Nexalin Interview to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:NXL) and LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq:LOBO) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Nexalin: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nxl_access

LOBO EV: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/lobo_access

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Nexalin stands at the forefront of the mental health treatment revolution with its cutting-edge, non-invasive neurostimulation technology. By focusing on deep brain stimulation, Nexalin's devices, particularly the advanced Gen-3 HALO Clarity, offer a groundbreaking alternative to traditional pharmacological treatments. This technology has shown clinically meaningful improvements in treating conditions such as insomnia, PTSD, and traumatic brain injuries-conditions that affect millions but have limited effective treatments-positioning Nexalin as an emerging leader in a market poised for substantial growth, projected to reach $537 billion by 2030.

In an exclusive interview, Harry Schulman, an independent director of LOBO EV, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. LOBO EV, headquartered in Wuxi, China, is a pioneering OEM and ODM manufacturer and seller of electric vehicles (EVs), including e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles, tailored for various demographics, including mobility solutions for the elderly and disabled. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, LOBO EV offers automobile information and entertainment software development services to industry OEMs. The Company has a proven track record of leveraging advanced technologies in connectivity, multimedia, interactive systems, and artificial intelligence to enhance user experience with affordable, convenient, and enjoyable driving solutions. The Chinese e-bike market, currently valued at $16 billion, is forecasted to nearly double, reaching $31.3 billion in the next five years with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.76%, according to Research and Markets. LOBO EV's robust financial performance across its key segments, coupled with the vast market opportunities within China's EV industry, position LOBO EV for significant upside.

About Nexalin

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. LOBO also provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services to customers. Leveraging its cutting-edge technologies in connectivity, multimedia interactive systems and artificial intelligence, LOBO re-defines and develops its products in order to provide users with convenient, affordable and pleasant driving experiences. For more information, visit: https://loboev.io/.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money , which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

