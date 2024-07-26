Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE:SW, LSE:SWR) (the "Company") announced today that its Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.3025 per share on its ordinary shares. The quarterly dividend of $0.3025 per ordinary share is payable September 18, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

The Company recently completed a share capital reduction which has resulted in the creation of distributable reserves giving maximum flexibility to consider the payment of quarterly dividends and otherwise to return value to our shareholders, should the Board consider it appropriate.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.

