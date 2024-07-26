LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as "CBB Bank" (the "Bank"), announced today net income of $5.5 million for the second quarter 2024, or $0.51 per diluted share compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter 2024, or $0.54 per diluted share.
OVERALL RESULTS
Net income for the second quarter 2024 decreased from the first quarter primarily due to lower net interest income and gain on sale of loans, offset by a lower provision for credit losses and noninterest expenses. The return on average assets for the second quarter 2024 was 1.31% compared to 1.32% for the first quarter 2024 and 1.79% for the second quarter 2023. The return on average equity for the second quarter 2024 was 9.06% compared to 9.57% for the first quarter 2024 and 14.76% for the second quarter 2023. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter 2024 was 55.69% compared to 54.68% for the first quarter 2024 and 47.29% for the second quarter 2023.
James Hong, President and CEO, commented, "Amidst the dynamic economic environment, we are charting a course through a landscape of changes exploring new opportunities. While the rise in interest rates presents its own set of challenges, it also opens up avenues for growth. Our loan portfolios, funding costs, net interest margins, and overall revenue are being reshaped in this process. Embracing these changes, we have turned to technology as our ally. We have seen a robust increase in the adoption of online account openings, internet banking, and mobile banking among our existing and new customers. This is a testament to our resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity."
INCOME STATEMENT
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter 2024 was $15.4 million, a decrease of $444 thousand, or 2.8%, quarter over quarter, and a decrease of $3.4 million, or 18.0% compared to the second quarter 2023.
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $31.2 million, a decrease of $6.6 million or 17.6% compared to the same period last year. The decrease in net interest income was due to the higher cost of interest-bearing deposits as maturing time deposits were rolled over into higher interest rate CDs.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for both the second and first quarters 2024 was 3.77% and 4.23% for the second quarter 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the same quarter 2023 was due to higher cost of funds. The cost of funds for the second quarter 2024 increased four basis points to 3.52% compared to 3.48% in the previous quarter and 2.53% in the second quarter 2023.
Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses was $200 thousand for the second quarter 2024 compared to $400 thousand in the first quarter 2024. No provision for credit losses was recorded in the second quarter 2023.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter 2024 was $2.3 million, a decrease of $226 thousand compared to $2.6 million for the first quarter 2024, and a decrease of $464 thousand compared to $2.8 million for the second quarter 2023. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily the result of lower gain on sale of loans offset by higher SBA servicing fee income.
Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.9 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily the result of higher gain on sale of loans and SBA servicing fee income.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses for the second quarter 2024 were $9.9 million compared to $10.0 million for the first quarter 2024 and $10.2 million for the second quarter 2023. Noninterest expenses decreased $188 thousand and $327 thousand compared to the first quarter 2024 and the second quarter 2023, respectively.
Please refer to financial tables in this press release for additional information and trends.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter 2024 was 28.3% compared to 28.4% for first quarter 2024 and 28.6% for second quarter 2023.
BALANCE SHEET
Investment Securities
Investment securities were $73.1 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $13.9 million or 23.5% from March 31, 2024, and an increase of $6.7 million or 10.0% from June 30, 2023. Management believes that the Bank currently has adequate liquidity and does not need to sell securities for liquidity purposes.
Loans Receivable
Loans receivable (including loans held-for-sale) at June 30, 2024, was $1.44 billion, an increase of $45.0 million or 3.2% from March 31, 2024, and an increase of $21.3 million or 1.5% from June 30, 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
The Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") at June 30, 2024, was $16.0 million which was 1.31% of loans held-for-investment compared to $16.0 million at March 31, 2024, or 1.34% of loans held-for-investment. At June 30, 2023, ACL was $15.6 million or 1.30% of total loans held-for-investment. Total Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024, were $5.8 million compared to $4.4 million at March 31, 2024 and $0.7 million at June 30, 2023. The ACL coverage to nonperforming assets was over 276% at June 30, 2024.
SBA Loans Held-for-Sale
Total SBA loans held-for-sale at June 30, 2024, was $209.1 million compared to $ 198.2 million March 31, 2024, and $215.1 million at June 30, 2023. We continue to assess the SBA loan market premium and plan to sell loans when it is advantageous to do so.
