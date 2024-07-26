Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909953 | ISIN: US4848361014 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.07.2024 18:12 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company: Kansas City Life Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded net income of $4.7 million or $0.49 per share in the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $4.5 million or $0.46 per share in the second quarter of 2023. Net income totaled $6.3 million or $0.65 per share in the first six months of 2024, up from $1.2 million or $0.13 per share in the first six months of 2023.

The results for the second quarter of 2024 reflected higher investment revenues and lower policyholder benefits and operating expenses compared to the second quarter of 2023. Partially offsetting these improvements, insurance revenues declined and interest credited to policyholder account balances increased.

The improvement in the first six months of 2024 compared to the prior year resulted from an increase in investment revenues and a decrease in policyholder benefits. Partially offsetting these were a decrease in insurance revenues and increases in operating expenses and interest credited to policyholder account balances.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues

$

122,512

$

123,952

$

249,820

$

249,921

Net income

$

4,735

$

4,463

$

6,289

$

1,222

Net income per share, basic and
diluted

$

0.49

$

0.46

$

0.65

$

0.13

Dividends paid

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.28

$

0.28

Average number of shares
outstanding

9,683,414

9,683,414

9,683,414

9,683,414

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.