Webuy Global Limited: Webuy Receives Extension to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Requirements

Singapore, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webuy Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: WBUY) ("Webuy" or the "Company"), a Southeast Asian community e-commerce retailer, today announced that, following the receipt of a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") on January 26, 2024 regarding the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule") for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, it received written notification from Nasdaq, providing an additional 180 calendar days, or until January 21, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price of U.S. $1.00, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule.

Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), if at any time over this period the bid price of Webuy's shares closes at U.S. $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days (save for Nasdaq's discretion to require the Company to maintain a bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a period in excess more than ten consecutive business days, but generally no more than 20 consecutive business days), Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

Vincent Xue Bin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Webuy Global, stated, "We appreciate Nasdaq's flexibility and support, and are committed to maintaining our listing. We continue to generate significant growth and our business fundamentals are stronger than ever. In addition, over the coming months, we look forward to unveiling a number of major initiatives underway that we expect will positively impact on our financial results. We remain laser-focused on driving value for shareholders and look forward to providing further updates."

About Webuy Global Ltd

Webuy Global Ltd (Nasdaq: WBUY) is an innovative, technology-focused company with a goal of building the most trusted retail brand and advanced e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, designed to leverage data in order to provide a community-driven experience for consumers. The Company's unique 'group buy' business model is set to revolutionize traditional shopping practices, by offering substantial cost savings to customers through an efficient purchasing model and community-centric approach. Akin to group purchases and bulk orders, this approach simplifies the process for customers, eliminating the need for individual bulk purchases. Furthermore, the Company's business model streamlines the traditional supply chain by minimizing the involvement of intermediaries, thereby offering a more direct "farm-to-table" supply model. The Company's vision is to enable the ten million families in Southeast Asia to live a healthier, higher-quality lifestyle.