The Bank sold approximately $19.5 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 8.3% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the sale of $28.2 million with an average premium of 8.4% in the first quarter of 2024. The Bank sold approximately $42.4 million of SBA loans with an average premium of 6.8% during the second quarter 2023.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.34 billion at June 30, 2024, down $20.6 million or 1.5% from March 31, 2024, and down $182.0 million or 12.0% from June 30, 2023. DDAs were 21.6% of total deposits for both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, and 28.6% at June 30, 2023. NOW and MMDA deposits comprised 18.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 16.9% at March 31, 2024, and 13.8% at June 30, 2023. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decline in DDA can be attributed to the higher interest rate environment. Depositors were eager to capitalize on the rising interest rates, moving funds from DDA to Savings, MMDA, CD, or some combination thereof.
Borrowings
The Bank has maintained $50.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances since April 16, 2020. The blended cost of FHLB advances was 0.94% as of June 30, 2024.
Capital
Stockholders' equity was $245.3 million at June 30, 2024, which increased $4.7 million or 1.9%, quarter over quarter. Tangible book value per share at June 30, 2024, was $22.94, an increase of $0.45, or 2.0%, quarter over quarter.
Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios decreased, except for the leverage ratio at June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, and increased compared to June 30, 2023. Capital ratios continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules.
The Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2024, were 18.36% and 18.28% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 19.59% and 19.50% for the Company and the Bank, respectively.
About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:
CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of June 30, 2024, the Bank had eleven full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and loan production offices in Georgia and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab "About Us" and select "Investor Relations" to see the 2Q 2024 Overview.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") intends that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
$
%
June 30,
$
%
June 30,
June 30,
$
%
2024
2024
Change
Change
2023
Change
Change
2024
2023
Change
Change
|Interest income
$
27,755
$
28,463
$
(708
)
(2.5
%)
$
28,664
$
(909
)
(3.2
%)
$
56,218
$
55,912
$
306
0.5
%
|Interest expense
12,391
12,655
(264
)
(2.1
%)
9,930
2,461
24.8
%
25,046
18,098
6,948
38.4
%
|Net interest income
15,364
15,808
(444
)
(2.8
%)
18,734
(3,370
)
(18.0
%)
31,172
37,814
(6,642
)
(17.6
%)
|Provision for credit losses
200
400
(200
)
(50.0
%)
-
200
100.0
%
600
-
600
100.0
%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
15,164
15,408
(244
)
(1.6
%)
18,734
(3,570
)
(19.1
%)
30,572
37,814
(7,242
)
(19.2
%)
|Gain on sale of loans
1,064
1,489
(425
)
-28.5
%
1,952
(888
)
319.8
%
2,553
1,952
601
30.8
%
|Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
(1
)
1
(100.0
%)
-
-
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
(100.0
%)
|SBA servicing fee income, net
768
633
135
21.3
%
440
328
