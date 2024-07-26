Meet Emily Aktar, Mackenzie Culver, & Dapnee Hernandez: Cultivating Henkel's Next Generation of Talent

Emily Aktar, Mackenzie Culver, and Dapnee Hernandez serve as site liaisons for the Henkel internship program. Hear about their career experiences and why they love supporting new talent at Henkel.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / Our purpose is what unites us at Henkel North America: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. Our pioneering spirit is reflective of the diverse backgrounds, experiences and talents of our employees and partners. They dare to make an impact on the world by collaborating to tackle challenges, find solutions and open new perspectives. Their contributions allow us to deliver products, services and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life.

We invite you to "meet" our pioneers in our series, "Pioneers for Good."

Introducing Emily, Mackenzie, and Dapnee

Emily Aktar, Mackenzie Culver, and Dapnee Hernandez may all work across different teams at Henkel, but it is their passion for nurturing the next generation of Henkel talent that brings them together. Emily Aktar, a Senior Transportation Analyst in Stamford, CT; Mackenzie Culver, a former intern turned Digital Demand Generation Analyst in Rocky Hill, CT; and Dapnee Hernandez, former intern turned Regional Project Coordinator in Culver City, CA; each look forward to welcoming new intern classes each year.

In honor of National Intern Day, we invited them to share more about their career journeys at Henkel and why they raised their hand to volunteer as Site Liaisons in support of the internship program. Henkel's internship program acts as a first step in crafting the careers of the next generation of employees through a real-world learning experience and internal growth pathways.

What attracted you to a career at Henkel?

Emily: I was attracted to the growth opportunities at Henkel. Since joining the company in 2022, I have worked in two positions and have been given the opportunity to help transform both areas. Being at such a large company, I have opportunities to work in many different parts of the business, whether within supply chain or other functions.

Why did you choose to intern at Henkel? How was it transitioning into a full-time role at the company?

Mackenzie: Henkel was attractive because I wanted to work for a company that had a significant global footprint and a wide-ranging portfolio of products. I was aware of the consumer side of the business but started my internship with the Adhesive Technologies business. That pushed me out of my comfort zone and into a great learning experience. Upon starting full-time, I realized there was still so much I had to learn - in a good way! Things change quickly here, and I was eager to gain all the knowledge I could.

Dapnee: I chose Henkel because I admired their entrepreneurial spirit and knew this environment would shape both my professional and personal growth. My internship experience was incredibly impactful; I felt like a genuine member of the team, with the autonomy to take ownership of my projects. When I was offered a full-time position, I knew this was where I wanted to continue my journey. I have grown in many areas of my life and gained confidence I never had before. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, managers, and peers who have supported me along the way.

What is something you are looking forward to this intern season?

Mackenzie: I am so excited to get to know the interns this season and make them feel welcome. Each year I find they bring a new perspective to our teams, and their energy is infectious. I am looking forward to planning fun activities for them as well as watching them work on projects. I want them to know that we work hard and play hard here, and it is okay to have a good time while getting work done.

Dapnee: I enjoy serving as a site liaison for our interns because I was once an intern myself. During my internship, the experience felt isolated due to the pandemic lockdowns. Now that we are back on-site, I want to provide interns with the enriching experience I missed out on. I am passionate about organizing networking opportunities and roundtable discussions to inspire and connect our interns.

How do you see the internship program growing in the future?

Emily: I see the internship program expanding by continuing to build partnerships with key universities and taking feedback from current and past interns to strengthen the program and provide the best experience to all students.

What's your advice for the incoming intern class?

Mackenzie: Don't put too much pressure on yourself! You're entering a completely new role; it's understandable that you are not automatically an expert. Take your time to learn everything and ask all the questions that come to mind. Use all resources available to you, including your managers and teams, and even meet with people outside of your department. It provides a whole new perspective and will help you understand your tasks.

More importantly, enjoy and take advantage of the time while you're here. It's going to fly by so much faster than you think.

What does "pioneers at heart for the good of generations" mean to you?

Mackenzie: It makes me think about the work I am doing and how it is making an impact. The projects I contribute to don't just affect me; they support upcoming initiatives and people's lives. The things I do in the present are going to shape the future, so I want to make sure I am being as intentional as possible with everything I do.

Emily: To me, "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations" means working to continuously improve my area of work and add value to both Henkel and our customer base.

Dapnee: It signifies our opportunity to shape the future through our ideas and actions. At Henkel, we can make a lasting impact in home care, beauty, and beyond, influencing generations to come. Embracing this mindset in our work environment also affects daily decisions in our personal lives. For example, I've prioritized sustainability and adopted habits to benefit future generations.

