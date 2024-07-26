The company opened an inverter factory in the Manaus Free Trade Zone with a capacity of 1. 8 GW, or 300,000 units per year. In the second phase, it plans to bring in the production of hybrid inverters and lithium batteries as well as chargers for electric vehicles and motors for electric boats. The company will have distribution centers in Curitiba and Fortaleza to ensure rapid delivery of equipment to the domestic market, with a minimum warranty of 10 years. From pv magazine Brazil Livoltek, a Hexing Group company, has opened its first factory in the Manaus Free Trade Zone, in an investment of ...