74.5
%
1,401
1,094
307
28.1
%
|Recovery on impaired servicing liability
-
10
(10
)
(100.0
%)
-
-
-
10
-
10
100.0
%
|Service charges and other income
503
430
73
17.0
%
407
96
23.6
%
933
805
128
15.9
%
|Noninterest income
2,335
2,561
(226
)
(8.8
%)
2,799
(464
)
(16.6
%)
4,896
3,851
1,045
27.1
%
|Salaries and employee benefits
5,927
6,024
(97
)
(1.6
%)
5,581
346
6.2
%
11,951
11,660
291
2.5
%
|Occupancy and equipment
1,114
1,122
(8
)
(0.7
%)
1,122
(8
)
(0.7
%)
2,236
2,246
(10
)
(0.4
%)
|Marketing expense
403
402
1
0.2
%
409
(6
)
(1.5
%)
805
783
22
2.8
%
|Professional expense
440
412
28
6.8
%
436
4
0.9
%
852
890
(38
)
(4.3
%)
|Other expenses
1,972
2,084
(112
)
(5.4
%)
2,635
(663
)
(25.2
%)
4,056
4,879
(823
)
(16.9
%)
|Noninterest expense
9,856
10,044
(188
)
(1.9
%)
10,183
(327
)
(3.2
%)
19,900
20,458
(558
)
(2.7
%)
|Income before income tax provision
7,643
7,925
(282
)
(3.6
%)
11,350
(3,707
)
(32.7
%)
15,568
21,207
(5,639
)
(26.6
%)
|Income tax provision
2,163
2,253
(90
)
(4.0
%)
3,248
(1,085
)
(33.4
%)
4,416
6,015
(1,599
)
(26.6
%)
|Net income
$
5,480
$
5,672
$
(192
)
(3.4
%)
$
8,102
$
(2,622
)
(32.4
%)
$
11,152
$
15,192
$
(4,040
)
(26.6
%)
|Effective tax rate
28.3
%
28.4
%
(0.1
%)
(0.5
%)
28.6
%
(0.3
%)
(1.1
%)
28.4
%
28.4
%
0.00
%
0.0
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
10,582,197
5,939
0.1
%
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,588,136
10,588,688
(552
)
(0.0
%)
10,591,350
(3,214
)
(0.0
%)
10,558,688
10,595,803
(37,115
)
(0.4
%)
|Basic EPS
$
0.51
$
0.54
$
(0.03
)
(5.6
%)
$
0.77
$
(0.26
)
(33.8
%)
$
1.05
$
1.44
$
(0.39
)
-27.1
%
|Diluted EPS
$
0.51
$
0.54
$
(0.03
)
(5.6
%)
$
0.76
$
(0.25
)
(32.9
%)
$
1.05
$
1.43
$
(0.38
)
(26.6
%)
|Return on average assets
1.31
%
1.32
%
(0.01
%)
(0.8
%)
1.79
%
(0.48
%)
(26.8
%)
1.32
%
1.69
%
(0.37
%)
(21.9
%)
|Return on average equity
9.06
%
9.57
%
(0.51
%)
(5.3
%)
14.76
%
(5.70
%)
(38.6
%)
9.31
%
14.12
%
(4.81
%)
(34.1
%)
|Efficiency ratio¹
55.69
%
54.68
%
1.01
%
1.9
%
47.29
%
8.40
%
17.8
%
55.17
%
49.10
%
6.07
%
12.4
%
|Yield on interest-earning assets²
6.79
%
6.77
%
0.02
%
0.3
%
6.46
%
0.33
%
5.1
%
6.78
%
6.36
%
0.42
%
6.6
%
|Cost of funds
3.52
%
3.48
%
0.04
%
1.2
%
2.53
%
0.99
%
39.1
%
3.50
%
2.32
%
1.18
%
50.9
%
|Net interest margin²
3.77
%
3.77
%
0.00
%
0.0
%
4.23
%
(0.46
%)
(10.9
%)
3.77
%
4.30
%
(0.53
%)
(12.3
%)
|¹
|Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income.
|²
|Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
$
%
June 30,
$
%
2024
2024
Change
Change
2023
Change
Change
|ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
11,667
$
11,612
$
55
0.5
%
$
12,704
$
(1,037
)
(8.2
%)
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
101,415
181,366
(79,951
)
(44.1
%)
293,394
(191,979
)
(65.4
%)
|Investment securities¹
73,051
59,143
13,908
23.5
%
66,400
6,651
10.0
%
|Loans held-for-sale
209,144
198,167
10,977
5.5
%
215,083
(5,939
)
(2.8
%)
|Loans held-for-investment
1,228,496
1,194,439
34,057
2.9
%
1,201,237
27,259
2.3
%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
(16,042
)
(16,048
)
6
0.0
%
(15,626
)
(416
)
(2.7
%)
Loans held-for-investment, net
1,212,454
1,178,391
34,063
2.9
%
1,185,611
26,843
2.3
%
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
11,011
-
-
11,011
-
-
|Servicing assets
7,404
7,560
(156
)
(2.1
%)
8,426
(1,022
)
(12.1
%)
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
-
-
2,185
-
-
|Intangible assets
235
245
(10
)
