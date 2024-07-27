RiverRain Productions: 'THE FIRING SQUAD' Movie - Could This Save America?

"I believe this movie can help save America," says one preview attendee, "because it wants to save souls for Jesus. Only Jesus can save America."

The critically-acclaimed film 'The Firing Squad' is set to open wide in theaters starting Thursday, August 1, 2024.

The film is based on the true story of three Christian prisoners who face execution in a third world country and win the entire prison camp to Christ in an incredible twist ending.

Fox News has been running ads that this film could possibly save America. Is this true?

So far the reaction outside of the premiere screenings in NYC, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Orlando, et al has been a definite 'yes'.

"I believe this movie can help save America," said one attendee, "because it wants to save souls for Jesus. Only Jesus can save America."

Another attendee said, "I've never seen a more powerful Christian film that is winning people to Christ. Many raised their hands to accept Christ after the screening. It was incredible."

"This film will be the next Asbury movement," said another. "America needs a big major revival and this film can bring it."

With assassination attempts, car jackings, mass shootings, innocent people punched in the face, looting in stores at all time highs, the world is looking for a savior. 'The Firing Squad' aims to bring incredible hope by bringing one million people to Christ. "People were coming to me completely shaken after the screening," says star Kevin Sorbo. "It was incredible."

Sorbo has been pitching the film across the nation from the K-Love awards to Huckabee to Life Surge events that the film can save America.

The tipping point for Director Tim Chey was the portrayal of a Christian as a serial killer in a recent box office movie. "To me that is as evil as can be," says Chey. "If they portrayed any other racial or religious group like that, there would be outrage to the moon. The one thing all serial killers have in common is they're not born-again Christians."

'The Firing Squad' is committed to bring one million people to Christ.

Even Cuba Gooding Jr re-committed his life to Jesus Christ during the film shoot and has said in interviews that he cried when he read the script.

At early test screenings, the film has brought many to tears - and many to Christ - with the stunning and twist ending.

"It's the most evangelical Christian film ever made," says one pastor. "Also the best Christian film I've seen in decades. It's a must see."

Kevin Sorbo does an altar call at the end credits.

You can buy advanced tickets here: https://www.firingsquadfilm.com/theaters

'The Firing Squad'

In Theaters Starting August 1, 2024

About Epoch Studios

Epoch Studios is a division of Epoch Times and is one of the largest news media organizations in the world. Epoch Studios is the producer of 'The Firing Squad' movie.

About RiverRain Productions

RiverRain Productions is one of the top faith-based film studios in the U.S. of over 16 feature films.

