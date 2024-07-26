BankFirst Capital Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings of $6.5 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $6.5 million, or $1.09 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $0.93 per share, for the first quarter of 2024, and compared to net income of $6.2 million, or $1.15 per share, for the second quarter of 2023.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Net income totaled $6.5 million, or $1.09 per share, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $6.2 million, or $1.15 per share, in the second quarter of 2023.
- Net interest income totaled $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.
- Total assets increased 3.6% to $2.8 billion at June 30, 2024 from $2.7 billion at June 30, 2023.
- Total gross loans increased 5% to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.7 billion at June 30, 2023.
- Total deposits increased 3.7% to $2.3 billion at June 30, 2024 from $2.2 billion at June 30, 2023.
- Available liquidity sources totaled approximately $963.5 million as of June 30, 2024 through (i) available advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas ("FHLB"), (ii) the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis ("FRB") Discount Window, and (iii) access to funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.
- Total off-balance sheet liquidity through the IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep program totaled approximately $129.9 million as of June 30, 2024.
- Credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets (excluding restructured) to total assets of 0.41% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 0.43% June 30, 2023.
- During the second quarter of 2024, the Company announced that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $10.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock (the "Stock Repurchase Program").
Recent Developments
- As previously reported, on May 15, 2024, the Board authorized the Stock Repurchase Program. Under the terms of the Stock Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase up to $10.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. The Stock Repurchase Program will expire on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, subject to the earlier termination or extension by the Board, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, or until such time that the funds designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 7,653 shares under the Stock Repurchase Program for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $240 thousand.
- During the second quarter of 2024, management made the strategic decision to repurchase and retire $7.5 million of the Company's outstanding 6.375% Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 (the "Subordinated Note"). The Subordinated Note was purchased in the open market for $6.6 million and resulted in a pre-tax gain of approximately $956 thousand.
- Finally, as previously disclosed, the Company closed on the issuance of $175.0 million of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP") in April 2022 and assumed an additional $43.6 million of outstanding Senior Preferred through the Company's acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company, which was effective on January 1, 2023. The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury will pay non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year beginning on the second dividend payment date after the two-year anniversary of the date of issuance. The dividend rate to be paid on the Senior Preferred will adjust annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. On June 15, 2024, the Company paid its first quarterly dividend to Treasury in an amount equal to $595 thousand. Because the Company closed on its issuance of the Senior Preferred mid-quarter, the dividend amount paid to Treasury for the Senior Preferred on June 15, 2024 was for a partial period and, accordingly, the quarterly dividend amount to be paid to Treasury for the Senior Preferred will increase in future periods.
CEO Commentary
Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We had another solid quarter in the second quarter of 2024, with a modest increase in net interest income and a noteworthy expansion of our net interest margin compared to the first quarter, with the increase in our yield on interest-earning assets outpacing the slight uptick in cost of funds during the period. Our credit quality remains strong as our non-performing assets continue to decrease, even as economic uncertainty remains. Given our strong liquidity and capital positions, our Board authorized a $10.0 million Stock Repurchase Program during the second quarter of 2024. Overall, we believe the Bank continues to be well positioned to navigate this uncertain environment and we continue to expect modest growth during the remainder of 2024."
Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Total assets were $2.8 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.8 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.7 billion at June 30, 2023. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of June 30, 2024 totaled $1.8 billion, compared to $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2024 and $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 5% from prior year period.
Total deposits as of June 30, 2024 were $2.3 billion, compared to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.2 billion at June 30, 2023. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $537.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $518.4 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 4%, and compared to $592.7 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of 9%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 23% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024.
The Company's consolidated cost of funds was 2.05% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.88% for the first quarter of 2024, and compared to 1.03% for the second quarter 2023. The increase in the Company's consolidated cost of funds during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior periods was primarily due to the continued elevated market interest rate environment for deposits across the Bank's market areas and increased competition from bank and non-bank alternatives. Bank-only cost of funds for the second quarter of 2024 was 1.98% compared to 1.81% for the first quarter of 2023 and 0.93% for the second quarter of 2023.