(4.1
%)
279
(44
)
(15.8
%)
|Other assets
26,343
23,581
2,762
11.7
%
24,537
1,806
7.4
%
|Total assets
$
1,654,909
$
1,673,261
$
(18,352
)
(1.1
%)
$
1,819,630
$
(164,721
)
(9.1
%)
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
281,243
$
286,766
$
(5,523
)
(1.9
%)
$
426,333
$
(145,090
)
(34.0
%)
|Interest-bearing
1,059,146
1,074,198
(15,052
)
(1.4
%)
1,096,078
(36,932
)
(3.4
%)
|Total deposits
1,340,389
1,360,964
(20,575
)
(1.5
%)
1,522,411
(182,022
)
(12.0
%)
|FHLB advances and other borrowing
50,000
50,000
-
-
50,000
-
-
|Other liabilities
19,260
21,727
(2,467
)
(11.4
%)
23,956
(4,696
)
(19.6
%)
|Total liabilities
1,409,649
1,432,691
(23,042
)
(1.6
%)
1,596,367
(186,718
)
(11.7
%)
|Stockholders' Equity
245,260
240,570
4,690
1.9
%
223,263
21,997
9.9
%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,654,909
$
1,673,261
$
(18,352
)
(1.1
%)
$
1,819,630
$
(164,721
)
(9.1
%)
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Leverage ratio
|Company
14.51
%
13.85
%
0.66
%
4.8
%
12.23
%
2.28
%
18.7
%
|Bank
14.45
%
13.84
%
0.61
%
4.4
%
12.20
%
2.25
%
18.5
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
18.36
%
18.67
%
(0.31
%)
(1.7
%)
17.08
%
1.28
%
7.5
%
|Bank
18.28
%
18.65
%
(0.38
%)
(2.0
%)
17.03
%
1.25
%
7.3
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
18.36
%
18.67
%
(0.31
%)
(1.7
%)
17.08
%
1.28
%
7.5
%
|Bank
18.28
%
18.65
%
(0.38
%)
(2.0
%)
17.03
%
1.25
%
7.3
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
19.59
%
19.92
%
(0.34
%)
(1.7
%)
18.32
%
1.27
%
6.9
%
|Bank
19.50
%
19.91
%
(0.40
%)
(2.0
%)
18.27
%
1.23
%
6.7
%
|Tangible book value per share
$
22.94
$
22.49
$
0.45
2.0
%
$
20.85
$
2.09
10.0
%
|Loans Held for Investments-to-Deposit ("LHFITD") ratio
91.65
%
87.76
%
3.89
%
4.4
%
78.90
%
12.75
%
16.2
%
|Net Loan-to-Deposit ("LTD") ratio
106.06
%
101.15
%
4.91
%
4.9
%
92.00
%
14.06
%
15.3
%
|Nonperforming assets
$
5,797
$
4,447
$
1,350
30.4
%
$
684
$
5,113
747.5
%
|Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment
0.47
%
0.37
%
0.10
%
27.0
%
0.06
%
0.41
%
683.3
%
|ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment
1.31
%
1.34
%
(0.03
%)
(2.24
%)
1.30
%
0.01
%
0.8
%
|¹ Includes AFS and HTM
FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
|Interest income
$
27,755
$
28,463
$
29,624
$
29,450
$
28,664
|Interest expense
12,391
12,655
12,462
11,442
9,930
|Net interest income
15,364
15,808
17,162
18,008
18,734
|Provision for credit losses
200
400
-
-
-
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
15,164
15,408
17,162
18,008
18,734
|Gain on sale of loans
1,064
1,489
838
419
1,952
|Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
(1
)
-
-
-
|SBA servicing fee income, net
768
643
690
639
440
|Service charges and other income
503
430
436
402
407
|Noninterest income
2,335
2,561
1,964
1,460
2,799
|Salaries and employee benefits
5,927
6,024
5,356
5,569
5,581
|Occupancy and equipment
1,114
1,122
1,128
1,103
1,122
|Marketing expense
403
402
250
475
409
|Professional expense
440
412
360
443
436
|Other expenses
1,972
2,084
2,363
2,579
2,635
|Noninterest expense
9,856
10,044
9,457
10,169
10,183
|Income before income tax expense
7,643
7,925
9,669
9,299
11,350
|Income tax expense
2,163
2,253
2,670
2,630
3,248
|Net income
$
5,480
$
5,672
$
6,999
$
6,669
$
8,102
|Effective tax rate
28.3
%
28.4
%
27.6
%
28.3
%
28.6
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,588,136
10,588,688
10,588,937
