Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 22nd July 2024.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: OGY

Listing date: 22nd July

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.origyn.com/

About: ORIGYN is one of the world's most advanced RWA certification protocols, revolutionizing the certification of assets like gold, diamonds, luxury goods, and art with secure, fully on-chain data storage and cost-effective solutions.

Project: VALOR

Listing date: 22nd July

Key words: Others, ERC20

Official Website: https://smartvalor.com/en/

About: VALOR is the native digital currency of SMART VALOR AG, a Switzerland-based Web3 AI company that offers DeFi market intelligence, a regulated crypto investment platform, and the ELANN.AI app, an AI-powered cryptocurrency research analyst and investment manager.

Project: HERI

Listing date: 22nd July

Key words: GAMEFI, Initial Listing, POLY

Official Website: https://heri.cc/

About: HERI provides a revolutionary platform at the intersection of gaming and blockchain technology, aiming to revolutionize the gaming experience through an innovative P2E model and create a new gaming cultural heritage.

Project: ZCD

Listing date: 23rd July

Key words: Public Chain, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.zchains.com/

About: ZChains is a state-of-the-art Layer 1 blockchain with a modular, EVM-compatible structure powered by Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus, seamlessly integrating Ethereum-based dApps and fueled by its native token, ZCD, which powers transactions, interactions, and gas fees within the ecosystem.

Project: HXN

Listing date: 24th July

Key words: Others, BEP20

Official Website: https://helixnebula.uk/

About: HXN aims to revolutionize the industry by fusing cryptocurrency and traditional finance, bridging these worlds to bring financial empowerment to clients on a global scale.

Project: FOXE

Listing date: 24th July

Key words: NFT/DeFi, Initial Listing, POLY

Official Website: https://foxeurope.io/

About: FoxEuropeToken is revolutionizing finance and investment with over $710K in sales, driven by a global community of dedicated investors, offering projects like FoxBook, FoxWallet, FoxExchange, and FoxBlockchain, along with exclusive NFT cards.

Project: TANUPAD

Listing date: 24th July

Key words: MEME, Initial Listing, SOL

Official Website: https://tanukilaunchpad.com/

About: In the mystical world of Tanuki, where raccoon dogs rule the blockchain with a total supply of 2 billion tokens, TANUPAD redefines the meme game while offering a launchpad that supports Solana, Ethereum, BNB, Avalanche, Arbitrum, SEI, SUI, Cardano, and Metis blockchains, bringing joy and diversity to the crypto community like never before.

Project: AURA

Listing date: 24th July

Key words: MEME, SOL

Official Website: https://www.auramaxxing.xyz/

About: Aura is the tokenized counterpart of a global movement on TikTok and Instagram where people rate each other based on social behavior, starting in US high schools and spreading rapidly to over 300 million videos, with top companies and football clubs promoting it, making aura a top candidate for "The Word of the Year 2024"; the $aura token represents this movement on Solana and is set to become the culture coin of Solana.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 15th July 2024 to 21st July 2024

Name: SPRL

Official Website: https://seapearl.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sprl_usdt/

Name: ALIV

Weekly gain: 13%

Official Website: https://aliv.app/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/aliv_usdt/

Name: SWAG

Weekly gain: 107%

Official Website: https://swagcoin.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/swag_usdt/

Name: FAC

Weekly gain: 55%

Official Website: https://fac.meme/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/fac_usdt/

Name: BILL

Weekly gain: 344%

Official Website: https://www.billthebear.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bill_usdt/

Name: UNIFI

Weekly gain: 293%

Official Website: https://midaslabs.ai/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/unifi_usdt/

Name: UXLINK

Weekly gain: 94%

Official Website: https://www.uxlink.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/uxlink_usdt/

Name: BANANA

Weekly gain: 93%

Official Website: https://bananagun.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/banana_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217830

SOURCE: LBank