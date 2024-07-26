Workiva: Combating Greenwashing With Good Governance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / Michael Schor, partner in Deloitte & Touche LLP's Risk & Financial Advisory practice, and Grant Ostler, GRC industry principal at Workiva, join co-host Steve Soter for the latest episode of ESG Talk. The group explores the risks of unintentional greenwashing, external pressure on sustainability reporting, and how good governance builds truth and transparency.