10,594,155
10,591,351
|Basic EPS
$
0.51
$
0.54
$
0.66
$
0.63
$
0.77
|Diluted EPS
$
0.51
$
0.54
$
0.66
$
0.63
$
0.76
FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4
(Dollars in thousands)
At or for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Salaries and benefits
$
5,927
$
6,024
$
5,356
$
5,569
$
5,581
|FTE at the end of period
172
168
169
172
165
|Average FTE during the period
171
169
169
168
164
|Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹
$
139
$
143
$
126
$
131
$
137
|Salaries and benefits/average assets¹
1.42
%
1.41
|%
1.18
%
1.22
%
1.23
|%
|Noninterest expense/average assets¹
2.36
|%
2.35
|%
2.08
%
2.22
%
2.25
|%
1
|Annualized
FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
11,667
$
11,612
$
14,282
$
11,188
$
12,704
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
101,415
181,366
233,255
335,016
293,394
|Investment securities
73,051
59,143
59,883
61,617
66,400
|Loans held-for-sale
209,144
198,167
218,258
219,355
215,083
|Loans held-for-investment
1,228,496
1,194,439
1,204,009
1,201,230
1,201,237
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(16,042
)
(16,048
)
(15,291
)
(15,284
)
(15,626
)
Loans held-for-investment, net
1,212,454
1,178,391
1,188,718
1,185,946
1,185,611
Other real estate owned
-
-
55
55
-
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
11,011
11,011
11,011
11,011
|Servicing assets
7,404
7,560
7,673
7,873
8,426
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
|Intangible assets
235
245
255
267
279
|Other assets
26,343
23,581
24,838
24,799
24,537
|Total assets
$
1,654,909
$
1,673,261
$
1,760,413
$
1,859,312
$
1,819,630
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
281,243
$
286,766
$
305,923
$
406,033
$
426,333
|Interest-bearing
1,059,146
1,074,198
1,147,662
1,143,257
1,096,078
|Total deposits
1,340,389
1,360,964
1,453,585
1,549,290
1,522,411
|FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
|Other liabilities
19,260
21,727
21,114
31,141
23,956
|Total liabilities
1,409,649
1,432,691
1,524,699
1,630,431
1,596,367
|Stockholders' Equity
245,260
240,570
235,714
228,881
223,263
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,654,909
$
1,673,261
$
1,760,413
$
1,859,312
$
1,819,630
|FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Construction
$
33,918
2.8
%
$
37,216
3.1
%
$
34,886
2.9
%
$
30,924
2.6
%
$
20,106
1.7
%
|Commercial real estate
1,035,425
84.3
%
1,005,765
84.2
%
1,010,495
83.9
%
1,005,735
83.7
%
1,014,785
84.5
%
|Commercial and industrial
108,742
8.9
%
101,784
8.5
%
108,123
9.0
%
113,374
9.4
%
114,106
9.4
%
|Home mortgage
44,987
3.7
%
44,389
3.7
%
44,920
3.7
%
45,452
3.8
%
45,987
3.8
%
|Consumer
782
0.1
%
668
0.1
%
630
0.1
%
616
0.1
%
1,074
0.1
%
|Gross loans held-for-investment
1,223,854
99.6
%
1,189,822
99.6
%
1,199,054
99.6
%
1,196,101
99.6
%
1,196,058
99.6
%
|Deferred loan fees/costs, net
4,642
0.4
%
4,617
0.4
%
4,955
0.4
%
5,129
0.4
%
5,179
0.4
%
|Loans held-for-investment
$
1,228,496
100.0
%
$
1,194,439
100.0
%
$
1,204,009
100.0
%
$
1,201,230
100.0
%
$
1,201,237
100.0
%
|Loans held-for-sale
$
209,144
$
198,167
$
218,258
$
219,355
$
215,083
|Total loans receivable
$
1,437,640
$
1,392,606
$
1,422,267
$
1,420,585
$
1,416,320
FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
|SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year
$
198,167
$
218,258
$
219,355
$
215,083
$
243,753
$
218,258
$
230,431
|SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-investment during the quarter/year
34,366
14,589
27,022
16,260
18,273
48,955
35,163
|SBA loans sold during the quarter/year
(19,508
)
(28,164
)
(21,749
)
(9,245
)
(42,437
)
(47,672
)
(42,437
)
|SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance
(3,881
)
(6,516
)
(6,370
)
(2,743
)
(4,506
)
(10,397
)
(8,074
)
|SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year
$
209,144
$
198,167
$
218,258
$
219,355
$
215,083
$
209,144
$
215,083
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
$
1,064
$
1,489
$
838
$
419
$
1,952
$
2,553
$
1,952
|Premium on sale (weighted average)
8.3
%
8.4
%
6.8
%
8.3
%
6.8
%
8.4
%
6.8
%
|SBA loan production
$
45,126
$
18,089
$
37,821
$
24,270
$
24,013
$
63,215
$
45,732
FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
|SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year
$
7,560
$
7,673
$
7,873
$
8,426
$
8,528
$
7,673
$
9,232
|Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold
395
555
430
182
806
950
806
|Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization
(335
)
(332
)
(356
)
(371
)
(379
)
(667
)
(782
)
|SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off
(216
)
(336
)
(274
)
(364
)
(529
)
(552
)
(830
)
|Subtotal before impairment
7,404
7,560
7,673
7,873
8,426
7,404
8,426
|Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year
$
7,404
$
7,560
$
7,673
$
7,873
$
8,426
$
7,404
$
8,426
FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
281,243
21.0
%
$
286,766
21.1
%
$
305,923
21.1
%
$
406,033
26.2
%
$
426,333
28.0
%
|Interest-bearing demand
7,901
0.6
%
6,709
0.5
%
7,504
0.5
%
6,395
0.4
%
9,056
0.6
%
|NOW & MMDA
240,951
18.0
%
229,642
16.9
%
237,548
16.3
%
227,283
14.7
%
210,429
13.8
%
|Savings
80,360
6.0
%
84,999
6.2
%
88,689
6.1
%
78,969
5.1
%
62,324
4.1
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
295,109
22.0
%
299,944
22.0
%
315,920
21.7
%
312,704
20.2
%
298,520
19.6
%
|TCDs of $250K over
314,119
23.4
%
339,482
25.0
%
353,866
24.4
%
373,345
24.1
%
368,262
24.2
%
|Wholesale deposits
120,706
9.0
%
113,422
8.3
%
144,135
9.9
%
144,561
9.3
%
147,487
9.7
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,340,389
100.0
%
$
1,360,964
100.0
%
$
1,453,585
100.0
%
$
1,549,290
100.0
%
$
1,522,411
100.0
%
|Recap:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
281,243
21.0
%
$
286,766
21.1
%
$
305,923
21.0
%
$
406,033
26.2
%
$
426,333
28.0
%
|Interest-bearing demand
7,901
0.6
%
6,709
0.5
%
7,504
0.5
%
6,395
0.4
%
9,056
0.6
%
|NOW & MMDA
217,339
16.2
%
229,642
16.9
%
237,548
16.3
%
227,283
14.7
%
210,429
13.8
%
|Savings
80,360
6.0
%
84,999
6.2
%
88,689
6.1
%
78,969
5.1
%
62,324
4.1
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
295,109
22.0
%
299,944
22.0
%
315,920
21.7
%
312,704
20.2
%
298,520
19.6
%
|Core Deposits
881,952
65.8
%
908,060
66.7
%
955,584
65.7
%
1,031,384
66.6
%
1,006,662
66.1
%
|TCDs of $250K over
314,119
23.4
%
339,482
24.9
%
353,866
24.3
%
373,345
24.1
%
368,262
24.2
%
|ICS MMDA
23,612
1.8
%
|Wholesale deposits
120,706
9.0
%
113,422
8.3
%
144,135
9.9
%
144,561
9.3
%
147,487
9.7
%
|Noncore Deposits
458,437
34.2
%
452,904
33.3
%
498,001
34.3
%
517,906
33.4
%
515,749
33.9
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,340,389
100.0
%
$
1,360,964
100.0
%
$
1,453,585
100.0
%
$
1,549,290
100.0
%
$
1,522,411
100.0
%
FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10
(Dollars in thousands)
2nd Qtr.
1st Qtr.
