ACCESSWIRE
26.07.2024 15:26 Uhr
Selective Wine Estates, Inc.: Announcing - Mommy's Time Out Back to School Sale

Are you prepared for Back to School?

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / School opening is just around the corner. As Mommy makes the stressful preparations along with the many responsibilities of being a mother, she also needs to kick back and relax. While Moms are shopping for backpacks, sneakers, and notebooks, Mommy's Time Out Wine announces a Back to School Sale just for Moms, who deserve something special for themselves now and then.

Mommy's Time Out wine comes in four types - Pinot Grigio (delle venezie DOC), Moscato (Terre Siciliane), Delicious Red (Tantrum Red), and Delicious Pink (Vino Rosato). These four wines are from Italy and are well-balanced with fruity undertones. Mommy's Time Out comes in 750-ml and 1.5-L sizes. The suggested retail price is $11.99 for the 750ml size and $16.99 for the 1.5L size (Mommy's Time Out Pinot Grigio only). MOM'S CAB CABernet Sauvignon is from southern France and comes in the 750ml size. The suggested retail price is $13.99.

Mommy's Time Out also has a lemon flavored Hard Iced Tea which is refreshing and flavorful and is brewed using straightforward ingredients resulting in a delicious finish. The suggested retail price is $14.99 per four pack of 12oz cans.

Adults over the age of 21 should enjoy MOM'S CAB and Mommy's Time Out responsibly.

For more information on Mommy's Time Out, please visit www.mommystimeoutwine.com.

###

*Mommy's Time Out is a registered trademark of Selective Wine Estates, Inc.

** For editorial samples, please contact media@mommystimeout.net

Contact Information

Mike Cincotta
media@mommystimeout.net
973-722-3305

SOURCE: Selective Wine Estates, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
