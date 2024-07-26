Watch Coraline reveal Wildwood protagonist 'Prue'

Award-winning animation studio LAIKA, known for Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Missing Link, has built its global reputation on an impressive series of "firsts." Coraline was the first stop-motion animated film ever shot in stereoscopic 3D and LAIKA was the first animation studio to win an Oscar for its innovation in rapid prototyping, among other pioneering achievements. Now comes another first to introduce the female protagonist of LAIKA's sixth film, Wildwood, currently in production outside Portland, Oregon and expected to be released in 2025.

LAIKA and EMPIRE, the world's biggest movie magazine, have partnered on the first-of-its-kind stop-motion digital magazine cover. Like Coraline, Wildwood is set inLAIKA's home state of Oregon. The digital cover begins with an iconic film scene: Coraline opens the door in her living room and sees a spooky tunnel that leads to the Other World. But in this special animation, the tunnel leads to Wildwood's Impassable Wilderness and ends on the reveal of Prue, the intrepid female protagonist of LAIKA's eagerly awaited new film. A newly restored Coraline puppet was enlisted for the shoot with new sets and costuming created specifically for the cover production.

The Wildwood digital stop-motioncover goes live on Friday, July 26th at 8am PDT/ 4pm BST, and can be viewed HERE. Digital versions will be available at online newsstands, including Apple News+, and Empire's bespoke digital edition. A behind-the-scenes video on the making of the cover will be shared on LAIKA and Empire's social channels on Monday, July 29th

"Empire magazine clearly loves movies, as does LAIKA," said LAIKA's Chief Marketing and Operations Officer David Burke. "A stop-motion Empire cover seemed the perfect way to introduce fans around the world to our newest leading lady, Prue. Wildwood is a love letter to LAIKA's hometown of Portland, Oregon. As Coraline is celebrating her 15th anniversary this year, it felt right for our first female film heroine to pass the baton to Prue. We approached this cover with the same dedication and creativity as we do our films, enlisting the studio's top artists and craftspeople to make it truly special. We hope Empire fans love the result as much as we do."

"Nobody makes movies with more passion, creativity and attention to detail than LAIKA," said Empire editor Nick de Semlyen. "At Empire, we have long been enchanted by their stunning, hugely original work. It's been an incredible privilege, as they prepare to release their latest adventure, Wildwood, to team up with them for this history-making stop-motion digital cover and the very first look at their new heroine, Prue. We are blown away by the result as close to cinema as a magazine cover can get and are sure you will be too. Inside our new issue, meanwhile, is not only a first look at Wildwood, but a lavish 15th anniversary celebration of Coraline with all-new interviews. In this age of computer effects, the art of stop-motion is still flourishing, and we're thrilled to be championing LAIKA's work in such high style."

About Wildwood: Beyond Portland, Oregon's city limits lies Wildwood. You're not supposed to go there. You're not even supposed to know it exists. But Prue McKeel is about to enter this enchanted wonderland. Her baby brother Mac has been taken by a murder of crows into the forest's depths, and she along with her hapless classmate Curtis is going to get him back. Prue might think she's too old for fairytales, but she's just found herself at the center of one. One filled with strange talking animals, roguish bandits, and powerful figures with the darkest intentions. Wildwood is a tale of love, loss, sacrifice and secrets, and of the magic you can find on your doorstep, if you're willing to look for it.

The cast includes: Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight),Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Awkwafina (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Oscar nominee Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Charlie Day (Horrible Bosses), Amandla Stenberg (The Acolyte), Emmy nominee Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), Emmy nominee Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon) Grammy winner Tom Waits, and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Wildwood is based on the series of novels by Colin Meloy, lead singer for The Decemberists, and illustrator Carson Ellis. BAFTA winner Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings, Bumblebee, Masters of the Universe) directs from a script by Chris Butler (ParaNorman, Missing Link). Six-time Oscar nominee Caleb Deschanel (The Passion of the Christ) is the cinematographer. Joe M. Aguilar (Puss in Boots) produces alongside Knight.

About the Cover: It took four months and 160 LAIKAns across 15 departments to create the stop-motion Empire cover. Artists and technologists from Animation, Costume, Landscapes, Set Shop, Model Shop, Motion Control, Puppet Paint, and VFX contributed their skill, expertise, and vision to the final result. Animators Dan MacKenzie and Tom Carey brought the action to life alongside riggers Craig Atkinson and Matthew Emmons. A complete list of credits is attached.

Fun Facts: An archived, previously unused version of Coraline's PJ costume was re-finished with one artist spending a day to match the pink piping color on the pajama set. Two original Coraline wigs, one a stunt wig for the wind blowing in her hair, were re-worked for this piece.

About EMPIRE Magazine

Empire is the world's biggest movie magazine. Since 1989, it has chronicled the inside stories of Hollywood productions, with unparalleled access to the biggest filmmakers and stars. Guest editors include Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson and Sam Mendes.

As well as the print edition, now 35 years old, Empire's digital arm is growing ever stronger, with award-winning website Empire Online, four podcasts and regular live events.

About LAIKA

LAIKA was founded in 2005 in Oregon by President CEO Travis Knight. The studio's five films Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and Missing Link (2019) have all been nominated for the Academy Award for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. LAIKA is currently in production on its next animated film Wildwood. The studio is developing the animated feature films The Night Gardener, from an original idea by Bill Dubuque, creator of the hit series Ozark, and Piranesi, based on the NYT bestselling novel by Susanna Clarke. LAIKA has launched a Live Action subsidiary with a range of projects in development including feature films based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow and the original script Crumble, written and directed by Brian Duffield with Phil Lord and Chris Miller producing. www.laika.com

