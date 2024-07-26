Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.
Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.3 million ($0.95 per share), compared to $2.7 million ($1.09 per share) during the second quarter of 2023. Net income was $5.0 million ($2.06 per share) for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024.
Net interest income was $10.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $11.0 million in the same period of 2023, a decrease of 4%.
Non-interest income was $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.1 million, or 3%, compared to $4.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Non-interest expense was $11.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.2 million.
Our investment portfolio consists entirely of debt securities classified as available-for-sale; therefore, unrealized gains and losses are fully reported on our balance sheet. None of our securities are classified as held-to-maturity. The investment portfolio decreased $47.8 million or 25% year over year and totaled $144.1 million at June 30, 2024. The reduction of the securities portfolio in 2024 helped finance our loan growth and reduce borrowings.
Total loans increased $65.2 million, or 6%, to $1.29 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.22 billion at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.76% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 0.24% at June 30, 2023.
The provision for credit loss had a provision of $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit loss ended at $15.0 million at June 30, 2024 and represented 1.16% of gross loans. Asset quality continues to remain solid and charge offs remain low.
Total deposits increased $49.9 million, or 4%, year-over-year. However, approximately $87.5 million and $50.0 million consisted of brokered deposits at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances were $68.7 million and $101 million at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
The Company's capital levels remain solid as of June 30, 2024, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.45%.
On June 11, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share, payable July 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.
In announcing the results, Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. President and CEO Tim McConville, stated, "Our second quarter numbers reflected solid earnings given continual compressed margins. Despite the market and economic stresses, solid earnings performance existed as we remain attentive to our loan and deposit strategies. With high interest rates impacting banks and balance sheets, we remain diligent in monitoring our local competition to offer competitive rates while continuing to provide exceptional community banking services. Because of the uncertainty in the economy over the last two years, community bank stocks continue to trade at traditionally low levels. We expect share pricing and profitability to improve as the economy and the yield curve return to a normal state. We continue to strive for ways to improve margins given such higher costs of funds. We believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned."
Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage Services, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.
Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, including operating; legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.
TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30TH
(Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)
2024
2023
Interest Income
$ 19,390
$ 17,076
Interest Expense
8,774
6,065
Net Interest Income
10,616
11,011
Provision for Credit Losses
98
(35)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit
10,518
11,046
Non-Interest Income
4,118
3,961
FDIC Assessments
180
93
Non-Interest Expenses
11,372
11,335
Income Before Income Taxes
3,084
3,579
Applicable Income Taxes
779
887
Security Gains (Losses)
-
-
Net Income (Loss)
$ 2,305
$ 2,692
Basic Net Income Per Share
$ 0.95
$ 1.09
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
2,421,125
2,463,208
** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)
ASSETS
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 34,127
$ 25,097
Federal Funds Sold
1,369
2,058
Debt Securities Available-for-Sale
144,056
191,887
Loans and Leases
1,286,687
1,221,456
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses
(14,937)
(16,698)
Loans, Net
1,271,750
1,204,758
Premises & Equipment
25,140
26,926
Intangibles
8,711
8,735
Other Real Estate Owned
101
132
Accrued Interest Receivable
8,436
6,162
Other Assets
38,493
36,781
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,532,183
$ 1,502,536
LIABILITIES
Demand Deposits
164,708
178,274
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
386,818
400,186
Savings Deposits
193,141
229,555
Time Deposits
523,419
410,215
Total Deposits
1,268,086
1,218,230
Repurchase Agreements
24,089
26,737
FHLB and Other Borrowings
68,667
101,000
Interest Payable
73
73
Subordinated Debt
9,822
9,797
Total Repos & Borrowings
102,651
137,607
Other Liabilities
21,718
14,668
Dividends Payable
494
504
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 1,392,949
$ 1,371,009
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Stock
2,416
2,463
Additional Paid-in-Capital
22,117
24,118
Retained Earnings
125,424
116,628
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(10,723)
(11,682)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
139,234
131,527
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
$ 1,532,183
$ 1,502,536
Book Value Per Share
$ 57.64
$ 53.41
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$ 54.03
$ 49.86
Bid Price
$ 40.00
$ 44.75
Period End Outstanding Shares
2,415,678
2,462,688
SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.