The ratio of loans to deposits was 79.3% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 77.6% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 78.0% as of June 30, 2023.
Net interest income was $20.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $20.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.46% in the second quarter of 2024, an increase from 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease from 3.82% in the second quarter of 2023. Yield on interest-earning assets was 5.44% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.15% during the first quarter of 2024 and 4.83% during the second quarter of 2023.
Noninterest income was $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 22% and compared to $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 36%. The increase in noninterest income in the second quarter is due to the pre-tax gain of gain of approximately $953.6 thousand on the redemption of $7.5 million in subordinated debentures. The second quarter Mortgage banking revenue was $858 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $184 thousand from $691 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, or an increase of 27%, and an increase of $119 thousand from $764 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, or an increase of 16%. During the second quarter of 2024, the Bank retained $3.6 million of the $37.3 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $31.9 million secondary market loans originated during the second quarter of 2023, of which $2.6 million were retained to hold in-house.
Noninterest expense was $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.
As of June 30, 2024, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $21.34. According to OTCQX, there were 330 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2024 for a total of 66,624 shares and for a total price of $2,003,673. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on June 30, 2024 was $33.25 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $180.8 million as of June 30, 2024.
Credit Quality
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $525 thousand during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a provision of $525 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 and a provision of $375 thousand for the second quarter of 2023. The Company continues to closely monitor the continued economic uncertainty, especially in the commercial real estate market.
The Company recorded $1.1 million net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $277 thousand net loan charge-offs in the first quarter of 2024 and $333 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.41% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.42% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.47% for the second quarter of 2023. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2024 were 0.06% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.02% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2023, respectively.
As of June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses equaled $23.7 million, compared to $24.3 million as of March 31, 2024 and $23.2 million as of June 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.29% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.35% at March 31, 2024 and 1.33% at June 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 208% at June 30, 2024, compared to 211% at March 30, 2024 and 201% at June 30, 2023.
The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the continued uncertainty in the economy and the banking industry due to the prolonged elevated interest rate environment and persistent inflationary pressures in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.
Liquidity and Capital Position
Liquidity - We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding and currently have no brokered deposits. We currently have the capacity to borrow up to approximately $889.0 million from the FHLB, $14.5 million from the FRB Discount Window and an estimated additional $60.0 million in funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.
Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework - Pursuant to federal regulations, bank holding companies and banks, like the Company and the Bank, must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.
Basel III Minimum for Capital Adequacy Purposes
Basel III Additional Capital Conservation Buffer
Basel III Ratio with Capital Conservation Buffer
Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)
8.00 %
2.50 %
10.50 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)
6.00 %
2.50 %
8.50 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)
4.00 %
N/A
4.00 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)
4.50 %
2.50 %
7.00 %
__________________________________________
(1) The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.
On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.
The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. However, the Company currently operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and, therefore, is not currently subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital reporting requirements. Accordingly, the Company's election to opt into the CBLR framework will commence for the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement, at which time the Company will become subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.
By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.99%. While the Company is currently not subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements, as discussed above, the Company's consolidated CBLR would have amounted to 12.49% as of June 30, 2024. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized."
Included in shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $12.1 million related to the unrealized loss in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At June 30, 2024, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $233 million, or 42%, classified as available-for-sale, and $317 million, or 58%, of the Bank's investment securities portfolio is classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.
