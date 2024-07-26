BankFirst Capital Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings of $6.5 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $6.5 million, or $1.09 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $0.93 per share, for the first quarter of 2024, and compared to net income of $6.2 million, or $1.15 per share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Net income totaled $6.5 million, or $1.09 per share, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $6.2 million, or $1.15 per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income totaled $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Total assets increased 3.6% to $2.8 billion at June 30, 2024 from $2.7 billion at June 30, 2023.

Total gross loans increased 5% to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.7 billion at June 30, 2023.

Total deposits increased 3.7% to $2.3 billion at June 30, 2024 from $2.2 billion at June 30, 2023.

Available liquidity sources totaled approximately $963.5 million as of June 30, 2024 through (i) available advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas ("FHLB"), (ii) the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis ("FRB") Discount Window, and (iii) access to funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.

Total off-balance sheet liquidity through the IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep program totaled approximately $129.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

Credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets (excluding restructured) to total assets of 0.41% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 0.43% June 30, 2023.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company announced that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $10.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock (the "Stock Repurchase Program").

Recent Developments

As previously reported, on May 15, 2024, the Board authorized the Stock Repurchase Program. Under the terms of the Stock Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase up to $10.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. The Stock Repurchase Program will expire on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, subject to the earlier termination or extension by the Board, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, or until such time that the funds designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 7,653 shares under the Stock Repurchase Program for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $240 thousand.

During the second quarter of 2024, management made the strategic decision to repurchase and retire $7.5 million of the Company's outstanding 6.375% Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 (the "Subordinated Note"). The Subordinated Note was purchased in the open market for $6.6 million and resulted in a pre-tax gain of approximately $956 thousand.

Finally, as previously disclosed, the Company closed on the issuance of $175.0 million of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP") in April 2022 and assumed an additional $43.6 million of outstanding Senior Preferred through the Company's acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company, which was effective on January 1, 2023. The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury will pay non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year beginning on the second dividend payment date after the two-year anniversary of the date of issuance. The dividend rate to be paid on the Senior Preferred will adjust annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. On June 15, 2024, the Company paid its first quarterly dividend to Treasury in an amount equal to $595 thousand. Because the Company closed on its issuance of the Senior Preferred mid-quarter, the dividend amount paid to Treasury for the Senior Preferred on June 15, 2024 was for a partial period and, accordingly, the quarterly dividend amount to be paid to Treasury for the Senior Preferred will increase in future periods.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We had another solid quarter in the second quarter of 2024, with a modest increase in net interest income and a noteworthy expansion of our net interest margin compared to the first quarter, with the increase in our yield on interest-earning assets outpacing the slight uptick in cost of funds during the period. Our credit quality remains strong as our non-performing assets continue to decrease, even as economic uncertainty remains. Given our strong liquidity and capital positions, our Board authorized a $10.0 million Stock Repurchase Program during the second quarter of 2024. Overall, we believe the Bank continues to be well positioned to navigate this uncertain environment and we continue to expect modest growth during the remainder of 2024."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $2.8 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.8 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.7 billion at June 30, 2023. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of June 30, 2024 totaled $1.8 billion, compared to $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2024 and $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 5% from prior year period.

Total deposits as of June 30, 2024 were $2.3 billion, compared to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.2 billion at June 30, 2023. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $537.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $518.4 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 4%, and compared to $592.7 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of 9%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 23% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024.

The Company's consolidated cost of funds was 2.05% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.88% for the first quarter of 2024, and compared to 1.03% for the second quarter 2023. The increase in the Company's consolidated cost of funds during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior periods was primarily due to the continued elevated market interest rate environment for deposits across the Bank's market areas and increased competition from bank and non-bank alternatives. Bank-only cost of funds for the second quarter of 2024 was 1.98% compared to 1.81% for the first quarter of 2023 and 0.93% for the second quarter of 2023.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 79.3% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 77.6% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 78.0% as of June 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $20.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $20.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.46% in the second quarter of 2024, an increase from 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease from 3.82% in the second quarter of 2023. Yield on interest-earning assets was 5.44% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.15% during the first quarter of 2024 and 4.83% during the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income was $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 22% and compared to $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 36%. The increase in noninterest income in the second quarter is due to the pre-tax gain of gain of approximately $953.6 thousand on the redemption of $7.5 million in subordinated debentures. The second quarter Mortgage banking revenue was $858 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $184 thousand from $691 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, or an increase of 27%, and an increase of $119 thousand from $764 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, or an increase of 16%. During the second quarter of 2024, the Bank retained $3.6 million of the $37.3 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $31.9 million secondary market loans originated during the second quarter of 2023, of which $2.6 million were retained to hold in-house.

Noninterest expense was $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $21.34. According to OTCQX, there were 330 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2024 for a total of 66,624 shares and for a total price of $2,003,673. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on June 30, 2024 was $33.25 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $180.8 million as of June 30, 2024.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $525 thousand during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a provision of $525 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 and a provision of $375 thousand for the second quarter of 2023. The Company continues to closely monitor the continued economic uncertainty, especially in the commercial real estate market.

