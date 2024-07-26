This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Soledad Andrade, Business Development and Operations Specialist at Spain's Youdera. She says, in its early days, she was often the only woman in meetings or on-site visits, making it harder to prove her value. However, as more women join the sector, it has become a more comfortable and supportive environment for development and growth. Transitioning into the solar industry from a different sector has been a rewarding yet challenging journey, with a mix of opportunities and obstacles. Initially, balancing the specific technical demands of ...