4th Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
16,048
$
15,291
$
15,284
$
15,626
$
15,627
|CECL transition provision
-
-
-
-
-
|Provision for credit losses
200
743
-
-
-
|Charge-offs
(257
)
(2
)
(350
)
(11
)
|Recoveries
51
14
9
8
10
|Balance at the end of period
$
16,042
$
16,048
$
15,291
$
15,284
$
15,626
|Nonperforming Assets:¹
|Over 90 days still accruing
$
-
$
1,605
$
399
$
2
$
39
|Nonaccrual loans
5,797
2,842
2,030
616
645
|Total nonperforming loans
5,797
4,447
2,429
618
684
|Other real estate owned
$
-
-
55
55
-
|Total nonperforming assets
$
5,797
$
4,447
$
2,484
$
673
$
684
|Classified Assets:¹
|Substandard
$
12,762
$
11,912
$
11,063
$
10,105
$
10,491
|Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
|Loss
|Total classified loans
$
12,762
$
11,912
$
11,063
$
10,105
$
10,491
|Other real estate owned
$
-
-
55
55
-
|Total classified assets
$
12,762
$
11,912
$
11,118
$
10,160
$
10,491
|Performing modified loans:¹
$
464
$
3,811
$
3,336
$
3,336
$
3,336
|Delinquent Loans:¹
|Loans 30-89 days past due
$
8,613
$
16,907
$
5,981
$
10,620
$
4,420
|90 days or more past due and still accruing
-
1,605
399
2
39
|Nonaccrual
5,797
2,842
2,030
616
645
|Total delinquent loans
$
14,410
$
21,354
$
8,410
$
11,238
$
5,104
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans²
0.06
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.10
%
0.00
%
|Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment
0.47
%
0.24
%
0.17
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
|Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment
0.47
%
0.37
%
0.20
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.35
%
0.27
%
0.14
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
|Classified loans to loans held-for-investment
1.04
%
1.00
%
0.92
%
0.84
%
0.87
%
|Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL
4.93
%
4.69
%
4.45
%
4.18
%
4.44
%
|Classified assets to total assets
0.77
%
0.71
%
0.63
%
0.55
%
0.58
%
|Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL
4.93
%
4.69
%
4.47
%
4.20
%
4.44
%
|ACL to loans held-for-investment
1.31
%
1.34
%
1.27
%
1.27
%
1.30
%
|ACL to nonaccrual loans
276.73
%
564.67
%
753.25
%
2481.17
%
2422.64
%
|ACL to nonperforming loans
276.73
%
360.87
%
629.52
%
2473.14
%
2284.50
%
|ACL to nonperforming assets
276.73
%
360.87
%
615.58
%
2271.03
%
2284.50
%
|Texas ratio ³
2.24
%
1.75
%
1.00
%
0.28
%
0.29
%
¹
Net of SBA guaranteed balance
²
Includes loans held-for-sale
³
|Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL
|Allowance for Credit Losses on Off-Balance Sheet Items:
|Balance at beginning of period
$
324
$
667
$
667
$
667
$
667
|Provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet items
(343
)
-
-
-
|Balance at the end of period
$
324
$
324
$
667
$
667
$
667
|Loans held-for-sale
209,144
198,167
218,258
219,355
215,083
|Loans held-for-investment
1,228,496
1,194,439
1,204,009
1,201,230
1,201,237
|Loans receivable
1,437,640
1,392,606
1,422,267
1,420,585
1,416,320
|Total assets
1,654,909
1,673,261
1,760,413
1,859,312
1,819,630
|Tier 1 and ACL
258,882
254,188
248,565
241,713
236,425
|Tangible Common Equity
242,840
238,140
233,274
226,429
220,799
|ACL
$
16,042
$
16,048
$
15,291
$
15,284
$
15,626
|Nonperforming assets to loans held-for-investment
0.47
%
0.37
%
0.21
%
0.1
%
0.06
%
FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11
Well Capitalized
Adequately Capitalized
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Regulatory
BASEL III
Requirement
Fully Phased In
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
|Leverage ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
14.51
%
13.85
%
12.98
%
12.53
%
12.23
%
|Bank
5.00
%
4.00
%
14.45
%
13.84
