responsive brakes, and sturdy construction.

Recognition and Awards

The Lexgo has received several prestigious awards, including IFA 2022, recognition as one of the 100 Top Products of 2023 and 2024 by Class Editori. And Lexgo smart helmet received the Red Dot Winner 2024, Red Dot Winner 2024 for Bicycle Design. These accolades highlight Lexgo's commitment to quality, innovation, and design excellence.

Lexgo is dedicated to providing innovative and eco-friendly transportation solutions. With a focus on quality, performance, and design, Lexgo continues to set new standards in the electric scooter industry. For more information, please visit Lexgo Official Website.