The Company recorded $1.1 million net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $277 thousand net loan charge-offs in the first quarter of 2024 and $333 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.41% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.42% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.47% for the second quarter of 2023. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2024 were 0.06% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.02% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2023, respectively.

As of June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses equaled $23.7 million, compared to $24.3 million as of March 31, 2024 and $23.2 million as of June 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.29% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.35% at March 31, 2024 and 1.33% at June 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 208% at June 30, 2024, compared to 211% at March 30, 2024 and 201% at June 30, 2023.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the continued uncertainty in the economy and the banking industry due to the prolonged elevated interest rate environment and persistent inflationary pressures in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Liquidity and Capital Position

Liquidity - We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding and currently have no brokered deposits. We currently have the capacity to borrow up to approximately $889.0 million from the FHLB, $14.5 million from the FRB Discount Window and an estimated additional $60.0 million in funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework - Pursuant to federal regulations, bank holding companies and banks, like the Company and the Bank, must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.





Basel III Minimum for Capital Adequacy Purposes

Basel III Additional Capital Conservation Buffer

Basel III Ratio with Capital Conservation Buffer Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)

8.00 %

2.50 %

10.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)

6.00 %

2.50 %

8.50 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)

4.00 %

N/A

4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)

4.50 %

2.50 %

7.00 %

__________________________________________ (1) The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.

On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. However, the Company currently operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and, therefore, is not currently subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital reporting requirements. Accordingly, the Company's election to opt into the CBLR framework will commence for the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement, at which time the Company will become subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.99%. While the Company is currently not subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements, as discussed above, the Company's consolidated CBLR would have amounted to 12.49% as of June 30, 2024. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $12.1 million related to the unrealized loss in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At June 30, 2024, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $233 million, or 42%, classified as available-for-sale, and $317 million, or 58%, of the Bank's investment securities portfolio is classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 20.0% of our total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to 20.2% and 23.1% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 101,285

$ 112,028

$ 51,829

$ 60,454

$ 57,503 Interest bearing bank balances 43,293

64,967

61,264

73,114

5,470 Federal funds sold 1,350

200

14,500

18,075

18,927 Securities available for sale at fair value 232,819

234,243

235,970

234,392

276,944 Securities held to maturity 317,293

323,523

328,013

332,799

337,929



















Loans 1,839,640

1,806,925

1,813,168

1,783,089

1,748,978 Allowance for credit losses (23,720)

(24,332)

(24,084)

(23,684)

(23,221) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,815,920

1,782,593

1,789,084

1,759,405

1,725,757



















Premises and equipment 67,224

66,586

66,217

64,196

64,470 Interest receivable 11,891

11,831

11,286

10,079

11,268 Goodwill 66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966 Other intangible assets 10,480

10,885

11,290

11,695

12,101 Other 89,247

87,911

91,350

84,099

82,857



















Total assets $ 2,757,768

$ 2,761,733

$ 2,727,769

$ 2,715,274

$ 2,660,192



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 537,515

$ 518,369

$ 545,024

$ 586,301

$ 592,658 Interest bearing deposits 1,782,710

1,805,512

1,744,111

1,697,616

1,643,538 Total deposits 2,320,225

2,323,881

2,289,135

2,283,917

2,236,196



















Federal funds purchased -

-

-

-

3,325 Notes payable 6,330

6,868

7,405

7,943

8,479 Subordinated debt 22,146

29,651

29,635

29,619

29,593 Interest payable 8,137

7,039

6,086

4,418

2,678 Other 18,818

17,887

23,071

25,350

21,649 Total liabilities 2,375,656

2,385,326

2,355,332

2,351,247

2,301,920



















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 188,680

188,680

188,680

188,680

188,680 Common stock 1,631

1,633

1,620

1,620

1,619 Additional paid-in capital 62,741

62,396

62,065

61,779

61,496 Retained earnings 141,251

135,561

130,557

128,925

120,564 Accumulated other comprehensive income (12,191)

(11,863)

(10,485)

(16,977)

(14,087) Total stockholders' equity 382,112

376,407

372,437

364,027

358,272



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,757,768

$ 2,761,733

$ 2,727,769

$ 2,715,274

$ 2,660,192



















Common shares outstanding 5,436,106

5,444,930

5,399,972

5,399,367

5,394,603 Book value per common share $ 35.58

$ 34.48

$ 34.03

$ 32.48

$ 31.44 Tangible book value per common share $ 21.34

$ 20.18

$ 19.54

$ 17.91

$ 16.78



















Securitites held to maturity (fair value) $ 264,807

$ 271,724

$ 279,117

$ 264,859

$ 285,446

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

















For Three Months Ended

For Six Months Ended

June

March

June

June

2024

2024

2024

2023 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 28,118

$ 26,565

$ 54,683

$ 45,940 Taxable securities 3,441

3,358

6,799

7,468 Tax-exempt securities 517

520

1,037

1,686 Federal funds sold 10

12

22

824 Interest bearing bank balances 802

793

1,595

39 Total interest income 32,888

31,248

64,136

55,957















Interest Expense













Deposits 11,438

10,451

21,889

8,554 Short-term borrowings 7

1

8

99 Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

-

-

22 Other borrowings 542

571

1,113

1,092 Total interest expense 11,987

11,023

23,010

9,767















Net Interest Income 20,901

20,225

41,126

46,190















Provision for Credit Losses 525

525

1,050

750















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 20,376

19,700

40,076

45,440















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 2,445

2,479

4,924

5,225 Mortgage income 858

674

1,532

1,291 Interchange income 1,665

1,431

3,096

2,861 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (194)

