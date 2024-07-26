Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 27.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
OMEGA Short Squeeze im Gange. MAJOR Hochgradige Entdeckung - 44,32m @ 3,16 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923684 | ISIN: US6777191064 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.07.24
15:30 Uhr
23,350 US-Dollar
+0,250
+1,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.07.2024 21:30 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] (the "Company") reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, of $2,972,000, a decrease of $277,000 from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 were $.63 compared to $.68 for the prior year second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income totaled $5,765,000, a decrease of $1,392,000, or 19.4%, from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.21 for the first six months of 2024 versus $1.50 for the first six months of 2023. Return on average assets and return on average equity were.84% and 8.01%, respectively, for the first half of 2024, compared to 1.16% and 10.63%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. President and CEO, Larry Miller said, "Your company continues to face the dual headwinds of a difficult interest rate environment and rising costs due to inflation. These same headwinds affect many, if not everyone, especially when it comes to home ownership and affordability. This is why we were pleased to recently partner with the Ohio state treasurer to offer an enhanced interest savings alternative, our SWEET HOME OHIO account. The purpose of the SWEET HOME OHIO account is to offer high interest savings to encourage individuals to save toward buying a home in Ohio. Visit our website at www.ovbc.com for more details on this exciting new account or stop by your local Ohio Valley Bank office to start your SWEET HOME OHIO savings today!"

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income increased $349,000, and for the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $183,000 from the same respective periods last year. Contributing to the increase in quarterly net interest income was the $129 million increase in average earning assets, which was partially offset by a decrease in the net interest margin of 29 basis points. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the decrease in net interest income was attributable to the 44 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, which more than offset the contribution from the $124 million increase in average earning assets. In general, the decrease in the net interest margin for the respective periods was related to the cost of funding sources increasing more than the yield on earning assets. This increase in the cost of funding was partially linked to the Company's decision to increase rates on deposit accounts to attract deposits amidst heightened market competition for such funds. In addition, the composition of funding sources trended toward certificates of deposit and wholesale funding sources, which generally cost more than other funding sources, such as checking, NOW, savings and money market deposit products. Although the net interest margin decreased from the prior year periods, the net interest margin increased 13 basis points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2024. The increase was related to higher relative balances in loans due to quarterly loan growth of $50 million and to the deposit mix trending back towards checking, NOW, savings and money market deposit accounts since the first quarter of 2024.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the provision for credit loss expense totaled $181,000, an increase of $157,000 from the same period last year. The quarterly provision for credit loss expense was primarily associated with the $50 million quarterly increase in loan balances, which was partially offset by quarter-to-date net recoveries of $65,000 and the improvement in a certain economic risk factor for residential loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses was $932,000, an increase of $419,000 from the same period last year. The year-to-date provision for credit loss expense was primarily associated with the $68 million in loan growth and net charge-offs of $331,000. The allowance for credit losses was.91% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to.90% at December 31, 2023, and.80% at June 30, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans increased to.50% at June 30, 2024, compared to.26% at December 31, 2023, and.29% at June 30, 2023. The increase in nonperforming loans was largely impacted by a single loan relationship secured primarily by commercial real estate property.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income decreased $12,000 and $83,000, respectively, from the same periods last year. The decreases were largely due to the closure of Race Day Mortgage at the end of 2023. Due to the closure, there was no mortgage application referral income earned in 2024 compared to $247,000 in commissions earned during the first half of 2023. The decline in other noninterest income was partially offset by the $192,000 year-to-date increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $10,863,000, an increase of $448,000 from the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $21,604,000, an increase of $917,000 from the same period last year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, increased $345,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 and increased $628,000 as compared to the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily related to annual merit increases and higher health insurance premiums. However, the growth in salaries and employee benefit expense was partially offset by the elimination of staffing for Race Day Mortgage by April 2023, which resulted in a savings of $216,000 for the first half of 2024, when compared to the same period last year. Further contributing to higher noninterest expense were data processing and professional fees. For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024, data processing increased $62,000 and $149,000, respectively, from the same periods last year. The increase was primarily related to debit card processing due to higher transaction volume and to higher costs associated with enhancements to the Company's digital banking platform. Professional fees increased $74,000 during the second quarter of 2024 and increased $127,000 during the first half of 2024, as compared to the same periods in 2023. The increase was related to higher director fees and a general increase in legal fees.

The Company's total assets at June 30, 2024 were $1.403 billion, an increase of $51 million from December 31, 2023. Since December 31, 2023, loan balances increased $68 million, which increase was largely in the residential real estate, commercial real estate and commercial segments. The growth in these segments was partially offset by a decrease in consumer loans, as this segment has been deemphasized by the Company due to profitability relative to other loan portfolio segments. The increase was primarily funded by a $51 million increase in deposits and a $21 million decrease in funds maintained at the Federal Reserve. At June 30, 2024, shareholders' equity increased $1.8 million from year end 2023. As part of the current stock buyback plan, the Company repurchased $1,931,000 in shares during the second quarter of 2024. Of the $5 million in shares authorized to be purchased by the plan, the Company has repurchased a total of $2,967,000.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc. with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "appears," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying those statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements because of various factors and possible events, including: (i) changes in political, economic or other factors, such as inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes, the effects of implementation of federal legislation with respect to taxes and government spending and the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (ii) competitive pressures; (iii) fluctuations in interest rates; (iv) the level of defaults and prepayment on loans made by the Company; (v) unanticipated litigation, claims, or assessments; (vi) fluctuations in the cost of obtaining funds to make loans; (vii) regulatory changes; and (viii) other factors that may be described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made to reflect unanticipated events.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)


















Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30,


June 30,




2024


2023


2024


2023

PER SHARE DATA










Earnings per share



$ 0.63


$ 0.68


$ 1.21


$ 1.50

Dividends per share



$ 0.22


$ 0.37


$ 0.44


$ 0.58

Book value per share



$ 30.94


$ 28.91


$ 30.94


$ 28.91

Dividend payout ratio (a)



35.48 %


54.39 %


36.51 %


38.69 %

Weighted average shares outstanding

4,740,073


4,776,520


4,762,923


4,774,999











DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)








Dividends reinvested under










employee stock ownership plan (b)

$ -


$ -


$ 202


$ 193

Dividends reinvested under










dividend reinvestment plan (c)


$ 391


$ 637


$ 782


$ 1,147











PERFORMANCE RATIOS










Return on average equity



8.25 %


9.46 %


8.01 %


10.63 %

Return on average assets



0.86 %


1.03 %


0.84 %


1.16 %

Net interest margin (d)



3.74 %


4.03 %


3.68 %


4.12 %

Efficiency ratio (e)



73.37 %


71.93 %


72.41 %


68.70 %

Average earning assets (in 000's)


$ 1,300,720


$ 1,171,792


$ 1,280,968


$ 1,156,896











(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income.







(b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.





(c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.





(d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets.




(e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)






Three months ended


Six months ended

(in $000's)



June 30,


June 30,




2024


2023


2024


2023

Interest income:










Interest and fees on loans



$ 16,130


$ 13,293


$ 31,380


$ 25,569

Interest and dividends on securities


1,076


1,053


2,093


2,145

Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,446


671


2,863


1,097

Total interest income



18,652


15,017


36,336


28,811

Interest expense:










Deposits



6,102


3,091


12,001


4,923

Borrowings



587


312


1,182


552

Total interest expense



6,689


3,403


13,183


5,475

Net interest income



11,963


11,614


23,153


23,336

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

181


24


932


513

Noninterest income:










Service charges on deposit accounts

731


653


1,456


1,264

Trust fees



101


82


205


168

Income from bank owned life insurance and








annuity assets



226


211


451


418

Mortgage banking income



40


44


79


91

Electronic refund check/deposit fees

135


135


675


675

Debit / credit card interchange income

1,223


1,215


2,368


2,388

Tax preparation fees



26


33


633


664

Other



219


340


530


812

Total noninterest income



2,701


2,713


6,397


6,480

Noninterest expense:










Salaries and employee benefits


6,186


5,841


12,353


11,725

Occupancy



537


485


1,006


947

Furniture and equipment



326


330


660


628

Professional fees



507


433


993


866

Marketing expense



221


241


446


482

FDIC insurance



161


142


309


280

Data processing



788


726


1,595


1,446

Software



541


588


1,162


1,150

Foreclosed assets



2


7


0


9

Amortization of intangibles



4


6


7


13

Other



1,590


1,616


3,073


3,141

Total noninterest expense



10,863


10,415


21,604


20,687

Income before income taxes



3,620


3,888


7,014


8,616

Income taxes



$ 648


639


1,249


1,459

NET INCOME



$ 2,972


$ 3,249


$ 5,765


$ 7,157

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

















(in $000's, except share data)







June 30,


December 31,








2024


2023

ASSETS










Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks




$ 14,862


$ 14,252

Interest-bearing deposits with banks






92,817


113,874

Total cash and cash equivalents






107,679


128,126

Securities available for sale







162,749


162,258

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $2 in 2024 and 2023

7,930


7,986

Restricted investments in bank stocks





5,016


5,037

Total loans







1,040,284


971,900

Less: Allowance for credit losses






(9,431)


(8,767)

Net loans







1,030,853


963,133

Premises and equipment, net







21,466


21,450

Premises and equipment held for sale, net





517


573

Accrued interest receivable







4,300


3,606

Goodwill







7,319


7,319

Other intangible assets, net







1


8

Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets





40,913


40,593

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net





1,114


1,205

Deferred tax assets







6,442


6,306

Other assets







7,018


4,535

Total assets







$ 1,403,317


$ 1,352,135











LIABILITIES










Noninterest-bearing deposits







$ 343,209


$ 322,222

Interest-bearing deposits







835,219


804,914

Total deposits







1,178,428


1,127,136

Other borrowed funds







42,056


44,593

Subordinated debentures







8,500


8,500

Operating lease liability







1,114


1,205

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments




629


692

Other liabilities







26,833


26,002

Total liabilities







1,257,560


1,208,128











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;





2024 - 5,490,995 shares issued; 2023 - 5,470,453 shares issued)



5,491


5,470

Additional paid-in capital







52,321


51,842

Retained earnings







118,531


114,871

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(11,907)


(11,428)

Treasury stock, at cost (2024 - 779,994 shares; 2023 - 697,321 shares)


(18,679)


(16,748)

Total shareholders' equity







145,757


144,007

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$ 1,403,317


$ 1,352,135











Contact: Scott Shockey, CFO (740) 446-2631

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.