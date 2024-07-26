Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 27.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
OMEGA Short Squeeze im Gange. MAJOR Hochgradige Entdeckung - 44,32m @ 3,16 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.07.2024 22:06 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the "Company") announces its second-quarter earnings of 2024.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SIX-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
June 30 June 30 June 30
2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023
Net Sales $65,670 $59,931 $116,026 $116,282 $228,900 $221,050
Cost of Sales 45,871 41,379 80,431 80,933 158,123 165,816
Gross Profit $19,799 $18,552 $35,595 $35,349 $70,777 $55,234
Selling, General and Administrative Expense 11,417 12,714 21,775 25,301 84,743 39,675
Operating Income (Loss) $8,382 $5,838 $13,820 $10,048 $(13,966) $15,559
Interest Income (Expense) 70 (80) (1,178) (177) (1,351) (369)
Other Income 506 613 2,050 1,333 3,383 2,310
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $8,958 $6,371 $14,692 $11,204 $(11,934) $17,500
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 2,154 1,558 3,439 2,724 (4,817) 4,140
Net Income (Loss) $6,804 $4,813 $11,253 $8,480 $(7,117) $13,360
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share --Basic and Diluted $7.26 $4.43 $11.13 $7.81 ($6.79) $12.31
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Six Months Ended
June 30
2024 2023
Net Income$11,253 $8,480
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (780) 441
Comprehensive Income$10,473 $8,921
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30 December 31
2024 2023
Cash and Short-Term Investments$3,409 $1,883
Marketable Securities 18,169 32,042
Accounts Receivable 35,662 25,166
Reserve for Doubtful Accounts (1,141)
Inventories (FIFO) 44,379 45,910
LIFO Reserve (21,310) (21,774)
Inventories (LIFO) 23,069 24,136
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 29 27
Other Current Assets 5,920 3,537
Current Assets$85,117 $86,791
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 44,253 42,011
Right of Use Assets 2,280 2,421
Other Assets 2,823 2,590
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases - 456
Total Assets$134,473 $134,269
Accounts Payable$15,284 $11,041
Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 631 640
Current Lease Liabilities 350 402
Advance Billings 18,865 27,383
Pension Liabilities 32 32
Other Current Liabilities 26,520 19,599
Current Liabilities$61,682 $59,097
Long-Term Debt 8,407 8,880
Long-Term Pension Liabilities 217 233
Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,696 1,768
Lease Liabilities 777 775
Total Liabilities$72,779 $70,753
Shareholders' Investment 61,694 63,516
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment$134,473 $134,269
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
June 30 December 31
2024 2023
Book Value per Common Share$65.85 $58.50
Total Shares Outstanding 936,837 1,085,711
Backlog$187,336 $97,350
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained
Earnings		 Treasury Stock Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		 Total
Balance, December 31, 2023 $1,508 $9,708 $67,181 $(10,787) $(4,094) $63,516
Add (Deduct):
Net Income 11,253 11,253
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax (780) (780)
Dividends, $.30 per Common Share (378) (378)
Treasury Stock Acquisition (11,910) (11,910)
Other (7) (7)
Balance, June 30, 2024 $1,508 $9,708 $78,049 $(22,697) $(4,874) $61,694
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2024		 Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2023
Operating Activities:
Net Income$11,253 $8,480
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (16) (818)
Bad Debt (Recovery) Expense - (19)
Depreciation & Amortization 3,427 3,027
Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment 175 -
(Gain) on Sales of Equipment (106) (33)
Change in Assets and Liabilities
(Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (9,354) (3,854)
Dec (Inc) in Inventories 1,290 (3,444)
(Inc) in Prepayments (2,389) (643)
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (80) (69)
Dec in Other Assets 738 307
Inc in Accounts Payable 4,242 1,330
(Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax (1,165) 1,911
(Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses (227) 4,919
(Dec) in Advanced Billings (8,519) (4,647)
Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 8,306 (2,927)
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating 57 -
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing - 133
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (53) (137)
(Dec) Inc in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities (78) 8
(Dec) Inc in Other Long-Term Liabilities (93) 599
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$7,408 $4,123
Investing Activities
Intangibles - (62)
Purchases of Marketable Securities (24,649) -
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 38,522 -
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 131 67
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (6,612) (3,190)
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities$7,392 $(3,185)
Financing Activities
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (22) (98)
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (751) (1,673)
Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 754 1,673
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (422) (318)
Dividends Paid (378) (326)
Treasury Stock Acquisitions (11,910) -
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities$(12,729) $(742)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (545) 535
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents$1,526 $731
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 1,883 38,176
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter$3,409 $38,907

