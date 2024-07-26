Transparency Market Research: Endometriosis Treatment Market to Surge to US$ 3.1 Billion by 2034: Innovations in Surgical Procedures and Fertility-Preserving Medications Drive Market Growth | TMR

Rise in incidence of endometriosis is responsible for the notable growth of the endometriosis treatment market. As there are a handful of relieving procedures available, there is a scope for extensive research in this regard. Several clinical trials are being conducted with the objective of having a robust line of treatment in place.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for endometriosis treatment is projected to attain a value of US$ 3.1 billion by 2034. According to Transparency Market Research, the landscape was valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2023. From 2024 to 2034, the market is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 7.5%. Peritoneal and ovarian endometriosis treatments are well established, with laparoscopic cystectomy for ovarian endometriomas outperforming drainage and electrocoagulation.

Hormone therapies such as GnRH agonists and antagonists, aromatase inhibitors, and other hormonal medicines, are crucial in controlling endometriosis-related pain. Newer medications, such as GnRH antagonists like Elagolix and Letrozole, have showed promise, especially in terms of pain relief and fertility outcomes.

Despite the range of treatment choices, the market faces obstacles in providing effective long-term solutions that do not jeopardize fertility. Drugs such as Elagolix, which was licensed by the FDA in 2018, have considerable potential but require additional investigation, particularly in terms of its usage in pre-treatment prior to in vitro fertilization. Elagolix's ongoing clinical research (NCT04173169) is expected to provide useful insights once completed in September 2024.

The market is also looking into selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), such as SR-16234, which show promise due to their unique receptor action but require further clinical validation. Furthermore, established treatments like Danazol are still being contested due to their negative effects, whereas medications like Gestrinone are less often used and unavailable in areas such as the United States.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global endometriosis treatment market is poised to garner a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, the market is poised to expand more than 2x.

Hormone therapy remains the most preferred treatment type for endometriosis.

By drug class, gonadotropin-releasing Hormone (Gn-RH) agonists and antagonists to be most preferred.

Key Drivers and Trends

The endometriosis treatment market is expected to rise, owing to developments in both surgical procedures and pharmaceutical innovations.

The focus on finding medicines that do not impair fertility remains a major field of study, with hopeful implications for future market developments. As our understanding of endometriosis grows, the market will likely see more targeted and effective treatment choices, hence increasing the quality of life for affected women.

There are various drugs in pipeline regarding endometriosis treatment. Furthermore, government and non-government agencies are also supporting research on this count.

In February 2021, the DBT/Wellcome India Alliance announced that it would extend support to a major national research project called 'Endometriosis Clinical and Genetic Research in India (ECGRI)', which aimed to widen understanding of genetic risks and clinical phenotypes related to endometriosis.

Endometriosis Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2024-2034 Base Year? 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 1.4 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 3.1 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.5 % No. of Pages 156 Pages Segments covered By Treatment Type, By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Key Regions Profiled

North America dominates the endometriosis therapy landscape and the dominance is expected to remain unchanged during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in incidence of endometriosis followed by increasing awareness regarding the same.

For instance, as per the data published by the Office on Women's Health in 2021, endometriosis ends up affecting over 11% of women aged between 15 and 44.

Asia Pacific's endometriosis treatment market growth is ascribed to a noticeable upswing in the number of patients suffering from endometriosis coupled with increasing R&D activities in this regard.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the endometriosis treatment landscape are seeking fast track approvals for their products from regulatory authorities. Given the highly complex nature of this treatment, providers have to comply with stringent guidelines before they make the said approach available to end users. Some prominent endometriosis treatment providers are given below:

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Lannett Co Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Developments

In August 2022, Myovant Sciences and Pfizer announced that the U.S. FDA had approved MYFEMBREE meant for managing moderate-to-severe pain linked with endometriosis in the pre-menopausal women.

and announced that the U.S. FDA had approved MYFEMBREE meant for managing moderate-to-severe pain linked with endometriosis in the pre-menopausal women. In February 2022 , ObsEva SA announced that it had inked a strategic licensing agreement with Theramex in order to extend support to commercialization of linzagolix across the markets out of the U.S.

, announced that it had inked a strategic licensing agreement with in order to extend support to commercialization of linzagolix across the markets out of the U.S. In January 2022, ObsEva announced positive results from Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 trial of linzagolix, one of the oral Gn-RH antagonists, in women suffering from moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain (EAP).

Segments Profiled

Treatment Type

Pain Medication

Hormone Therapy

Drug Class

Hormonal Contraceptives

Gonadotropin-releasing Hormone (Gn-RH) Agonists and Antagonists

Progestin Therapy

Aromatase Inhibitors

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