%
12.96
%
12.50
%
12.20
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
18.36
%
18.67
%
18.08
%
17.61
%
17.08
%
|Bank
6.50
%
7.00
%
18.28
%
18.65
%
18.05
%
17.57
%
17.03
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
18.36
%
18.67
%
18.08
%
17.61
%
17.08
%
|Bank
8.00
%
8.50
%
18.28
%
18.65
%
18.05
%
17.57
%
17.03
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
19.59
%
19.92
%
19.30
%
18.83
%
18.32
%
|Bank
10.00
%
10.50
%
19.50
%
19.91
%
19.27
%
18.79
%
18.27
%
|Tangible common equity/total assets
14.70
%
14.25
%
13.27
%
12.19
%
12.15
%
|Tangible common equity per share
$
22.94
$
22.49
$
22.03
$
21.39
$
20.85
FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) - Table 12
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Avg Balance
Interest
Yield
Avg Balance
Interest
Yield
Avg Balance
Interest
Yield
Avg Balance
Interest
Yield
Avg Balance
Interest
Yield
|Number of Days in the Period
|INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Loans Receivable¹
$
1,418,458
$
24,887
7.06
%
$
1,415,924
$
24,906
7.07
%
$
1,410,971
$
24,926
7.01
%
$
1,417,148
$
24,734
6.92
%
$
1,444,608
$
24,661
6.85
%
|Investment securities ²
70,052
723
4.15
%
59,554
575
3.88
%
60,094
563
3.72
%
64,587
577
3.54
%
67,958
595
3.51
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
146,956
1,995
5.46
%
207,155
2,817
5.47
%
288,769
3,973
5.46
%
293,081
3,994
5.41
%
258,236
3,296
5.12
%
|Other earning assets
11,011
200
7.31
%
11,011
214
7.82
%
11,011
212
7.64
%
11,011
196
7.06
%
10,825
163
6.04
%
|Total interest-earning assets ²
1,646,477
27,805
6.79
%
1,693,644
28,512
6.77
%
1,770,845
29,674
6.65
%
1,785,827
29,501
6.55
%
1,781,627
28,715
6.46
%
|NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
12,907
12,172
12,567
13,045
12,792
|Other noninterest-earning assets
33,263
31,967
32,985
33,331
34,060
|Total noninterest-earning assets
46,170
44,139
45,552
46,376
46,852
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(16,058
)
(15,322
)
(15,291
)
(15,622
)
(15,627
)
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,676,589
$
1,722,461
$
1,801,106
$
1,816,581
$
1,812,852
|INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|Interest-bearing demand
$
11,864
$
6
0.20
%
$
12,680
$
6
0.19
%
$
12,657
$
7
0.22
%
$
12,347
$
6
0.19
%
$
14,522
$
7
0.19
%
|Money market
230,261
2,272
3.97
%
229,441
2,285
4.01
%
222,289
2,158
3.85
%
211,152
1,907
3.58
%
192,872
1,414
2.94
%
|Savings
82,215
700
3.42
%
84,854
724
3.43
%
82,403
664
3.20
%
70,579
494
2.78
%
63,786
324
2.04
%
|Time deposits
759,954
9,296
4.92
%
801,122
9,523
4.78
%
824,900
9,515
4.58
%
820,335
8,916
4.31
%
839,198
8,068
3.86
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,084,294
12,274
4.55
%
1,128,097
12,538
4.47
%
1,142,249
12,344
4.29
%
1,114,413
11,323
4.03
%
1,110,378
9,813
3.54
%
|Borrowings
50,013
117
0.94
%
50,000
117
0.94
%
50,001
118
0.94
%
50,001
119
0.94
%
50,000
117
0.94
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,134,307
12,391
4.39
%
1,178,097
12,655
4.32
%
1,192,250
12,462
4.15
%
1,164,414
11,442
3.90
%
1,160,378
9,930
3.43
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
279,765
284,867
350,656
397,791
411,432
|Other liabilities
19,287
21,112
25,602
27,519
20,934
|Stockholders' equity
243,230
238,385
232,598
226,857
220,108
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,676,589
$
1,722,461
$
1,801,106
$
1,816,581
$
1,812,852
|Net interest income²
$
15,414
$
15,857
$
17,212
$
18,059
$
18,785
|Net interest spread
2.40
%
2.45
%
2.50
%
2.65
%
3.03
%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
1.37
%
1.32
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.20
%
|Net interest margin²
3.77
%
3.77
%