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Revenue2024 2023
Domestic$52,830 $48,295
Mueller BV$13,164 $12,073
Eliminations$(324) $(437)
Net Revenue$65,670 $59,931

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Revenue2024 2023
Domestic$91,707 $93,880
Mueller BV$24,989 $23,377
Eliminations$(670) $(975)
Net Revenue$116,026 $116,282

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Revenue2024 2023
Domestic$180,833 $176,642
Mueller BV$49,322 $45,695
Eliminations$(1,255) $(1,287)
Net Revenue$228,900 $221,050

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Net Income2024 2023
Domestic$6,027 $4,705
Mueller BV$774 $110
Eliminations$3 $(2)
Net Income (Loss)$6,804 $4,813

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Net Income2024 2023
Domestic$10,075 $9,155
Mueller BV$1,148 $(660)
Eliminations$30 $(15)
Net Income (Loss)$11,253 $8,480

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Net Income2024 2023
Domestic$(10,408) $14,322
Mueller BV$3,285 $(941)
Eliminations$6 $(21)
Net Income Loss$(7,117) $13,360

B.June 30, 2024 backlog is $187.3 million compared to $106.0 million at June 30, 2023. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where backlog is $181.2 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $98.7 million at June 30, 2023. The $82.5 million increase in U.S. backlog is from the pharmaceutical divisions. In the Netherlands, backlog is down slightly with $6.5 million on June 30, 2024 versus $7.7 million on June 30, 2023.

C.Compared to last year, revenue is up $5.7 million (9.6%) on a three-month basis; flat on a six-month basis and up $7.9 million (3.6%) for the trailing twelve months. In the U.S., revenues show a similar pattern. Increased revenue from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions are partially offset by the lower revenue from the components division coming off record revenue in late 2022 and early 2023. In the Netherlands business continues to improve with revenue above last year for all three timeframes.

Net Income is up $2.0 million for three-months; $2.8 million for six months but down $20.4 million before removing the pension settlement charges incurred in December 2023. In the Netherlands, earnings continue to improve following the business restructuring in the Spring of 2023. Efficiencies achieved from the restructuring along with strategic price increases have led to the improved earnings.

We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) show improved results from the strong 2023 for all three timeframes primarily from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions.

Results Ending June 30th
Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
(In Thousands)2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023
Domestic Net Income$6,027 $4,705 $10,075 $9,155 $(10,408) $14,322
Income Tax Expense$1,899 $1,468 $3,070 $2,873 $(4,560) $4,430
Domestic EBT - GAAP$7,926 $6,173 $13,145 $12,028 $(14,968) $18,752
LIFO Adjustment$(246) $424 $(463) $239 $(619) $1,528
Pension Adjustment$- $- $- $- $41,774 $-
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP$7,680 $6,597 $12,682 $12,267 $26,187 $20,280

D.On July 26, 2024, the Company announced construction of a new $20 million facility adding 100,000 square feet of additional space to expand production and research and development. The new facility will be funded through cash and potential new debt. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2024 and complete in the fall of 2025.

E.On March 12, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a tender offer effective from March 15, 2024 through May 7, 2024 for up to $10 million with the option to go to $15 million of the Company's common stock at a price of $80 per share. On April 26, 2024, the Company announced that it would purchase shares up to $15 million. On May 7, 2024, the Company announced that the tender offer had expired with 148,874 shares tendered for $11.9 million. After the completion of the tender offer, cash and marketable securities are $21.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

F.The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.09 for June, 2023; 1.10 for December, 2023 and 1.07 for June, 2024, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company's Annual Report under "Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements", which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2023 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

Contact Info:
Ken Jeffries (417) 575-9000
kjeffries@paulmueller.com
https://paulmueller.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.