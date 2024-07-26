Fathom Companies Announces Newest Management Acquisition: The Brunswick Hotel in Brunswick, Maine

The Gateway to Maine's Midcoast, The Brunswick Hotel Will Begin a Renovation in 2025

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / Portland-based hospitality company Fathom Companies announced today that effective immediately, it will take over the operations and management of The Brunswick Hotel in Brunswick, Maine. The company also oversees the management of the iconic Press Hotel, the award-winning Canopy Portland Waterfront and the new Weldon Hotel in Portland, Maine.





Located in the heart of downtown Brunswick and adjacent to Bowdoin College, The Brunswick Hotel opened in June 2011. Considered the gateway to Maine's Midcoast, the hotel is 30 minutes north of Portland and the Portland International Jetport. The town of Brunswick offers the quintessential Maine experience to explore as a destination itself or as travels bring guests on a coastal road trip. The culinary, shopping, theater arts and entertainment experiences in Brunswick are undergoing a rejuvenation, and the renovation and renewal of The Brunswick Hotel will be a welcomed addition.

Brandon Hussey, VP of Hospitality Management at Fathom Companies, said, "We are delighted to manage The Brunswick Hotel, and look forward to an exciting 2025 renovation plan of this property in Maine's beautiful Midcoast region. The Brunswick Hotel and their restaurant, Noble Kitchen + Bar, has been an established and vibrant part of the community in this area and we see a lot of potential moving forward, starting with an investment in upgrading all of the 51 rooms and lobby reception area." Hussey continued, "Our expertise in boutique hotels, F&B operations, branding and creating a unique guest experience - particularly with our existing successful portfolio in Maine - is a great match for this property and its team. We're excited for the transformation ahead."

More information on The Brunswick Hotel can be found on thebrunswickhotel.com or @brunswickhotelmaine and @noblekitchenbar on social media. For more information on Fathom Companies, visit www.fathomcompanies.com.

About Fathom Companies

Fathom Companies is comprised of two main divisions: a hospitality management arm that focuses on operations, sales, marketing, revenue management, and accounting and a real estate investment and development arm concentrating on developing and providing consulting services for ground-up construction, historic renovations, and repositioning of hotel, office, residential, and mixed-use properties. Fathom continues to expand its hospitality portfolio through development, ownership and/or joint venture partnerships as well as third-party management agreements. To learn more about Fathom Companies, visit www.fathomcompanies.com. Follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