Our investment securities portfolio made up 20.0% of our total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to 20.2% and 23.1% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
Member FDIC
BankFirst Capital Corporation
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 101,285
$ 112,028
$ 51,829
$ 60,454
$ 57,503
Interest bearing bank balances
43,293
64,967
61,264
73,114
5,470
Federal funds sold
1,350
200
14,500
18,075
18,927
Securities available for sale at fair value
232,819
234,243
235,970
234,392
276,944
Securities held to maturity
317,293
323,523
328,013
332,799
337,929
Loans
1,839,640
1,806,925
1,813,168
1,783,089
1,748,978
Allowance for credit losses
(23,720)
(24,332)
(24,084)
(23,684)
(23,221)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
1,815,920
1,782,593
1,789,084
1,759,405
1,725,757
Premises and equipment
67,224
66,586
66,217
64,196
64,470
Interest receivable
11,891
11,831
11,286
10,079
11,268
Goodwill
66,966
66,966
66,966
66,966
66,966
Other intangible assets
10,480
10,885
11,290
11,695
12,101
Other
89,247
87,911
91,350
84,099
82,857
Total assets
$ 2,757,768
$ 2,761,733
$ 2,727,769
$ 2,715,274
$ 2,660,192
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 537,515
$ 518,369
$ 545,024
$ 586,301
$ 592,658
Interest bearing deposits
1,782,710
1,805,512
1,744,111
1,697,616
1,643,538
Total deposits
2,320,225
2,323,881
2,289,135
2,283,917
2,236,196
Federal funds purchased
-
-
-
-
3,325
Notes payable
6,330
6,868
7,405
7,943
8,479
Subordinated debt
22,146
29,651
29,635
29,619
29,593
Interest payable
8,137
7,039
6,086
4,418
2,678
Other
18,818
17,887
23,071
25,350
21,649
Total liabilities
2,375,656
2,385,326
2,355,332
2,351,247
2,301,920
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
188,680
188,680
188,680
188,680
188,680
Common stock
1,631
1,633
1,620
1,620
1,619
Additional paid-in capital
62,741
62,396
62,065
61,779
61,496
Retained earnings
141,251
135,561
130,557
128,925
120,564
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(12,191)
(11,863)
(10,485)
(16,977)
(14,087)
Total stockholders' equity
382,112
376,407
372,437
364,027
358,272
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,757,768
$ 2,761,733
$ 2,727,769
$ 2,715,274
$ 2,660,192
Common shares outstanding
5,436,106
5,444,930
5,399,972
5,399,367
5,394,603
Book value per common share
$ 35.58
$ 34.48
$ 34.03
$ 32.48
$ 31.44
Tangible book value per common share
$ 21.34
$ 20.18
$ 19.54
$ 17.91
$ 16.78
Securitites held to maturity (fair value)
$ 264,807
$ 271,724
$ 279,117
$ 264,859
$ 285,446
BankFirst Capital Corporation
For Three Months Ended
For Six Months Ended
June
March
June
June
2024
2024
2024
2023
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 28,118
$ 26,565
$ 54,683
$ 45,940
Taxable securities
3,441
3,358
6,799
7,468
Tax-exempt securities
517
520
1,037
1,686
Federal funds sold
10
12
22
824
Interest bearing bank balances
802
793
1,595
39
Total interest income
32,888
31,248
64,136
55,957
Interest Expense
Deposits
11,438
10,451
21,889
8,554
Short-term borrowings
7
1
8
99
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
22
Other borrowings
542
571
1,113
1,092
Total interest expense
11,987
11,023
23,010
9,767
Net Interest Income
20,901
20,225
41,126
46,190
Provision for Credit Losses
525
525
1,050
750
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
20,376
19,700
40,076
45,440
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,445
2,479
4,924
5,225
Mortgage income
858
674
1,532
1,291
Interchange income
1,665
1,431
3,096
2,861
Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
(194)
-
(194)
68
Gains (losses) on retirement of subordinated debt
956
-
956
-
Other
2,128
1,844
3,972
2,179
Total noninterest income
7,858
6,428
14,286
11,624
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
11,252
11,060
22,312
21,621
Net occupancy expenses
1,236
1,343
2,579
2,569
Equipment and data processing expenses
1,790
1,973
3,763
3,820
Other
5,437
5,598
11,035
11,950
Total noninterest expense
19,715
19,974
39,689
39,960
Income Before Income Taxes
8,519
6,154
14,673
17,104
Provision for Income Taxes
1,997
1,149
3,146
3,756
Net Income
$ 6,522
$ 5,005
$ 11,527
$ 13,348
