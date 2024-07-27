Marquee Brands: Team GB Shines in Ben Sherman Attire at the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

PARIS, July 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a moment of pride and unity, Team GB made a stunning entrance during the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, proudly wearing the official Ben Sherman ceremonial attire. This marks the third consecutive Olympic Games where Ben Sherman has had the honour of outfitting Team GB athletes, blending British heritage with contemporary style.

Location:

River Seine, Paris, France

Athlete Spotlight:

During the Parade of Nations, Team GB athletes were spotlighted as they descended on the River Seine in Paris, France.

Flag Bearer:

The flag bearers for Team GB, Tom Daley, and Helen Glover, proudly led the team as they entered, wearing the official Ben Sherman Opening Ceremony ensemble.

Ceremony Wear Details:

The Opening Ceremony attire featured specially tailored pieces for all athletes, designed by Ben Sherman. A notable element seen through the Opening Ceremony look is the specially designed four-nation floral motif, featuring the English Tudor Rose, Scottish Thistle, Welsh Daffodil, and Northern Irish Shamrock. This design is a nod to the identities and histories of the four nations within the United Kingdom.

The Official Ceremonial look comprised of:

Team GB Bomber Jacket : A tailored bomber jacket featuring the distinctive four-nation floral motif design on the back.

: A tailored bomber jacket featuring the distinctive four-nation floral motif design on the back. Team GB Geo Polo : A knitted open-neck polo made from an organic cotton blend with a geometric motif in patriotic red and blue.

: A knitted open-neck polo made from an organic cotton blend with a geometric motif in patriotic red and blue. Team GB Oxford Trouser : Featuring unique design details on the waistband and hem.

: Featuring unique design details on the waistband and hem. Accessories: Complementing the attire were a stylish belt, supple suede loafers, and Opening Ceremony inspired patterned socks in collaboration with Happy Socks.

Stay connected and follow the journey using BenShermanTeamGB.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470159/MARQUEE_BRANDS_Paris_TeamGB_Opening_Ceremony.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470160/MARQUEE_BRANDS_TeamGB.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/team-gb-shines-in-ben-sherman-attire-at-the-paris-2024-opening-ceremony-302208001.html