FirstGroup Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26
FirstGroup plc
Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 26 JULY 2024
FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL
WITHHELD
Number of Votes
% of Vote
Number of Votes
% of Vote
Number of Votes
Number of Votes
1
To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 53 weeks ended 30 March 2024
455,470,678
99.99
33,708
0.01
455,504,386
1,016,249
2
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
426,755,092
93.54
29,479,055
6.46
456,234,147
286,508
3
To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration
441,012,155
96.64
15,310,095
3.36
456,322,250
198,405
4
To declare a final dividend of 4.0 pence per ordinary share for the 53 weeks ended 30 March 2024
456,439,848
100.00
16,252
0.00
456,456,100
64,387
5
To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director
447,834,414
98.15
8,427,542
1.85
456,261,956
258,679
6
To re-elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director
447,790,907
98.15
8,463,129
1.85
456,254,036
266,599
7
To re-elect Anthony Green as a Director
444,614,088
97.44
11,659,331
2.56
456,273,419
247,216
8
To re-elect Claire Hawkings as a Director
447,745,027
98.14
8,486,413
1.86
456,231,440
289,195
9
To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director
443,096,308
97.12
13,139,015
2.88
456,235,323
285,312
10
To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director
447,785,368
98.14
8,467,974
1.86
456,253,342
267,293
11
To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director
455,585,511
99.86
652,185
0.14
456,237,696
282,939
12
To re-elect David Martin as a Director
429,052,809
94.04
27,181,467
5.96
456,234,276
286,359
13
To re-elect Graham Sutherland as a Director
455,683,934
99.87
573,775
0.13
456,257,709
262,926
14
To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors
456,188,153
99.97
124,390
0.03
456,312,543
208,092
15
To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors
456,008,325
99.92
363,520
0.08
456,371,845
148,790
16
To authorise the Directors to allot shares
447,204,302
97.99
9,170,817
2.01
456,375,119
145,516
17
To authorise the Directors to disapply
pre-emption rights
447,468,250
|
98.07
8,803,378
1.93
456,271,628
247,480
18
To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments
439,898,198
96.42
16,344,053
3.58
456,242,251
276,857
19
To authorise the Directors to make market
purchases of the Company's shares
436,918,496
95.88
18,761,703
4.12
455,680,199
840,436
20
To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure
452,812,482
99.22
3,546,820
0.78
456,359,302
161,333
21
To authorise the calling of general meetings
on 14 clear days' notice
446,977,127
97.94
9,420,046
2.06
456,397,173
123,462
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 456,456,100 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 73.94% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 24th July 2024 which was the voting record date for the meeting was 750,695,015 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. On 24th July 2024 the Company held 133,399,635 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 16, and 20 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 17 to 19 and 21 as Special Resolutions.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Marianna Bowes Head of Investor Relations
Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.