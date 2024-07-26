FirstGroup Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

FirstGroup plc

Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 26 JULY 2024

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes Number of Votes 1 To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 53 weeks ended 30 March 2024 455,470,678 99.99 33,708 0.01 455,504,386 1,016,249 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 426,755,092 93.54 29,479,055 6.46 456,234,147 286,508 3 To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration 441,012,155 96.64 15,310,095 3.36 456,322,250 198,405 4 To declare a final dividend of 4.0 pence per ordinary share for the 53 weeks ended 30 March 2024 456,439,848 100.00 16,252 0.00 456,456,100 64,387 5 To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director 447,834,414 98.15 8,427,542 1.85 456,261,956 258,679 6 To re-elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director 447,790,907 98.15 8,463,129 1.85 456,254,036 266,599 7 To re-elect Anthony Green as a Director 444,614,088 97.44 11,659,331 2.56 456,273,419 247,216 8 To re-elect Claire Hawkings as a Director 447,745,027 98.14 8,486,413 1.86 456,231,440 289,195 9 To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director 443,096,308 97.12 13,139,015 2.88 456,235,323 285,312 10 To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director 447,785,368 98.14 8,467,974 1.86 456,253,342 267,293 11 To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director 455,585,511 99.86 652,185 0.14 456,237,696 282,939 12 To re-elect David Martin as a Director 429,052,809 94.04 27,181,467 5.96 456,234,276 286,359 13 To re-elect Graham Sutherland as a Director 455,683,934 99.87 573,775 0.13 456,257,709 262,926 14 To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors 456,188,153 99.97 124,390 0.03 456,312,543 208,092 15 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 456,008,325 99.92 363,520 0.08 456,371,845 148,790 16 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 447,204,302 97.99 9,170,817 2.01 456,375,119 145,516 17 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 447,468,250 98.07 8,803,378 1.93 456,271,628 247,480 18 To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments 439,898,198 96.42 16,344,053 3.58 456,242,251 276,857 19 To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares 436,918,496 95.88 18,761,703 4.12 455,680,199 840,436 20 To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure 452,812,482 99.22 3,546,820 0.78 456,359,302 161,333 21 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 446,977,127 97.94 9,420,046 2.06 456,397,173 123,462

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 456,456,100 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 73.94% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 24th July 2024 which was the voting record date for the meeting was 750,695,015 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. On 24th July 2024 the Company held 133,399,635 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 16, and 20 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 17 to 19 and 21 as Special Resolutions.

