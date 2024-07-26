INTO University: Oregon State University Launches 'Jump Start' Program, Empowering International Students to Earn and Excel On-Campus

International students at OSU can now secure on-campus employment before even setting foot in the United States

INTO Oregon State University (INTO OSU) has unveiled a pioneering employment program called "Jump Start," designed to help international students secure on-campus jobs even before they arrive in the United States.

The innovative program will benefit all international students at Oregon State University (OSU) receiving support and services from INTO OSU - the on-campus education centre dedicated to overseas students.

Through the Jump Start program, students have the opportunity to earn over $20,000 annually while gaining invaluable work experience in a variety of on-campus job roles. This initiative enriches their educational experience, offering both a solid financial foundation and significant professional development.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Jump Start employment program at INTO OSU, a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower our international students with early access to work opportunities. This program not only allows students to potentially earn over $20,000 annually but also equips them with crucial skills and experiences that will significantly enhance their professional journeys," said Bob Gilmour, INTO OSU's Executive Director.

"At INTO OSU, we are committed to supporting our students in every aspect of their academic and career development, and Jump Start is a testament to that commitment."

International students studying in the United States have the option to work on campus for up to 20 hours per week during term time and up to 40 hours during vacations.

International undergraduate and graduate students who have an offer to study on the OSU Corvallis campus with support and services from INTO OSU are eligible for the Jump Start program.

"Many on-campus jobs are available for international students who study at Oregon State University. The jobs provide opportunities for students who come from various countries and cultures to contribute to the campus community and its diversity. Finding and applying for an on-campus job before they arrive in the U.S. is not an easy task for an international student. It requires them to overcome many challenges and learn new skills. I'm delighted the INTO OSU Student Success Services team has introduced this program to help students throughout this process. The team informs students about available jobs and the application steps, and they also prepare them for their first day of work," said Edward Feser, OSU's Provost and Executive Vice President.

Students enrolled in Jump Start will enjoy the following benefits:

An annual earning potential of over $20,000

A job offer outlining the minimum expected salary for the year that may be used as part of proof of funding in the admissions process

The potential to start a job during the first week at OSU

Individualized support from an INTO OSU staff member to assist with the journey from applying through to the first day of work on campus

Strengthened interviewing and résumé skills

Remote interviews were conducted in international students' home countries before travelling to the US

Valuable work experience that will help students prepare for their post-graduation careers

A network of coworkers and supervisors who can act as professional references

Jobs within walking distance of on-campus housing and classes

A flexible work environment designed to fit around students' study schedules to help ensure their continued academic success

A launch message went out to about 1700 graduate and undergraduate offer holders with an invitation to register for Jump Start. So far 140 students have signed up.

"I applied for an Amazon internship and had an interview. I took two weeks off from my on-campus job to prepare for the interview. I was successful, and after completing the internship I now have a job offer to work at Amazon in Seattle after graduation. Working in the student job helped prepare me for the Amazon internship. Having a good mindset about work culture and having routine and discipline is very important," said Samisha, a student from India who worked in the OSU Admissions Office.

"I like the program because it allows an undergraduate student to gain work experience while studying, and also provides financial support. The details of the program were clearly explained to me. The interviewing process was also good as my interviewers were kind and helpful to me and their questions were well thought-out." Ahmet, a student from Turkey will start a position with the OSU Campus IT support in the fall term of 2024.

INTO OSU was created in 2008 as a joint venture partnership between OSU and INTO University Partnerships, a global education partnering organization, to expand the University's global reach. INTO OSU offers academic support and services to international students in the form of direct entry and taught preparatory programs in all undergraduate majors, as well as a wide range of graduate degrees at the University.

Students receive an additional layer of academic and personal support from the staff and faculty at INTO OSU - a vibrant educational hub located in the International Living Learning Center on the historic OSU campus. Since its inception, INTO OSU has helped more than 11,900 international students from more than 155 countries achieve academic success in their chosen courses. INTO OSU-supported students also have gone on to represent all 11 of OSU's academic colleges at PhD level.

Oregon State University Quick Facts:

Top 1.4% Global University (Center for World University Rankings 2022)

#2 Best College Towns in America (bestcolleges.com, 2023)

Career outcomes - OSU graduates earn $20,000 more per year than the average salary of graduates from other US higher education institutions ( U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard 2023).

Research and innovation - nearly half a billion dollars in research funding every year.

Top-ranked Engineering school - top 100 Best Engineering Schools with four top 50 graduate programs (U.S. News & World Report 2023).

Find out more about INTO OSU's Jump Start program here: www.tinyurl.com

