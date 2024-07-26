Anzeige
Freitag, 26.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
26.07.2024 17:18 Uhr
FirstGroup Plc - Result of AGM

FirstGroup Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

FirstGroup plc

Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 26 JULY 2024

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL

WITHHELD

Number of Votes

% of Vote

Number of Votes

% of Vote

Number of Votes

Number of Votes

1

To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 53 weeks ended 30 March 2024

455,470,678

99.99

33,708

0.01

455,504,386

1,016,249

2

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

426,755,092

93.54

29,479,055

6.46

456,234,147

286,508

3

To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration

441,012,155

96.64

15,310,095

3.36

456,322,250

198,405

4

To declare a final dividend of 4.0 pence per ordinary share for the 53 weeks ended 30 March 2024

456,439,848

100.00

16,252

0.00

456,456,100

64,387

5

To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director

447,834,414

98.15

8,427,542

1.85

456,261,956

258,679

6

To re-elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director

447,790,907

98.15

8,463,129

1.85

456,254,036

266,599

7

To re-elect Anthony Green as a Director

444,614,088

97.44

11,659,331

2.56

456,273,419

247,216

8

To re-elect Claire Hawkings as a Director

447,745,027

98.14

8,486,413

1.86

456,231,440

289,195

9

To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director

443,096,308

97.12

13,139,015

2.88

456,235,323

285,312

10

To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director

447,785,368

98.14

8,467,974

1.86

456,253,342

267,293

11

To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director

455,585,511

99.86

652,185

0.14

456,237,696

282,939

12

To re-elect David Martin as a Director

429,052,809

94.04

27,181,467

5.96

456,234,276

286,359

13

To re-elect Graham Sutherland as a Director

455,683,934

99.87

573,775

0.13

456,257,709

262,926

14

To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors

456,188,153

99.97

124,390

0.03

456,312,543

208,092

15

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors

456,008,325

99.92

363,520

0.08

456,371,845

148,790

16

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

447,204,302

97.99

9,170,817

2.01

456,375,119

145,516

17

To authorise the Directors to disapply

pre-emption rights

447,468,250

98.07

8,803,378

1.93

456,271,628

247,480

18

To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments

439,898,198

96.42

16,344,053

3.58

456,242,251

276,857

19

To authorise the Directors to make market

purchases of the Company's shares

436,918,496

95.88

18,761,703

4.12

455,680,199

840,436

20

To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure

452,812,482

99.22

3,546,820

0.78

456,359,302

161,333

21

To authorise the calling of general meetings

on 14 clear days' notice

446,977,127

97.94

9,420,046

2.06

456,397,173

123,462

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 456,456,100 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 73.94% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 24th July 2024 which was the voting record date for the meeting was 750,695,015 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. On 24th July 2024 the Company held 133,399,635 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 16, and 20 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 17 to 19 and 21 as Special Resolutions.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.


