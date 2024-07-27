Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, August 9, 2024, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0WiOn67n

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts In Buenos Aires: In New York: Grupo Clarín S.A. Fig Corporate Communications Samantha Olivieri Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton Tel: +54 11 4309 7104 Tel: +1 917 691 4047 Email: investors@grupoclarin.com Email: fig@fig.ooo

