Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.3 million ($0.95 per share), compared to $2.7 million ($1.09 per share) during the second quarter of 2023. Net income was $5.0 million ($2.06 per share) for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024.

Net interest income was $10.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $11.0 million in the same period of 2023, a decrease of 4%.

Non-interest income was $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.1 million, or 3%, compared to $4.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Non-interest expense was $11.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.2 million.

Our investment portfolio consists entirely of debt securities classified as available-for-sale; therefore, unrealized gains and losses are fully reported on our balance sheet. None of our securities are classified as held-to-maturity. The investment portfolio decreased $47.8 million or 25% year over year and totaled $144.1 million at June 30, 2024. The reduction of the securities portfolio in 2024 helped finance our loan growth and reduce borrowings.

Total loans increased $65.2 million, or 6%, to $1.29 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.22 billion at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.76% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 0.24% at June 30, 2023.

The provision for credit loss had a provision of $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit loss ended at $15.0 million at June 30, 2024 and represented 1.16% of gross loans. Asset quality continues to remain solid and charge offs remain low.

Total deposits increased $49.9 million, or 4%, year-over-year. However, approximately $87.5 million and $50.0 million consisted of brokered deposits at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances were $68.7 million and $101 million at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of June 30, 2024, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.45%.

On June 11, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share, payable July 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.

In announcing the results, Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. President and CEO Tim McConville, stated, "Our second quarter numbers reflected solid earnings given continual compressed margins. Despite the market and economic stresses, solid earnings performance existed as we remain attentive to our loan and deposit strategies. With high interest rates impacting banks and balance sheets, we remain diligent in monitoring our local competition to offer competitive rates while continuing to provide exceptional community banking services. Because of the uncertainty in the economy over the last two years, community bank stocks continue to trade at traditionally low levels. We expect share pricing and profitability to improve as the economy and the yield curve return to a normal state. We continue to strive for ways to improve margins given such higher costs of funds. We believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage Services, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, including operating; legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30TH (Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)

















2024

2023











Interest Income



$ 19,390

$ 17,076 Interest Expense



8,774

6,065 Net Interest Income



10,616

11,011 Provision for Credit Losses



98

(35) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit

Losses

10,518

11,046











Non-Interest Income



4,118

3,961 FDIC Assessments



180

93 Non-Interest Expenses



11,372

11,335 Income Before Income Taxes



3,084

3,579











Applicable Income Taxes



779

887 Security Gains (Losses)



-

- Net Income (Loss)



$ 2,305

$ 2,692











Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 0.95

$ 1.09 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,421,125

2,463,208

** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)









ASSETS

6/30/2024

6/30/2023 Cash and Due from Banks

$ 34,127

$ 25,097 Federal Funds Sold

1,369

2,058 Debt Securities Available-for-Sale

144,056

191,887 Loans and Leases

1,286,687

1,221,456 Less: Allowance for Credit Losses

(14,937)

(16,698) Loans, Net

1,271,750

1,204,758 Premises & Equipment

25,140

26,926 Intangibles

8,711

8,735 Other Real Estate Owned

101

132 Accrued Interest Receivable

8,436

6,162 Other Assets

38,493

36,781









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,532,183

$ 1,502,536









LIABILITIES







Demand Deposits

164,708

178,274 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

386,818

400,186 Savings Deposits

193,141

229,555 Time Deposits

523,419

410,215 Total Deposits

1,268,086

1,218,230 Repurchase Agreements

24,089

26,737 FHLB and Other Borrowings

68,667

101,000 Interest Payable

73

73 Subordinated Debt

9,822

9,797 Total Repos & Borrowings

102,651

137,607 Other Liabilities

21,718

14,668 Dividends Payable

494

504 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,392,949

$ 1,371,009









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common Stock

2,416

2,463 Additional Paid-in-Capital

22,117

24,118 Retained Earnings

125,424

116,628 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(10,723)

(11,682) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

139,234

131,527









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,532,183

$ 1,502,536









Book Value Per Share

$ 57.64

$ 53.41 Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 54.03

$ 49.86 Bid Price

$ 40.00

$ 44.75 Period End Outstanding Shares

2,415,678

2,462,688

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.