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.09
$ 0.93
$ 2.02
$ 2.48
BankFirst Capital Corporation
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 28,118
$ 26,565
$ 26,161
$ 25,027
$ 23,988
Taxable securities
3,441
3,358
3,483
3,583
3,736
Tax-exempt securities
517
520
530
533
527
Federal funds sold
10
12
202
333
323
Interest bearing bank balances
802
793
841
354
337
Total interest income
32,888
31,248
31,217
29,830
28,911
Interest Expense
Deposits
11,438
10,451
9,036
7,250
5,219
Short-term borrowings
7
1
-
42
78
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
336
22
Other borrowings
542
571
582
590
554
Total interest expense
11,987
11,023
9,618
8,218
5,873
Net Interest Income
20,901
20,225
21,599
21,612
23,038
Provision for Loan Losses
525
525
360
875
375
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
20,376
19,700
21,239
20,737
22,663
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,445
2,479
2,477
2,298
2,137
Mortgage income
858
674
542
683
739
Interchange income
1,665
1,431
1,355
1,263
1,681
Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
(194)
-
112
(1,471)
(14)
Gains (losses) on retirement of subordinated debt
956
-
-
-
-
Other
2,128
1,844
1,636
7,329
1,223
Total noninterest income
7,858
6,428
6,122
10,102
5,766
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
11,252
11,060
10,065
10,267
10,870
Net occupancy expenses
1,236
1,343
1,275
1,351
1,299
Equipment and data processing expenses
1,790
1,973
3,824
1,836
1,814
Other
5,437
5,598
4,043
6,584
6,460
Total noninterest expense
19,715
19,974
19,207
20,038
20,443
Income Before Income Taxes
8,519
6,154
8,154
10,801
7,986
Provision for Income Taxes
1,997
1,149
1,662
2,440
1,766
Net Income
$ 6,522
$ 5,005
$ 6,492
$ 8,361
$ 6,220
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.09
$ 0.93
$ 1.20
$ 1.55
$ 1.15
BankFirst Capital Corporation
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Asset Quality
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Nonaccrual Loans
11,292
11,420
9,615
12,716
10,995
Restructured Loans
5,102
5,178
5,303
8,209
4,654
OREO
-
64
1
1
518
90+ still accruing
138
75
520
107
53
Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1
11,430
11,559
10,139
12,824
11,566
Allowance for credit loss to total loans
1.29 %
1.35 %
1.33 %
1.33 %
1.33 %
Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1
208 %
211 %
237 %
185 %
201 %
Non-performing assets1 to total assets
0.41 %
0.42 %
0.35 %
0.47 %
0.43 %
Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO
0.62 %
0.64 %
0.56 %
0.71 %
0.66 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.02 %
0.02 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
0.02 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
1,137
277
-
413
332
Capital Ratios 2
CET1 Ratio
6.88 %
6.58 %
6.49 %
6.16 %
5.78 %
CET1 Capital
131,735
125,316
119,580
113,663
104,612
Tier 1 Ratio
17.51 %
17.25 %
17.52 %
17.19 %
17.03 %
Tier 1 Capital
335,066
328,652
322,916
317,004
307,948
Total Capital Ratio
19.15 %
19.29 %
19.58 %
19.25 %
19.11 %
Total Capital
366,506
367,498
360,996
355,088
345,588
Risk Weighted Assets
1,913,609
1,905,373
1,843,587
1,844,314
1,808,758
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
12.49 %
12.39 %
12.17 %
12.15 %
11.92 %
Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio
2,683,525
2,653,494
2,653,106
2,609,072
2,584,564
1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans,
+90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which
excludes restructured loans.
2. Since the Company has total consolidated assets of less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.
This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.
BankFirst Capital Corporation
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Book value per common share - GAAP
$ 35.58
$ 34.48
$ 34.03
$ 32.48
$ 31.44
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP
193,432
187,727
183,757
175,347
169,592
Adjustment for Intangibles
73,888
77,851
78,256
78,661
79,067
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP
119,544
109,876
109,095
96,686
90,525
Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP
$ 21.34
$ 20.18
$ 19.54
$ 17.91
$ 16.78