-

(194)

68 Gains (losses) on retirement of subordinated debt 956

-

956

- Other 2,128

1,844

3,972

2,179 Total noninterest income 7,858

6,428

14,286

11,624















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 11,252

11,060

22,312

21,621 Net occupancy expenses 1,236

1,343

2,579

2,569 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,790

1,973

3,763

3,820 Other 5,437

5,598

11,035

11,950 Total noninterest expense 19,715

19,974

39,689

39,960















Income Before Income Taxes 8,519

6,154

14,673

17,104















Provision for Income Taxes 1,997

1,149

3,146

3,756















Net Income $ 6,522

$ 5,005

$ 11,527

$ 13,348































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.09

$ 0.93

$ 2.02

$ 2.48

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 28,118

$ 26,565

$ 26,161

$ 25,027

$ 23,988 Taxable securities 3,441

3,358

3,483

3,583

3,736 Tax-exempt securities 517

520

530

533

527 Federal funds sold 10

12

202

333

323 Interest bearing bank balances 802

793

841

354

337 Total interest income 32,888

31,248

31,217

29,830

28,911



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 11,438

10,451

9,036

7,250

5,219 Short-term borrowings 7

1

-

42

78 Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

-

-

336

22 Other borrowings 542

571

582

590

554 Total interest expense 11,987

11,023

9,618

8,218

5,873



















Net Interest Income 20,901

20,225

21,599

21,612

23,038



















Provision for Loan Losses 525

525

360

875

375



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 20,376

19,700

21,239

20,737

22,663



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 2,445

2,479

2,477

2,298

2,137 Mortgage income 858

674

542

683

739 Interchange income 1,665

1,431

1,355

1,263

1,681 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (194)

-

112

(1,471)

(14) Gains (losses) on retirement of subordinated debt 956

-

-

-

- Other 2,128

1,844

1,636

7,329

1,223 Total noninterest income 7,858

6,428

6,122

10,102

5,766



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 11,252

11,060

10,065

10,267

10,870 Net occupancy expenses 1,236

1,343

1,275

1,351

1,299 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,790

1,973

3,824

1,836

1,814 Other 5,437

5,598

4,043

6,584

6,460 Total noninterest expense 19,715

19,974

19,207

20,038

20,443



















Income Before Income Taxes 8,519

6,154

8,154

10,801

7,986



















Provision for Income Taxes 1,997

1,149

1,662

2,440

1,766



















Net Income $ 6,522

$ 5,005

$ 6,492

$ 8,361

$ 6,220







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.09

$ 0.93

$ 1.20

$ 1.55

$ 1.15

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)





































































June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30 Asset Quality

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023





















Nonaccrual Loans

11,292

11,420

9,615

12,716

10,995 Restructured Loans

5,102

5,178

5,303

8,209

4,654 OREO

-

64

1

1

518 90+ still accruing

138

75

520

107

53 Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1

11,430

11,559

10,139

12,824

11,566 Allowance for credit loss to total loans

1.29 %

1.35 %

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.33 % Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1

208 %

211 %

237 %

185 %

201 % Non-performing assets1 to total assets

0.41 %

0.42 %

0.35 %

0.47 %

0.43 % Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO

0.62 %

0.64 %

0.56 %

0.71 %

0.66 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

1,137

277

-

413

332











































Capital Ratios 2









































CET1 Ratio

6.88 %

6.58 %

6.49 %

6.16 %

5.78 % CET1 Capital

131,735

125,316

119,580

113,663

104,612 Tier 1 Ratio

17.51 %

17.25 %

17.52 %

17.19 %

17.03 % Tier 1 Capital

335,066

328,652

322,916

317,004

307,948 Total Capital Ratio

19.15 %

19.29 %

19.58 %

19.25 %

19.11 % Total Capital

366,506

367,498

360,996

355,088

345,588 Risk Weighted Assets

1,913,609

1,905,373

1,843,587

1,844,314

1,808,758 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

12.49 %

12.39 %

12.17 %

12.15 %

11.92 % Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio

2,683,525

2,653,494

2,653,106

2,609,072

2,584,564





















1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans,





+90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which



excludes restructured loans.



















2. Since the Company has total consolidated assets of less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.







This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.









BankFirst Capital Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



















Book value per common share - GAAP $ 35.58

$ 34.48

$ 34.03

$ 32.48

$ 31.44 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 193,432

187,727

183,757

175,347

169,592 Adjustment for Intangibles 73,888

77,851

78,256

78,661

79,067 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP 119,544

109,876

109,095

96,686

90,525 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $ 21.34

$ 20.18

$ 19.54

$ 17.91

$ 16.78

