The partnership aims to ignite the winning spirit for India

India House, the inaugural country house for the nation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, announces Radico Khaitan as the Official Partner.

India House will serve as a home away from home for athletes as well as fans, commemorating 100 years since India first competed at the Olympic Games under the Indian Olympic Association in 1920.

Radico Khaitan's alliance with India House reaffirms the Company's deep-rooted commitment to India's growth and its vision to showcase the nation's rich heritage and luxurious culture to the global audience. With a surge in sporting enthusiasm across India, it becomes imperative to empower our athletes and celebrate their success wherever they compete. Radico Khaitan is dedicated to boosting national morale at the Olympics and championing our athletes on the grand global stage. Through its contributions to India House, Radico Khaitan aims to spotlight India's opulence, culture, and legacy, fostering solidarity and pride among Indians worldwide in support of Team India.

Mr. Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Radico Khaitan is honored to partner with India House at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This collaboration is a tribute to India's vibrant cultural heritage and dynamic sporting spirit on the global stage. Our commitment to Team India and our meticulously crafted products from our homeland evokes a deep sense of pride and connection for every Indian, regardless of their location. As we elevate national spirit in the Olympic host country, Radico Khaitan proudly stands behind our athletes on this prestigious international platform. Through our exclusive offerings at the India House, we aim to showcase the richness, culture, and legacy of our nation, uniting Indians worldwide in steadfast support for Team India."

As the official partner for the India House, Radico Khaitan will enhance the experience for all visitors, celebrating the essence of India.

India House tickets are available to purchase online on https://tickets.myindiahouse.in/

