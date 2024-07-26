Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Frankfurt
26.07.24
08:05 Uhr
68,50 Euro
+2,00
+3,01 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,0069,5016:02
69,5070,0015:37
ACCESSWIRE
26.07.2024 15:26 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Combating Greenwashing With Good Governance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / Michael Schor, partner in Deloitte & Touche LLP's Risk & Financial Advisory practice, and Grant Ostler, GRC industry principal at Workiva, join co-host Steve Soter for the latest episode of ESG Talk. The group explores the risks of unintentional greenwashing, external pressure on sustainability reporting, and how good governance builds truth and transparency.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.