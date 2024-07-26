APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Terminates Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) ("ALDS"), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, announced today that it has terminated its planned acquisition of a solar energy business.



"APPlife has already begun due diligence discussions with other potential acquisitions, mergers, and business combinations, focusing on operational sustainability and building long-term shareholder value," stated Matthew Reid, CEO of APPlife Digital Solutions.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions (OTCQB: ALDS) creates, invests, and builds e-commerce and cloud-based solutions for work, home, recreation, and research. Through its portfolio companies, APPlife develops life solutions for everyday issues and needs. Current projects include Rooster Essentials, an e-commerce platform of curated grooming products for men, one of the fastest-growing markets in the consumer brands space. OfficeHop, an online rental marketplace for private offices, meeting rooms, lunch meetings, and creative spaces - imagine vacation rentals, but for office space. B2BCHX, an accredited resource for background checks on Chinese companies. Recently, APPlife acquired the assets of LeSalon, a tech system that allows beauty professionals to manage their bookings/calendars and allows registered and verified users to connect with those verified professionals and meet at a location the user chooses. LeSalon is currently operating in London, and APPlife intends to roll out LeSalon throughout the U.S.

APPlife Digital Solutions Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@APPlifedigital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.